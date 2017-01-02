Пять уроков популистского правления

ВАРШАВА – Ярослав Качиньский, фактический лидер Польши, стал, вслед за Дональдом Трампом, воплощением популистской угрозы для западной демократической модели. В ожидании вступления Трампа в должность президента США, которое состоится 20 января, стоит задуматься о том, как прошел первый год популистского правления в Польше. Результаты противоречат ожиданиям.
Традиционная точка зрения о том, что ждет США (а также, возможно, Францию и Нидерланды) в 2017 году, заключается в том, что лидер будет шарахаться из стороны в сторону и проводить противоречивую политику, от которой в первую очередь выиграют богатые. Бедные проиграют, потому что популисты не могут надеяться на восстановление рабочих мест в производстве, несмотря на свои обещания. И массовый приток мигрантов и беженцев будет продолжаться, потому что у популистов нет никакого плана по устранению коренных причин этой проблемы. В конце концов, популистские правительства, не способные к эффективному управлению, падут, а их лидеры либо подвергнутся импичменту, либо не будут избраны на следующих выборах.
Качиньский встретился с такими же ожиданиями. Либерально настроенные поляки думали, что он будет действовать на благо богатых, создаст хаос и вскоре сам себе подставит ножку – именно это произошло в 2005-2007 годах, когда партия Качиньского «Право и справедливость» (ПиС) в последний раз управляла Польшей.
Но либералы оказались не правы. ПиС превратилась из идеологического ничтожества в партию, сумевшую провести шокирующие изменения с рекордной скоростью и эффективностью. Другим странам, в которых вероятен приход популистов к власти, следует принять к сведению ключевые особенности их правления.
Нет неолиберализму. В 2005-2007 годах ПиС проводила неолиберальную экономическую политику (например, отменив наивысшую ставку подоходного налога и налог на имущество); в этот же раз она ввела в действие самые большие социальные выплаты в современной истории Польши. Родители получают ежемесячное пособие в 500 злотых (120 долларов) на каждого ребенка, кроме первого, а в беднейших семьях – на всех детей (средний чистый ежемесячный доход составляет около 2900 злотых, хотя более двух третей поляков зарабатывают меньше). В результате уровень бедности снизился на 20-40%, а среди детей – на 70-90%.
Список можно продолжать. В 2016 году правительство сделало медикаменты бесплатными для людей в возрасте старше 75 лет. Минимальная заработная плата в настоящее время больше той, к которой стремились профсоюзы. Пенсионный возраст был снижен с 67 лет для мужчин и женщин до 60 лет для женщин и 65 для мужчин. Правительство также пл��нирует налоговые льготы для налогоплательщиков с низким уровнем дохода.
Восстановление «порядка». Независимые институты являются наиболее важным врагом популизма. Популистские лидеры помешаны на контроле. Популисты считают, что именно либеральная демократия ведет к хаосу, в котором нужно «навести порядок» с помощью «ответственного правительства». Плюрализм СМИ приводит к информационному хаосу. Независимая судебная система означает правовой хаос. Независимое государственное управление создает институциональный хаос. А здоровое гражданское общество – источник хронической грызни и конфликтов.
Но популисты считают, что такой хаос не возникает сам по себе. Это работа коварных иностранных держав и их отечественных марионеток. Для того чтобы «сделать Польшу снова великой», герои нации должны победить ее предателей, которые не являются равноправными претендентами на власть. Поэтому популистские лидеры обязаны ограничивать права своих оппонентов. В действительности их политический идеал – не порядок, а подчинение всех независимых основ власти, которые могли бы бросить им вызов: судов, СМИ, бизнеса, учреждений культуры, общественных организаций и так далее.
Избирательная диктатура. Популисты знают, как победить на выборах, но их концепция демократии не простирается дальше этого. Напротив, они рассматривают права меньшинств, разделение властей, а также независимые СМИ – все краеугольные камни либерализма – как атаку на власть большинства, а следовательно, на саму демократию.
Политический идеал, к которому стремится популистское правительство, – это, по существу, выборная диктатура. И недавний опыт США показывает, что она может быть устойчивой моделью. В конце концов, все зависит от того, как власть имущие решат организовать выборы, что может включать пересмотр границ избирательных округов, изменение правил финансирования кампании или политической рекламы. Результаты выборов могут быть незаметно фальсифицированы.
Кто сильнее, тот и прав. Популисты выигрывали за счет распространения фальшивых новостей, клеветы на своих противников и обещаний чудес, которые в большинстве СМИ рассматривались как обычные предвыборные заявления. Но ошибкой было бы полагать, что правда – эффективное оружие против пост-правды. В мире пост-правды все решает сила, а не проверка фактов. Тот, кто наиболее безжалостен и наименее щепетилен, тот и побеждает.
Популисты ведут себя неприлично, но их звезда восходит. Сторонники Трампа, к примеру, пришли к такому мнению: безвкусица – признак того, что человек заслуживает доверия, в то время как учтивость, правдивость и рациональность – признак элитизма. Если при либеральной демократии положение людей хуже, тем хуже для либеральной демократии.
Те, кто будет сопротивляться популизму, должны примириться с тем фактом, что одной правды недостаточно. Они должны также проявить решимость и безжалостность, при этом не превратившись в зеркальное отражение своих противников.
Нынешняя ситуация в Польше может служить полезным примером. Две крупнейшие оппозиционные партии, до этого целый год сдававшие позиции, начали занимать сейм (парламент Польши) в знак протеста против незаконного голосования за государственный бюджет. Они ставят ловушку правительству Качиньского: уступить или прибегнуть к насилию. И в том, и в другом случае он проигрывает.
Национализм не умер. К сожалению, что никогда не проиграет, как в Польше, так и в других странах, так это национализм – единственная идеология, выжившая в постидеологическую эпоху. Апеллируя к националистическим настроениям, популисты получили поддержку во всем мире, независимо от экономической системы или ситуации, потому что эти настроения подпитываются извне, а именно – за счет притока мигрантов и беженцев.
Политикам мейнстрима, особенно левого крыла, в настоящее время практически нечего сказать по этому вопросу. Противодействие миграции идет вразрез с их идеалами, а ее поддержка означает поражение на выборах.
Но выбор должен быть ясен. Или противники популизма радикальным образом меняют свою риторику в отношении мигрантов и беженцев, или популисты будут продолжать править. Мигранты и беженцы проигрывают при любом сценарии, но при втором проигрывает также и либеральная демократия. Такие расчеты выглядят некрасиво, – и, да, они подрывают либеральные ценности, – но популисты, как мы уже видели, способны на значительно более уродливые компромиссы.
После года популизма в Польше Качинскому удалось установить контроль над двумя вещами, дорогими сердцу избирателей: социальными выплатами и иммиграцией. До тех пор, пока он контролирует эти два бастиона настроения избирателей, он в безопасности. Те, кто стремится противостоять Трампу, – или Марин Ле Пен на апрельских президентских выборах во Франции, – могут сделать собственные выводы из этого факта.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (20)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Comment Commented Marcin Goettig
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, I'm not saying that Le Penn can't win, but French and American society and institution, can cope and restrain much better a aspiring dictator than former iron curtain countries. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
