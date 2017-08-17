Die verlorene Lehre aus der Finanzkrise

LONDON – In diesem Monat vor zehn Jahren entschloss sich die französische Bank BNP Paribas, den Zugang der Anleger zu Geldern, die diese in drei Fonds eingezahlt hatten, zu begrenzen. Es war das erste laute Signal der finanziellen Belastungen, die die Weltwirtschaft ein Jahr später ins Trudeln bringen würden. Die Politiker in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften jedoch wurden von den massiven wirtschaftlichen und finanziellen Verwerfungen, die Ende 2008 hochkochen und bis Anfang 2009 anhalten sollten – und die die Welt an den Rand einer verheerenden mehrjährigen Depression brachen – völlig überrascht. Sie hatten den Krisen in den Schwellenländern eindeutig nicht genug Aufmerksamkeit geschenkt.
Jeder, der Finanzkrisen in Entwicklungsländern erlebt oder sich damit befasst hat, wird sich ihrer kennzeichnenden Merkmale schmerzlich bewusst sein. Zunächst einmal kann die Entwicklung von Finanzkrisen, wie der verstorbene Rüdiger Dornbusch argumentierte, sehr lange dauern, aber wenn sie einmal ausbrechen, neigen sie dazu, sich sehr rasch, weit, gewaltsam und (scheinbar) willkürlich zu verbreiten.
Bei diesem Prozess aufeinanderfolgender Zusammenbrüche wandelt sich die Finanzlage in kurzer Zeit von fantastisch zu katastrophal. Private Kreditinstitute, die unzerstörbar schienen, werden in die Knie gezwungen, und Notenbanken und Regierungen werden mit schwierigen und per se unsicherheitsbehafteten politischen Entscheidungen konfrontiert. Zudem müssen die politischen Entscheidungsträger auch das Risiko eines plötzlichen Aussetzens der Wirtschaftsaktivität berücksichtigen, das verheerende Folgen für die Beschäftigung, den Handel und die Investitionstätigkeit haben kann.
Eine ausreichend umfassende Antwort auf extreme finanzielle Stresssituationen zu finden wird sogar noch schwieriger, wenn während der guten Zeiten nicht genug getan wurde, um ein nachhaltiges, inklusives Wachstum sicherzustellen. Und noch schwieriger wird sie, wenn die Politiker aktiv ein Schwarzer-Peter-Spiel betreiben. Letztlich können die soziopolitischen und institutionellen Auswirkungen der Krise die wirtschaftlichen und finanziellen Auswirkungen deutlich überdauern.
All diese Lehren wären vor zehn Jahren für die politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften nützlich gewesen. Als BNP Paribas am 9. August 2007 Gelder im Wert von 2,2 Milliarden Dollar einfror, hätte offensichtlich sein müssen, dass weitere finanzielle Belastungen folgen würden. Doch die politischen Entscheidungsträger zogen die falschen Schlussfolgerungen, und zwar hauptsächlich aus zwei Gründen.
Erstens dauerte es einige Zeit, bis sie sich des Ausmaßes der latenten Instabilität des Finanzsystems bewusst wurden, die unter ihrer Aufsicht entstanden war. Zweitens wiesen die meisten politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Ländern die Idee, dass sie irgendetwas aus den Erfahrungen der Schwellenländer lernen könnten, allzu geringschätzig von sich.
Unglücklicherweise sind diese Probleme immer noch nicht vollständig gelöst. Tatsächlich besteht ein zunehmendes Risiko, dass die Politiker – von denen viele abgelenkt sind und ihrer Verantwortung für die wirtschaftliche Steuerung ausweichen – die größte historische Erkenntnis von allen verpassen: die Wichtigkeit des einer Volkswirtschaft zugrundeliegenden Wachstumsmodells.
Tatsächlich scheinen viele Politiker in den hochentwickelten Ländern die Beschränkungen eines Wirtschaftsmodells, das sich zur Schaffung eines nachhaltigen, inklusiven Wachstums übermäßig stark auf Kredite stützt, weiterhin zu ignorieren. Obwohl diese Beschränkungen in den letzten zehn Jahren offensichtlich geworden sind, haben die Politiker das Wachstumsmodell, von dem ihre Volkswirtschaften abhängen, nicht hinreichend gestärkt. Stattdessen haben sie häufig agiert, als wäre die Krise lediglich eine zyklische Erschütterung – wenn auch eine dramatische –, und angenommen, dass sich die Wirtschaft auf V-artige Weise erholen würde, wie sie das sonst normalerweise nach einer Rezession getan hat.
Weil die politischen Entscheidungsträger ursprünglich einem zyklischen Denken verhaftet waren, betrachteten sie die Finanzkrise nicht als säkulares oder epochales Ergebnis. Dies führte dazu, dass sie ihre politischen Reaktionen absichtlich „zeitnah, zielgerichtet und zeitlich begrenzt“ konzipierten. Irgendwann wurde deutlich, dass das Problem eine viel breiter angelegte, längerfristige, strukturelle Lösung erforderte. Aber da hatte sich das politische Zeitfenster für mutiges Handeln im Wesentlichen bereits geschlossen.
Entsprechend brauchten die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften zu lange, um wieder ihr BIP-Niveau von vor der Krise zu erreichen, und waren nicht in der Lage, ihr beträchtliches Wachstumspotenzial auszuschöpfen. Schlimmer noch: Das Wachstum, das sie in den Jahren nach der Krise erreichten, war kein inklusives Wachstum; stattdessen bestanden die übermäßig großen Diskrepanzen bei Einkommen, Vermögen und Chancen in vielen hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften fort.
Je länger dieses Muster Bestand hatte, desto mehr litten die zukünftigen Wachstumsaussichten der hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften. Und was vorher finanziell und politisch undenkbar war, begann, möglich und sogar wahrscheinlich zu werden.
Ein Jahrzehnt nach Beginn der Krise haben sich die hochentwickelten Volkswirtschaften noch immer nicht entschieden von einem Wachstumsmodell abgewandt, das übermäßig stark von Liquidität und Fremdkapital – erst von Finanzinstituten und dann von den Notenbanken – abhängig ist. Sie haben immer noch nicht ausreichend in Infrastruktur, Bildung und das Humankapital im Allgemeinen investiert. Sie haben die wachstumsfeindlichen Verzerrungen, die die Wirksamkeit der Steuersysteme, die Finanzintermediation und den Handel untergraben, noch immer nicht in Angriff genommen. Und sie haben es versäumt, mit der technologischen Entwicklung Schritt zu halten und die potenziellen Vorteile von Big Data, maschinellem Lernen, künstlicher Intelligenz und neuen Formen der Mobilität zu nutzen und die damit verbundenen Risiken wirksam zu steuern.
Die politischen Entscheidungsträger in den hochentwickelten Ländern haben es versäumt, die einschlägigen Erkenntnisse aus den Schwellenvolkswirtschaften zeitnah zu übernehmen. Jetzt jedoch verfügen sie über die Informationen und analytischen Fähigkeiten dazu. Es liegt in ihrer Macht, weitere Enttäuschungen zu vermeiden, Quellen nachhaltigen Wachstums anzuzapfen und etwas gegen das heutige alarmierende Niveau der Ungleichheit zu tun. Die Politik ist am Zug.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented Fred Nicol
One problem is that "infrastructure" is a class of various things, not a single thing, and there are different political views about which of the various things money should be spent on.
Likewise "education" is different things to different people. I am an engineer and while I have, and value, a much more well-rounded classical education than most engineers I still regard a large part of grievance and victimization studies in college today as useless drivel.
I believe that the lack of agreement on particulars about "infrastructure and education" has been the factor holding the spending back and I do not expect that problem to be solved soon.
There is a lot of "China envy" on both sides of the political aisle. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article, but the problem emerged from a misuse of the power of seigniorage, which was used to drive a wedge between asset prices and income flows both before and after the crisis. If you want to control that, you need to move the power of seigniorage back to the Treasury and leave Central Banks to operate with the common reserves of their members and any loans they can negotiate from the Treasury. That will put all the powers necessary to handle the crisis in one pair of hands, and eliminate the temptation to pass the buck. It, of course, does not guarantee that the crisis will be well-handled, but it will give the people a chance to fire those who fail. No longer will they have to watch in horror as central banks ricochet from one mistake to the next. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Berle and Means needs to be re-read. Economic pollicy-makers are first concerned with their own self-interest. They want power in Central Banks, not in parliaments and those who elect them.
The central concern of US policy-makers (the team led by Robert Rubin that was inexplicably brought back by a terrible President whose Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in his second term (!) was head of Citi's "alternative investments" division in the worst days.) was to save banks like Citi and Goldman and then to have zero rates so companies could borrow at zero rates to buy back shares and pump up their P/E ratios. Read the unbelievably great memoirs of Sheila Barr.
Their zero rates produced a tripling of the market and flat wages for all but the top 10%. They also promoted illegal immigrantion and refugees and permits to keep service wages down. They had outrageous tax rates for hedge funds because of donors like Soros and for high-flying FANG stocks of Silicon Valley because they are such a big part of the S & P.
But political crises are like financial. They take a long time and then can work with great force. We now have a great President. That is why the Establishment is so hysterical. He already has had a successful transition to one of the most historic and good changes in foreign policy in our history. He is decislvely ending 15 years of wonton mass killing of Muslims in the Middle East with a firm alliance with our natural secular ally in Moscow who is threatened by Islamic terrorism. That alliance and economic incentives to China has brought Korea under control.
Domestically, he is building the necessary coalition for immigration reform. He has killed Ryancare, and we can pray that he gets an irresponsible enough budget and tax cut to give us a fiscal stimulus that is large enough. And I think he is going the right way to move towards a tolerant melting pot America instead of an utterly divisive "diversity" policy.
Like the great actors like FDR and Reagan, Trump has enclosed it in great theater--Russian relations are the worst ever, anti-Muslim rhetoric, supposedly irresponsible language about nuclear weapons, verbal support for Ryancare to put the blame on Ryan and Cruz, and endless distracting tweets.
The economists , led of course by the worst of them who destroyed Yeltsin's great reform, Harvard's endowment (ask Mohamed), and the Americam financial system, Larry Summers, and the second worst in Krugman , are the most hysterical of all. Thank God. Otherwise I would be in despair. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jerry
Unfortunately Trump could not differentiate between right and left at Charlottesville when even Bannon could. How is that going to create a tolerant melting pot Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money market. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The Sheriff may have been a lousy Sheriff and may still be little better but the biggest problem was the gang of bandits who rode into town and are still in town. Not many ended up in jail. There remains, it would seem, little option than to brush the bandits down and tell them to self regulate.
What 'growth' is evident is apparently the result of the growth of massive public debt. Remove that debt from the equation and the situation is anything but healthy. I think you can kiss goodbye to your economic model because after 10 years it still is not delivering anything other than inequality growth and debt growth.
The icing on the cake is the ageing population, a factor which will affect nearly everyone -
For the UK (and the figures will be similar of other developed economies) - Between 1991 and 2011, life expectancy increased by more than four years for both men and women to 82.6 and 85.6 respectively.
But the number of those years spent with substantial care needs rose much more rapidly, from 1.1 to 2.4 for men and 1.6 to three for women. (Lancet)
This achievement in life expectancy is ahead of the UK's ONS graph of forecasts -
By 2039 period life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 84.1 years for males and 86.9 years for females, an increase of around 4 years since 2014.
By 2039 cohort life expectancy at birth is projected to reach 93.9 for males and 96.5 for females, almost 10 years longer than period life expectancy.
By 2064, cohort life expectancy at birth for females in England is projected to reach 100 years, 99 in the UK, Wales, and Northern Ireland and 98 in Scotland. (Office for National Statistics)
The ageing population will need 1%+ of GDP so you need 1%+ growth just to stand still
There are some very fundamental influences at play and political policy is just one. Some real costs are not escapable. As nothing is being resolved you can expect movement at the ballot box. If wildcard candidates such as Macron in France and Trump in the US, to name two, do not deliver the ballot box will again demand action. I would give Macron zero chance of meaningful reform and Trump appears to have delivery issues.
Basically widespread consumer disposable income drop due to inequality is screwing a consumer based economy model which has been the driving force for over a century. I see nothing in the article which can address that problem which is a very basic one. Read more
Comment Commented Melvin Hardy
Great substance here. Aspirationally, If our global political classes would more appropriately lever our global corporate and financial classes toward more such global infrastructure, education, health and capital investments, our global GDP would expand exponentially with the collateral benefits of wider popular inclusion in the global economy, with its inherent and concomitant advance in global social cohesion.
Melvin Hardy, Columbia SIPA, 1975 Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Melvin
If the issue is inequality driving economic flatlining then the answer is redistribution. For redistribution to occur sources have to be identified and secured and that is the first problem in an environment of widespread interconnectivity and ease of capital flow. Then you have to have a socially acceptable redistribution model,the second problem. Neither mechanisms exist. Growth under rising inequality will not resolve the problem and its a very real problem Read more
