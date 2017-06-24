6

Juego de tronos en Arabia Saudita

PRINCETON – El rey Salmán de Arabia Saudita acaba de designar a su hijo Mohammed bin Salmán (de 31 años) como príncipe heredero en sustitución de Muhammad bin Nayif (57), lo que completa un proceso de centralización del poder que comenzó con el ascenso de Salmán al trono en enero de 2015.

El príncipe Mohammed (conocido en círculos occidentales por las iniciales MBS) es el hijo favorito del rey. Con su designación como príncipe heredero, Salmán (que ya tiene 81 años) hace un claro corte con una larga tradición de búsqueda de consenso entre los hijos principales del fundador del estado saudita, el difunto rey Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

DONATE NOW

En lo estructural, Arabia Saudita ya no es una gerontocracia de poder compartido, sino que ha vuelto a ser la monarquía absoluta que fue durante el reinado de Ibn Saud. El poder está totalmente concentrado en manos del rey, y este lo ha delegado en su mayor parte a su hijo, el nuevo príncipe heredero.

En la práctica, el ascenso de MBS agilizará la toma de decisiones y reducirá los riesgos políticos inherentes a cualquier sistema de centros de poder múltiples y competidores. A partir de ahora, está totalmente clara la cuestión de la sucesión y de quién tiene el poder. Pero aunque la nueva situación tiene ventajas indudables, también supone el riesgo de que no se puedan discutir o cuestionar decisiones trascendentales.

Cuando Salmán muera, MBS será rey, y lo más probable es que gobierne Arabia Saudita por muchas décadas y deje su impronta en la vida social, religiosa y económica del país. Su ascenso al poder (iniciado en 2009 cuando se convirtió en asesor de su padre, entonces gobernador de la provincia de Riad) ha sido meteórico. Pero la designación como príncipe heredero es su logro más impresionante hasta la fecha. MBS ganó una carrera al trono en la que competían cientos de príncipes, la mayoría de ellos más viejos y experimentados (y todos seguros de tener derecho a gobernar).

Es cierto que el favoritismo del rey daba a MBS una clara ventaja; pero eso no basta para explicar su éxito. MBS apeló a la sagacidad, la astucia y el carisma para consolidar el poder y afirmar su autoridad sobre sectores clave de la sociedad saudita, entre ellos la familia real, la burocracia y las élites tecnocráticas e intelectuales, los medios, la enorme empresa petrolera nacional (Saudi Aramco) y el aparato religioso, con sus diversas instituciones.

Además, MBS consiguió todo esto respetando los estrictos protocolos y elaborados códigos jerárquicos de la familia real saudita. Esto ayuda a explicar por qué la transición de un príncipe heredero al otro pareció tan fluida. En un video que tuvo amplia difusión, puede verse a MBS arrodillarse para besar la mano del recién destituido príncipe heredero en ejercicio. Pero es Nayif quien formalmente ofrece su lealtad a MBS, lo que no deja dudas sobre quién tiene el poder.

El segundo gran logro de MBS fue en política exterior, un área que le permitió demostrar sus capacidades a su padre. Fue autor de la iniciativa de acercamiento al presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y su equipo, inmediatamente después de la elección de noviembre de 2016, esfuerzo que fue recompensado con la visita de Trump a Riad en mayo de 2017.

Esta visita fue una gran victoria para Arabia Saudita. La relación bilateral había caído en un profundo pozo durante la presidencia de Barack Obama, pero ahora se ha reiniciado. Durante su visita, Trump recalcó la importancia del vínculo estratégico entre Estados Unidos y Arabia Saudita, ofreció su apoyo total en la competencia que sostiene Riad con Irán por la supremacía regional, y firmó acuerdos multimillonarios de comercio e inversión.

MBS, a quien no le falta ambición, planteó dos grandes objetivos para Arabia Saudita. El primero, que detalla en un programa llamado Visión 2030, es diversificar la economía saudita con la reducción de la extrema dependencia del petróleo y la creación de empleo de calidad en otros sectores. MBS está convencido de que en el futuro las vastas reservas petroleras de Arabia Saudita perderán gran parte de su valor por el auge de los combustibles alternativos y las fuentes de energía renovables.

Según el plan Visión 2030, MBS tratará de acelerar la monetización del valor actual de las reservas petroleras de Arabia Saudita y dedicar lo recaudado al desarrollo de otros sectores económicos del país y a invertir en activos extranjeros para compensar la inevitable pérdida de ingresos petroleros. Esto incluye la privatización parcial de Saudi Aramco por medio de una oferta pública inicial en 2018.

El segundo gran objetivo de MBS es convertir a Arabia Saudita en una potencia militar regional capaz de hacer frente a amenazas externas (particularmente, Irán). Para lograrlo, tendrá que hacer a su país mucho menos dependiente de la protección militar estadounidense, en la que ha confiado desde 1945.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Cualquiera de los objetivos del nuevo príncipe heredero demandará al menos una década de trabajo, pero ahora que ya tiene una base de poder asegurada, MBS se muestra totalmente decidido a hacerlos realidad.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini