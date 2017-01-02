The Five Lessons of Populist Rule

WARSAW – Jarosław Kaczyński, Poland’s de facto leader, has become, next to Donald Trump, an avatar of the populist threat to the Western democratic model. As we await Trump’s inauguration as US president on January 20, it is worth pondering the first year of populist rule in Poland. The results have run contrary to expectations.
The conventional view of what awaits the US (and possibly France and the Netherlands) in 2017 is an erratic ruler who enacts contradictory policies that primarily benefit the rich. The poor will lose, because populists have no hope of restoring manufacturing jobs, despite their promises. And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes. In the end, populist governments, incapable of effective rule, will crumble and their leaders will either face impeachment or fail to win re-election.
Kaczyński faced similar expectations. Liberal Poles thought that he would work for the benefit of the rich, create chaos, and quickly trip himself up – which is exactly what happened in 2005-2007, when Kaczyński’s Law and Justice Party (PiS) last governed Poland.
But the liberals were wrong. PiS has transformed itself from an ideological nullity into a party that has managed to introduce shocking changes with record speed and efficiency. Other countries currently anticipating populist rule should take note of its key hallmarks.
No to neoliberalism. In 2005-2007, PiS implemented neoliberal economic policies (for example, eliminating the highest income-tax bracket and the estate tax); this time, it has enacted the largest social transfers in Poland’s contemporary history. Parents receive a 500 złoty ($120) monthly benefit for every child after their first, or for all children in poorer families (the average net monthly income is about 2,900 złoty, though more than two-thirds of Poles earn less). As a result, the poverty rate has declined by 20-40%, and by 70-90% among children.
The list goes on: In 2016, the government introduced free medication for people over the age of 75. The minimum-wage now exceeds what trade unions had sought. The retirement age has been reduced from 67 for both men and women to 60 for women and 65 for men. The government also plans tax relief for low-income taxpayers.
The restoration of “order.” Independent institutions are the most important enemy of populism. Populist leaders are control freaks. For populists, it is liberal democracy that leads to chaos, which must be “put in order” by a “responsible government.” Media pluralism leads to informational chaos. An independent judiciary means legal chaos. Independent public administration creates institutional chaos. And a robust civil society is a recipe for chronic bickering and conflict.
But populists believe that such chaos does not emerge by itself. It is the work of perfidious foreign powers and their domestic puppets. To “make Poland great again,” the nation’s heroes must defeat its traitors, who are not equal contenders for power. Populist leaders are thus obliged to limit their opponents’ rights. Indeed, their political ideal is not order, but rather the subordination of all independent bases of power that could challenge them: courts, media, business, cultural institutions, NGOs, and so forth.
Electoral dictatorship. Populists know how to win elections, but their conception of democracy extends no further. On the contrary, populists view minority rights, separation of government powers, and independent media – all staples of liberalism – as an attack on majority rule, and therefore on democracy itself.
The political ideal that a populist government strives for is essentially an elected dictatorship. And recent US experience suggests that this can be a sustainable model. After all, everything depends on how those in power decide to organize elections, which can include redrawing voting districts or altering the rules governing campaign finance or political advertisements. Elections can be falsified imperceptibly.
Might makes right. Populists have benefited from disseminating fake news, slandering their opponents, and promising miracles that mainstream media treat as normal campaign claims. But it is a mistake to think that truth is an effective weapon against post-truth. In a post-truth world, it is power, not fact-checking, that is decisive. Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins.
Populists are both unseemly and ascendant. Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism. If people are worse off under liberal democracy, so much the worse for liberal democracy.
Those who would resist populism must come to terms with the fact that truth is not enough. They must also display determination and ruthlessness, though without becoming the mirror image of their opponents.
The current situation in Poland can serve as a useful example. After a year of retreating, the two largest opposition parties have begun to occupy the Sejm (Poland’s parliament) to protest an illegal vote on the state budget. They are laying a trap for Kaczyński’s government: back down or resort to violence. Either way, he loses.
Nationalism is not dead. Unfortunately, what won’t lose, in Poland and elsewhere, is nationalism – the only ideology that has survived in the post-ideological era. By appealing to nationalist sentiment, populists have gained support everywhere, regardless of the economic system or situation, because it is being fueled externally, namely by the influx of migrants and refugees.
Mainstream politicians, especially on the left, currently have no effective message on the issue. Opposing migration contradicts their ideals, while supporting it means electoral defeat.
But the choice should be clear. Either populism’s opponents drastically change their rhetoric regarding migrants and refugees, or the populists will continue to rule. Migrants and refugees lose in either scenario, but in the second, so does liberal democracy. Such calculations are ugly – and, yes, corrosive of liberal values – but the populists, as we have seen, are capable of far nastier tradeoffs.
After a year of populism in Poland, Kaczyński has succeeded in establishing control over two issues near and dear to voters: social transfers and immigration. As long as he controls these two bastions of voter sentiment, he is safe. Those who seek to oppose Trump – or France’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election – can draw their own conclusions from that fact.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
Featured
A New Year’s Development Resolution
Kaushik Basu, ET AL identify eight principles that should guide economic policymakers.
A Socialist Market Economy With Chinese Contradictions
Adair Turner asks whether China can continue to outperform expectations, as it clearly did in 2016.
After Aleppo
Christopher R. Hill laments the failure of the US to pursue effective diplomacy in Syria.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.