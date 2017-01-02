Les cinq leçons d'un régime populiste

VARSOVIE – Jarosław Kaczyński, le leader de facto de la Pologne, est devenu, aux côtés de Donald Trump, un avatar de la menace populiste envers le modèle démocratique occidental. Alors que l'investiture de Trump au poste de Président des États-Unis aura lieu le 20 janvier, il vaut la peine de réfléchir sur la première année de régime populiste en Pologne. Les résultats sont contraires aux attentes.
L'interprétation classique de ce qui attend les États-Unis (et peut-être la France et les Pays-Bas), en 2017 est un dirigeant qui adopte des mesures contradictoires qui bénéficient principalement aux riches. Les pauvres vont perdre, parce que les populistes n'ont aucun espoir de rétablir les emplois dans l'industrie, malgré leurs promesses. Et l'afflux massif de migrants et de réfugiés va continuer, parce que les populistes n'ont aucun plan pour s'attaquer aux causes profondes du problème. En fin de compte, les gouvernements populistes, incapables de gouverner efficacement, vont s'effondrer et leurs dirigeants vont ou bien être frappés d'impeachment, ou bien ne seront pas réélus.
Kaczyński a été confronté à des attentes de ce genre. Les libéraux polonais pensaient qu'il allait travailler au profit des riches, créer le chaos et se prendre lui-même les pieds dans le tapis, ce qui s'est produit précisément en 2005-2007, lorsque le parti de Kaczyński Droit et Justice (PiS) a gouverné la Pologne.
Mais les libéraux ont eu tort. Le PiS s'est transformé, d'une nullité idéologique en un parti qui a réussi à introduire des changements frappants, avec efficacité et en un temps record. D'autres pays qui anticipent en ce moment un régime populiste devraient prendre note de ses principales caractéristiques.
Non au néolibéralisme. En 2005-2007, le PiS a mis en œuvre une politique économique néo-libérale (par exemple, l'élimination de la plus haute tranche de l'impôt sur le revenu et l'impôt sur les biens) ; cette fois, il a adopté la plus grande politique de transferts sociaux de toute l'histoire contemporaine de la Pologne. Les parents reçoivent 500 zlotys (120 dollars) de prestations mensuelles pour chaque enfant après leur premier, ou pour tous les enfants dans les familles plus pauvres (le revenu mensuel net moyen est d'environ 2 900 zlotys, bien que plus des deux tiers des Polonais gagnent moins). En conséquence, le taux de pauvreté a diminué de 20 à 40 % et de 70 à 90 % chez les enfants.
La liste est longue : en 2016, le gouvernement a introduit la gratuité des médicaments pour les personnes de plus de 75 ans. Le salaire minimum dépasse maintenant ce que les syndicats avaient demandé. L'âge de la retraite a été ramené de 67 ans pour les hommes et les femmes, à 60 ans pour les femmes et 65 ans pour les hommes. Le gouvernement prévoit également des allégements fiscaux pour les contribuables à faibles revenus.
Le rétablissement de « l'ordre. » Les institutions indépendantes sont le plus important ennemi du populisme. Les dirigeants populistes sont des maniaques du contrôle. Pour les populistes, c'est la démocratie libérale qui conduit au chaos, qui doit être « mise en ordre » par un « gouvernement responsable. » Le pluralisme des médias d'information conduit au chaos. Un pouvoir judiciaire indépendant signifie le chaos juridique. Une administration publique indépendante crée le chaos institutionnel. Et une société civile forte est le terreau de querelles et de conflits chroniques.
Mais les populistes estiment que ce chaos n'apparaît pas de lui-même. C'est le travail de puissances étrangères perfides et de leurs marionnettes nationales. Pour « rendre sa grandeur à la Pologne », le héros doit vaincre ses traîtres, qui ne sont pas des prétendants égaux face au pouvoir. Les dirigeants populistes sont donc obligés de limiter les droits de leurs adversaires. En effet, leur idéal politique n'est pas l'ordre, mais plutôt la subordination de toutes les bases du pouvoir indépendant qui pourraient les défier : les tribunaux, les médias, les entreprises, les institutions culturelles, les ONG et ainsi de suite.
Dictature électorale. Les populistes savent comment gagner les élections, mais leur conception de la démocratie ne va pas plus loin. Au contraire, les populistes considèrent les droits des minorités, la séparation des pouvoirs publics et les médias indépendants (les éléments de base du libéralisme), comme autant d'atteintes au régime de la majorité et donc à la démocratie elle-même.
L'idéal politique qu'un gouvernement populiste cherche à obtenir est essentiellement une dictature élue. Une expérience américaine récente suggère que cela peut être un modèle durable. Après tout, tout dépend de la façon dont ceux qui sont au pouvoir décident d'organiser des élections, qui peuvent inclure une redéfinition des circonscriptions électorales, ou une modification des règles qui régissent le financement des campagnes électorales, ou la publicité politique. Les élections peuvent être falsifiées de façon imperceptible.
La force prime le droit. Les populistes ont bénéficié de la diffusion de fausses nouvelles, en exerçant la calomnie contre leurs adversaires et en promettant des miracles que les principaux médias traitent comme des promesses de campagne normales. Mais c'est une erreur de croire que la vérité est une arme efficace contre la post-vérité. Dans un monde de post-vérité, c'est le pouvoir, pas la vérification des faits, qui est décisif. Celui qui est plus impitoyable et qui a le moins de scrupules l'emporte.
Les populistes sont à la fois inconvenants et en pleine ascension. Les partisans de Trump, par exemple, en sont venus à considérer la vulgarité comme une preuve de crédibilité et d'autre part, la courtoisie, la vérité et la raison comme autant de preuves d'élitisme. Si les gens sont moins bien lotis sous une démocratie libérale, tant pis pour la démocratie libérale.
Ceux qui souhaitent s'opposer au populisme doivent accepter le fait que la vérité ne suffit pas. Ils doivent également faire preuve de détermination et de brutalité, mais sans devenir le miroir de leurs adversaires.
La situation actuelle en Pologne peut être un exemple utile. Après une année de recul, les deux plus grands partis d'opposition ont commencé à occuper le Sejm (le Parlement de Pologne), pour protester contre un vote sur le budget de l'État. Ils tendent un piège au gouvernement de Kaczyński : céder ou avoir recours à la violence. Dans les deux cas, il perd.
Le nationalisme n'est pas mort. Malheureusement, celui qui ne sera pas perdant, en Pologne et ailleurs, c'est le nationalisme, la seule idéologie qui a survécu à l'ère post-idéologique.En faisant appel aux sentiments nationalistes, les populistes ont remporté des soutiens partout, quel que soit le système économique ou la situation, parce que ces soutiens s'alimentent de l'extérieur, à savoir par l'afflux de migrants et de réfugiés.
Les hommes politiques traditionnels, surtout à gauche, n'ont en ce moment aucun message efficace sur cette question. L'opposition aux migrations est en contradiction avec leurs idéaux, tandis que les encourager signifie leur défaite électorale.
Mais le choix doit être clair. Soit les adversaires du populisme changent radicalement de discours au sujet des migrants et des réfugiés, soit les populistes vont continuer à gouverner. Les migrants et les réfugiés perdent dans les deux scénarios, mais dans le second, il en va de même pour la démocratie libérale. De tels calculs sont ignobles (et oui, destructeurs pour les valeurs libérales), mais les populistes, comme nous l'avons vu, sont capables de bien pires compromis.
Après une année de populisme en Pologne, M. Kaczynski a réussi à établir un contrôle sur deux thèmes chers aux électeurs : les transferts sociaux et l'immigration. Tant qu'il contrôle ces deux bastions de l'opinion de l'électorat, il n'a rien à craindre. Ceux qui cherchent à s'opposer à Trump (ou à Marine Le Pen lors des élections présidentielles d'avril en France), peuvent en tirer leurs propres conclusions.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Comment Commented Marcin Goettig
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, I'm not saying that Le Penn can't win, but French and American society and institution, can cope and restrain much better a aspiring dictator than former iron curtain countries. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
