Қаржылық дағдарыстан шығармаған қорытынды

ЛОНДОН – Он жыл бұрын дәл осы айда француздық BNP Paribas банкі инвесторлардың үш қорда орналастырған ақшасына қол жеткізуін шектеуге шешім қабылдады. Бұл қаржылық дағдарыстың алғашқы күшті сигналы еді, ол бір жыл өткен соң жаһандық экономиканы құлдыратып жіберді. Дегенмен, 2008 жылдың аяғында басталып және 2009 жылдың басында жалғасқан, көпжылдық қасіретке әкелген жаппай экономикалық және қаржылық шығындар дамыған елдерге күтпеген жағдай болды. Олар дамып келе жатқан әлемдегі дағдарыстан тиісті қорытынды шығармай, оларға жеткілікті назар аудармаған еді.
Дамушы елдердің қаржы дағдарыстарын бастан кешкен немесе зерттеген кез-келген адам олардың белгілерін анық білетін болады. Рудигер Дорнбуштың пікірінше, қаржы дағдарыстарының дамуына ұзақ уақыт керек, бірақ олар басталса, олар тез, күштеп және (көрінбейтіндей) қарапайым таралуға бейім.
Көбейе бастаған сәтсіздікке ұшыраған сайын, жағдай молшылықтан ашаршылыққа көзді ашып жұмғанша өзгере алады. Еш бұзылмайтындай көрінген жеке несиелік фабрикалар құлдырап, ал орталық банктер мен үкіметтер қатаң, тұрақсыз саясатқа тап болды. Бұдан басқа, саясаткерлер де жұмыспен қамту, сауда және инвестицияларды құрта алатын экономикалық белсенділіктің «кенеттен тоқтап қалу» тәуекеліне де ұшырайды.
Бұрын сәтті күндерде тұрақты және инклюзивті экономикалық өсуді қамтамасыз етуге бар жағдай жасалмаса, қаржылық стресске жан-жа��ты жауап қайтару өте қиынға соғады. Саясаткерлер кінәлілерді табу ойныны бастаса, ол одан да қиындай түседі. Ақыр соңында, дағдарыстың әлеуметтік-саяси және институционалдық салдары экономикалық және қаржылық салдарынан асып түседі.
Осы сабақтардың барлығы он жыл бұрын дамыған экономикасы бар елдердің саясаткерлеріне пайдалы болар еді. BNP Paribas 2007 жылдың 9 тамызында 2,2 млрд. АҚШ долларын құраған корларды қатырып тастаған кезде, алдағы уақытта мықтырақ қаржы соққысы келе жатқаны анық болған еді. Бірақ саясаткерлер қате қорытынды шығарды және негізінен олардың шешімі екі себепке негізделді.
Біріншіден, саясаткерлерге, олардың көз алдында жинакталған, қаржы жүйесінің жасырын тұрақсыздығының ауқымын түсіну үшін уақыт қажет болды. Екіншіден, дамыған елдердегі саясаткерлердің көпшілігі олар дамушы елдердің тәжірибелерінен үйренуге болатын сабақтар барына сенбеді.
Өкінішке орай, бұл мәселелер әлі шешілген жоқ. Іс жүзінде, саясаткерлердің көпшілігі назарлары ауысып, өздерінің экономикалық басқарушылық міндеттерін шетке тастауға тырысып жатқанда, олар үлкен тарихи сабақты өткізіп алуы мүмкін, ол сабақ экономиканың негізіндегі өсу моделінің маңыздылығы зор екеніне байланысты.
Шындығында, бүгінгі таңда дамыған елдердегі саясаткерлер тұрақты, инклюзивтік өсуді қалыптастыру үшін қаржыға тым көп негізделген экономикалық модельдің шектеулерін елемейтін сияқты көрінеді. Осы шектеулер соңғы он жыл ішінде көз алдында жатса да, саясаткерлер өздерінің экономикалары негізделген өсу моделін жеткілікті түрде нығайта алмады. Мұның орнына олар дағдарыс циклді, және экономика осыған дейін болған дағдарыстардан кейін V-тәрізді тәсілмен орнына қайта келеді деп ойлады.
Саясаткерлер циклдік ойлаумен айналысқандықтан, олар қаржы дағдарысын ұзақ мерзімді немесе заманалық оқиға деп есептемеді. Нәтижесінде олар өздерінің саяси жауаптарын «уақытылы, мақсатты және уақытша» деп ойластырған болатын. Ақыр соңында, бұл мәселе әлдеқайда кең, ұзақ мерзімді құрылымдық шешімді талап ететіні анықталды. Бірақ сол уақытта, саяси батыл әрекет ету мүмкіндігі жоғалған еді.
Дамыған елдер дағдарысқа дейінгі ЖІӨ деңгейіне оралуы үшін тым ұзақ уақыт өтті және олар өсу әлеуетін айтарлықтай көтере алмады. Дағдарыстан кейінгі жылдары олар қол жеткізген өсу инклюзивті емес, керісінше, көптеген дамыған елдерде тым көп табыс, байлық және тең емес мүмкіндіктер жалғасын тапты.
Бұл модель неғұрлым ұзағырақ болған сайын, дамыған елдердің болашақ өсу перспективалары неғұрлым зардап шекті. Ал, бұрын қаржылық және саяси тұрғыдан алғанда, мүмкін еместей көрінген жағдай орын ала бастады.
Дағдарыс басталғаннан кейінгі онжылдықта, дамыған елдер әлі күнге дейін жекеменшік қаржы мекемелері мен орталық банктерден өтімділік пен леверджге тым тәуелді өсу моделінен алысқа кетпеді. Олар әлі инфрақұрылымға, білім беруге және адами капиталға жеткілікті қаражат жұмсауы керек. Олар әлі салық жүйелері, қаржы делдалдығы және сауда тиімділігін төмендететін, өсуді тоқтататын мәселелерді шешпеді. Және олар үлкен деректер, машиналық оқыту, жасанды интеллект пен жаңа ұтқырлықтың әлеуетті артықшылықтарын пайдаланып, қосарлы тәуекелдерді басқара отырып, технологиялармен бірге жүруге қол жеткізе алмады.
Дамыған әлемдегі саясаткерлер дамушы экономикалардан тиісті сабақтарды ұғына алмады. Бірақ олар қазір дәлелдемелер мен талдау қабілетіне ие. Оларда казір тағы сәтсіздіктерді болдырмай, тұрақты өсу көздерін тауып және қазіргі кездегі теңсіздіктің қауіпті деңгейлерін жоюға мүмкіндік бар. Доп саяси таптың алаңында жатыр.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Alan Gillman
Understood but l believe that the growth story happens at a local level not a national level. I've just read Jane Jacobs' Cities and the Wealth of Nations (written in 1985 and still fresh) and policymakers could really learn from her focus on import-replacing activity and the avoidance of transactions of decline. It's actually practical and evidence-based. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Does the West need the historical long term growth of 3-4 percent? The West may have reached a turning point where 1-2 percent growth is good. Assuming a peaceful world, societal well being can be improved by focusing on non-GDP aspects of life. Read more
Comment Commented Fred Nicol
The problem with low growth is the size of the unfunded obligations of government, mostly for social programs. These unfunded promises were made on the assumption that growth would be maintained. Without growth it will be difficult, if not impossible to maintain social programs at anticipated levels. This will strain "domestic tranquility." Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
The over reliance on liquidity and leverage is the most important thing. QE does not reduce leverage, it only provides liquidity for the leverage. Only inflation reduces leverage or deleveraging. Both severely damage the middle class and lead to extremism. the US has inflation of 1.75% and financial leverage of 1.6% (from M2 money supply growth - real GDP) . I fear justice will not be kind. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Rick
Yup. The model relies on inflation solving problems and they cannot induce inflation and cannot raise interest rates for fear of zombies Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I forgot govt leverage of 2.5% financed by foreign central banks as well. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
"The ball is in the political class’s court."
There is no doubt so, but how do we change the minds of those with ability, education and financial resources?
The situation of the "West" reminds much of Ming China 1640, politics got more and more ugly and people looked the other way. Zhang Dai is very much us.
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2007/12/20/ravished-by-oranges/
Read more
Comment Commented Fred Nicol
One problem is that "infrastructure" is a class of various things, not a single thing, and there are different political views about which of the various things money should be spent on.
Likewise "education" is different things to different people. I am an engineer and while I have, and value, a much more well-rounded classical education than most engineers I still regard a large part of grievance and victimization studies in college today as useless drivel.
I believe that the lack of agreement on particulars about "infrastructure and education" has been the factor holding the spending back and I do not expect that problem to be solved soon.
There is a lot of "China envy" on both sides of the political aisle. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article, but the problem emerged from a misuse of the power of seigniorage, which was used to drive a wedge between asset prices and income flows both before and after the crisis. If you want to control that, you need to move the power of seigniorage back to the Treasury and leave Central Banks to operate with the common reserves of their members and any loans they can negotiate from the Treasury. That will put all the powers necessary to handle the crisis in one pair of hands, and eliminate the temptation to pass the buck. It, of course, does not guarantee that the crisis will be well-handled, but it will give the people a chance to fire those who fail. No longer will they have to watch in horror as central banks ricochet from one mistake to the next. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Berle and Means needs to be re-read. Economic pollicy-makers are first concerned with their own self-interest. They want power in Central Banks, not in parliaments and those who elect them.
The central concern of US policy-makers (the team led by Robert Rubin that was inexplicably brought back by a terrible President whose Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in his second term (!) was head of Citi's "alternative investments" division in the worst days.) was to save banks like Citi and Goldman and then to have zero rates so companies could borrow at zero rates to buy back shares and pump up their P/E ratios. Read the unbelievably great memoirs of Sheila Barr.
Their zero rates produced a tripling of the market and flat wages for all but the top 10%. They also promoted illegal immigrantion and refugees and permits to keep service wages down. They had outrageous tax rates for hedge funds because of donors like Soros and for high-flying FANG stocks of Silicon Valley because they are such a big part of the S & P.
But political crises are like financial. They take a long time and then can work with great force. We now have a great President. That is why the Establishment is so hysterical. He already has had a successful transition to one of the most historic and good changes in foreign policy in our history. He is decislvely ending 15 years of wonton mass killing of Muslims in the Middle East with a firm alliance with our natural secular ally in Moscow who is threatened by Islamic terrorism. That alliance and economic incentives to China has brought Korea under control.
Domestically, he is building the necessary coalition for immigration reform. He has killed Ryancare, and we can pray that he gets an irresponsible enough budget and tax cut to give us a fiscal stimulus that is large enough. And I think he is going the right way to move towards a tolerant melting pot America instead of an utterly divisive "diversity" policy.
Like the great actors like FDR and Reagan, Trump has enclosed it in great theater--Russian relations are the worst ever, anti-Muslim rhetoric, supposedly irresponsible language about nuclear weapons, verbal support for Ryancare to put the blame on Ryan and Cruz, and endless distracting tweets.
The economists , led of course by the worst of them who destroyed Yeltsin's great reform, Harvard's endowment (ask Mohamed), and the Americam financial system, Larry Summers, and the second worst in Krugman , are the most hysterical of all. Thank God. Otherwise I would be in despair. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Unfortunately Trump could not differentiate between right and left at Charlottesville when even Bannon could. How is that going to create a tolerant melting pot Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The Sheriff may have been a lousy Sheriff and may still be little better but the biggest problem was the gang of bandits who rode into town and are still in town. Not many ended up in jail. There remains, it would seem, little option than to brush the bandits down and tell them to self regulate.
What 'growth' is evident is apparently the result of the growth of massive public debt. Remove that debt from the equation and the situation is anything but healthy. I think you can kiss goodbye to your economic model because after 10 years it still is not delivering anything other than inequality growth and debt growth.
The icing on the cake is the ageing population, a factor which will affect nearly everyone -
For the UK (and the figures will be similar of other developed economies) - Between 1991 and 2011, life expectancy increased by more than four years for both men and women to 82.6 and 85.6 respectively.
But the number of those years spent with substantial care needs rose much more rapidly, from 1.1 to 2.4 for men and 1.6 to three for women. (Lancet)
This achievement in life expectancy is ahead of the UK's ONS graph of forecasts -
By 2039 period life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 84.1 years for males and 86.9 years for females, an increase of around 4 years since 2014.
By 2039 cohort life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 93.9 for males and 96.5 for females, almost 10 years longer than period life expectancy.
By 2064, cohort life expectancy at birth for females in England is projected to reach 100 years, 99 in the UK, Wales, and Northern Ireland and 98 in Scotland. (Office for National Statistics)
The ageing population will need 1%+ of GDP so you need 1%+ growth just to stand still
There are some very fundamental influences at play and political policy is just one. Some real costs are not escapable. As nothing is being resolved you can expect movement at the ballot box. If wildcard candidates such as Macron in France and Trump in the US, to name two, do not deliver the ballot box will again demand action. I would give Macron zero chance of meaningful reform and Trump appears to have delivery issues.
Basically widespread consumer disposable income drop due to inequality is screwing a consumer based economy model which has been the driving force for over a century. I see nothing in the article which can address that problem which is a very basic one. Read more
Comment Commented Melvin Hardy
Great substance here. Aspirationally, If our global political classes would more appropriately lever our global corporate and financial classes toward more such global infrastructure, education, health and capital investments, our global GDP would expand exponentially with the collateral benefits of wider popular inclusion in the global economy, with its inherent and concomitant advance in global social cohesion.
Melvin Hardy, Columbia SIPA, 1975 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Melvin
If the issue is inequality driving economic flatlining then the answer is redistribution. For redistribution to occur sources have to be identified and secured and that is the first problem in an environment of widespread interconnectivity and ease of capital flow. Then you have to have a socially acceptable redistribution model,the second problem. Neither mechanisms exist. Growth under rising inequality will not resolve the problem and its a very real problem Read more
Featured
The Wrong Way to Prevent Nuclear War
Carl Bildt explains why a proposed treaty to ban nuclear weapons would be ineffective, or even dangerous.
The End of Asia’s Strategic Miracle?
Richard N. Haass worries that the longstanding foundation of peace and order in the region is starting to crumble.
We Weep for You, Venezuela
Juan Manuel Santos calls on the Maduro government to make way for a fair and peaceful end to the country's crisis.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.