9

درس الأزمة المالية الـمُهمَل

لندن ــ قبل عشر سنوات من شهرنا هذا، قرر البنك الفرنسي بي إن بي باريباس تقييد قدرة المستثمرين على السحب من أموالهم التي أودعوها في ثلاثة صناديق. وكانت هذه أولى الإشارات الواضحة إلى الضائقة المالية التي دفعت بالاقتصاد العالمي بعد ذلك بسنة واحدة إلى دوامة هابطة. ورغم هذا فإن الارتباكات الاقتصادية والمالية الهائلة التي بلغت أوجها في أواخر عام 2008 واستمرت حتى أوائل عام 2009 ــ والتي دفعت العالَم إلى حافة كساد مدمر لسنوات عديدة ــ باغتت صناع السياسات في الاقتصادات المتقدمة تماما. ومن الواضح أنهم لم ينتبهوا بالقدر الكافي للدروس من الأزمات في العالَم الناشئ.

كل من شهد أو درس الأزمات المالية في الدول النامية سوف يتعرف عن وعي مؤلم على سماتها المحددة. فبادئ ذي بدء، كما زعم الراحل روديجر دورنبوش، قد يستغرق تطور الأزمات المالية وقتا طويلا، ولكنها بمجرد اندلاعها تميل إلى الانتشار بسرعة، وعلى نطاق واسع، وبعنف، وبشكل عشوائي (على ما يبدو).

في هذه العملية من الإخفاقات المتتالية، سرعان ما تنقلب الظروف المالية الإجمالية من وليمة إلى مجاعة. فتركع مصانع الائتمان الخاصة التي بدت وكأنها غير قابلة للتدمير، وتواجه البنوك المركزية والحكومات اختيارات عصيبة وغير يقينية بطبيعتها في ما يتصل بالسياسات. وعلاوة على ذلك، يضطر صناع السياسات أيضا إلى وضع خطر "التوقف المفاجئ" للنشاط الاقتصادي في الحسبان، وهو ما قد يدمر فرص العمل، والتجارة، والاستثمار.

ويُصبح تنظيم استجابة شاملة بالقدر الكافي للإجهاد المالي المفرط أشد صعوبة، إذا لم يُبذَل الجهد الكافي خلال أوقات الرخاء لضمان النمو المستدام والشامل. ويزداد الأمر صعوبة عندما يمارس الساسة لعبة تبادل اللوم بنشاط. وفي النهاية، ربما تدوم الآثار الاجتماعية السياسية والمؤسسية للأزمة لسنوات بعد زوال الآثار الاقتصادية والمالية.

كان صناع السياسات في الاقتصادات المتقدمة ليستفيدوا من كل هذه الدروس قبل عشر سنوات. فعندما جمد بنك بي إن بي باريباس ما قيمته 2.2 مليار دولار أميركي من الأموال في التاسع من أغسطس/آب 2007، كان من الواجب أن ينتبه الجميع إلى أن المزيد من الإجهاد المالي قادم لا محالة. ولكن صناع السياسات استخلصوا استنتاجات خاطئة، وهو ما يرجع في الأساس إلى سببين.

فأولا، استغرق صناع السياسات وقتا طويلا للوقوف على مدى عدم الاستقرار الكامن في النظام المالي، والذي تراكم تحت أعينهم. وثانيا، كان أغلب صناع السياسات في العالَم المتقدم رافضين بشدة لفكرة أنهم ربما يتعلمون أي شيء من تجارب البلدان الناشئة.

من المؤسف أن هذه المشاكل لم تحل بالكامل بعد. وهناك خطر متزايد يتمثل في احتمال مفاده أن الساسة ــ المشتتين المتهربين من مسؤولياتهم المتعلقة بالإدارة الاقتصادية غالبا ــ ربما يهدرون الرؤية التاريخية الأكبر على الإطلاق: أهمية نموذج النمو الأساسي لأي اقتصاد.

ويبدو أن الساسة في البلدان المتقدمة اليوم لا زالوا يتجاهلون القيود التي يفرضها النظام الاقتصادي الذي يعتمد بإفراط على التمويل لخلق النمو المستدام الشامل. ورغم أن هذه القيود باتت شديد الوضوح على مدار السنوات العشر المنصرمة، فإن صناع السياسات لم يجتهدوا بالقدر الكافي لتعزيز نموذج النمو الذي تعتمد عليه اقتصاداتهم. وبدلا من ذلك، تصرفوا غالبا وكأن الأزمة مجرد صدمة دورية ــ وإن كانت درامية ــ وافترضوا أن الاقتصاد سوف يرتد سريعا إلى الارتفاع، كما يحدث عادة بعد الركود.

ولأن صانعي السياسات كانوا في مستهل الأمر أسيري الفِكر الدوري، فإنهم لم ينظروا إلى الأزمة المالية باعتبارها حدثا مزمنا أو خطيرا. وكانت النتيجة أنهم صمموا عمدا استجابتهم السياسية بحيث تكون "موقوتة، ومستهدفة، ومؤقتة". وفي نهاية المطاف، بات من الواضح أن المشكلة تتطلب حلا بنيويا أعرض وأطول أمدا. ولكن بحلول ذلك الوقت، كانت نافذة الفرصة السياسية لاتخاذ تدابير جريئة أغلقت في الأساس.

ونتيجة لهذا، استغرقت الاقتصادات المتقدمة وقتا طويلا للغاية للعودة إلى مستويات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي التي كانت قبل الأزمة، وكانت عاجزة عن إطلاق العنان لإمكانات نموها الكبيرة. والأسوأ من ذلك أن النمو الذي تمكنت من تحقيقه بالفعل في السنوات التالية للأزمة لم يكن شاملا؛ وبدلا من ذلك، دامت الفجوات المفرطة الاتساع في الدخل والثروة والفرصة في العديد من الاقتصادات المتقدمة.

وكلما طال أمد هذا النمط، كلما كانت معاناة آفاق النمو المستقبلية في الاقتصادات المتقدمة أكبر. وما كان غير متصور سابقا ــ سواء من الناحية المالية أو السياسية ــ بدأ يصبح ممكنا، بل وربما حتى مرجحا.

بعد مرور عشر سنوات منذ اندلعت الأزمة، لا تزال الاقتصادات المتقدمة عاجزة عن التحرك بعيدا عن نموذج النمو الذي يعتمد بشكل مفرط على السيولة والاستدانة ــ أولا من المؤسسات المالية الخاصة، ثم من البنوك المركزية. ولا يزال لزاما عليها أن تكرس القدر الكافي من الاستثمارات للبنية الأساسية، والتعليم، ورأس المال البشري في عموم الأمر. وهي لم تعالج بعد التشوهات المعوقة للنمو التي تقوض كفاءة الأنظمة الضريبية، والوساطة المالية، والتجارة. كما فشلت الاقتصادات المتقدمة في مواكبة التكنولوجيا، والاستفادة من الفوائد الكامنة في البيانات الضخمة، والتعلم الآلي، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وأشكال التنقل الجديدة، وفي الوقت نفسه إدارة المخاطر المتعلقة بفعالية.

DONATE NOW

لقد تأخر صناع السياسات في العالَم المتقدم في استيعاب الأفكار والرؤى ذات الصلة من الاقتصادات الناشئة. ولكنهم الآن يملكون الدليل والقدرة التحليلية للقيام بهذا. وفي مقدورهم أن يتجنبوا المزيد من الإحباطات، وأن يستفيدوا من مصادر النمو المستدام، وأن يتعاملوا مع المستويات المزعجة من التفاوت اليوم. الكرة الآن في ملعب الطبقة السياسية.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali