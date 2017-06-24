Game of Thrones version saoudienne

PRINCETON – Le roi Salmane d’Arabie saoudite vient tout juste de remplacer Mohammed ben Nayef, 57 ans, par son fils de 31 ans, Mohammed ben Salmane, au titre de prince héritier, achevant ainsi un processus de centralisation du pouvoir entamé avec l’accession de Salmane au trône en janvier 2015.
Le prince Mohammed, souvent appelé MBS dans les milieux occidentaux, est le fils préféré du roi. En le désignant prince héritier, le roi Salmane de 81 ans s’inscrit en nette rupture avec une tradition vieille de plusieurs décennies, consistant à bâtir un consensus parmi les fils les plus éminents du fondateur de l’État saoudien, le défunt roi Abdel Aziz Al-Saoud, dit Ibn Saoud.
Sur le plan structurel, l’Arabie saoudite n’est plus aujourd’hui une gérontocratie au pouvoir partagé. Elle renoue avec la monarchie absolue d’Ibn Saoud lui-même. Le pouvoir est à nouveau entièrement concentré dans les mains du roi, qui vient de déléguer la majeure partie de ce pouvoir à son fils, le nouveau prince héritier.
Sur le plan pratique, l’ascension de MBS est vouée à harmoniser le processus décisionnel, ainsi qu’à atténuer les risques politiques inhérents à tout système présentant des centres de pouvoir multiples et concurrents. Tout sera désormais absolument clair s’agissant des questions de succession et d’emplacement du pouvoir. Mais bien que cette nouvelle configuration présente certains avantages, il convient de souligner le revers de la médaille : le risque de voir prises un certain nombre de décisions aux conséquences majeures, sans que quiconque n’émette la moindre contestation ou interrogation.
Lorsque Salmane disparaîtra, ce sera au tour de MBS de devenir roi, et probablement de régner sur l’Arabie saoudite pendant de nombreuses décennies, laissant sa marque sur la vie sociale, religieuse et économique du pays. Son ascension jusqu’au pouvoir – amorcée en 2009 lorsque MBS est devenu conseiller de son propre père, lequel était alors gouverneur de la province de Riyad – s’est révélée fulgurante. Mais l’accession au titre de prince héritier constitue à ce jour son accomplissement le plus impressionnant. MBS a remporté la course au trône face à plusieurs centaines de princes, pour la plupart plus âgés et plus expérimentés – et tous convaincus de leur légitimité à régner.
Bien que le favoritisme dont a fait preuve le roi ait clairement avantagé MBS, cela ne suffit pas à expliquer la réussite de ce dernier. MBS a dû compter sur son bon sens, sa ruse et sa force de personnalité pour consolider son pouvoir et affirmer son autorité sur plusieurs pans majeurs de la société saoudienne : la famille royale elle-même, la bureaucratie et les élites technocratiques, les médias et l’intelligentsia, le géant pétrolier national Saudi Aramco, ainsi que l’establishment religieux et ses multiples institutions.
MBS a par ailleurs dû gérer ces divers aspects tout en adhérant formellement aux protocoles strictes et aux codes hiérarchiques complexes de la famille royale saoudienne. Ceci explique pourquoi la transition d’un prince héritier à un autre semble s’être effectuée avec fluidité. Dans un clip vidéo largement diffusé, on peut voir MBS se prosterner pour embrasser la main du prince héritier tout juste remplacé. Or, c’est officiellement Nayef qui fait aujourd’hui allégeance à MBS, ce qui ne laisse planer aucun doute sur l’emplacement du pouvoir.
Le deuxième accomplissement majeur de MBS concerne la politique étrangère, domaine dans lequel le nouveau prince héritier a su prouver sa valeur à son père. MBS a en effet pris l’initiative de se rapprocher du président américain Donald Trump et de son équipe immédiatement après l’élection présidentielle américaine de novembre 2016, les efforts du prince ayant porté leurs fruits avec en point culminant la visite officielle de Trump à Riyad au mois de mai 2017.
La visite de Trump constitue une victoire majeure pour l’Arabie saoudite. Dans l’impasse au cours des présidences de Barack Obama, les relations entre les États-Unis et le royaume sont désormais relancées. Lors de sa visite, Trump a souligné l’importance de la relation diplomatique entre les deux pays, offert son soutien total à l’Arabie saoudite dans sa lutte contre l’Iran pour la suprématie régionale, sans oublier la signature de multiples accords commerciaux et d’investissement pour un montant de plusieurs milliards de dollars.
Extrêmement ambitieux, MBS a fixé deux grands objectifs pour l’Arabie saoudite. Mis en évidence dans le cadre d’un programme baptisé Vision 2030, le premier objectif consiste à diversifier l’économie saoudienne, en réduisant la forte dépendance du pays vis-à-vis des recettes pétrolières, ainsi qu’en créent des emplois au-delà du secteur pétrolier. MBS est convaincu que les vastes réserves pétrolières du pays sont vouées à perdre considérablement de leur valeur, face à la montée en puissance des carburants alternatifs et autres technologies d’énergies renouvelables.
Dans le cadre du programme Vision 2030, MBS s’efforcera de monétiser au maximum la valeur actuelle des réserves pétrolières de l’Arabie saoudite. Ces recettes seront ensuite redéployées en faveur du développement des secteurs non pétroliers du pays, et investies dans des actifs à l’étranger pour compenser la perte inévitable de recettes pétrolières. Dans cette perspective, MBS est partisan de la privatisation d’une partie de Saudi Aramco, via une offre publique initiale prévue pour 2018.
Le second objectif majeur du nouveau prince héritier consiste à faire de l’Arabie saoudite une puissance militaire régionale capable de faire face aux menaces extérieures, en premier lieu desquelles l’Iran. Pour ce faire, MBS va devoir s’affranchir en grande partie de la dépendance du pays vis-à-vis de la protection militaire américaine, sur laquelle le royaume compte depuis 1945.
Dix ans au minimum seront nécessaires à l’accomplissement des deux objectifs du nouveau prince héritier. Mais l’assise de son pouvoir étant désormais garantie, MBS semble plus que jamais déterminé à y parvenir.
The ascension of MBS was inevitable though earlier than expected. The ouster of MBN might come to haunt the Govt. in future given his adroit handling of interior ministry & counter terrorism successes. MBS is now in charge of every arm of the Govt. & the nickname , Mr. Everything, seems apt.
Vision 2030 is undoubtedly a transformational concept which, if successful, would catapult Saudi Arabia into a non oil dependent economy with drastic changes to its social & cultural ethos. However, one is deeply sceptical of its success, even moderately, given the headwinds it faces from a cross section of Saudis including the powerful clergy. The huge fiscal deficit of $98 billion last year jolted the Govt. into working out structural reforms, unheard of since the country's inception. Divestment of 5% of Saudi Aramco would be a herculean task given its secretive nature of working.
MBS has embarked on reforms styled on the lines of UAE following lead taken by his friend Mohammad bin Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. One doubts if MBS would be able to replicate Dubai's landscape in Saudi, though.
The challenges MBS faces are huge & many, with some of his own making.
First is the involvement in Yemen and its toll on Saudi economy. Having charged into battle with presumably little thinking, MBS is now caught in a Catch 22 situation in Yemen with a stalemate that refuses to break, thereby bleeding his already hurting economy. Antipathy towards Iran is taking the form of robust adventurism with little planning & wisdom. Egged on by the recent bonhomie shown by Trump, MBS has, along with UAE, Egypt & Bahrain, sought to punish Qatar. This standoff within GCC members is unlikely to resolve in a hurry given the ratcheting up of the issue. The 13 demands that Qatar has to abide by seem unreasonable & unimplementable. Qatar, meanwhile, seems certain to tilt towards Iran & Turkey. Ironically, Saudis intended to isolate Iran in the Middle East but is now taking centrestage. The supposed billions of dollars of arms sales by US is mostly earlier commitments by previous US administrations & mean little is real terms. The famed Arab coalition that Saudis initiated is likely to wither away with a split within the Sunni coalition members over the Qatar imbroglio. Pakistan's Raheel Sharif heading the coalition's military is unlikely to take decisive decisions given Pakistan's relations with not only Qatar, but also Iran.
The freeze on Saudi salaries of civil servants had to be lifted under domestic pressure. And the powerful clergy is wary of MBS' moves to reform society especially women's rights.
Hence, MBS has his task cut out with little time to recoup or ponder. Hitting the ground running with little help from peers is bound to create pressure, though one hopes he succeeds, for Saudis' sake. Read more
Why does the author not spend even one word on Mohammad bin Salman's disastrous adventure in Yemen? Read more
Bernard Haykel points out the qualities Mohammed bin Salman (MSB) possesses, that allow him to be named as heir to the Saudi throne last week. Despite his young age, the 31 year-old is said to have "wit, guile, and force of personality to consolidate power and assert his authority over key sectors of Saudi society."
The author says, MSB's humility enabled a "smooth" transition from the one crown prince to another, replacing his cousin Mohammed bin Nayif. He fell to his knees to kiss his predecessor's hand, prompting Nayif to "offer his allegiance to MSB." Inviting Trump to Saudi Arabia was another feat that had impressed his father, King Salman. The visit had improved the US-Saudi relationship, which reached a nadir under Obama.
Apart from being the King's favourite son, MSB seems have a plan to bring social and economic change - Vision 2030. It aims "to diversify the Saudi economy, by reducing its heavy dependence on oil revenues." MSB is managing the overhaul of an ailing economy and the reduction of the country's lavish subsidies. He has also proposed the partial privatisation of the state-owned oil company, Aramco and invited foreigners to invest in the Kingdom. Young people support the abolition of the much feared religious police and the opening up of a closed society.
The other goal is to turn Saudi Arabia into "a regional military hegemon that can stand up to external threats, not least Iran. To do this, he will have to make his country far less dependent on US military protection, on which it has relied since 1945." This ambition raises widespread concern not only in the region but also across the globe. While MSB's ascendency gives hopes of reform, he is also known for being a hothead.
In May MSB gave an interview, offering a glimpse into how he viewed Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch enemy. He said there was no space for dialogue with Iran due to its ambitions “to control the Islamic world”. Outlining the tensions in sectarian terms, he said it was Tehran’s goal “to control the Islamic world” and to spread its Shia doctrine in preparation for the arrival of a revered imam named Mohammed al-Mahdi. Shia Muslims believe al-Mahdi, the 12th and last Shia imam, who disappeared in the ninth century, will one day reappear to bring justice to the world. It's doubtful if young Iranians believe in the return of Mahdi.
When asked if he saw a possibility for direct dialogue with Iran, the prince replied: “How can I come to an understanding with someone, or a regime, that has an anchoring belief built on an extremist ideology? What are the interests between us? How can I come to an understanding with this?”
Iran and Saudi Arabia are two key players backing opposite sides in their proxy wars in Syria and Yemen. They also support political adversaries in Lebanon, Bahrain and Iraq, escalating the conflicts and deepening the Sunni/Shia schism on both sides.
Ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been strained since Iran’s 1979 revolution. The Saudis fear the growing influence of a newly-strident Iran over the Shia population in their oil-rich Eastern Province and the Muslim world. The dispute between the two nations has deep religious, historic and political roots. Iran and Saudi Arabia are on opposing sides of a more than 1,000-year old argument at the heart of Islam. Tensions escalated in recent years when Iran became furious with a deadly stampede during 2015 Hajj pilgrimage and a more assertive Saudi foreign policy since King Salman took charge. Then there was the row over the execution of Sheikh Nimr. The two countries severed diplomatic and trade ties. Now Qatar is being thrown under the bus for its economic cooperation with Iran. This diplomatic row between Qatar and its neigbours may bear MSB's signature. Given his young age and impetuousness, uncertain times lie ahead of the Middle East for years to come.
There is very strong possibility of a coup due to the ongoing power struggle. MBS's Youth in a gerontocratic set up may prove to be a cause of intense resentment among those vying for power.
Given the opportunity, MBS might be able to redirect the economic orientation but may not be able to make KSA an area military hegemon as it does not have the army personnel capable of carrying out such a role.
Very good points are raised here.
But I have several disagreements:
1. I do not think the “… MBS’s power base is … secure”. About six months ago several high-ranking princes wrote a letter to King Salam telling him about their concern that Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is consolidating power. I hear that Mohammed bin Nayif is under house arrest after bayʿah which means the bayʿah has been under pressure – presence of an armed bodyguard in the bayʿah, a very uncommon thing, strengthens this suspicion. I think, out of respect for the king, princes have stayed quite so far but there is a very good chance they are going to make a move against MbS after the king dies.
2. I disagree that “… MBS managed all of this while still formally adhering to the Saudi royal family’s strict protocols and elaborate codes of hierarchy”. This is why there has developed an allegiance of high-ranking princes against him.
3. I do not think Vision 2030 intends to or can create “… good jobs …”. The Vision wants to create usual jobs in health care, tourism, etc. to be filled by Saudi subjects. But the problem is Saudis are used to high-paying, easy public-sector jobs with fancy titles – these are good jobs in their view. A major challenge to Vision 2030 is therefore getting Saudis to work in Burger King – many commentators, and I agree with them, consider such a shift in the behaviour of Saudis unrealistic.
In conclusion:
a. MbS’s power most likely will be challenged after King Salman. If he really wants to secure his power base he must get King Salman to abdicate the throne. This way MbS can establish himself as the king while his father is still alive.
b. Failure in delivering Vision 2030 goals, something that increasingly seems likely – he recently had to roll back on some key National Transformational Plan goals, will substantially weaken MbS’s place in the Royal Family and among Saudis in the years to come. He has to quickly think of ways to contain the situation when this happens, a problem that does not seem easy to tackle. Read more
