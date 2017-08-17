6

La leçon perdue de la crise financière

LONDRES – Il y a dix ans ce mois-ci, la banque française BNP Paribas décidait de limiter l'accès des investisseurs à l'argent qu'ils avaient déposé dans trois fonds. C’était le premier signal fort du stress financier qui, un an plus tard, allait faire plonger l'économie mondiale en chute libre. Pourtant, les bouleversements économiques et financiers massifs qui ont atteint leur point critique à la fin de 2008 et se sont poursuivis jusqu'au début de 2009 – qui ont amené le monde au bord d'une dépression dévastatrice de plusieurs années – ont pris complètement par surprise les décideurs dans des économies avancées. De toute évidence, ils n’avaient pas accordé suffisamment d’attention aux enseignements des crises dans le monde émergent.

Tous ceux qui ont vécu ou étudié les crises financières des pays en développement seront douloureusement conscients de leurs caractéristiques fondamentales. Tout d’abord, comme le regretté Rüdiger Dornbusch l’a expliqué, les crises financières peuvent prendre beaucoup de temps pour se développer mais, lorsqu'elles éclatent, elles ont tendance à se propager rapidement, largement, violemment, et (apparemment) sans discrimination.

Dans ce processus de défaillances en cascade, les conditions financières générales passent rapidement de la fête à la famine. Des institutions privées de crédit qui semblaient indestructibles sont mises à genoux, et les banques centrales tout comme les gouvernements sont confrontés à des choix politiques difficiles et par nature incertains. De plus, les décideurs doivent également tenir compte du risque d'un « arrêt brusque » de l'activité économique, avec des conséquences dévastatrices pour l'emploi, le commerce et l'investissement.

Il est encore plus difficile d’organiser une réponse suffisamment complète au stress financier extrême si l’on n’a pas pris suffisamment de mesures en faveur d’une croissance durable et inclusive au cours des périodes favorables précédentes. La situation s’aggrave encore plus si les politiciens s’adonnent au jeu du blâme, se rejetant la faute l’un l’autre. En fin de compte, les effets socio-politiques et institutionnels d'une crise peuvent perdurer plus longtemps que la plupart des effets économiques et financiers.

Toutes ces leçons auraient été utiles aux décideurs des économies avancées il y a dix ans. Lorsque BNP Paribas a gelé l’équivalent de 2,2 milliards de dollars de fonds le 9 août 2007, il aurait dû sembler évident que davantage de stress financier était à venir. Pourtant, les décideurs ont tiré les mauvaises conclusions, principalement pour deux raisons.

Premièrement, il a fallu un certain temps pour que les décideurs politiques réalisent l'ampleur de l'instabilité latente du système financier, qui s’était accumulée sous leurs yeux. Deuxièmement, la plupart des décideurs du monde avancé dédaignaient l'idée qu'ils avaient quelque chose à apprendre des expériences des pays émergents.

Malheureusement, ces problèmes ne sont pas encore entièrement résolus. En fait, il y a un risque croissant que les politiciens – dont beaucoup sont distraits et évadent leurs responsabilités de gouvernance économique – puissent négliger la plus grande des leçons de l’histoire: l'importance du modèle de croissance sous-jacent de l'économie.

En effet, les politiciens des pays avancés aujourd'hui semblent encore ignorer les limites d'un modèle économique qui repose trop sur la finance pour créer une croissance durable et inclusive. Bien que ces limites aient été clairement mises en évidence au cours des dix dernières années, les décideurs n’ont pas suffisamment renforcé le modèle de croissance sur lequel se basent leurs économies. Au lieu de cela, ils ont souvent agi comme si la crise n’était qu’un simple choc cyclique – quoique spectaculaire – et ont supposé que l'économie rebondirait en suivant une courbe en V, comme elle l'avait généralement fait après chaque récession.

Puisque les décideurs étaient initialement captivés par la pensée cyclique, ils n’ont pas considéré la crise financière comme un événement singulier et révélateur d’un changement d’époque. Dès lors, ils ont conçu délibérément leurs réponses politiques pour qu’elles soient « en temps opportun, ciblées et temporaires ». Finalement, il est devenu clair que le problème exigeait une solution beaucoup plus large et structurelle à long terme. Mais à ce moment-là, la fenêtre politique d'opportunité pour des actions audacieuses s’était essentiellement refermée.

Par conséquent, les économies avancées ont pris trop de temps pour revenir aux niveaux de PIB d’avant crise, et ont été incapables de libérer leur potentiel de croissance considérable. Pire encore, la croissance qu'ils avaient réussi à atteindre dans les années suivant la crise n'a pas été inclusive; au contraire, les écarts excessivement larges de revenus, richesse et opportunités dans de nombreuses économies avancées se sont perpétrés.

Plus cette tendance a persisté, plus les perspectives de croissance future des économies les plus avancées en ont pâti. Et ce qui était auparavant impensable – à la fois financièrement et politiquement – a commencé à devenir possible, même probable.

Dix ans après le début de la crise, les économies avancées ne se sont pas encore détournées de manière décidée d'un modèle de croissance trop dépendant de la liquidité et de l’endettement – d’abord en provenance des institutions financières privées, puis des banques centrales. Ils n’ont pas encore investi suffisamment dans les infrastructures, l'éducation et le capital humain plus généralement. Ils n'ont pas éliminé les distorsions anti-croissance qui nuisent à l'efficacité des systèmes fiscaux, l'intermédiation financière et le commerce. Et ils n’ont pas réussi à suivre la technologie, pour tirer parti des avantages potentiels des big data, de l'apprentissage de la machine, de l'intelligence artificielle et des nouvelles formes de mobilité, tout en gérant efficacement les risques qui y sont liés.

Les décideurs politiques dans le monde avancé ont tardé à internaliser les connaissances pertinentes des économies émergentes. Mais ils ont maintenant les données et la capacité d'analyse pour le faire. Il est en leur pouvoir d’éviter de nouvelles déceptions, de puiser dans des sources de croissance durable et de lutter contre les niveaux alarmants d'inégalités qui existent aujourd'hui. La balle est dans le camp de la classe politique.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont