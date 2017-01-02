20

Die fünf Lektionen der populistischen Macht

WARSCHAU – Jarosław Kaczyński, der eigentliche politische Führer Polens, wurde neben Donald Trump zu einem Avatar der populistischen Bedrohung des westlichen Demokratiemodells. Während wir auf Trumps Amtsantritt als US-Präsident am 20. Januar warten, lohnt es sich, das erste Jahr der populistischen Regierung in Polen zu betrachten. Die Ergebnisse haben sich entgegen der Erwartungen entwickelt.

Was die USA (und möglicherweise Frankreich und die Niederlande) laut konventioneller Sichtweise im Jahr 2017 erwartet, ist ein unberechenbarer Regent mit widersprüchlicher Politik, die in erster Linie den Reichen zugute kommt. Die Armen werden verlieren, da Populisten trotz ihrer Versprechen unfähig sind, die Produktionsjobs zu retten. Und da die Populisten angeblich keinen Plan haben, wie sie das Problem der Migration an der Wurzel packen können, werden weiterhin große Mengen Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge kommen. Am Ende brechen die unfähigen populistischen Regierungen zusammen. Ihre Parteiführer werden entweder des Amtes enthoben oder beim Versuch, wiedergewählt zu werden, scheitern.

Auch gegenüber Kaczyński gab es diese Erwartungen. Liberale Polen dachten, er werde die Reichen fördern, Chaos verursachen und sich selbst schnell ein Bein stellen – so wie bereits 2005-2007, als Kaczyńskis Partei für Recht und Gerechtigkeit (PiS) in Polen zuletzt an der Regierung war.

Aber die Liberalen lagen falsch. Die PiS hat sich von einer ideologischen Nullnummer in eine Partei verwandelt, die mit rekordverdächtiger Geschwindigkeit und Effizienz schockierende Veränderungen bewirken konnte. Andere Länder, die vor einer möglichen populistischen Regierung stehen, sollten die entscheidenden Faktoren dieses Wandels berücksichtigen.

Nein zum Neoliberalismus. 2005-2007 hat die PiS neoliberale wirtschaftliche Maßnahmen (wie die Abschaffung der höchsten Steuerklasse und der Grundsteuer) eingeführt. Dieses Mal hat sie die größten sozialen Umverteilungen in der jüngeren Geschichte Polens durchgesetzt. Arme Familien bekommen monatlich 500 Złoty (€110) pro Kind, reichere Eltern erhalten dies ab dem zweiten Kind. (Das durchschnittliche Monatseinkommen beträgt etwa 2.900 Złoty, aber über zwei Drittel der Polen verdienen weniger.) So konnte die Armutsrate um 20-40% gesenkt werden, und unter Kindern sogar um 70-90%.

Es geht noch weiter: 2016 führte die Regierung freie Medikamente für alle über 75 Jahren ein. Die Mindestlöhne liegen nun sogar höher, als es die Gewerkschaften gefordert haben. Das Rentenalter wurde von 67 Jahren auf 60 für Frauen und 65 für Männer herabgesetzt. Außerdem plant die Regierung Steuererleichterungen für Geringverdiener.

Die Wiederherstellung der „Ordnung“. Unabhängige Institutionen sind der wichtigste Feind des Populismus. Populistische Führer sind Kontrollfreaks. Nach Ansicht der Populisten ist es die liberale Demokratie, die ins Chaos führt und von einer „verantwortungsvollen Regierung“ „in Ordnung gebracht“ werden muss. Der Pluralismus der Medien führt ins Informationschaos. Ein unabhängiges Rechtswesen verursacht juristisches Chaos. Unabhängige öffentliche Verwaltungen führen zu institutionellem Chaos. Und eine robuste Zivilgesellschaft ist eine stetige Quelle von Zankerei und Konflikten.

Aber Populisten glauben, das ein solches Chaos nicht von selbst entsteht. Es ist das Werk perfider ausländischer Mächte und ihrer Marionetten im Inland. Um „Polen wieder groß zu machen“, müssen die Helden der Nation ihre Verräter, die im Kampf um die Macht keine ernsthaften Konkurrenten sind, besiegen. Daher müssen populistische Führer die Rechte ihrer Gegner einschränken. Eigentlich ist nicht die Ordnung ihr politisches Ideal, sondern die Unterordnung aller unabhängigen Machtzentren, die sie herausfordern könnten: Gerichte, Medien, Unternehmen, Kultureinrichtungen, NROs und so weiter.

Wahldiktatur. Wie man Wahlen gewinnt, wissen die Populisten, aber weiter reicht ihr Demokratieverständnis nicht. Im Gegenteil, sie werten Minderheitenrechte, Gewaltenteilung und unabhängige Medien – alles Errungenschaften des Liberalismus – als Angriff auf das Recht der Mehrheit und damit auf die Demokratie selbst.

Das politische Ideal, das eine populistische Regierung anstrebt, ist im Grunde eine gewählte Diktatur. Und die aktuellen Erfahrungen in den USA zeigen, dass dies ein nachhaltiges Modell sein kann. Immerhin hängt alles davon ab, wie die Mächtigen die Wahlen organisieren, was bedeuten kann, Wahlbezirke neu zu ordnen oder die Regeln zur Wahlkampffinanzierung und -werbung zu verändern. Wahlen können so gefälscht werden, dass es niemand merkt.

Macht schafft Recht. Populisten verbreiten mit Erfolg falsche Nachrichten, verleumden ihre Gegner und versprechen Wunder, die von den Massenmedien als normale Wahlkampfbehauptungen behandelt werden. Aber zu denken, Wahrheit sei eine effektive Waffe gegen Postfaktizismus, ist ein Fehler. In einer postfaktischen Welt entscheidet die Macht und nicht die Wahrheit. Wer keine Rücksicht nimmt und am wenigsten Skrupel hat, gewinnt.

Populisten sind hemmungslos und omnipräsent. Trumps Unterstützer beispielsweise halten Protz für ein Zeichen von Glaubwürdigkeit, während Höflichkeit, Wahrheit und Klugheit Beweise für elitäres Denken sind. Wenn es den Leuten in einer liberalen Demokratie schlechter geht, dann ist dies die Schuld der liberalen Demokratie.

Wer dem Populismus widerstehen will, muss der Tatsache ins Auge sehen, dass die Wahrheit nicht genügt. Auch Entschlossenheit und Rücksichtslosigkeit sind wichtig, ohne aber dabei zu einem Spiegelbild des Gegners zu werden.

Die aktuelle Lage in Polen kann als nützliches Beispiel dienen. Nach einem Jahr des Rückzugs protestieren die beiden größten Oppositionsparteien im Sejm (Polens Parlament) nun gegen eine illegale Abstimmung über den Staatshaushalt. Sie versuchen, Kaczyńskis Regierung in eine Falle zu locken: Sie soll nachgeben oder zur Gewalt greifen. In beiden Fällen wird sie die Verliererin sein.

Nationalismus ist nicht tot. Was in Polen und anderswo leider nicht verliert, ist der Nationalismus – die einzige Ideologie, die im postideologischen Zeitalter überlebt hat.Indem sie an nationalistische Gefühle appellierten, bekamen Populisten über alle Wirtschaftssysteme und Umfelder hinweg Unterstützer, da diese Gefühle von außen gefüttert werden, insbesondere vom Zustrom der Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge.

Gemäßigte Politiker, insbesondere der Linken, haben zu diesem Thema momentan keine effektive Botschaft. Sind sie gegen Migration, verraten sie ihre Ideale, unterstützen sie sie, verlieren sie die Wahlen.

Aber die Möglichkeiten sollten klar sein: Entweder ändern die Gegner des Populismus ihre Rhetorik über Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge drastisch, oder die Populisten werden weiterhin an die Macht kommen. In beiden Szenarien gehören Migranten und Flüchtlinge zu den Verlierern, aber im zweiten verliert auch die liberale Demokratie. Solche Berechnungen sind hässlich – und untergraben natürlich die liberalen Werte – aber die Populisten sind, wie wir gesehen haben, zu noch gemeinerer Berechnung fähig.

Nach einem Jahr des Populismus in Polen gelang es Kaczyński, zwei Lieblingsthemen der Wähler unter seine Kontrolle zu bringen: die Sozialtransfers und die Einwanderung. So lange er diese beiden Bastionen der Wählergefühle kontrolliert, ist er sicher. Die Gegner Trumps – oder Marine Le Pens bei den französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen im April – sollten aus dieser Tatsache ihre eigenen Schlüsse ziehen.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff