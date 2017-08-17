未吸取的金融危机教训

伦敦—十年前的这个月，法国巴黎银行（BNP Paribas）决定限制投资者提取他们在三只基金中的存款。这是金融压力的第一个重大信号，一年后全球经济不堪这一压力，轰然崩溃。但2008年底爆发并一直持续到2009年初的大规模经济和金融混乱——几乎将世界打入灾难性的多年萧条——还是让发达经济体的决策者措手不及。他们显然没有足够关注新兴市场危机的教训。
只要你有关于发展中国家金融危机的经验，或研究过这个主题，就会非常清醒地认识到它们的突出特征。首先，正如已故的鲁迪格·多恩布什（Rüdiger Dornbusch）所言，金融危机可能需要很长时间发展，但一旦爆发，就会非常迅速、广泛、暴力、（似乎）不加区别地蔓延。
在这个顺次倒闭的过程中，总体金融条件很快就会完成从繁荣到萧条的转换。看似坚不可摧的私人信贷工厂不堪一击，央行和政府面临着棘手的、具有内在不确定性的政策抉择。此外，决策者还必须考虑经济活动“突然停止”的风险，这可能摧毁就业、贸易和投资。
如果在荣景时期没有采取足够的措施确保可持续的包容性增长，足够全面地应对极端金融压力就会变得更加困难。如果政客们热衷于互相指责的话，就更加难上加难了。最后，危机的社会政治和制度效应可能会远远长于经济和金融影响。
所有这些教训在十年前就应该对发达经济体的决策者们大有裨益。2007年8月9日，巴黎银行冻结了价值22亿美元的基金，这很显然表明更多的金融压力会随之而来。但决策者们做出了错误的结论，原因主要有两个。
首先，决策者需要时间掌握金融系统潜在不稳定性的程度。不稳定性就在他们的眼皮底下不断积累。其次，发达国家的大部分决策者过于轻视新兴国家，认为没有什么教训可以从后者身上汲取的。
不幸的是，这些问题今天仍然没有充分得到解决。事实上，一个日益增加的风险是政客——许多人心不在焉，逃避他们的经济治理责任——可能完全忽视最大的历史教训：经济的基本增长模式的重要性。
事实上，今天的发达国家政客似乎仍然忽视了过度依赖金融创造可持续包容性增长的经济模式的局限性。尽管这些局限性在过去十年中已经暴露无遗，但决策者并没有充分强化经济所依赖的增长模式。相反，他们往往假装危机只不过是周期性冲击——尽管有些惨痛——认为经济会发生V型反弹，就像衰退之后通常会发生的那样。
由于一开始决策者就沉溺于周期思维，因此他们根本没有将金融危机视为长期的或时代性的事件。结果是他们有意地根据“及时、定向、暂时”的标准制定应对政策。最终，人们终于认识到他们所面临的问题需要一个范围更广、时间更长的结构性解决方案。但在那时，采取果断措施的政治机会窗口已经基本关闭了。
结果，发达经济体花了太长时间才回到危机前的GDP水平，并且始终无法充分释放可观的增长潜力。更糟糕的是，它们在危机后多年中所实现的增长，毫无包容性可言；相反，许多发达经济体始终存在过大的收入、财富和机会差距。
这一模式维持得越久，发达经济体未来增长前景受到的影响越大。此前不可想象的东西——不论是金融上还是政治上——都开始成为可能，甚至变成现实。
危机爆发十年后，发达经济体仍然没有决定性地从过于依赖流动性和杠杆——先是来自私营金融机构，然后来自央行——的增长模式中转变过来。它们仍然没有做出足够的基础设施、教育和人力资本投资。它们仍然没有解决影响税收系统、金融中介和贸易的效率的抑制增长的扭曲。它们也没有做到和技术与时俱进，实现大数据、机器学习、人工智能以及新形式的流动性的潜在收益，同时有效地管理相关风险。
发达国家决策者在消化来自新兴经济体的重要洞见方面严重落后了。但现在，他们已经领略了需要这样做的证据，也有了这样做的分析能力。避免更大的失望、利用可持续增长资源、解决当今令人警惕的不平等性已经在他们的能力范围之内。主动权掌握在政治阶层手里。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Berle and Means needs to be re-read. Economic pollicy-makers are first concerned with their own self-interest. They want power in Central Banks, not in parliaments and those who elect them.
The central concern of US policy-makers (the team led by Robert Rubin that was inexplicably brought back by a terrible President whose Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in his second term (!) was head of Citi's "alternative investments" division in the worst days.) was to save banks like Citi and Goldman and then to have zero rates so companies could borrow at zero rates to buy back shares and pump up their P/E ratios. Read the unbelievably great memoirs of Sheila Barr.
Their zero rates produced a tripling of the market and flat wages for all but the top 10%. They also promoted illegal immigrantion and refugees and permits to keep service wages down. They had outrageous tax rates for hedge funds because of donors like Soros and for high-flying FANG stocks of Silicon Valley because they are such a big part of the S & P.
But political crises are like financial. They take a long time and then can work with great force. We now have a great President. That is why the Establishment is so hysterical. He already has had a successful transition to one of the most historic and good changes in foreign policy in our history. He is decislvely ending 15 years of wonton mass killing of Muslims in the Middle East with a firm alliance with our natural secular ally in Moscow who is threatened by Islamic terrorism. That alliance and economic incentives to China has brought Korea under control.
Domestically, he is building the necessary coalition for immigration reform. He has killed Ryancare, and we can pray that he gets an irresponsible enough budget and tax cut to give us a fiscal stimulus that is large enough. And I think he is going the right way to move towards a tolerant melting pot America instead of an utterly divisive "diversity" policy.
Like the great actors like FDR and Reagan, Trump has enclosed it in great theater--Russian relations are the worst ever, anti-Muslim rhetoric, supposedly irresponsible language about nuclear weapons, verbal support for Ryancare to put the blame on Ryan and Cruz, and endless distracting tweets.
The economists , led of course by the worst of them who destroyed Yeltsin's great reform, Harvard's endowment (ask Mohamed), and the Americam financial system, Larry Summers, and the second worst in Krugman , are the most hysterical of all. Thank God. Otherwise I would be in despair. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The Sheriff may have been a lousy Sheriff and may still be little better but the biggest problem was the gang of bandits who rode into town and are still in town. Not many ended up in jail. There remains, it would seem, little option than to brush the bandits down and tell them to self regulate.
What 'growth' is evident is apparently the result of the growth of massive public debt. Remove that debt from the equation and the situation is anything but healthy. I think you can kiss goodbye to your economic model because after 10 years it still is not delivering anything other than inequality growth and debt growth.
The icing on the cake is the ageing population, a factor which will affect nearly everyone -
For the UK (and the figures will be similar of other developed economies) - Between 1991 and 2011, life expectancy increased by more than four years for both men and women to 82.6 and 85.6 respectively.
But the number of those years spent with substantial care needs rose much more rapidly, from 1.1 to 2.4 for men and 1.6 to three for women. (Lancet)
This achievement in life expectancy is ahead of the UK's ONS graph of forecasts -
By 2039 period life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 84.1 years for males and 86.9 years for females, an increase of around 4 years since 2014.
By 2039 cohort life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 93.9 for males and 96.5 for females, almost 10 years longer than period life expectancy.
By 2064, cohort life expectancy at birth for females in England is projected to reach 100 years, 99 in the UK, Wales, and Northern Ireland and 98 in Scotland. (Office for National Statistics)
The ageing population will need 1%+ of GDP so you need 1%+ growth just to stand still
There are some very fundamental influences at play and political policy is just one. Some real costs are not escapable. As nothing is being resolved you can expect movement at the ballot box. If wildcard candidates such as Macron in France and Trump in the US, to name two, do not deliver the ballot box will again demand action. I would give Macron zero chance of meaningful reform and Trump appears to have delivery issues.
Basically widespread consumer disposable income drop due to inequality is screwing a consumer based economy model which has been the driving force for over a century. I see nothing in the article which can address that problem which is a very basic one. Read more
Comment Commented Melvin Hardy
Great substance here. Aspirationally, If our global political classes would more appropriately lever our global corporate and financial classes toward more such global infrastructure, education, health and capital investments, our global GDP would expand exponentially with the collateral benefits of wider popular inclusion in the global economy, with its inherent and concomitant advance in global social cohesion.
Melvin Hardy, Columbia SIPA, 1975 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Melvin
If the issue is inequality driving economic flatlining then the answer is redistribution. For redistribution to occur sources have to be identified and secured and that is the first problem in an environment of widespread interconnectivity and ease of capital flow. Then you have to have a socially acceptable redistribution model,the second problem. Neither mechanisms exist. Growth under rising inequality will not resolve the problem and its a very real problem Read more
Featured
The Wrong Way to Prevent Nuclear War
Carl Bildt explains why a proposed treaty to ban nuclear weapons would be ineffective, or even dangerous.
The End of Asia’s Strategic Miracle?
Richard N. Haass worries that the longstanding foundation of peace and order in the region is starting to crumble.
We Weep for You, Venezuela
Juan Manuel Santos calls on the Maduro government to make way for a fair and peaceful end to the country's crisis.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.