المفارقة المكسيكية

كمبريدج ــ إن قِلة من الاقتصادات تفرض مثل هذه المفارقة الكبيرة التي تفرضها المكسيك. فمع خروجها من سلسلة من أزمات الاقتصاد الكلي في منتصف التسعينيات، أجرت المكسيك إصلاحات جريئة كان من الواجب أن تضعها على المسار الصحيح لتحقيق النمو الاقتصادي السريع. فقد تبنت الحصافة والحذر في التعامل مع الاقتصاد الكلي، وحررت سياساتها الاقتصادية، ووقعت على اتفاق التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (نافتا)، واستثمرت في التعليم، ونفذت سياسات إبداعية لمكافحة الفقر.
وقد أثمرت هذه الإصلاحات في العديد من الجوانب. فقد تحقق استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، وارتفع الاستثمار المحلي بمقدار نقطتين مئويتين من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وارتفع متوسط التحصيل التعليمي بما يقرب من ثلاث سنوات. ولعل أبرز المكاسب كانت على الجبهة الخارجية. فقد قفزت الصادرات من 5% ��لى 30% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وتضاعفت حصة الاستثمار المباشر الأجنبي المتجه إلى الداخل في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى ثلاثة أمثال.
ولكن عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإنتاجية الإجمالية والنمو الاقتصادي، لا تخلو القصة من خيبة أمل كبيرة. فمنذ عام 1996، كان متوسط نصيب الفرد في النمو الاقتصادي أقل كثيرا من 1.5% وكانت إنتاجية العامل الكلي راكدة أو في انخفاض.
إذا كان هناك أي بلد مقدر له أن يكون المثال الأفضل للأرثوذكسية الجديدة في التنمية الاقتصادية، فهو المكسيك. ولكن بدلا من ذلك، تراجعت المكسيك حتى عن نظيراتها في أميركا اللاتينية. ولكن لماذا؟
يتعلق جزء كبير من الإجابة على هذا السؤال بالازدواجية الشديدة في الاقتصاد المكسيكي ــ وهي المشكلة التي أطلق عليها مسمى "المكسيكيتين". فلا يزال القسم الأكبر من العمال المكسيكيين يعملون في الشركات "غير الرسمية" ــ وخاصة الشركات حيث لا يعمل الموظفون بعقود محددة الأجر ــ حيث تمثل الإنتاجية جزءا ضئيلا من المستوى في الشركات الكبيرة الحديثة المدمجة في الاقتصاد العالمي.
الأمر اللافت للنظر هنا هو أن هذه الثنائية تفاقمت سوءا خلال فترة إصلاحات التحرير في المكسيك. وتُظهِر الأبحاث التي أجراها أحدنا (ليفي) أن الشركات غير الرسمية استوعبت حصة متنامية من موارد الاقتصاد. وكان النمو التراكمي لتشغيل العمالة في الفترة بين عامي 1998 و2013 في القطاع غير الرسمي 115%، وهي نسبة مذهلة مقارنة بنحو 6% في الاقتصاد الرسمي. وفي ما يتصل بالرأسمال، كان النمو التراكمي 134% في القطاع غير الرسمي ونحو 9% فقط في القطاع الرسمي.
لا يبدو أن المكسيك تفتقر إلى الدينامية الاقتصادية. ذلك أن عددا كبيرا من الشركات الجديدة تشكل المصدر الرئيسي لنمو تشغيل العمالة. ولكن هذه الممخضة لا تبدو من ذلك النوع الذي يزيد الإنتاجية الإجمالية.
وتشير الأدلة إلى أن العديد من الشركات المنخفضة الإنتاجية تتمكن من البقاء، في حين تموت الشركات ذات الإنتاجية العالية. وكان عدم التجانس الإنتاجي، وما يصاحبه من سوء توزيع، في ازدياد في قطاعات التجارة والخدمات والتصنيع على حد سواء. ونتيجة لهذا، ظلت الإنتاجية الإجمالية للاقتصاد راكدة أو في انحدار.
ليس من الواضح تماما لماذا أدى التغيير البنيوي، على نحو شاذ، إلى انخفاض النمو. يتلخص تفسير محتمل في نظام التأمين الاجتماعي الموازي في المكسيك. إذ يتعين على الشركات والعمال في القطاع الرسمي أن تدفع تكاليف التأمين الصحي، ومعاشات التقاعد، وغير ذلك من استحقاقات الموظفين. ولكن لأن العمال لا يقدرون هذه الفوائد حق قدرها فالنتيجة هي ضريبة صافية على العمالة الرسمية.
على النقيض من هذا، عندما تعمل الشركات والعمال في القطاع غير الرسمي، يحصل العمال على حزمة مماثلة من استحقاقات الرعاية الصحية ومعاشات التقاعد مجانا. والنتيجة هي أن العمالة الرسمية تُعاقَب من دون قصد، في حين تحصل العمالة غير الرسمية على الدعم.
وهناك احتمال أخر ربما يصاحب الاحتمال الأول، وهو أن انفتاح المكسيك السريع على الواردات تسبب في تقسيم اقتصادها بين عدد صغير نسبيا من الفائزين المتقدمين تكنولوجيا والمنافسين على المستوى العالمي، وشريحة متنامية من الشركات، وخاصة في مجال الخدمات وتجارة التجزئة، التي تخدم كمصدر متبقي للعمالة. وفي غياب سياسات التنمية المنتجة كتلك المعمول بها في شرق آسيا، ربما لم تتمكن الشركات الحديثة من التوسع بالسرعة الكافية. وكانت الدول المستفيدة من العولمة عادة هي تلك التي حرصت على تكميلها باستراتيجية تهدف إلى تعزيز أنشطة جديدة، وسياسات تحابي الاقتصاد الحقيقي على التمويل، والإصلاحات المتتابعة التي تؤكد على العمالة العالية الإنتاجية.
أياً كان الصحيح بين هذه القصص، فيبدو من الواضح أن مشكلة النمو في المكسيك ليست نتيجة لعدم استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي، أو غياب المنافسة الأجنبية، أو الافتقار إلى رأس المال البشري. والواقع أن عوائد التعليم كانت في انخفاض جزئيا لأن المعروض من العمال المهرة فاق الطلب عليهم، نظرا لعدم احتياج أغلب الشركات غير الرسمية إليهم.
في نهاية المطاف، أُهدِرَت التأثيرات المترتبة على الإصلاحات التي تتسم بعقلية تبحث عن الكفاءة بفِعل عوامل ــ سياسات الضمان الاجتماعي وأوجه القصور التي تعيب السوق ــ وجهت بانتظام قدرا كبيرا من الموارد إلى الشركات غير الرسمية وخلقت عقبات أمام الشركات الرسمية. ونظرا للخطاب التحريضي الذي يتبناه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب، فمن المفهوم أن تدور المناقشة في المكسيك حول إعادة التفاوض على اتفاقية نافتا. ولكن إذا كان لصناع السياسات أن يتجنبوا إخطاء الهدف، بعد إتمام هذه العملية، فيتعين عليهم أن يحولوا انتباههم إلى العوامل البنيوية التي تضعف النمو في المكسيك.
وبوسع الدول النامية الأخرى أن تستخلص درسين عريضين هنا. فأولا، كانت هذه الاقتصادات لفترة طويلة للغاية مهووسة بالانفتاح على التجارة الدولية، واجتذاب الاستثمار المباشر الأجنبي، وتحرير الأسعار، وتحقيق استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي. وتنجح هذه الإصلاحات عادة بالاقتران مع غيرها عندما تعمل على دعم التحولات البنيوية المعززة للإنتاجية. وعندما لا تفعل، أو عندما تتعارض معها سياسات أخرى، فإن النتائج تكون مخيبة للآمال.
الدرس الثاني هو أن الدول لابد أن تولي اهتماما شديدا للكيفية التي تؤثر بها سياسات الضمان الاجتماعي على سلوك الشركات والعاملين. وبعيدا عن النوايا الحسنة، ربما تكون النتيجة حصول الشريحة المنخفضة الإنتاجية من الاقتصاد على إعانات الدعم، في حين تُفرَض الضرائب على الشريحة العالية الإنتاجية.
لقد أثبتت المكسيك أن استراتيجيات النمو الناجحة من غير الممكن أن تُبنى على مخططات أولية سابقة التجهيز. بل إنها تتطلب إصلاحات مستهدفة ومحددة وفقا لظروف كل بلد تعمل على إزالة العقبات الفعلية التي تحول دون توسع القطاعات الحديثة، بقدر ما تحتاج إلى سياسات اجتماعية متوافقة مع التحول البنيوي.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
There is another Mexican Paradox: if not for a few lucky oil discoveries around 1900, Mexico would likely have faded into oblivion long ago.
In essence, Mexico lacks the geographic characteristics to be a successful state. To develop infrastructure, Its topography demands high amounts of capital, but the amount of capital generated by that same topography is low.
Worse still, the limited amount of good land produces a political and economic system geared toward regional jefes (oligarchs). In short, but for one saving grace, Mexico would be anther Afghanistan.
That saving grace is being next to the United States. America's capital richness versus Mexico's capital poverty means that Mexican labor will always be both chap and underutilized, perennially attractive to anyone wanting to service America's nearly bottomless demand.
Couple Mexican labor with American shale gas to generate electricity, and Mexico is poised to be the fastest-growing economy in the world for the next generation. Read more
Comment Commented Andre Gnecco Avelar
Hello,
I did not understand how the only finding you mention "Research by one of us (Levy) shows that informal firms have absorbed a growing share of the economy’s resources." leads to your second lesson, which was only a "possible explanation" with nothing to back it up. It looks like just speculation, and one could come with many other, rather different, possible explanations to be taken as a lesson.
Where am I missi Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
There is no paradox. Mexico had the misfortune to compete with China and lost because of a number of factors e.g
1) being perceived as a petro currency when oil prices were high
2) high electricity costs because of distortions and rent seeking. Telecom too is overpriced for an obvious reason.
3) poor access to credit for small firms thus preventing duality in the labour market from having a positive effect in terms of small disintegrated firms creating external economies of scale and scope.
4) distortions associated with remittances and perhaps crime
Mexico did not tackle certain institutionalised corrupt or distortionary practices for certain political reasons and is taxing the formal sector to subsidise the informal sector. However, Mexicans are not stupid. They did not try to use 'a ready made blue print'. They know their own political culture and history very well. Anyway, now Trump is in the White House, it is the gringos who can be more plausibly accused of stupidity.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
You do not consider the effect of crime. At least by the amount of news coverage, drug-trade fueled crime seems to be rampant and rising, although I have not checked facts on this. But if true, crime scaring away investors seems like a pretty good story to me. It would keep "formal sector" companies out and force people into the "informal sector". Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Only in the United States of Amnesia Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH,
"Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies "
Now I am truly shocked. Are you suggesting that liberalism (as in economic liberalization, not political liberalism) hasn't worked all that well in developed countries? Heresy. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Mr. Friesen, I would be inclined to agree that crime has been a material economic negative in Mexico. Mexico has always had some crime. However, the liberalization policies that started back in the 1990s have greatly increased the power and influence of the criminals. Historically, Mexico's government was authoritarian. Criminals did not dare to challenge the power of the state. Since Mexico embraced liberalization, the power of the state has declined and the power of the cartels has risen. The fruits of liberalism are sometimes quite bitter. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Not once is it considered that the model or the measurement may be wrong. If you built a bicycle and it went backwards you would think you had something wrong, but never mind Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Deigo
There is much of this going on in Europe. The ageing demographic, the stubborn low inflation, etc etc. The difficulty in sparking growth, also youth unemployment concurrent with supposedly high employment in the UK. Real unemployment is perhaps 4x the official figures. In short figures are not believable and therefore econ models are not believable
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-lie-behind-the-unemployment-numbers-2017-7
Read more
Comment Commented Diego Escartin
The point here is that when you build a Bike you built it to go foward. And just as the asticle says... Mexico has to build the policies taking in acount the global panorama and the particular objectives of the country. You should read the Japan case and "one" of the futures if the theory stays the same. https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-03/japan-buries-our-most-cherished-economic-ideas
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21702751-what-japans-economic-experiment-can-teach-rest-world-overhyped-underappreciated
https://www.economist.com/news/asia/21716584-there-obvious-solution-asias-looming-labour-shortage Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
There really is no Mexican Paradox... If you are willing to consider non-PC facts... Mexico has some of the lowest skill levels in the world. Years of education don't matter. Actual education does. See "Mexican students not at top of the class -
PISA tests rank them at the bottom of the OECD list of countries" in the Mexico News Daily. Also see "2015 PISA AVERAGE SCORES" in "BUSINESS INSIDER". Mexico is down there with Argentina and Qatar.
Understanding the world requires considering non-PC facts because reality isn't PC. Read more
