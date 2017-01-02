20

خمسة دروس من الحكم الشعبوي

وارسو ــ يأتي ياروسلاف كاتشينسكي، زعيم بولندا بحكم الأمر الواقع، في المرتبة الثانية بعد دونالد ترامب مباشرة، مجسدا للتهديد الشعبوي الذي يحيط بالنموذج الديمقراطي الغربي. وفيما ننتظر تنصيب ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في العشرين من يناير/كانون الثاني، يستحق الأمر أن نتأمل في العام الأول من الحكم الشعبوي في بولندا. فقد أتت النتائج مخالفة تماما للتوقعات.

تتلخص الرؤية التقليدية حول ما ينتظر الولايات المتحدة (وربما فرنسا وهولندا) في عام 2017 في حاكم غريب الأطوار يستن سياسات متناقضة يستفيد منها الأثرياء في المقام الأول. ويخسر الفقراء، لأن الشعبويين ليس لديهم أي أمل في استعادة وظائف التصنيع، على الرغم من وعودهم. وتستمر التدفقات الهائلة من المهاجرين واللاجئين، لأن الشعبويين ليس لديهم أي خطة لمعالجة الأسباب الجذرية للمشكلة. وفي النهاية، تنهار الحكومات الشعبوية غير القادرة على ممارسة الحكم الفعّال، ويواجه قادتها الاتهام وسحب الثقة والعزل أو الفشل في الفوز بإعادة الانتخاب.

وقد واجه كاتشينسكي توقعات مماثلة. فقد رأي الليبراليون البولنديون أنه سيعمل لصالح الأثرياء، ويخلق حالة من الفوضى، ويخفق ــ وهو ما حدث بالضبط في الفترة 2005-2007، عندما حَكَم حزب القانون والعدالة الذي ينتمي إليه كاتشينسكي البلاد آخر مرة.

ولكن الليبراليين كانوا مخطئين. فقد حول حزب القانون والعدالة نفسه من كيان إيديولوجي تافه إلى حزب تمكن من إدخال تغييرات مذهلة بسرعة غير مسبوقة وكفاءة غير عادية. وينبغي للدول الأخرى التي تتوقع الحكم الشعبوي حاليا أن تنتبه إلى سماته الأساسية.

"لا للنيوليبرالية". في الفترة من عام 2005 إلى 2007، نفذ حزب القانون والعدالة سياسات اقتصادية نيوليبرالية (عل سبيل المثال، إلغاء شريحة ضريبة الدخل الأعلى والضريبة العقارية)؛ وهذه المرة، استن قانون التحويلات الاجتماعية الأكبر في تاريخ بولندا المعاصر، والذي يحصل الآباء بموجبه على 500 زولتي (120 دولار أميركي) شهريا لكل طفل بعد الطفل الأول، أو لكل الأطفال في الأسر الفقيرة (يبلغ متوسط صافي الدخل الشهري نحو 2900 زولتي، وإن كان أكثر من ثلثي البولنديين يكسبون أقل من هذا المبلغ). ونتيجة لهذا، انخفض معدل الفقر بنحو 20% إلى 40%، وبنحو 70% إلى 90% بين الأطفال.

والقائمة تطول: ففي عام 2016، قدمت الحكومة الأدوية بالمجان للأشخاص فوق سن 75 عاما. والآن يتجاوز الحد الأدنى للدخل المستوى الذي كانت النقابات العمالية تطالب به. كما تم خفض سن التقاعد من 67 عاما للجنسين إلى 60 عاما للنساء و65 عاما للرجال. وتخطط الحكومة لتقديم إعفاء ضريبي لدافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخل المنخفض.

استعادة "النظام". تُعَد المؤسسات المستقلة العدو الأكثر أهمية للشعبوية. إذ يتسم القادة الشعبويون بالهوس بالسيطرة. ويرى الشعبويون أن الديمقراطية الليبرالية هي التي تقود إلى الفوضى، والتي يجب "إخضاعها للنظام" من قِبَل "حكومة مسؤولة". وتؤدي وسائل الإعلام التعددية إلى فوضى معلوماتية. كما يعني القضاء المستقل الفوضى القانونية. وتخلق الإدارة العامة المستقلة فوضى مؤسسية. ويشكل المجتمع المدني النشط وصفة أكيدة للمشاحنات والصراعات المزمنة.

لكن الشعبويين يعتقدون أن مثل هذه الفوضى لا تنشأ من تلقاء ذاتها. بل هي من عمل قوى أجنبية غادرة وعملائها في الداخل. ولجعل بولندا "عظيمة مرة أخرى"، يتعين على أبطال الأمة أن يهزموا الخونة، الذين لا يمكن اعتبارهم منافسين مساوين لغيرهم على السلطة. وبالتالي، يلتزم القادة الشعبويون بالحد من حقوق خصومهم. والواقع أن مثالهم السياسي الأعلى ليس النظام، بل تبعية كل قواعد السلطة المستقلة التي قد تتحداهم: المحاكم، ووسائل الإعلام، والأعمال التجارية، والمؤسسات الثقافية، والمنظمات غير الحكومية، وما إلى ذلك.

الدكتاتورية الانتخابية. يعرف الشعبويون كيف يفوزون بالانتخابات، ولكن مفهومهم للديمقراطية لا يمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من هذا. بل على العكس من ذلك، يرى الشعبويون في حقوق الأقليات، والفصل بين سلطات الحكومة، ووسائل الإعلام المستقلة ــ وكلها من أساسيات الليبرالية ــ هجوما على حكم الأغلبية، وبالتالي على الديمقراطية ذاتها.

الواقع أن المثال السياسي الذي تسعي أي حكومة شعبوية إليه جاهدة هو في الأساس الدكتاتورية المنتخبة. وتشير تجربة الولايات المتحدة الأخيرة إلى أن هذا من الممكن أن يعمل كنموذج مستدام. ففي نهاية المطاف، كل شيء يعتمد على الكيفية التي يقرر بها أولئك في السلطة تنظيم الانتخابات، وهو ما قد يتضمن إعادة رسم الدوائر الانتخابية أو تغيير القواعد التي تحكم تمويل الحملات الانتخابية أو الإعلانات السياسية. وعلى هذا، يمكن تزوير الانتخابات بطريقة غير ملحوظة.

القوة هي الحق. استفاد الشعبويون من نشر الأخبار الكاذبة، وتشويه سمعة خصومهم، والوعد بمعجزات تتعامل معها وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية باعتبارها مزاعم معتادة في الحملات الانتخابية. ولكن من الخطأ أن نتصور أن الحقيقة سلاح فعّال ضد ما بعد الحقيقة. ففي عالَم ما بعد الحقيقية، يصبح العامل الحاسم هو القوة وليس تدقيق الحقائق. والنصر دوما من نصيب الأكثر قسوة والذي يملك أقل قدر من وازع الضمير. 

الشعبويون هم الأقل لياقة وملاءمة ولكنهم مسيطرون. إذ ينظر أنصار ترامب، على سبيل المثال، إلى البهرجة المبتذلة باعتبارها دليلا على المصداقية، في حين تدل الكياسة، والصدق، والعقل على النخبوية. وإذا كان الناس أسوأ حالا في ظل الديمقراطية الليبرالية، فهذا خطأ الديمقراطية الليبرالية.

ويتعين على أولئك الراغبين في مقاومة الشعبوية أن يتصالحوا مع حقيقة مفادها أن الحقيقة ليست كافية. يتعين عليهم أيضا أن يحرصوا على إظهار العزيمة والقسوة، ولكن من دون أن يتحولوا إلى صورة طبق الأصل من خصومهم.

الواقع أن الوضع الحالي في بولندا من الممكن أن يخدم كمثال مفيد. فبعد عام من التراجع، بدأ اثنان من أكبر أحزاب المعارضة يحتلان مجلس النواب للاحتجاج على التصويت غير القانوني على ميزانية الدولة. وهم ينصبون فخا لحكومة كاتشينسكي: فإما أن تتراجع أو تلجأ إلى العنف. وفي كلتا الحالتين يخسر كاتشينسكي.

القومية لم تمت. من المؤسف أن النزعة القومية لا تخسر سواء في بولندا أو أي مكان آخر ــ وهي الإيديولوجية الوحيدة التي نجت في حقبة ما بعد الإيديولوجية. فمن خلال اللعب على المشاعر القومية، اكتسب الشعبويون الدعم في كل مكان، بصرف النظر عن النظام الاقتصادي أو الموقف الاقتصادي، لأن هذه المشاعر تتغذى من الخارج، أو على وجه التحديد بفِعل تدفق المهاجرين واللاجئين.

لا يحمل ساسة التيار الرئيسي، وخاصة على اليسار، أي رسالة فعّالة بشأن هذه القضية حاليا. ذلك أن معارضة الهجرة تتناقض مع مثلهم العليا، في حين يعني دعمها الهزيمة الانتخابية.

ولكن الاختيار لابد أن يكون واضحا. فإما أن يغير معارضو الشعبوية خطابهم بشأن المهاجرين واللاجئين جذريا، أو يستمر الشعبويون في الحكم. ويخسر المهاجرون واللاجئون في أي من السيناريوهين، ولكن في السيناريو الثاني تخسر أيضا الديمقراطية الليبرالية. صحيح أن مثل هذه الحسابات قبيحة ــ وصحيح أنها تؤدي إلى تآكل القيم الليبرالية ــ ولكن الشعبويين، كما رأينا، قادرون على إجراء مقايضات أشد قبحا وشرا.

بعد عام من الشعبوية في بولندا، نجح كاتشينسكي في بسط السيطرة على قضيتين قريبتين من الناخبين: التحويلات الاجتماعية والهجرة. وما دام مسيطرا على هذين المعقلين من مشاعر الناخبين، فهو آمن. وبوسع أولئك الذين يسعون إلى معارضة ترامب ــ أو مارين لوبان في الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية في إبريل/نيسان ــ أن يستخلصوا استنتاجاتهم من هذه الحقيقة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali