Game of Thrones in Saudi-Arabien

PRINCETON – Saudi-Arabiens König Salman hat vor ein paar Tagen den bisherigen Thronfolger Mohammed bin Najef, 57, abgesetzt und seinen 31-jährigen Sohn Mohammed bin Salman zum neuen Kronprinzen ernannt. Damit ist ein Prozess der Machtzentralisierung abgeschlossen, der mit Salmans Thronbesteigung im Januar 2015 begonnen hatte.

Prinz Mohammed, der in westlichen Kreisen oft nur mit seinen Initialen MbS genannt wird, ist der Lieblingssohn des Königs. Mit seiner Ernennung zum Kronprinzen hat der inzwischen 81-jährige Salman einen klaren Bruch mit der jahrzehntealten Tradition erkennen lassen, einen Konsens unter den führenden Söhnen des verstorbenen saudischen Staatsgründers König Abdulaziz ibn Saud auszuhandeln.

Strukturell betrachtet liegt die Macht in Saudi-Arabien nicht mehr in den Händen der Gerontokratie. Das Land ist erneut zur absoluten Monarchie wie unter ibn Saud selbst zurückgekehrt. Alle Macht liegt beim Monarchen, der diese weitgehend an seinen Sohn, den neuen Kronprinzen, übertragen hat.

Konkret wird der Aufstieg von MbS Entscheidungsprozesse straffen und die politischen Risiken verringern, die jedem System innewohnen, in dem es mehrere konkurrierende Machtzentren gibt. Es ist nun zweifelsfrei geklärt, wer die Nachfolge auf den Thron antreten wird und wo die Macht liegt. Diese Neuregelung hat zwar durchaus ihre Vorteile, birgt aber auch potenzielle Fallstricke, da weitreichende Entscheidungen möglicherweise unhinterfragt und kritiklos hingenommen werden.

Wenn Salman stirbt, wird MbS König werden und Saudi-Arabien höchstwahrscheinlich viele Jahrzehnte lang regieren und das soziale, religiöse und wirtschaftliche Leben des Landes prägen. Sein kometenhafter Aufstieg hatte 2009 begonnen, als er zum Berater seines Vaters wurde, der damals Gouverneur der Provinz Riad war. Doch seine Ernennung zum Kronprinzen ist sein bis dato beeindruckendster Erfolg. MbS hat sich als neuer Thronfolger gegen hunderte von Prinzen durchgesetzt, die meist älter und erfahrener sind als er – und allesamt Herrschaftsansprüche geltend machen.

Es steht außer Frage, dass die Bevorzugung durch König Salman MbS einen klaren Vorteil verschafft hat, aber allein damit lässt sich sein Erfolg nicht erklären. MbS musste sich auf seinen Scharfsinn, seine listige Wesensart und die Kraft seiner Persönlichkeit verlassen, um seine Macht zu konsolidieren und seine Autorität in Schlüsselbereichen der saudischen Gesellschaft zu behaupten. Dazu zählen unter anderem die königliche Familie selbst; die bürokratischen und technokratischen Eliten; die Medien und die Intelligenz; der gewaltige staatliche Ölkonzern Saudi Aramco und das religiöse Establishment mit seinen verschiedenen Institutionen.

All das ist MbS gelungen, während er sich formell weiter an das strenge Protokoll der saudischen Königsfamilie und kompliziert geregelte Hierarchien gehalten hat. Dies ist einer der Gründe, warum der Übergang von einem Kronprinzen zum anderen so reibungslos schien. In einem weitverbreiteten Videoclip sieht man MbS auf die Knie sinken, um die Hand seines gerade abgesetzten Vorgängers zu küssen. Aber es ist Najef, der MbS formell die Treue gelobt ‒ was keinen Zweifel lässt, wer das Sagen hat.

Seinen zweiten großen Erfolg, mit dem er seine Fähigkeiten bei seinem Vater unter Beweis stellte, hat MbS in der Außenpolitik erzielt. Unmittelbar nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November 2016 hat MbS die Initiative ergriffen und Kontakt zu Präsident Donald Trump und seinem Team aufgenommen, und seine Bemühungen haben sich bezahlt gemacht: Höhepunkt war der Besuch von Trump in Riad im Mai 2017.

Trumps Staatsbesuch war ausgesprochen erfolgreich für Saudi-Arabien. Nachdem die Beziehungen zwischen Saudi-Arabien und den USA während der Amtszeit des früheren US-Präsidenten Barack Obama auf einem Tiefpunkt angelangt waren, hat es nun einen Neustart gegeben. Während seines Besuches hat Trump die Bedeutung der strategischen Beziehung zwischen den USA und Saudi-Arabien betont, dem Land seine volle Unterstützung im Kampf mit Iran um die regionale Vorherrschaft angeboten und diverse Verträge und Abkommen in Milliardenhöhe unterzeichnet.

Der äußerst ehrgeizige MbS hat zwei große Ziele für Saudi-Arabien formuliert. Das erste, die Diversifizierung der saudischen Wirtschaft, hat er in einem Programm namens Vision 2030 skizziert: Die starke Abhängigkeit des Landes von Öleinnahmen soll verringert werden und außerhalb der Erdölbranche sollen gute Arbeitsplätze entstehen. MbS ist überzeugt, dass die gewaltigen Ölreserven Saudi-Arabiens aufgrund des zunehmenden Angebots alternativer Kraftstoffe und von Technologien für erneuerbare Energieträger in Zukunft weit weniger wertvoll sein werden.

Im Rahmen der Vision 2030 wird MbS versuchen, den Wert der saudischen Ölreserven so weit wie möglich zu monetarisieren. Diese Erlöse werden anschließend in die Entwicklung von Sektoren außerhalb der Erdölbranche und in ausländische Vermögenswerte investiert, um den unausweichlichen Verlust an Erdöleinnahmen auszugleichen. Zu diesem Zweck strebt MbS eine Teilprivatisierung von Saudi Aramco durch einen 2018 geplanten Börsengang an.

Sein zweites großes Ziel ist die militärische Vorherrschaft Saudi-Arabiens in der Region, um externen Bedrohungen, nicht zuletzt Iran, gewachsen zu sein. Damit das gelingt, wird er die Sicherheit seines Landes deutlich stärker in die eigene Hand nehmen müssen, das sich seit 1945 auf eine enge Sicherheitskooperation mit den USA verlässt.

Es wird zehn Jahre oder länger dauern, bis der neue Kronprinz jedes dieser Ziele erreicht. Doch seine Machtbasis ist nun endlich gesichert, und er scheint fest entschlossen sie zu verwirklichen.

Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.