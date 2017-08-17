9

Die verlorene Lehre aus der Finanzkrise

LONDON – In diesem Monat vor zehn Jahren entschloss sich die französische Bank BNP Paribas, den Zugang der Anleger zu Geldern, die diese in drei Fonds eingezahlt hatten, zu begrenzen. Es war das erste laute Signal der finanziellen Belastungen, die die Weltwirtschaft ein Jahr später ins Trudeln bringen würden. Die Politiker in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften jedoch wurden von den massiven wirtschaftlichen und finanziellen Verwerfungen, die Ende 2008 hochkochen und bis Anfang 2009 anhalten sollten – und die die Welt an den Rand einer verheerenden mehrjährigen Depression brachen – völlig überrascht. Sie hatten den Krisen in den Schwellenländern eindeutig nicht genug Aufmerksamkeit geschenkt.

Jeder, der Finanzkrisen in Entwicklungsländern erlebt oder sich damit befasst hat, wird sich ihrer kennzeichnenden Merkmale schmerzlich bewusst sein. Zunächst einmal kann die Entwicklung von Finanzkrisen, wie der verstorbene Rüdiger Dornbusch argumentierte, sehr lange dauern, aber wenn sie einmal ausbrechen, neigen sie dazu, sich sehr rasch, weit, gewaltsam und (scheinbar) willkürlich zu verbreiten.

Bei diesem Prozess aufeinanderfolgender Zusammenbrüche wandelt sich die Finanzlage in kurzer Zeit von fantastisch zu katastrophal. Private Kreditinstitute, die unzerstörbar schienen, werden in die Knie gezwungen, und Notenbanken und Regierungen werden mit schwierigen und per se unsicherheitsbehafteten politischen Entscheidungen konfrontiert. Zudem müssen die politischen Entscheidungsträger auch das Risiko eines plötzlichen Aussetzens der Wirtschaftsaktivität berücksichtigen, das verheerende Folgen für die Beschäftigung, den Handel und die Investitionstätigkeit haben kann.

Eine ausreichend umfassende Antwort auf extreme finanzielle Stresssituationen zu finden wird sogar noch schwieriger, wenn während der guten Zeiten nicht genug getan wurde, um ein nachhaltiges, inklusives Wachstum sicherzustellen. Und noch schwieriger wird sie, wenn die Politiker aktiv ein Schwarzer-Peter-Spiel betreiben. Letztlich können die soziopolitischen und institutionellen Auswirkungen der Krise die wirtschaftlichen und finanziellen Auswirkungen deutlich überdauern.

All diese Lehren wären vor zehn Jahren für die politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften nützlich gewesen. Als BNP Paribas am 9. August 2007 Gelder im Wert von 2,2 Milliarden Dollar einfror, hätte offensichtlich sein müssen, dass weitere finanzielle Belastungen folgen würden. Doch die politischen Entscheidungsträger zogen die falschen Schlussfolgerungen, und zwar hauptsächlich aus zwei Gründen.

Erstens dauerte es einige Zeit, bis sie sich des Ausmaßes der latenten Instabilität des Finanzsystems bewusst wurden, die unter ihrer Aufsicht entstanden war. Zweitens wiesen die meisten politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Ländern die Idee, dass sie irgendetwas aus den Erfahrungen der Schwellenländer lernen könnten, allzu geringschätzig von sich.

Unglücklicherweise sind diese Probleme immer noch nicht vollständig gelöst. Tatsächlich besteht ein zunehmendes Risiko, dass die Politiker – von denen viele abgelenkt sind und ihrer Verantwortung für die wirtschaftliche Steuerung ausweichen – die größte historische Erkenntnis von allen verpassen: die Wichtigkeit des einer Volkswirtschaft zugrundeliegenden Wachstumsmodells.

Tatsächlich scheinen viele Politiker in den hochentwickelten Ländern die Beschränkungen eines Wirtschaftsmodells, das sich zur Schaffung eines nachhaltigen, inklusiven Wachstums übermäßig stark auf Kredite stützt, weiterhin zu ignorieren. Obwohl diese Beschränkungen in den letzten zehn Jahren offensichtlich geworden sind, haben die Politiker das Wachstumsmodell, von dem ihre Volkswirtschaften abhängen, nicht hinreichend gestärkt. Stattdessen haben sie häufig agiert, als wäre die Krise lediglich eine zyklische Erschütterung – wenn auch eine dramatische –, und angenommen, dass sich die Wirtschaft auf V-artige Weise erholen würde, wie sie das sonst normalerweise nach einer Rezession getan hat.

Weil die politischen Entscheidungsträger ursprünglich einem zyklischen Denken verhaftet waren, betrachteten sie die Finanzkrise nicht als säkulares oder epochales Ergebnis. Dies führte dazu, dass sie ihre politischen Reaktionen absichtlich „zeitnah, zielgerichtet und zeitlich begrenzt“ konzipierten. Irgendwann wurde deutlich, dass das Problem eine viel breiter angelegte, längerfristige, strukturelle Lösung erforderte. Aber da hatte sich das politische Zeitfenster für mutiges Handeln im Wesentlichen bereits geschlossen.

Entsprechend brauchten die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften zu lange, um wieder ihr BIP-Niveau von vor der Krise zu erreichen, und waren nicht in der Lage, ihr beträchtliches Wachstumspotenzial auszuschöpfen. Schlimmer noch: Das Wachstum, das sie in den Jahren nach der Krise erreichten, war kein inklusives Wachstum; stattdessen bestanden die übermäßig großen Diskrepanzen bei Einkommen, Vermögen und Chancen in vielen hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften fort.

Je länger dieses Muster Bestand hatte, desto mehr litten die zukünftigen Wachstumsaussichten der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften. Und was vorher finanziell und politisch undenkbar war, begann, möglich und sogar wahrscheinlich zu werden.

Ein Jahrzehnt nach Beginn der Krise haben sich die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften noch immer nicht entschieden von einem Wachstumsmodell abgewandt, das übermäßig stark von Liquidität und Fremdkapital – erst von Finanzinstituten und dann von den Notenbanken – abhängig ist. Sie haben immer noch nicht ausreichend in Infrastruktur, Bildung und das Humankapital im Allgemeinen investiert. Sie haben die wachstumsfeindlichen Verzerrungen, die die Wirksamkeit der Steuersysteme, die Finanzintermediation und den Handel untergraben, noch immer nicht in Angriff genommen. Und sie haben es versäumt, mit der technologischen Entwicklung Schritt zu halten und die potenziellen Vorteile von Big Data, maschinellem Lernen, künstlicher Intelligenz und neuen Formen der Mobilität zu nutzen und die damit verbundenen Risiken wirksam zu steuern.

Die politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Ländern haben es versäumt, die einschlägigen Erkenntnisse aus den Schwellenvolkswirtschaften zeitnah zu übernehmen. Jetzt jedoch verfügen sie über die Informationen und analytischen Fähigkeiten dazu. Es liegt in ihrer Macht, weitere Enttäuschungen zu vermeiden, Quellen nachhaltigen Wachstums anzuzapfen und etwas gegen das heutige alarmierende Niveau der Ungleichheit zu tun. Die Politik ist am Zug.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan