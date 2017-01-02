Die fünf Lektionen der populistischen Macht

WARSCHAU – Jarosław Kaczyński, der eigentliche politische Führer Polens, wurde neben Donald Trump zu einem Avatar der populistischen Bedrohung des westlichen Demokratiemodells. Während wir auf Trumps Amtsantritt als US-Präsident am 20. Januar warten, lohnt es sich, das erste Jahr der populistischen Regierung in Polen zu betrachten. Die Ergebnisse haben sich entgegen der Erwartungen entwickelt.
Was die USA (und möglicherweise Frankreich und die Niederlande) laut konventioneller Sichtweise im Jahr 2017 erwartet, ist ein unberechenbarer Regent mit widersprüchlicher Politik, die in erster Linie den Reichen zugute kommt. Die Armen werden verlieren, da Populisten trotz ihrer Versprechen unfähig sind, die Produktionsjobs zu retten. Und da die Populisten angeblich keinen Plan haben, wie sie das Problem der Migration an der Wurzel packen können, werden weiterhin große Mengen Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge kommen. Am Ende brechen die unfähigen populistischen Regierungen zusammen. Ihre Parteiführer werden entweder des Amtes enthoben oder beim Versuch, wiedergewählt zu werden, scheitern.
Auch gegenüber Kaczyński gab es diese Erwartungen. Liberale Polen dachten, er werde die Reichen fördern, Chaos verursachen und sich selbst schnell ein Bein stellen – so wie bereits 2005-2007, als Kaczyńskis Partei für Recht und Gerechtigkeit (PiS) in Polen zuletzt an der Regierung war.
Aber die Liberalen lagen falsch. Die PiS hat sich von einer ideologischen Nullnummer in eine Partei verwandelt, die mit rekordverdächtiger Geschwindigkeit und Effizienz schockierende Veränderungen bewirken konnte. Andere Länder, die vor einer möglichen populistischen Regierung stehen, sollten die entscheidenden Faktoren dieses Wandels berücksichtigen.
Nein zum Neoliberalismus. 2005-2007 hat die PiS neoliberale wirtschaftliche Maßnahmen (wie die Abschaffung der höchsten Steuerklasse und der Grundsteuer) eingeführt. Dieses Mal hat sie die größten sozialen Umverteilungen in der jüngeren Geschichte Polens durchgesetzt. Arme Familien bekommen monatlich 500 Złoty (€110) pro Kind, reichere Eltern erhalten dies ab dem zweiten Kind. (Das durchschnittliche Monatseinkommen beträgt etwa 2.900 Złoty, aber über zwei Drittel der Polen verdienen weniger.) So konnte die Armutsrate um 20-40% gesenkt werden, und unter Kindern sogar um 70-90%.
Es geht noch weiter: 2016 führte die Regierung freie Medikamente für alle über 75 Jahren ein. Die Mindestlöhne liegen nun sogar höher, als es die Gewerkschaften gefordert haben. Das Rentenalter wurde von 67 Jahren auf 60 für Frauen und 65 für Männer herabgesetzt. Außerdem plant die Regierung Steuererleichterungen für Geringverdiener.
Die Wiederherstellung der „Ordnung“. Unabhängige Institutionen sind der wichtigste Feind des Populismus. Populistische Führer sind Kontrollfreaks. Nach Ansicht der Populisten ist es die liberale Demokratie, die ins Chaos führt und von einer „verantwortungsvollen Regierung“ „in Ordnung gebracht“ werden muss. Der Pluralismus der Medien führt ins Informationschaos. Ein unabhängiges Rechtswesen verursacht juristisches Chaos. Unabhängige öffentliche Verwaltungen führen zu institutionellem Chaos. Und eine robuste Zivilgesellschaft ist eine stetige Quelle von Zankerei und Konflikten.
Aber Populisten glauben, das ein solches Chaos nicht von selbst entsteht. Es ist das Werk perfider ausländischer Mächte und ihrer Marionetten im Inland. Um „Polen wieder groß zu machen“, müssen die Helden der Nation ihre Verräter, die im Kampf um die Macht keine ernsthaften Konkurrenten sind, besiegen. Daher müssen populistische Führer die Rechte ihrer Gegner einschränken. Eigentlich ist nicht die Ordnung ihr politisches Ideal, sondern die Unterordnung aller unabhängigen Machtzentren, die sie herausfordern könnten: Gerichte, Medien, Unternehmen, Kultureinrichtungen, NROs und so weiter.
Wahldiktatur. Wie man Wahlen gewinnt, wissen die Populisten, aber weiter reicht ihr Demokratieverständnis nicht. Im Gegenteil, sie werten Minderheitenrechte, Gewaltenteilung und unabhängige Medien – alles Errungenschaften des Liberalismus – als Angriff auf das Recht der Mehrheit und damit auf die Demokratie selbst.
Das politische Ideal, das eine populistische Regierung anstrebt, ist im Grunde eine gewählte Diktatur. Und die aktuellen Erfahrungen in den USA zeigen, dass dies ein nachhaltiges Modell sein kann. Immerhin hängt alles davon ab, wie die Mächtigen die Wahlen organisieren, was bedeuten kann, Wahlbezirke neu zu ordnen oder die Regeln zur Wahlkampffinanzierung und -werbung zu verändern. Wahlen können so gefälscht werden, dass es niemand merkt.
Macht schafft Recht. Populisten verbreiten mit Erfolg falsche Nachrichten, verleumden ihre Gegner und versprechen Wunder, die von den Massenmedien als normale Wahlkampfbehauptungen behandelt werden. Aber zu denken, Wahrheit sei eine effektive Waffe gegen Postfaktizismus, ist ein Fehler. In einer postfaktischen Welt entscheidet die Macht und nicht die Wahrheit. Wer keine Rücksicht nimmt und am wenigsten Skrupel hat, gewinnt.
Populisten sind hemmungslos und omnipräsent. Trumps Unterstützer beispielsweise halten Protz für ein Zeichen von Glaubwürdigkeit, während Höflichkeit, Wahrheit und Klugheit Beweise für elitäres Denken sind. Wenn es den Leuten in einer liberalen Demokratie schlechter geht, dann ist dies die Schuld der liberalen Demokratie.
Wer dem Populismus widerstehen will, muss der Tatsache ins Auge sehen, dass die Wahrheit nicht genügt. Auch Entschlossenheit und Rücksichtslosigkeit sind wichtig, ohne aber dabei zu einem Spiegelbild des Gegners zu werden.
Die aktuelle Lage in Polen kann als nützliches Beispiel dienen. Nach einem Jahr des Rückzugs protestieren die beiden größten Oppositionsparteien im Sejm (Polens Parlament) nun gegen eine illegale Abstimmung über den Staatshaushalt. Sie versuchen, Kaczyńskis Regierung in eine Falle zu locken: Sie soll nachgeben oder zur Gewalt greifen. In beiden Fällen wird sie die Verliererin sein.
Nationalismus ist nicht tot. Was in Polen und anderswo leider nicht verliert, ist der Nationalismus – die einzige Ideologie, die im postideologischen Zeitalter überlebt hat.Indem sie an nationalistische Gefühle appellierten, bekamen Populisten über alle Wirtschaftssysteme und Umfelder hinweg Unterstützer, da diese Gefühle von außen gefüttert werden, insbesondere vom Zustrom der Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge.
Gemäßigte Politiker, insbesondere der Linken, haben zu diesem Thema momentan keine effektive Botschaft. Sind sie gegen Migration, verraten sie ihre Ideale, unterstützen sie sie, verlieren sie die Wahlen.
Aber die Möglichkeiten sollten klar sein: Entweder ändern die Gegner des Populismus ihre Rhetorik über Einwanderer und Flüchtlinge drastisch, oder die Populisten werden weiterhin an die Macht kommen. In beiden Szenarien gehören Migranten und Flüchtlinge zu den Verlierern, aber im zweiten verliert auch die liberale Demokratie. Solche Berechnungen sind hässlich – und untergraben natürlich die liberalen Werte – aber die Populisten sind, wie wir gesehen haben, zu noch gemeinerer Berechnung fähig.
Nach einem Jahr des Populismus in Polen gelang es Kaczyński, zwei Lieblingsthemen der Wähler unter seine Kontrolle zu bringen: die Sozialtransfers und die Einwanderung. So lange er diese beiden Bastionen der Wählergefühle kontrolliert, ist er sicher. Die Gegner Trumps – oder Marine Le Pens bei den französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen im April – sollten aus dieser Tatsache ihre eigenen Schlüsse ziehen.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
