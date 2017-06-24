5

沙特阿拉伯的权力的游戏

普林斯顿—沙特阿拉伯国王萨勒曼刚刚废黜了57岁的王储穆罕默德·本·纳伊夫，替之以自己31岁的儿子穆罕默德·本·萨勒曼，完成了自2015年萨勒曼继承王位以来权力集中的过程。

穆罕默德王子——西方统称为MBS，是萨勒曼国王最钟爱的儿子。81岁的萨勒曼将他立为王储表明他与自开国国王阿卜杜拉齐兹·伊本·沙特以来王位几十年间由其儿子兄终弟及的传统彻底决裂。

从构造角度讲，沙特阿拉伯不再是一个共享权力的老人政治国家。它已经回归了伊本·沙特本人在位时的绝对的君主制。权力被完全集中在国王的手中，然后由国王将大部分权力委托给王储。

从实际角度讲，MBS的崛起将理顺决策，降低权出多门、互相竞争的制度的固有政治风险。现在，继承的问题以及权力归属问题已经绝对清晰。但这一新安排固然具有显而易见的好处，也存在潜在的缺陷，因为意义重大的决策可能成为不容置疑和挑战的一言堂。

萨勒曼死后，MBS将成为国王，并很有可能统治沙特阿拉伯数十年之久，为这个国家的社会、宗教和经济生活打上自己的烙印。他的权力之路——从2009年他成为父亲的幕僚开始，当时萨勒曼担任利雅得省生长——可谓顺利。但被立为王储是其迄今为止最重大的成就。MBS赢得了一场包括数百位王子在内的权力斗争，其中大部分都比他年长和富有经验，并且他们都认为自己有权统治沙特阿拉伯。

诚然，国王的偏爱显然给了MBS很大的优势；但光靠国王垂青无法解释他的成功。MBS必须依靠他的才智、谋略和人格力量整合权力、建立自己在沙特社会关键部门中的权威。这其中包括王室本身、官僚和技术官僚精英、媒体和情报部门、规模巨大的国家石油公司阿美公司（Saudi Aramco），以及宗教制度及其众多机构。

此外，MBS成功收服了所有这些部门，同时仍然能够在形式上遵守沙特王室严格的家规和错综复杂的层级制度。这有助于解释为何王储的废立能够完成的如此平顺。在一个流传甚广的的视频片段中，可以看到MBS屈尊跪倒在刚刚被废黜的王储面前，亲吻他的手。但形式上，这是纳伊夫在向MBS效忠，使得权力的归属变得无可置疑。

MBS的第二大成就是外交政策，在这方面，他向乃父证明了自己的能力。2016年11月特朗普当选美国总统后，MBS立刻向他和他的团队发出了邀请。他的行动取得了成效，2017年5月，特朗普访问了利雅得。

特朗普的来访是沙特阿拉伯的一次重大胜利。美沙关系在奥巴马担任美国总统期间降到了历史最低点，但现在已经重新恢复。访问沙特期间，特朗普强调了美沙战略关系的重要性，表示将全力支持沙特阿拉伯与伊朗的地区主导权之争，还签署了价值数百亿美元的众多商业和投资协议。

MBS心怀壮志，他为沙特阿拉伯制定了两个宏伟的目标。一是所谓的愿景2030计划，即实现沙特经济多样化，降低对石油收入的严重依赖，创造石油业之外的优质工作岗位。MBS相信，因为替代燃料和可再生能源技术的崛起，沙特阿拉伯的巨大石油储备在未来没有什么价值可言。

根据愿景 2030，MBS要尝试将沙特阿拉伯的石油储备的前端价值（upfront value）尽可能地货币化。然后将得到的收入用于发展非石油部门，以及投资于离岸资产，以填补不可避免的石油收入下降。在这方面，MBS热烈支持将沙特阿美公司部分私有化，并在2018年进行首次公开募股。

MBS的第二个大目标是让沙特阿拉伯成为地区军事霸权，能够抵御包括伊朗在内的外部威胁。在这方面，他必须让沙特阿拉伯摆脱自1945年以来对美国军事保护的依赖。

新王储的两个目标，每一个都要花上十年甚至更长时间才能实现。但既然MBS的权力基础终于得到了保障，他也有了一切实现目标的动机。