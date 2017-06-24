6

Игра престолов в Саудовской Аравии

ПРИНСТОН – Король Саудовской Аравии Салман объявил новым наследным принцем своего 31-летнего сына Мухаммеда ибн Салмана вместо 57-летнего Мухаммада ибн Наифа, тем самым завершив процесс централизации власти, который начался сразу после восхождения Салмана на королевский престол в январе 2015 года.

Принц Мухаммед, которого в западных кругах сокращённо называют MBS, – любимый сын короля. Назначив его наследным принцем, Салман, которому сейчас 81 год, положил конец длительной, насчитывающей десятилетия, традиции формирования консенсуса между ключевыми сыновьями основателя саудовского государства, покойного короля Абдул-Азиза ибн Сауда.

Если говорить в структурных терминах, Саудовская Аравия перестала быть геронтократией с разделённой властью. Она вернулась к режиму абсолютной монархии, которой уже была при короле ибн Сауде. Теперь власть целиком сконцентрирована в руках короля, который делегировал большинство полномочий сыну, новому наследному принцу.

С практической же точки зрения, восхождение MBS поможет упростить процесс принятия решений и уменьшить политические риски, свойственные любой системе с несколькими конкурирующими центрами власти. Теперь имеется абсолютная ясность в вопросе о престолонаследии, а также в вопросе, где именно находится центр власти. Впрочем, несмотря на то, что у этого нового решения, конечно, есть свои преимущества, у него есть и потенциальные недостатки, поскольку важные решения могут теперь приниматься без какого-либо обсуждения и споров.

Когда Салман умрёт, MBS станет королём, и, скорее всего, будет править Саудовской Аравией многие десятилетия, неизбежно повлияв на социальную, религиозную и экономическую жизнь страны. Его потрясающе быстрое восхождение к власти началось в 2009 году, когда он стал советником отца, занимавшего тогда пост губернатора провинции Эр-Рияд. На сегодня провозглашение наследным принцем является его самым впечатляющим достижением. MBS выиграл гонку за престол, в которой участвовали сотни принцев, причём большинство из них были старше и имели больше опыта; все они полагали, что имеют право управлять страной.

Конечно, MBS имел фору в виде явной благосклонности короля; но лишь этим нельзя объяснить его успех. Он должен был опираться на свою ум, хитрость и силу личности, чтобы консолидировать власть и утвердить собственный авторитет в ключевых сегментах саудовского общества. В их число входят: собственно королевская семья, бюрократическая и технократическая элита, СМИ и интеллигенция, огромная государственная нефтяная компания Saudi Aramco, наконец, религиозный истеблишмент и его различные учреждения.

MBS сумел добиться этого, формально соблюдая строгий протокол саудовской королевской семьи, а также крайне развитый кодекс иерархии. Это позволяет объяснить, почему замена одного наследного принца на другого выглядит со стороны такой гладкой. В распространённом по этому поводу видео можно увидеть, как MBS падает на колени, чтобы поцеловать руку только что отставленного наследного принца. Но при этом именно Наиф официально клянётся в верности MBS, что не оставляет сомнений в вопросе, у кого здесь власть.

Вторым крупным достижением MBS стала его внешняя политика. На этом поприще он смог продемонстрировать перед отцом собственные способности. Сразу после президентских выборов в США в ноябре 2016 года MBS инициативно вышел на связь с президентом США Дональдом Трампом и его командой; и его усилия были вознаграждены: их кульминацией стал визит Трампа в Эр-Рияд в мае 2017 года.

Визит Трампа стал крупной победой для Саудовской Аравии. Американо-саудовские отношения достигли низшей точки при бывшем президенте США Бараке Обаме, а теперь в них произошла перезагрузка. Во время своего визита Трамп подчеркивал стратегическую важность американо-саудовских отношений. Он предложил свою полную поддержку Саудовской Аравии в её соперничестве с Ираном за региональное первенство, а также подписал несколько деловых и инвестиционных соглашений стоимостью  несколько миллиардов долларов.

Всегда отличающийся амбициозностью MBS поставил перед Саудовской Аравией две широкие задачи. Первую задачу он очертил в программе под названием «Стратегия 2030» (Vision 2030) – диверсифицировать экономику страны, снизив её колоссальную зависимость от нефтяных доходов и создав хорошие рабочие места вне нефтяной отрасли. MBS убеждён, что огромные запасы нефти Саудовской Аравии в будущем потеряют свою ценность из-за развития альтернативных видов топлива и технологий возобновляемой энергии.

В соответствии со «Стратегией 2030», MBS попытается уже сейчас максимально монетизировать стоимость нефтяных запасов Саудовской Аравии. Полученная выручка будет затем направлена на развитие отраслей, не связанных с нефтью, а также инвестирована в зарубежные активы с целью компенсировать неизбежную потерю доходов от продажи нефти. С этой целью MBS собирается приватизировать часть компании Saudi Aramco, проведя первичное размещение её акций на бирже (IPO) в 2018 году.

Вторая важная задача MBS – превратить Саудовскую Аравию в регионального военного гегемона, способного противостоять внешним угрозам, в частности, со стороны Ирана. Для этого ему придётся снизить зависимость страны от американской военной протекции, на которую она полагается с 1945 года.

Потребуется десятилетие или даже больше для достижения этих двух целей нового наследного принца. Но сейчас, когда фундамент власти MBS наконец-то гарантирован, у него, кажется, есть все мотивы активно приступить к этой работе.