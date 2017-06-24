Game of Thrones in Saudi-Arabien

PRINCETON – Saudi-Arabiens König Salman hat vor ein paar Tagen den bisherigen Thronfolger Mohammed bin Najef, 57, abgesetzt und seinen 31-jährigen Sohn Mohammed bin Salman zum neuen Kronprinzen ernannt. Damit ist ein Prozess der Machtzentralisierung abgeschlossen, der mit Salmans Thronbesteigung im Januar 2015 begonnen hatte.
Prinz Mohammed, der in westlichen Kreisen oft nur mit seinen Initialen MbS genannt wird, ist der Lieblingssohn des Königs. Mit seiner Ernennung zum Kronprinzen hat der inzwischen 81-jährige Salman einen klaren Bruch mit der jahrzehntealten Tradition erkennen lassen, einen Konsens unter den führenden Söhnen des verstorbenen saudischen Staatsgründers König Abdulaziz ibn Saud auszuhandeln.
Strukturell betrachtet liegt die Macht in Saudi-Arabien nicht mehr in den Händen der Gerontokratie. Das Land ist erneut zur absoluten Monarchie wie unter ibn Saud selbst zurückgekehrt. Alle Macht liegt beim Monarchen, der diese weitgehend an seinen Sohn, den neuen Kronprinzen, übertragen hat.
Konkret wird der Aufstieg von MbS Entscheidungsprozesse straffen und die politischen Risiken verringern, die jedem System innewohnen, in dem es mehrere konkurrierende Machtzentren gibt. Es ist nun zweifelsfrei geklärt, wer die Nachfolge auf den Thron antreten wird und wo die Macht liegt. Diese Neuregelung hat zwar durchaus ihre Vorteile, birgt aber auch potenzielle Fallstricke, da weitreichende Entscheidungen möglicherweise unhinterfragt und kritiklos hingenommen werden.
Wenn Salman stirbt, wird MbS König werden und Saudi-Arabien höchstwahrscheinlich viele Jahrzehnte lang regieren und das soziale, religiöse und wirtschaftliche Leben des Landes prägen. Sein kometenhafter Aufstieg hatte 2009 begonnen, als er zum Berater seines Vaters wurde, der damals Gouverneur der Provinz Riad war. Doch seine Ernennung zum Kronprinzen ist sein bis dato beeindruckendster Erfolg. MbS hat sich als neuer Thronfolger gegen hunderte von Prinzen durchgesetzt, die meist älter und erfahrener sind als er – und allesamt Herrschaftsansprüche geltend machen.
Es steht außer Frage, dass die Bevorzugung durch König Salman MbS einen klaren Vorteil verschafft hat, aber allein damit lässt sich sein Erfolg nicht erklären. MbS musste sich auf seinen Scharfsinn, seine listige Wesensart und die Kraft seiner Persönlichkeit verlassen, um seine Macht zu konsolidieren und seine Autorität in Schlüsselbereichen der saudischen Gesellschaft zu behaupten. Dazu zählen unter anderem die königliche Familie selbst; die bürokratischen und technokratischen Eliten; die Medien und die Intelligenz; der gewaltige staatliche Ölkonzern Saudi Aramco und das religiöse Establishment mit seinen verschiedenen Institutionen.
All das ist MbS gelungen, während er sich formell weiter an das strenge Protokoll der saudischen Königsfamilie und kompliziert geregelte Hierarchien gehalten hat. Dies ist einer der Gründe, warum der Übergang von einem Kronprinzen zum anderen so reibungslos schien. In einem weitverbreiteten Videoclip sieht man MbS auf die Knie sinken, um die Hand seines gerade abgesetzten Vorgängers zu küssen. Aber es ist Najef, der MbS formell die Treue gelobt ‒ was keinen Zweifel lässt, wer das Sagen hat.
Seinen zweiten großen Erfolg, mit dem er seine Fähigkeiten bei seinem Vater unter Beweis stellte, hat MbS in der Außenpolitik erzielt. Unmittelbar nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November 2016 hat MbS die Initiative ergriffen und Kontakt zu Präsident Donald Trump und seinem Team aufgenommen, und seine Bemühungen haben sich bezahlt gemacht: Höhepunkt war der Besuch von Trump in Riad im Mai 2017.
Trumps Staatsbesuch war ausgesprochen erfolgreich für Saudi-Arabien. Nachdem die Beziehungen zwischen Saudi-Arabien und den USA während der Amtszeit des früheren US-Präsidenten Barack Obama auf einem Tiefpunkt angelangt waren, hat es nun einen Neustart gegeben. Während seines Besuches hat Trump die Bedeutung der strategischen Beziehung zwischen den USA und Saudi-Arabien betont, dem Land seine volle Unterstützung im Kampf mit Iran um die regionale Vorherrschaft angeboten und diverse Verträge und Abkommen in Milliardenhöhe unterzeichnet.
Der äußerst ehrgeizige MbS hat zwei große Ziele für Saudi-Arabien formuliert. Das erste, die Diversifizierung der saudischen Wirtschaft, hat er in einem Programm namens Vision 2030 skizziert: Die starke Abhängigkeit des Landes von Öleinnahmen soll verringert werden und außerhalb der Erdölbranche sollen gute Arbeitsplätze entstehen. MbS ist überzeugt, dass die gewaltigen Ölreserven Saudi-Arabiens aufgrund des zunehmenden Angebots alternativer Kraftstoffe und von Technologien für erneuerbare Energieträger in Zukunft weit weniger wertvoll sein werden.
Im Rahmen der Vision 2030 wird MbS versuchen, den Wert der saudischen Ölreserven so weit wie möglich zu monetarisieren. Diese Erlöse werden anschließend in die Entwicklung von Sektoren außerhalb der Erdölbranche und in ausländische Vermögenswerte investiert, um den unausweichlichen Verlust an Erdöleinnahmen auszugleichen. Zu diesem Zweck strebt MbS eine Teilprivatisierung von Saudi Aramco durch einen 2018 geplanten Börsengang an.
Sein zweites großes Ziel ist die militärische Vorherrschaft Saudi-Arabiens in der Region, um externen Bedrohungen, nicht zuletzt Iran, gewachsen zu sein. Damit das gelingt, wird er die Sicherheit seines Landes deutlich stärker in die eigene Hand nehmen müssen, das sich seit 1945 auf eine enge Sicherheitskooperation mit den USA verlässt.
Es wird zehn Jahre oder länger dauern, bis der neue Kronprinz jedes dieser Ziele erreicht. Doch seine Machtbasis ist nun endlich gesichert, und er scheint fest entschlossen sie zu verwirklichen.
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The ascension of MBS was inevitable though earlier than expected. The ouster of MBN might come to haunt the Govt. in future given his adroit handling of interior ministry & counter terrorism successes. MBS is now in charge of every arm of the Govt. & the nickname , Mr. Everything, seems apt.
Vision 2030 is undoubtedly a transformational concept which, if successful, would catapult Saudi Arabia into a non oil dependent economy with drastic changes to its social & cultural ethos. However, one is deeply sceptical of its success, even moderately, given the headwinds it faces from a cross section of Saudis including the powerful clergy. The huge fiscal deficit of $98 billion last year jolted the Govt. into working out structural reforms, unheard of since the country's inception. Divestment of 5% of Saudi Aramco would be a herculean task given its secretive nature of working.
MBS has embarked on reforms styled on the lines of UAE following lead taken by his friend Mohammad bin Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. One doubts if MBS would be able to replicate Dubai's landscape in Saudi, though.
The challenges MBS faces are huge & many, with some of his own making.
First is the involvement in Yemen and its toll on Saudi economy. Having charged into battle with presumably little thinking, MBS is now caught in a Catch 22 situation in Yemen with a stalemate that refuses to break, thereby bleeding his already hurting economy. Antipathy towards Iran is taking the form of robust adventurism with little planning & wisdom. Egged on by the recent bonhomie shown by Trump, MBS has, along with UAE, Egypt & Bahrain, sought to punish Qatar. This standoff within GCC members is unlikely to resolve in a hurry given the ratcheting up of the issue. The 13 demands that Qatar has to abide by seem unreasonable & unimplementable. Qatar, meanwhile, seems certain to tilt towards Iran & Turkey. Ironically, Saudis intended to isolate Iran in the Middle East but is now taking centrestage. The supposed billions of dollars of arms sales by US is mostly earlier commitments by previous US administrations & mean little is real terms. The famed Arab coalition that Saudis initiated is likely to wither away with a split within the Sunni coalition members over the Qatar imbroglio. Pakistan's Raheel Sharif heading the coalition's military is unlikely to take decisive decisions given Pakistan's relations with not only Qatar, but also Iran.
The freeze on Saudi salaries of civil servants had to be lifted under domestic pressure. And the powerful clergy is wary of MBS' moves to reform society especially women's rights.
Hence, MBS has his task cut out with little time to recoup or ponder. Hitting the ground running with little help from peers is bound to create pressure, though one hopes he succeeds, for Saudis' sake. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Aarts
Why does the author not spend even one word on Mohammad bin Salman's disastrous adventure in Yemen? Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Bernard Haykel points out the qualities Mohammed bin Salman (MSB) possesses, that allow him to be named as heir to the Saudi throne last week. Despite his young age, the 31 year-old is said to have "wit, guile, and force of personality to consolidate power and assert his authority over key sectors of Saudi society."
The author says, MSB's humility enabled a "smooth" transition from the one crown prince to another, replacing his cousin Mohammed bin Nayif. He fell to his knees to kiss his predecessor's hand, prompting Nayif to "offer his allegiance to MSB." Inviting Trump to Saudi Arabia was another feat that had impressed his father, King Salman. The visit had improved the US-Saudi relationship, which reached a nadir under Obama.
Apart from being the King's favourite son, MSB seems have a plan to bring social and economic change - Vision 2030. It aims "to diversify the Saudi economy, by reducing its heavy dependence on oil revenues." MSB is managing the overhaul of an ailing economy and the reduction of the country's lavish subsidies. He has also proposed the partial privatisation of the state-owned oil company, Aramco and invited foreigners to invest in the Kingdom. Young people support the abolition of the much feared religious police and the opening up of a closed society.
The other goal is to turn Saudi Arabia into "a regional military hegemon that can stand up to external threats, not least Iran. To do this, he will have to make his country far less dependent on US military protection, on which it has relied since 1945." This ambition raises widespread concern not only in the region but also across the globe. While MSB's ascendency gives hopes of reform, he is also known for being a hothead.
In May MSB gave an interview, offering a glimpse into how he viewed Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch enemy. He said there was no space for dialogue with Iran due to its ambitions “to control the Islamic world”. Outlining the tensions in sectarian terms, he said it was Tehran’s goal “to control the Islamic world” and to spread its Shia doctrine in preparation for the arrival of a revered imam named Mohammed al-Mahdi. Shia Muslims believe al-Mahdi, the 12th and last Shia imam, who disappeared in the ninth century, will one day reappear to bring justice to the world. It's doubtful if young Iranians believe in the return of Mahdi.
When asked if he saw a possibility for direct dialogue with Iran, the prince replied: “How can I come to an understanding with someone, or a regime, that has an anchoring belief built on an extremist ideology? What are the interests between us? How can I come to an understanding with this?”
Iran and Saudi Arabia are two key players backing opposite sides in their proxy wars in Syria and Yemen. They also support political adversaries in Lebanon, Bahrain and Iraq, escalating the conflicts and deepening the Sunni/Shia schism on both sides.
Ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been strained since Iran’s 1979 revolution. The Saudis fear the growing influence of a newly-strident Iran over the Shia population in their oil-rich Eastern Province and the Muslim world. The dispute between the two nations has deep religious, historic and political roots. Iran and Saudi Arabia are on opposing sides of a more than 1,000-year old argument at the heart of Islam. Tensions escalated in recent years when Iran became furious with a deadly stampede during 2015 Hajj pilgrimage and a more assertive Saudi foreign policy since King Salman took charge. Then there was the row over the execution of Sheikh Nimr. The two countries severed diplomatic and trade ties. Now Qatar is being thrown under the bus for its economic cooperation with Iran. This diplomatic row between Qatar and its neigbours may bear MSB's signature. Given his young age and impetuousness, uncertain times lie ahead of the Middle East for years to come.
Read more
Comment Commented Shakir Mumtaz
There is very strong possibility of a coup due to the ongoing power struggle. MBS's Youth in a gerontocratic set up may prove to be a cause of intense resentment among those vying for power.
Given the opportunity, MBS might be able to redirect the economic orientation but may not be able to make KSA an area military hegemon as it does not have the army personnel capable of carrying out such a role.
shakir2.wordpress.com Read more
Comment Commented Hamed Nikhalat Jahromi
Very good points are raised here.
But I have several disagreements:
1. I do not think the “… MBS’s power base is … secure”. About six months ago several high-ranking princes wrote a letter to King Salam telling him about their concern that Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is consolidating power. I hear that Mohammed bin Nayif is under house arrest after bayʿah which means the bayʿah has been under pressure – presence of an armed bodyguard in the bayʿah, a very uncommon thing, strengthens this suspicion. I think, out of respect for the king, princes have stayed quite so far but there is a very good chance they are going to make a move against MbS after the king dies.
2. I disagree that “… MBS managed all of this while still formally adhering to the Saudi royal family’s strict protocols and elaborate codes of hierarchy”. This is why there has developed an allegiance of high-ranking princes against him.
3. I do not think Vision 2030 intends to or can create “… good jobs …”. The Vision wants to create usual jobs in health care, tourism, etc. to be filled by Saudi subjects. But the problem is Saudis are used to high-paying, easy public-sector jobs with fancy titles – these are good jobs in their view. A major challenge to Vision 2030 is therefore getting Saudis to work in Burger King – many commentators, and I agree with them, consider such a shift in the behaviour of Saudis unrealistic.
In conclusion:
a. MbS’s power most likely will be challenged after King Salman. If he really wants to secure his power base he must get King Salman to abdicate the throne. This way MbS can establish himself as the king while his father is still alive.
b. Failure in delivering Vision 2030 goals, something that increasingly seems likely – he recently had to roll back on some key National Transformational Plan goals, will substantially weaken MbS’s place in the Royal Family and among Saudis in the years to come. He has to quickly think of ways to contain the situation when this happens, a problem that does not seem easy to tackle. Read more
