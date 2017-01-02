Les cinq leçons d'un régime populiste

Sławomir Sierakowski, founder of the Krytyka Polityczna movement, is Director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Warsaw.

VARSOVIE – Jarosław Kaczyński, le leader de facto de la Pologne, est devenu, aux côtés de Donald Trump, un avatar de la menace populiste envers le modèle démocratique occidental. Alors que l'investiture de Trump au poste de Président des États-Unis aura lieu le 20 janvier, il vaut la peine de réfléchir sur la première année de régime populiste en Pologne. Les résultats sont contraires aux attentes.

L'interprétation classique de ce qui attend les États-Unis (et peut-être la France et les Pays-Bas), en 2017 est un dirigeant qui adopte des mesures contradictoires qui bénéficient principalement aux riches. Les pauvres vont perdre, parce que les populistes n'ont aucun espoir de rétablir les emplois dans l'industrie, malgré leurs promesses. Et l'afflux massif de migrants et de réfugiés va continuer, parce que les populistes n'ont aucun plan pour s'attaquer aux causes profondes du problème. En fin de compte, les gouvernements populistes, incapables de gouverner efficacement, vont s'effondrer et leurs dirigeants vont ou bien être frappés d'impeachment, ou bien ne seront pas réélus.

Kaczyński a été confronté à des attentes de ce genre. Les libéraux polonais pensaient qu'il allait travailler au profit des riches, créer le chaos et se prendre lui-même les pieds dans le tapis, ce qui s'est produit précisément en 2005-2007, lorsque le parti de Kaczyński Droit et Justice (PiS) a gouverné la Pologne.

Mais les libéraux ont eu tort. Le PiS s'est transformé, d'une nullité idéologique en un parti qui a réussi à introduire des changements frappants, avec efficacité et en un temps record. D'autres pays qui anticipent en ce moment un régime populiste devraient prendre note de ses principales caractéristiques.

Non au néolibéralisme. En 2005-2007, le PiS a mis en œuvre une politique économique néo-libérale (par exemple, l'élimination de la plus haute tranche de l'impôt sur le revenu et l'impôt sur les biens) ; cette fois, il a adopté la plus grande politique de transferts sociaux de toute l'histoire contemporaine de la Pologne. Les parents reçoivent 500 zlotys (120 dollars) de prestations mensuelles pour chaque enfant après leur premier, ou pour tous les enfants dans les familles plus pauvres (le revenu mensuel net moyen est d'environ 2 900 zlotys, bien que plus des deux tiers des Polonais gagnent moins). En conséquence, le taux de pauvreté a diminué de 20 à 40 % et de 70 à 90 % chez les enfants.

La liste est longue : en 2016, le gouvernement a introduit la gratuité des médicaments pour les personnes de plus de 75 ans. Le salaire minimum dépasse maintenant ce que les syndicats avaient demandé. L'âge de la retraite a été ramené de 67 ans pour les hommes et les femmes, à 60 ans pour les femmes et 65 ans pour les hommes. Le gouvernement prévoit également des allégements fiscaux pour les contribuables à faibles revenus.

Le rétablissement de « l'ordre. » Les institutions indépendantes sont le plus important ennemi du populisme. Les dirigeants populistes sont des maniaques du contrôle. Pour les populistes, c'est la démocratie libérale qui conduit au chaos, qui doit être « mise en ordre » par un « gouvernement responsable. » Le pluralisme des médias d'information conduit au chaos. Un pouvoir judiciaire indépendant signifie le chaos juridique. Une administration publique indépendante crée le chaos institutionnel. Et une société civile forte est le terreau de querelles et de conflits chroniques.

Mais les populistes estiment que ce chaos n'apparaît pas de lui-même. C'est le travail de puissances étrangères perfides et de leurs marionnettes nationales. Pour « rendre sa grandeur à la Pologne », le héros doit vaincre ses traîtres, qui ne sont pas des prétendants égaux face au pouvoir. Les dirigeants populistes sont donc obligés de limiter les droits de leurs adversaires. En effet, leur idéal politique n'est pas l'ordre, mais plutôt la subordination de toutes les bases du pouvoir indépendant qui pourraient les défier : les tribunaux, les médias, les entreprises, les institutions culturelles, les ONG et ainsi de suite.

Dictature électorale. Les populistes savent comment gagner les élections, mais leur conception de la démocratie ne va pas plus loin. Au contraire, les populistes considèrent les droits des minorités, la séparation des pouvoirs publics et les médias indépendants (les éléments de base du libéralisme), comme autant d'atteintes au régime de la majorité et donc à la démocratie elle-même.

L'idéal politique qu'un gouvernement populiste cherche à obtenir est essentiellement une dictature élue. Une expérience américaine récente suggère que cela peut être un modèle durable. Après tout, tout dépend de la façon dont ceux qui sont au pouvoir décident d'organiser des élections, qui peuvent inclure une redéfinition des circonscriptions électorales, ou une modification des règles qui régissent le financement des campagnes électorales, ou la publicité politique. Les élections peuvent être falsifiées de façon imperceptible.

La force prime le droit. Les populistes ont bénéficié de la diffusion de fausses nouvelles, en exerçant la calomnie contre leurs adversaires et en promettant des miracles que les principaux médias traitent comme des promesses de campagne normales. Mais c'est une erreur de croire que la vérité est une arme efficace contre la post-vérité. Dans un monde de post-vérité, c'est le pouvoir, pas la vérification des faits, qui est décisif. Celui qui est plus impitoyable et qui a le moins de scrupules l'emporte.

Les populistes sont à la fois inconvenants et en pleine ascension. Les partisans de Trump, par exemple, en sont venus à considérer la vulgarité comme une preuve de crédibilité et d'autre part, la courtoisie, la vérité et la raison comme autant de preuves d'élitisme. Si les gens sont moins bien lotis sous une démocratie libérale, tant pis pour la démocratie libérale.

Ceux qui souhaitent s'opposer au populisme doivent accepter le fait que la vérité ne suffit pas. Ils doivent également faire preuve de détermination et de brutalité, mais sans devenir le miroir de leurs adversaires.

La situation actuelle en Pologne peut être un exemple utile. Après une année de recul, les deux plus grands partis d'opposition ont commencé à occuper le Sejm (le Parlement de Pologne), pour protester contre un vote sur le budget de l'État. Ils tendent un piège au gouvernement de Kaczyński : céder ou avoir recours à la violence. Dans les deux cas, il perd.

Le nationalisme n'est pas mort. Malheureusement, celui qui ne sera pas perdant, en Pologne et ailleurs, c'est le nationalisme, la seule idéologie qui a survécu à l'ère post-idéologique.En faisant appel aux sentiments nationalistes, les populistes ont remporté des soutiens partout, quel que soit le système économique ou la situation, parce que ces soutiens s'alimentent de l'extérieur, à savoir par l'afflux de migrants et de réfugiés.

Les hommes politiques traditionnels, surtout à gauche, n'ont en ce moment aucun message efficace sur cette question. L'opposition aux migrations est en contradiction avec leurs idéaux, tandis que les encourager signifie leur défaite électorale.

Mais le choix doit être clair. Soit les adversaires du populisme changent radicalement de discours au sujet des migrants et des réfugiés, soit les populistes vont continuer à gouverner. Les migrants et les réfugiés perdent dans les deux scénarios, mais dans le second, il en va de même pour la démocratie libérale. De tels calculs sont ignobles (et oui, destructeurs pour les valeurs libérales), mais les populistes, comme nous l'avons vu, sont capables de bien pires compromis.

Après une année de populisme en Pologne, M. Kaczynski a réussi à établir un contrôle sur deux thèmes chers aux électeurs : les transferts sociaux et l'immigration. Tant qu'il contrôle ces deux bastions de l'opinion de l'électorat, il n'a rien à craindre. Ceux qui cherchent à s'opposer à Trump (ou à Marine Le Pen lors des élections présidentielles d'avril en France), peuvent en tirer leurs propres conclusions.