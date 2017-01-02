خمسة دروس من الحكم الشعبوي

وارسو ــ يأتي ياروسلاف كاتشينسكي، زعيم بولندا بحكم الأمر الواقع، في المرتبة الثانية بعد دونالد ترامب مباشرة، مجسدا للتهديد الشعبوي الذي يحيط بالنموذج الديمقراطي الغربي. وفيما ننتظر تنصيب ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في العشرين من يناير/كانون الثاني، يستحق الأمر أن نتأمل في العام الأول من الحكم الشعبوي في بولندا. فقد أتت النتائج مخالفة تماما للتوقعات.
تتلخص الرؤية التقليدية حول ما ينتظر الولايات المتحدة (وربما فرنسا وهولندا) في عام 2017 في حاكم غريب الأطوار يستن سياسات متناقضة يستفيد منها الأثرياء في المقام الأول. ويخسر الفقراء، لأن الشعبويين ليس لديهم أي أمل في استعادة وظائف التصنيع، على الرغم من وعودهم. وتستمر التدفقات الهائلة من المهاجرين واللاجئين، لأن الشعبويين ليس لديهم أي خطة لمعالجة الأسباب الجذرية للمشكلة. وفي النهاية، تنهار الحكومات الشعبوية غير القادرة على ممارسة الحكم الفعّال، ويواجه قادتها الاتهام وسحب الثقة والعزل أو الفشل في الفوز بإعادة الانتخاب.
وقد واجه كاتشينسكي توقعات مماثلة. فقد رأي الليبراليون البولنديون أنه سيعمل لصالح الأثرياء، ويخلق حالة من الفوضى، ويخفق ــ وهو ما حدث بالضبط في الفترة 2005-2007، عندما حَكَم حزب القانون والعدالة الذي ينتمي إليه كاتشينسكي البلاد آخر مرة.
ولكن الليبراليين كانوا مخطئين. فقد حول حزب القانون والعدالة نفسه من كيان إيديولوجي تافه إلى حزب تمكن من إدخال تغييرات مذهلة بسرعة غير مسبوقة وكفاءة غير عادية. وينبغي للدول الأخرى التي تتوقع الحكم الشعبوي حاليا أن تنتبه إلى سماته الأساسية.
"لا للنيوليبرالية". في الفترة من عام 2005 إلى 2007، نفذ حزب القانون والعدالة سياسات اقتصادية نيوليبرالية (عل سبيل المثال، إلغاء شريحة ضريبة الدخل الأعلى والضريبة العقارية)؛ وهذه المرة، استن قانون التحويلات الاجتماعية الأكبر في تاريخ بولندا المعاصر، والذي يحصل الآباء بموجبه على 500 زولتي (120 دولار أميركي) شهريا لكل طفل بعد الطفل الأول، أو لكل الأطفال في الأسر الفقيرة (يبلغ متوسط صافي الدخل الشهري نحو 2900 زولتي، وإن كان أكثر من ثلثي البولنديين يكسبون أقل من هذا المبلغ). ونتيجة لهذا، انخفض معدل الفقر بنحو 20% إلى 40%، وبنحو 70% إلى 90% بين الأطفال.
والقائمة تطول: ففي عام 2016، قدمت الحكومة الأدوية بالمجان للأشخاص فوق سن 75 عاما. والآن يتجاوز الحد الأدنى للدخل المستوى الذي كانت النقابات العمالية تطالب به. كما تم خفض سن التقاعد من 67 عاما للجنسين إلى 60 عاما للنساء و65 عاما للرجال. وتخطط الحكومة لتقديم إعفاء ضريبي لدافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخل المنخفض.
استعادة "النظام". تُعَد المؤسسات المستقلة العدو الأكثر أهمية للشعبوية. إذ يتسم القادة الشعبويون بالهوس بالسيطرة. ويرى الشعبويون أن الديمقراطية الليبرالية هي التي تقود إلى الفوضى، والتي يجب "إخضاعها للنظام" من قِبَل "حكومة مسؤولة". وتؤدي وسائل الإعلام التعددية إلى فوضى معلوماتية. كما يعني القضاء المستقل الفوضى القانونية. وتخلق الإدارة العامة المستقلة فوضى مؤسسية. ويشكل المجتمع المدني النشط وصفة أكيدة للمشاحنات والصراعات المزمنة.
لكن الشعبويين يعتقدون أن مثل هذه الفوضى لا تنشأ من تلقاء ذاتها. بل هي من عمل قوى أجنبية غادرة وعملائها في الداخل. ولجعل بولندا "عظيمة مرة أخرى"، يتعين على أبطال الأمة أن يهزموا الخونة، الذين لا يمكن اعتبارهم منافسين مساوين لغيرهم على السلطة. وبالتالي، يلتزم القادة الشعبويون بالحد من حقوق خصومهم. والواقع أن مثالهم السياسي الأعلى ليس النظام، بل تبعية كل قواعد السلطة المستقلة التي قد تتحداهم: المحاكم، ووسائل الإعلام، والأعمال التجارية، والمؤسسات الثقافية، والمنظمات غير الحكومية، وما إلى ذلك.
الدكتاتورية الانتخابية. يعرف الشعبويون كيف يفوزون بالانتخابات، ولكن مفهومهم للديمقراطية لا يمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من هذا. بل على العكس من ذلك، يرى الشعبويون في حقوق الأقليات، والفصل بين سلطات الحكومة، ووسائل الإعلام المستقلة ــ وكلها من أساسيات الليبرالية ــ هجوما على حكم الأغلبية، وبالتالي على الديمقراطية ذاتها.
الواقع أن المثال السياسي الذي تسعي أي حكومة شعبوية إليه جاهدة هو في الأساس الدكتاتورية المنتخبة. وتشير تجربة الولايات المتحدة الأخيرة إلى أن هذا من الممكن أن يعمل كنموذج مستدام. ففي نهاية المطاف، كل شيء يعتمد على الكيفية التي يقرر بها أولئك في السلطة تنظيم الانتخابات، وهو ما قد يتضمن إعادة رسم الدوائر الانتخابية أو تغيير القواعد التي تحكم تمويل الحملات الانتخابية أو الإعلانات السياسية. وعلى هذا، يمكن تزوير الانتخابات بطريقة غير ملحوظة.
القوة هي الحق. استفاد الشعبويون من نشر الأخبار الكاذبة، وتشويه سمعة خصومهم، والوعد بمعجزات تتعامل معها وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية باعتبارها مزاعم معتادة في الحملات الانتخابية. ولكن من الخطأ أن نتصور أن الحقيقة سلاح فعّال ضد ما بعد الحقيقة. ففي عالَم ما بعد الحقيقية، يصبح العامل الحاسم هو القوة وليس تدقيق الحقائق. والنصر دوما من نصيب الأكثر قسوة والذي يملك أقل قدر من وازع الضمير.
الشعبويون هم الأقل لياقة وملاءمة ولكنهم مسيطرون. إذ ينظر أنصار ترامب، على سبيل المثال، إلى البهرجة المبتذلة باعتبارها دليلا على المصداقية، في حين تدل الكياسة، والصدق، والعقل على النخبوية. وإذا كان الناس أسوأ حالا في ظل الديمقراطية الليبرالية، فهذا خطأ الديمقراطية الليبرالية.
ويتعين على أولئك الراغبين في مقاومة الشعبوية أن يتصالحوا مع حقيقة مفادها أن الحقيقة ليست كافية. يتعين عليهم أيضا أن يحرصوا على إظهار العزيمة والقسوة، ولكن من دون أن يتحولوا إلى صورة طبق الأصل من خصومهم.
الواقع أن الوضع الحالي في بولندا من الممكن أن يخدم كمثال مفيد. فبعد عام من التراجع، بدأ اثنان من أكبر أحزاب المعارضة يحتلان مجلس النواب للاحتجاج على التصويت غير القانوني على ميزانية الدولة. وهم ينصبون فخا لحكومة كاتشينسكي: فإما أن تتراجع أو تلجأ إلى العنف. وفي كلتا الحالتين يخسر كاتشينسكي.
القومية لم تمت. من المؤسف أن النزعة القومية لا تخسر سواء في بولندا أو أي مكان آخر ــ وهي الإيديولوجية الوحيدة التي نجت في حقبة ما بعد الإيديولوجية. فمن خلال اللعب على المشاعر القومية، اكتسب الشعبويون الدعم في كل مكان، بصرف النظر عن النظام الاقتصادي أو الموقف الاقتصادي، لأن هذه المشاعر تتغذى من الخارج، أو على وجه التحديد بفِعل تدفق المهاجرين واللاجئين.
لا يحمل ساسة التيار الرئيسي، وخاصة على اليسار، أي رسالة فعّالة بشأن هذه القضية حاليا. ذلك أن معارضة الهجرة تتناقض مع مثلهم العليا، في حين يعني دعمها الهزيمة الانتخابية.
ولكن الاختيار لابد أن يكون واضحا. فإما أن يغير معارضو الشعبوية خطابهم بشأن المهاجرين واللاجئين جذريا، أو يستمر الشعبويون في الحكم. ويخسر المهاجرون واللاجئون في أي من السيناريوهين، ولكن في السيناريو الثاني تخسر أيضا الديمقراطية الليبرالية. صحيح أن مثل هذه الحسابات قبيحة ــ وصحيح أنها تؤدي إلى تآكل القيم الليبرالية ــ ولكن الشعبويين، كما رأينا، قادرون على إجراء مقايضات أشد قبحا وشرا.
بعد عام من الشعبوية في بولندا، نجح كاتشينسكي في بسط السيطرة على قضيتين قريبتين من الناخبين: التحويلات الاجتماعية والهجرة. وما دام مسيطرا على هذين المعقلين من مشاعر الناخبين، فهو آمن. وبوسع أولئك الذين يسعون إلى معارضة ترامب ــ أو مارين لوبان في الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية في إبريل/نيسان ــ أن يستخلصوا استنتاجاتهم من هذه الحقيقة.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Comment Commented Marcin Goettig
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, I'm not saying that Le Penn can't win, but French and American society and institution, can cope and restrain much better a aspiring dictator than former iron curtain countries. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
