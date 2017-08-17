La leçon perdue de la crise financière

LONDRES – Il y a dix ans ce mois-ci, la banque française BNP Paribas décidait de limiter l'accès des investisseurs à l'argent qu'ils avaient déposé dans trois fonds. C’était le premier signal fort du stress financier qui, un an plus tard, allait faire plonger l'économie mondiale en chute libre. Pourtant, les bouleversements économiques et financiers massifs qui ont atteint leur point critique à la fin de 2008 et se sont poursuivis jusqu'au début de 2009 – qui ont amené le monde au bord d'une dépression dévastatrice de plusieurs années – ont pris complètement par surprise les décideurs dans des économies avancées. De toute évidence, ils n’avaient pas accordé suffisamment d’attention aux enseignements des crises dans le monde émergent.
Tous ceux qui ont vécu ou étudié les crises financières des pays en développement seront douloureusement conscients de leurs caractéristiques fondamentales. Tout d’abord, comme le regretté Rüdiger Dornbusch l’a expliqué, les crises financières peuvent prendre beaucoup de temps pour se développer mais, lorsqu'elles éclatent, elles ont tendance à se propager rapidement, largement, violemment, et (apparemment) sans discrimination.
Dans ce processus de défaillances en cascade, les conditions financières générales passent rapidement de la fête à la famine. Des institutions privées de crédit qui semblaient indestructibles sont mises à genoux, et les banques centrales tout comme les gouvernements sont confrontés à des choix politiques difficiles et par nature incertains. De plus, les décideurs doivent également tenir compte du risque d'un « arrêt brusque » de l'activité économique, avec des conséquences dévastatrices pour l'emploi, le commerce et l'investissement.
Il est encore plus difficile d’organiser une réponse suffisamment complète au stress financier extrême si l’on n’a pas pris suffisamment de mesures en faveur d’une croissance durable et inclusive au cours des périodes favorables précédentes. La situation s’aggrave encore plus si les politiciens s’adonnent au jeu du blâme, se rejetant la faute l’un l’autre. En fin de compte, les effets socio-politiques et institutionnels d'une crise peuvent perdurer plus longtemps que la plupart des effets économiques et financiers.
Toutes ces leçons auraient été utiles aux décideurs des économies avancées il y a dix ans. Lorsque BNP Paribas a gelé l’équivalent de 2,2 milliards de dollars de fonds le 9 août 2007, il aurait dû sembler évident que davantage de stress financier était à venir. Pourtant, les décideurs ont tiré les mauvaises conclusions, principalement pour deux raisons.
Premièrement, il a fallu un certain temps pour que les décideurs politiques réalisent l'ampleur de l'instabilité latente du système financier, qui s’était accumulée sous leurs yeux. Deuxièmement, la plupart des décideurs du monde avancé dédaignaient l'idée qu'ils avaient quelque chose à apprendre des expériences des pays émergents.
Malheureusement, ces problèmes ne sont pas encore entièrement résolus. En fait, il y a un risque croissant que les politiciens – dont beaucoup sont distraits et évadent leurs responsabilités de gouvernance économique – puissent négliger la plus grande des leçons de l’histoire: l'importance du modèle de croissance sous-jacent de l'économie.
En effet, les politiciens des pays avancés aujourd'hui semblent encore ignorer les limites d'un modèle économique qui repose trop sur la finance pour créer une croissance durable et inclusive. Bien que ces limites aient été clairement mises en évidence au cours des dix dernières années, les décideurs n’ont pas suffisamment renforcé le modèle de croissance sur lequel se basent leurs économies. Au lieu de cela, ils ont souvent agi comme si la crise n’était qu’un simple choc cyclique – quoique spectaculaire – et ont supposé que l'économie rebondirait en suivant une courbe en V, comme elle l'avait généralement fait après chaque récession.
Puisque les décideurs étaient initialement captivés par la pensée cyclique, ils n’ont pas considéré la crise financière comme un événement singulier et révélateur d’un changement d’époque. Dès lors, ils ont conçu délibérément leurs réponses politiques pour qu’elles soient « en temps opportun, ciblées et temporaires ». Finalement, il est devenu clair que le problème exigeait une solution beaucoup plus large et structurelle à long terme. Mais à ce moment-là, la fenêtre politique d'opportunité pour des actions audacieuses s’était essentiellement refermée.
Par conséquent, les économies avancées ont pris trop de temps pour revenir aux niveaux de PIB d’avant crise, et ont été incapables de libérer leur potentiel de croissance considérable. Pire encore, la croissance qu'ils avaient réussi à atteindre dans les années suivant la crise n'a pas été inclusive; au contraire, les écarts excessivement larges de revenus, richesse et opportunités dans de nombreuses économies avancées se sont perpétrés.
Plus cette tendance a persisté, plus les perspectives de croissance future des économies les plus avancées en ont pâti. Et ce qui était auparavant impensable – à la fois financièrement et politiquement – a commencé à devenir possible, même probable.
Dix ans après le début de la crise, les économies avancées ne se sont pas encore détournées de manière décidée d'un modèle de croissance trop dépendant de la liquidité et de l’endettement – d’abord en provenance des institutions financières privées, puis des banques centrales. Ils n’ont pas encore investi suffisamment dans les infrastructures, l'éducation et le capital humain plus généralement. Ils n'ont pas éliminé les distorsions anti-croissance qui nuisent à l'efficacité des systèmes fiscaux, l'intermédiation financière et le commerce. Et ils n’ont pas réussi à suivre la technologie, pour tirer parti des avantages potentiels des big data, de l'apprentissage de la machine, de l'intelligence artificielle et des nouvelles formes de mobilité, tout en gérant efficacement les risques qui y sont liés.
Les décideurs politiques dans le monde avancé ont tardé à internaliser les connaissances pertinentes des économies émergentes. Mais ils ont maintenant les données et la capacité d'analyse pour le faire. Il est en leur pouvoir d’éviter de nouvelles déceptions, de puiser dans des sources de croissance durable et de lutter contre les niveaux alarmants d'inégalités qui existent aujourd'hui. La balle est dans le camp de la classe politique.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Berle and Means needs to be re-read. Economic pollicy-makers are first concerned with their own self-interest. They want power in Central Banks, not in parliaments and those who elect them.
The central concern of US policy-makers (the team led by Robert Rubin that was inexplicably brought back by a terrible President whose Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in his second term (!) was head of Citi's "alternative investments" division in the worst days.) was to save banks like Citi and Goldman and then to have zero rates so companies could borrow at zero rates to buy back shares and pump up their P/E ratios. Read the unbelievably great memoirs of Sheila Barr.
Their zero rates produced a tripling of the market and flat wages for all but the top 10%. They also promoted illegal immigrantion and refugees and permits to keep service wages down. They had outrageous tax rates for hedge funds because of donors like Soros and for high-flying FANG stocks of Silicon Valley because they are such a big part of the S & P.
But political crises are like financial. They take a long time and then can work with great force. We now have a great President. That is why the Establishment is so hysterical. He already has had a successful transition to one of the most historic and good changes in foreign policy in our history. He is decislvely ending 15 years of wonton mass killing of Muslims in the Middle East with a firm alliance with our natural secular ally in Moscow who is threatened by Islamic terrorism. That alliance and economic incentives to China has brought Korea under control.
Domestically, he is building the necessary coalition for immigration reform. He has killed Ryancare, and we can pray that he gets an irresponsible enough budget and tax cut to give us a fiscal stimulus that is large enough. And I think he is going the right way to move towards a tolerant melting pot America instead of an utterly divisive "diversity" policy.
Like the great actors like FDR and Reagan, Trump has enclosed it in great theater--Russian relations are the worst ever, anti-Muslim rhetoric, supposedly irresponsible language about nuclear weapons, verbal support for Ryancare to put the blame on Ryan and Cruz, and endless distracting tweets.
The economists , led of course by the worst of them who destroyed Yeltsin's great reform, Harvard's endowment (ask Mohamed), and the Americam financial system, Larry Summers, and the second worst in Krugman , are the most hysterical of all. Thank God. Otherwise I would be in despair. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The Sheriff may have been a lousy Sheriff and may still be little better but the biggest problem was the gang of bandits who rode into town and are still in town. Not many ended up in jail. There remains, it would seem, little option than to brush the bandits down and tell them to self regulate.
What 'growth' is evident is apparently the result of the growth of massive public debt. Remove that debt from the equation and the situation is anything but healthy. I think you can kiss goodbye to your economic model because after 10 years it still is not delivering anything other than inequality growth and debt growth.
The icing on the cake is the ageing population, a factor which will affect nearly everyone -
For the UK (and the figures will be similar of other developed economies) - Between 1991 and 2011, life expectancy increased by more than four years for both men and women to 82.6 and 85.6 respectively.
But the number of those years spent with substantial care needs rose much more rapidly, from 1.1 to 2.4 for men and 1.6 to three for women. (Lancet)
This achievement in life expectancy is ahead of the UK's ONS graph of forecasts -
By 2039 period life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 84.1 years for males and 86.9 years for females, an increase of around 4 years since 2014.
By 2039 cohort life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 93.9 for males and 96.5 for females, almost 10 years longer than period life expectancy.
By 2064, cohort life expectancy at birth for females in England is projected to reach 100 years, 99 in the UK, Wales, and Northern Ireland and 98 in Scotland. (Office for National Statistics)
The ageing population will need 1%+ of GDP so you need 1%+ growth just to stand still
There are some very fundamental influences at play and political policy is just one. Some real costs are not escapable. As nothing is being resolved you can expect movement at the ballot box. If wildcard candidates such as Macron in France and Trump in the US, to name two, do not deliver the ballot box will again demand action. I would give Macron zero chance of meaningful reform and Trump appears to have delivery issues.
Basically widespread consumer disposable income drop due to inequality is screwing a consumer based economy model which has been the driving force for over a century. I see nothing in the article which can address that problem which is a very basic one. Read more
Comment Commented Melvin Hardy
Great substance here. Aspirationally, If our global political classes would more appropriately lever our global corporate and financial classes toward more such global infrastructure, education, health and capital investments, our global GDP would expand exponentially with the collateral benefits of wider popular inclusion in the global economy, with its inherent and concomitant advance in global social cohesion.
Melvin Hardy, Columbia SIPA, 1975 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Melvin
If the issue is inequality driving economic flatlining then the answer is redistribution. For redistribution to occur sources have to be identified and secured and that is the first problem in an environment of widespread interconnectivity and ease of capital flow. Then you have to have a socially acceptable redistribution model,the second problem. Neither mechanisms exist. Growth under rising inequality will not resolve the problem and its a very real problem Read more
