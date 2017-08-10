12

المفارقة المكسيكية

كمبريدج ــ إن قِلة من الاقتصادات تفرض مثل هذه المفارقة الكبيرة التي تفرضها المكسيك. فمع خروجها من سلسلة من أزمات الاقتصاد الكلي في منتصف التسعينيات، أجرت المكسيك إصلاحات جريئة كان من الواجب أن تضعها على المسار الصحيح لتحقيق النمو الاقتصادي السريع. فقد تبنت الحصافة والحذر في التعامل مع الاقتصاد الكلي، وحررت سياساتها الاقتصادية، ووقعت على اتفاق التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا)، واستثمرت في التعليم، ونفذت سياسات إبداعية لمكافحة الفقر.

وقد أثمرت هذه الإصلاحات في العديد من الجوانب. فقد تحقق استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، وارتفع الاستثمار المحلي بمقدار نقطتين مئويتين من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وارتفع متوسط التحصيل التعليمي بما يقرب من ثلاث سنوات. ولعل أبرز المكاسب كانت على الجبهة الخارجية. فقد قفزت الصادرات من 5% ��لى 30% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وتضاعفت حصة الاستثمار المباشر الأجنبي المتجه إلى الداخل في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى ثلاثة أمثال.

ولكن عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإنتاجية الإجمالية والنمو الاقتصادي، لا تخلو القصة من خيبة أمل كبيرة. فمنذ عام 1996، كان متوسط نصيب الفرد في النمو الاقتصادي أقل كثيرا من 1.5% وكانت إنتاجية العامل الكلي راكدة أو في انخفاض.

إذا كان هناك أي بلد مقدر له أن يكون المثال الأفضل للأرثوذكسية الجديدة في التنمية الاقتصادية، فهو المكسيك. ولكن بدلا من ذلك، تراجعت المكسيك حتى عن نظيراتها في أميركا اللاتينية. ولكن لماذا؟

يتعلق جزء كبير من الإجابة على هذا السؤال بالازدواجية الشديدة في الاقتصاد المكسيكي ــ وهي المشكلة التي أطلق عليها مسمى "المكسيكيتين". فلا يزال القسم الأكبر من العمال المكسيكيين يعملون في الشركات "غير الرسمية" ــ وخاصة الشركات حيث لا يعمل الموظفون بعقود محددة الأجر ــ حيث تمثل الإنتاجية جزءا ضئيلا من المستوى في الشركات الكبيرة الحديثة المدمجة في الاقتصاد العالمي.

الأمر اللافت للنظر هنا هو أن هذه الثنائية تفاقمت سوءا خلال فترة إصلاحات التحرير في المكسيك. وتُظهِر الأبحاث التي أجراها أحدنا (ليفي) أن الشركات غير الرسمية استوعبت حصة متنامية من موارد الاقتصاد. وكان النمو التراكمي لتشغيل العمالة في الفترة بين عامي 1998 و2013 في القطاع غير الرسمي 115%، وهي نسبة مذهلة مقارنة بنحو 6% في الاقتصاد الرسمي. وفي ما يتصل بالرأسمال، كان النمو التراكمي 134% في القطاع غير الرسمي ونحو 9% فقط في القطاع الرسمي.

لا يبدو أن المكسيك تفتقر إلى الدينامية الاقتصادية. ذلك أن عددا كبيرا من الشركات الجديدة تشكل المصدر الرئيسي لنمو تشغيل العمالة. ولكن هذه الممخضة لا تبدو من ذلك النوع الذي يزيد الإنتاجية الإجمالية.

وتشير الأدلة إلى أن العديد من الشركات المنخفضة الإنتاجية تتمكن من البقاء، في حين تموت الشركات ذات الإنتاجية العالية. وكان عدم التجانس الإنتاجي، وما يصاحبه من سوء توزيع، في ازدياد في قطاعات التجارة والخدمات والتصنيع على حد سواء. ونتيجة لهذا، ظلت الإنتاجية الإجمالية للاقتصاد راكدة أو في انحدار.

ليس من الواضح تماما لماذا أدى التغيير البنيوي، على نحو شاذ، إلى انخفاض النمو. يتلخص تفسير محتمل في نظام التأمين الاجتماعي الموازي في المكسيك. إذ يتعين على الشركات والعمال في القطاع الرسمي أن تدفع تكاليف التأمين الصحي، ومعاشات التقاعد، وغير ذلك من استحقاقات الموظفين. ولكن لأن العمال لا يقدرون هذه الفوائد حق قدرها فالنتيجة هي ضريبة صافية على العمالة الرسمية.

على النقيض من هذا، عندما تعمل الشركات والعمال في القطاع غير الرسمي، يحصل العمال على حزمة مماثلة من استحقاقات الرعاية الصحية ومعاشات التقاعد مجانا. والنتيجة هي أن العمالة الرسمية تُعاقَب من دون قصد، في حين تحصل العمالة غير الرسمية على الدعم.

وهناك احتمال أخر ربما يصاحب الاحتمال الأول، وهو أن انفتاح المكسيك السريع على الواردات تسبب في تقسيم اقتصادها بين عدد صغير نسبيا من الفائزين المتقدمين تكنولوجيا والمنافسين على المستوى العالمي، وشريحة متنامية من الشركات، وخاصة في مجال الخدمات وتجارة التجزئة، التي تخدم كمصدر متبقي للعمالة. وفي غياب سياسات التنمية المنتجة كتلك المعمول بها في شرق آسيا، ربما لم تتمكن الشركات الحديثة من التوسع بالسرعة الكافية. وكانت الدول المستفيدة من العولمة عادة هي تلك التي حرصت على تكميلها باستراتيجية تهدف إلى تعزيز أنشطة جديدة، وسياسات تحابي الاقتصاد الحقيقي على التمويل، والإصلاحات المتتابعة التي تؤكد على العمالة العالية الإنتاجية.

أياً كان الصحيح بين هذه القصص، فيبدو من الواضح أن مشكلة النمو في المكسيك ليست نتيجة لعدم استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، أو غياب المنافسة الأجنبية، أو الافتقار إلى رأس المال البشري. والواقع أن عوائد التعليم كانت في انخفاض جزئيا لأن المعروض من العمال المهرة فاق الطلب عليهم، نظرا لعدم احتياج أغلب الشركات غير الرسمية إليهم.

في نهاية المطاف، أُهدِرَت التأثيرات المترتبة على الإصلاحات التي تتسم بعقلية تبحث عن الكفاءة بفِعل عوامل ــ سياسات الضمان الاجتماعي وأوجه القصور التي تعيب السوق ــ وجهت بانتظام قدرا كبيرا من الموارد إلى الشركات غير الرسمية وخلقت عقبات أمام الشركات الرسمية. ونظرا للخطاب التحريضي الذي يتبناه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب، فمن المفهوم أن تدور المناقشة في المكسيك حول إعادة التفاوض على اتفاقية نافتا. ولكن إذا كان لصناع السياسات أن يتجنبوا إخطاء الهدف، بعد إتمام هذه العملية، فيتعين عليهم أن يحولوا انتباههم إلى العوامل البنيوية التي تضعف النمو في المكسيك.

وبوسع الدول النامية الأخرى أن تستخلص درسين عريضين هنا. فأولا، كانت هذه الاقتصادات لفترة طويلة للغاية مهووسة بالانفتاح على التجارة الدولية، واجتذاب الاستثمار المباشر الأجنبي، وتحرير الأسعار، وتحقيق استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي. وتنجح هذه الإصلاحات عادة بالاقتران مع غيرها عندما تعمل على دعم التحولات البنيوية المعززة للإنتاجية. وعندما لا تفعل، أو عندما تتعارض معها سياسات أخرى، فإن النتائج تكون مخيبة للآمال.

الدرس الثاني هو أن الدول لابد أن تولي اهتماما شديدا للكيفية التي تؤثر بها سياسات الضمان الاجتماعي على سلوك الشركات والعاملين. وبعيدا عن النوايا الحسنة، ربما تكون النتيجة حصول الشريحة المنخفضة الإنتاجية من الاقتصاد على إعانات الدعم، في حين تُفرَض الضرائب على الشريحة العالية الإنتاجية.

لقد أثبتت المكسيك أن استراتيجيات النمو الناجحة من غير الممكن أن تُبنى على مخططات أولية سابقة التجهيز. بل إنها تتطلب إصلاحات مستهدفة ومحددة وفقا لظروف كل بلد تعمل على إزالة العقبات الفعلية التي تحول دون توسع القطاعات الحديثة، بقدر ما تحتاج إلى سياسات اجتماعية متوافقة مع التحول البنيوي.

