Game of Thrones version saoudienne

PRINCETON – Le roi Salmane d’Arabie saoudite vient tout juste de remplacer Mohammed ben Nayef, 57 ans, par son fils de 31 ans, Mohammed ben Salmane, au titre de prince héritier, achevant ainsi un processus de centralisation du pouvoir entamé avec l’accession de Salmane au trône en janvier 2015.

Le prince Mohammed, souvent appelé MBS dans les milieux occidentaux, est le fils préféré du roi. En le désignant prince héritier, le roi Salmane de 81 ans s’inscrit en nette rupture avec une tradition vieille de plusieurs décennies, consistant à bâtir un consensus parmi les fils les plus éminents du fondateur de l’État saoudien, le défunt roi Abdel Aziz Al-Saoud, dit Ibn Saoud.

Sur le plan structurel, l’Arabie saoudite n’est plus aujourd’hui une gérontocratie au pouvoir partagé. Elle renoue avec la monarchie absolue d’Ibn Saoud lui-même. Le pouvoir est à nouveau entièrement concentré dans les mains du roi, qui vient de déléguer la majeure partie de ce pouvoir à son fils, le nouveau prince héritier.

Sur le plan pratique, l’ascension de MBS est vouée à harmoniser le processus décisionnel, ainsi qu’à atténuer les risques politiques inhérents à tout système présentant des centres de pouvoir multiples et concurrents. Tout sera désormais absolument clair s’agissant des questions de succession et d’emplacement du pouvoir. Mais bien que cette nouvelle configuration présente certains avantages, il convient de souligner le revers de la médaille : le risque de voir prises un certain nombre de décisions aux conséquences majeures, sans que quiconque n’émette la moindre contestation ou interrogation.

Lorsque Salmane disparaîtra, ce sera au tour de MBS de devenir roi, et probablement de régner sur l’Arabie saoudite pendant de nombreuses décennies, laissant sa marque sur la vie sociale, religieuse et économique du pays. Son ascension jusqu’au pouvoir – amorcée en 2009 lorsque MBS est devenu conseiller de son propre père, lequel était alors gouverneur de la province de Riyad – s’est révélée fulgurante. Mais l’accession au titre de prince héritier constitue à ce jour son accomplissement le plus impressionnant. MBS a remporté la course au trône face à plusieurs centaines de princes, pour la plupart plus âgés et plus expérimentés – et tous convaincus de leur légitimité à régner.

Bien que le favoritisme dont a fait preuve le roi ait clairement avantagé MBS, cela ne suffit pas à expliquer la réussite de ce dernier. MBS a dû compter sur son bon sens, sa ruse et sa force de personnalité pour consolider son pouvoir et affirmer son autorité sur plusieurs pans majeurs de la société saoudienne : la famille royale elle-même, la bureaucratie et les élites technocratiques, les médias et l’intelligentsia, le géant pétrolier national Saudi Aramco, ainsi que l’establishment religieux et ses multiples institutions.

MBS a par ailleurs dû gérer ces divers aspects tout en adhérant formellement aux protocoles strictes et aux codes hiérarchiques complexes de la famille royale saoudienne. Ceci explique pourquoi la transition d’un prince héritier à un autre semble s’être effectuée avec fluidité. Dans un clip vidéo largement diffusé, on peut voir MBS se prosterner pour embrasser la main du prince héritier tout juste remplacé. Or, c’est officiellement Nayef qui fait aujourd’hui allégeance à MBS, ce qui ne laisse planer aucun doute sur l’emplacement du pouvoir.

Le deuxième accomplissement majeur de MBS concerne la politique étrangère, domaine dans lequel le nouveau prince héritier a su prouver sa valeur à son père. MBS a en effet pris l’initiative de se rapprocher du président américain Donald Trump et de son équipe immédiatement après l’élection présidentielle américaine de novembre 2016, les efforts du prince ayant porté leurs fruits avec en point culminant la visite officielle de Trump à Riyad au mois de mai 2017.

La visite de Trump constitue une victoire majeure pour l’Arabie saoudite. Dans l’impasse au cours des présidences de Barack Obama, les relations entre les États-Unis et le royaume sont désormais relancées. Lors de sa visite, Trump a souligné l’importance de la relation diplomatique entre les deux pays, offert son soutien total à l’Arabie saoudite dans sa lutte contre l’Iran pour la suprématie régionale, sans oublier la signature de multiples accords commerciaux et d’investissement pour un montant de plusieurs milliards de dollars.

Extrêmement ambitieux, MBS a fixé deux grands objectifs pour l’Arabie saoudite. Mis en évidence dans le cadre d’un programme baptisé Vision 2030, le premier objectif consiste à diversifier l’économie saoudienne, en réduisant la forte dépendance du pays vis-à-vis des recettes pétrolières, ainsi qu’en créent des emplois au-delà du secteur pétrolier. MBS est convaincu que les vastes réserves pétrolières du pays sont vouées à perdre considérablement de leur valeur, face à la montée en puissance des carburants alternatifs et autres technologies d’énergies renouvelables.

Dans le cadre du programme Vision 2030, MBS s’efforcera de monétiser au maximum la valeur actuelle des réserves pétrolières de l’Arabie saoudite. Ces recettes seront ensuite redéployées en faveur du développement des secteurs non pétroliers du pays, et investies dans des actifs à l’étranger pour compenser la perte inévitable de recettes pétrolières. Dans cette perspective, MBS est partisan de la privatisation d’une partie de Saudi Aramco, via une offre publique initiale prévue pour 2018.

Le second objectif majeur du nouveau prince héritier consiste à faire de l’Arabie saoudite une puissance militaire régionale capable de faire face aux menaces extérieures, en premier lieu desquelles l’Iran. Pour ce faire, MBS va devoir s’affranchir en grande partie de la dépendance du pays vis-à-vis de la protection militaire américaine, sur laquelle le royaume compte depuis 1945.

Dix ans au minimum seront nécessaires à l’accomplissement des deux objectifs du nouveau prince héritier. Mais l’assise de son pouvoir étant désormais garantie, MBS semble plus que jamais déterminé à y parvenir.

