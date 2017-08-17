6

La Mancata Lezione della Crisi Finanziaria

LONDRA – Dieci anni fa, in questo stesso mese, la banca francese BNP Paribas decideva di limitare l’accesso degli investitori ai soldi che avevano depositato in tre fondi. È stato il primo forte segnale della bufera finanziaria che un anno dopo, avrebbe mandato in tilt l’economia globale. Eppure le massicce distorsioni economiche e finanziarie che sarebbero andate in ebollizione alla fine del 2008 continuando fino all’inizio del 2009 – e che hanno portato il mondo sull’orlo di una devastante depressione pluriennale – hanno preso completamente di sorpresa i responsabili politici delle economie avanzate. Essi chiaramente non avevano prestato sufficiente attenzione alle lezioni delle crisi dei paesi emergenti.

Chiunque abbia vissuto o studiato le crisi finanziarie di un paese in via di sviluppo sarebbe dolorosamente consapevole delle loro caratteristiche distintive. Innanzitutto, come nell’ultimo periodo sosteneva Rüdiger Dornbusch, le crisi finanziarie possono richiedere molto tempo per svilupparsi, ma una volta esplose, tendono a diffondersi rapidamente, in modo ampio, con violenza, e (apparentemente) in modo indiscriminato.

In questo processo di fallimenti a cascata, le condizioni finanziarie complessive passano rapidamente “dall’abbondanza alla fame”. Le credit factory private che sembravano indistruttibili vengono messe in ginocchio, e le banche centrali ed i governi devono affrontare scelte politiche difficili ed intrinsecamente incerte. Inoltre, i politici devono anche tenere conto del rischio di “improvvisi stop” delle attività economiche, che possono devastare occupazione, commercio ed investimenti.

L’individuazione di una risposta sufficientemente esauriente per uno stress finanziario estremo diventa ancora più difficile se non si è fatto abbastanza, nel tempo favorevole, per garantire una crescita sostenibile ed inclusiva. Essa diventa anche più complessa quando i politici si mettono d’impegno a giocare allo “scaricabarile”. Alla fine, gli effetti socio-politici e istituzionali di una crisi possono durare ben più a lungo di quelli economici e finanziari.

Dieci anni fa, tutte queste lezioni sarebbero state utili ai politici delle economie avanzate. Quando, il 9 agosto 2007, il gruppo BNP Paribas ha congelato 2.2 miliardi di dollari di fondi, doveva risultare ovvia un’incombente ulteriore crisi finanziaria. Ma i politici hanno tratto le conclusioni sbagliate, principalmente per due motivi.

In primo luogo, c’è voluto del tempo perché i politici facessero i conti con la portata dell’instabilità latente del sistema finanziario, instabilità che si era accumulata sotto i loro occhi. In secondo luogo, la maggior parte dei politici del mondo avanzato disdegnavano anche troppo l’idea di avere qualcosa da imparare dalle esperienze dei paesi emergenti.

Purtroppo, questi problemi devono ancora essere del tutto risolti. In realtà, c’è il rischio crescente che i politici – molti dei quali sono distratti ed attenti solo a scansare le proprie responsabilità economiche e di governance – potrebbero non cogliere la più rilevante assunzione storica: l’importanza del modello di crescita di fondo di un’economia.

In effetti, oggi, i politici di un paese avanzato sembrano ancora ignorare i limiti di un modello economico che si basa eccessivamente sulla finanza per creare una crescita inclusiva e sostenibile. Anche se tali limiti sono stati messi a nudo nel corso degli ultimi dieci anni, i politici non hanno rafforzato adeguatamente il modello di crescita dal quale dipendono le loro economie. Invece, hanno spesso agito come se la crisi fosse solo uno shock ciclico – seppur drammatico, presumendo che l’economia si sarebbe ripresa secondo un andamento a V, come in genere era successo dopo una recessione.

Poiché i politici sono stati inizialmente catturati dal pensiero ciclico, essi non hanno considerato la crisi finanziaria come un evento secolare o epocale. Il risultato è stato che essi hanno intenzionalmente progettato le risposte politiche in modo che fossero “tempestive, mirate e contingenti”. Alla fine, è diventato chiaro che il problema richiedeva invece una soluzione strutturale molto più ampia e a più lungo termine. Ma a quel punto, la finestra politica delle opportunità per azioni coraggiose si era sostanzialmente chiusa.

Di conseguenza, le economie avanzate hanno impiegato troppo tempo per tornare ai livelli di PIL pre-crisi, e non sono state in grado di esprimere completamente il loro notevole potenziale di crescita. E cosa ancora peggiore, la crescita che hanno raggiunto negli anni successivi alla crisi non è stata inclusiva; al contrario, in molte economie avanzate hanno continuato a persistere gap troppo ampi di reddito, ricchezza, ed opportunità.

Quanto più a lungo si è insistito su questo schema, tanto più ne hanno sofferto le prefigurabili prospettive di crescita delle economie più avanzate. E ciò che prima era impensabile – sia sul piano finanziario che su quello politico – ha cominciato a diventare possibile, addirittura probabile.

DONATE NOW

Un decennio dopo l’inizio della crisi, le economie avanzate ancora non si sono liberate con decisione di un modello di crescita che si basa in modo eccessivo su liquidità e leva finanziaria – in primo luogo delle istituzioni finanziarie private, e quindi delle banche centrali. Esse devono ancora fare investimenti sufficienti in infrastrutture, istruzione e, più in generale, in capitale umano. Non hanno affrontato neanche i nodi problematici per la crescita che compromettono l’efficacia di sistemi fiscali, intermediazioni finanziarie, e commercio. Inoltre, esse non sono riuscite a tenere il passo con le tecnologie, sfruttando i potenziali benefici dei big data, dell’apprendimento automatico, dell’intelligenza artificiale, e delle nuove forme di mobilità, gestendo al tempo stesso in modo efficace i rischi connessi.

In tutto il mondo avanzato, i politici hanno ritardato ad assumere le rilevanti conoscenze acquisite nelle economie emergenti. Ma ora hanno esperienze e capacità di analisi per farlo. Essi sarebbero in grado di evitare ulteriori delusioni, attingere a fonti di crescita sostenibile e affrontare gli attuali, allarmanti, livelli di disuguaglianza. La palla è dunque nel campo della classe politica.