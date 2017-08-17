6

未吸取的金融危机教训

伦敦—十年前的这个月，法国巴黎银行（BNP Paribas）决定限制投资者提取他们在三只基金中的存款。这是金融压力的第一个重大信号，一年后全球经济不堪这一压力，轰然崩溃。但2008年底爆发并一直持续到2009年初的大规模经济和金融混乱——几乎将世界打入灾难性的多年萧条——还是让发达经济体的决策者措手不及。他们显然没有足够关注新兴市场危机的教训。

只要你有关于发展中国家金融危机的经验，或研究过这个主题，就会非常清醒地认识到它们的突出特征。首先，正如已故的鲁迪格·多恩布什（Rüdiger Dornbusch）所言，金融危机可能需要很长时间发展，但一旦爆发，就会非常迅速、广泛、暴力、（似乎）不加区别地蔓延。

在这个顺次倒闭的过程中，总体金融条件很快就会完成从繁荣到萧条的转换。看似坚不可摧的私人信贷工厂不堪一击，央行和政府面临着棘手的、具有内在不确定性的政策抉择。此外，决策者还必须考虑经济活动“突然停止”的风险，这可能摧毁就业、贸易和投资。

如果在荣景时期没有采取足够的措施确保可持续的包容性增长，足够全面地应对极端金融压力就会变得更加困难。如果政客们热衷于互相指责的话，就更加难上加难了。最后，危机的社会政治和制度效应可能会远远长于经济和金融影响。

所有这些教训在十年前就应该对发达经济体的决策者们大有裨益。2007年8月9日，巴黎银行冻结了价值22亿美元的基金，这很显然表明更多的金融压力会随之而来。但决策者们做出了错误的结论，原因主要有两个。

首先，决策者需要时间掌握金融系统潜在不稳定性的程度。不稳定性就在他们的眼皮底下不断积累。其次，发达国家的大部分决策者过于轻视新兴国家，认为没有什么教训可以从后者身上汲取的。

不幸的是，这些问题今天仍然没有充分得到解决。事实上，一个日益增加的风险是政客——许多人心不在焉，逃避他们的经济治理责任——可能完全忽视最大的历史教训：经济的基本增长模式的重要性。

事实上，今天的发达国家政客似乎仍然忽视了过度依赖金融创造可持续包容性增长的经济模式的局限性。尽管这些局限性在过去十年中已经暴露无遗，但决策者并没有充分强化经济所依赖的增长模式。相反，他们往往假装危机只不过是周期性冲击——尽管有些惨痛——认为经济会发生V型反弹，就像衰退之后通常会发生的那样。

由于一开始决策者就沉溺于周期思维，因此他们根本没有将金融危机视为长期的或时代性的事件。结果是他们有意地根据“及时、定向、暂时”的标准制定应对政策。最终，人们终于认识到他们所面临的问题需要一个范围更广、时间更长的结构性解决方案。但在那时，采取果断措施的政治机会窗口已经基本关闭了。

结果，发达经济体花了太长时间才回到危机前的GDP水平，并且始终无法充分释放可观的增长潜力。更糟糕的是，它们在危机后多年中所实现的增长，毫无包容性可言；相反，许多发达经济体始终存在过大的收入、财富和机会差距。

这一模式维持得越久，发达经济体未来增长前景受到的影响越大。此前不可想象的东西——不论是金融上还是政治上——都开始成为可能，甚至变成现实。

危机爆发十年后，发达经济体仍然没有决定性地从过于依赖流动性和杠杆——先是来自私营金融机构，然后来自央行——的增长模式中转变过来。它们仍然没有做出足够的基础设施、教育和人力资本投资。它们仍然没有解决影响税收系统、金融中介和贸易的效率的抑制增长的扭曲。它们也没有做到和技术与时俱进，实现大数据、机器学习、人工智能以及新形式的流动性的潜在收益，同时有效地管理相关风险。

发达国家决策者在消化来自新兴经济体的重要洞见方面严重落后了。但现在，他们已经领略了需要这样做的证据，也有了这样做的分析能力。避免更大的失望、利用可持续增长资源、解决当今令人警惕的不平等性已经在他们的能力范围之内。主动权掌握在政治阶层手里。