Қаржылық дағдарыстан шығармаған қорытынды

ЛОНДОН – Он жыл бұрын дәл осы айда француздық BNP Paribas банкі инвесторлардың үш қорда орналастырған ақшасына қол жеткізуін шектеуге шешім қабылдады. Бұл қаржылық дағдарыстың алғашқы күшті сигналы еді, ол бір жыл өткен соң жаһандық экономиканы құлдыратып жіберді. Дегенмен, 2008 жылдың аяғында басталып және 2009 жылдың басында жалғасқан, көпжылдық қасіретке әкелген жаппай экономикалық және қаржылық шығындар дамыған елдерге күтпеген жағдай болды. Олар дамып келе жатқан әлемдегі дағдарыстан тиісті қорытынды шығармай, оларға жеткілікті назар аудармаған еді.

Дамушы елдердің қаржы дағдарыстарын бастан кешкен немесе зерттеген кез-келген адам олардың белгілерін анық білетін болады. Рудигер Дорнбуштың пікірінше, қаржы дағдарыстарының дамуына ұзақ уақыт керек, бірақ олар басталса, олар тез, күштеп және (көрінбейтіндей) қарапайым таралуға бейім.

Көбейе бастаған сәтсіздікке ұшыраған сайын, жағдай молшылықтан ашаршылыққа көзді ашып жұмғанша өзгере алады. Еш бұзылмайтындай көрінген жеке несиелік фабрикалар құлдырап, ал орталық банктер мен үкіметтер қатаң, тұрақсыз саясатқа тап болды. Бұдан басқа, саясаткерлер де жұмыспен қамту, сауда және инвестицияларды құрта алатын экономикалық белсенділіктің «кенеттен тоқтап қалу» тәуекеліне де ұшырайды.

Бұрын сәтті күндерде тұрақты және инклюзивті экономикалық өсуді қамтамасыз етуге бар жағдай жасалмаса, қаржылық стресске жан-жа��ты жауап қайтару өте қиынға соғады. Саясаткерлер кінәлілерді табу ойныны бастаса, ол одан да қиындай түседі. Ақыр соңында, дағдарыстың әлеуметтік-саяси және институционалдық салдары экономикалық және қаржылық салдарынан асып түседі.

Осы сабақтардың барлығы он жыл бұрын дамыған экономикасы бар елдердің саясаткерлеріне пайдалы болар еді. BNP Paribas 2007 жылдың 9 тамызында 2,2 млрд. АҚШ долларын құраған корларды қатырып тастаған кезде, алдағы уақытта мықтырақ қаржы соққысы келе жатқаны анық болған еді. Бірақ саясаткерлер қате қорытынды шығарды және негізінен олардың шешімі екі себепке негізделді.

Біріншіден, саясаткерлерге, олардың көз алдында жинакталған, қаржы жүйесінің жасырын тұрақсыздығының ауқымын түсіну үшін уақыт қажет болды. Екіншіден, дамыған елдердегі саясаткерлердің көпшілігі олар дамушы елдердің тәжірибелерінен үйренуге болатын сабақтар барына сенбеді.

Өкінішке орай, бұл мәселелер әлі шешілген жоқ. Іс жүзінде, саясаткерлердің көпшілігі назарлары ауысып, өздерінің экономикалық басқарушылық міндеттерін шетке тастауға тырысып жатқанда, олар үлкен тарихи сабақты өткізіп алуы мүмкін, ол сабақ экономиканың негізіндегі өсу моделінің маңыздылығы зор екеніне байланысты.

Шындығында, бүгінгі таңда дамыған елдердегі саясаткерлер тұрақты, инклюзивтік өсуді қалыптастыру үшін қаржыға тым көп негізделген экономикалық модельдің шектеулерін елемейтін сияқты көрінеді. Осы шектеулер соңғы он жыл ішінде көз алдында жатса да, саясаткерлер өздерінің экономикалары негізделген өсу моделін жеткілікті түрде нығайта алмады. Мұның орнына олар дағдарыс циклді, және экономика осыған дейін болған дағдарыстардан кейін V-тәрізді тәсілмен орнына қайта келеді деп ойлады.

Саясаткерлер циклдік ойлаумен айналысқандықтан, олар қаржы дағдарысын ұзақ мерзімді немесе заманалық оқиға деп есептемеді. Нәтижесінде олар өздерінің саяси жауаптарын «уақытылы, мақсатты және уақытша» деп ойластырған болатын. Ақыр соңында, бұл мәселе әлдеқайда кең, ұзақ мерзімді құрылымдық шешімді талап ететіні анықталды. Бірақ сол уақытта, саяси батыл әрекет ету мүмкіндігі жоғалған еді.

Дамыған елдер дағдарысқа дейінгі ЖІӨ деңгейіне оралуы үшін тым ұзақ уақыт өтті және олар өсу әлеуетін айтарлықтай көтере алмады. Дағдарыстан кейінгі жылдары олар қол жеткізген өсу инклюзивті емес, керісінше, көптеген дамыған елдерде тым көп табыс, байлық және тең емес мүмкіндіктер жалғасын тапты.

Бұл модель неғұрлым ұзағырақ болған сайын, дамыған елдердің болашақ өсу перспективалары неғұрлым зардап шекті. Ал, бұрын қаржылық және саяси тұрғыдан алғанда, мүмкін еместей көрінген жағдай орын ала бастады.

Дағдарыс басталғаннан кейінгі онжылдықта, дамыған елдер әлі күнге дейін жекеменшік қаржы мекемелері мен орталық банктерден өтімділік пен леверджге тым тәуелді өсу моделінен алысқа кетпеді. Олар әлі инфрақұрылымға, білім беруге және адами капиталға жеткілікті қаражат жұмсауы керек. Олар әлі салық жүйелері, қаржы делдалдығы және сауда тиімділігін төмендететін, өсуді тоқтататын мәселелерді шешпеді. Және олар үлкен деректер, машиналық оқыту, жасанды интеллект пен жаңа ұтқырлықтың әлеуетті артықшылықтарын пайдаланып, қосарлы тәуекелдерді басқара отырып, технологиялармен бірге жүруге қол жеткізе алмады.

Дамыған әлемдегі саясаткерлер дамушы экономикалардан тиісті сабақтарды ұғына алмады. Бірақ олар қазір дәлелдемелер мен талдау қабілетіне ие. Оларда казір тағы сәтсіздіктерді болдырмай, тұрақты өсу көздерін тауып және қазіргі кездегі теңсіздіктің қауіпті деңгейлерін жоюға мүмкіндік бар. Доп саяси таптың алаңында жатыр.