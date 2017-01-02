20

Пять уроков популистского правления

ВАРШАВА – Ярослав Качиньский, фактический лидер Польши, стал, вслед за Дональдом Трампом, воплощением популистской угрозы для западной демократической модели. В ожидании вступления Трампа в должность президента США, которое состоится 20 января, стоит задуматься о том, как прошел первый год популистского правления в Польше. Результаты противоречат ожиданиям.

Традиционная точка зрения о том, что ждет США (а также, возможно, Францию и Нидерланды) в 2017 году, заключается в том, что лидер будет шарахаться из стороны в сторону и проводить противоречивую политику, от которой в первую очередь выиграют богатые. Бедные проиграют, потому что популисты не могут надеяться на восстановление рабочих мест в производстве, несмотря на свои обещания. И массовый приток мигрантов и беженцев будет продолжаться, потому что у популистов нет никакого плана по устранению коренных причин этой проблемы. В конце концов, популистские правительства, не способные к эффективному управлению, падут, а их лидеры либо подвергнутся импичменту, либо не будут избраны на следующих выборах.

Качиньский встретился с такими же ожиданиями. Либерально настроенные поляки думали, что он будет действовать на благо богатых, создаст хаос и вскоре сам себе подставит ножку – именно это произошло в 2005-2007 годах, когда партия Качиньского «Право и справедливость» (ПиС) в последний раз управляла Польшей.

Но либералы оказались не правы. ПиС превратилась из идеологического ничтожества в партию, сумевшую провести шокирующие изменения с рекордной скоростью и эффективностью. Другим странам, в которых вероятен приход популистов к власти, следует принять к сведению ключевые особенности их правления.

Нет неолиберализму. В 2005-2007 годах ПиС проводила неолиберальную экономическую политику (например, отменив наивысшую ставку подоходного налога и налог на имущество); в этот же раз она ввела в действие самые большие социальные выплаты в современной истории Польши. Родители получают ежемесячное пособие в 500 злотых (120 долларов) на каждого ребенка, кроме первого, а в беднейших семьях – на всех детей (средний чистый ежемесячный доход составляет около 2900 злотых, хотя более двух третей поляков зарабатывают меньше). В результате уровень бедности снизился на 20-40%, а среди детей – на 70-90%.

Список можно продолжать. В 2016 году правительство сделало медикаменты бесплатными для людей в возрасте старше 75 лет. Минимальная заработная плата в настоящее время больше той, к которой стремились профсоюзы. Пенсионный возраст был снижен с 67 лет для мужчин и женщин до 60 лет для женщин и 65 для мужчин. Правительство также пл��нирует налоговые льготы для налогоплательщиков с низким уровнем дохода.

Восстановление «порядка». Независимые институты являются наиболее важным врагом популизма. Популистские лидеры помешаны на контроле. Популисты считают, что именно либеральная демократия ведет к хаосу, в котором нужно «навести порядок» с помощью «ответственного правительства». Плюрализм СМИ приводит к информационному хаосу. Независимая судебная система означает правовой хаос. Независимое государственное управление создает институциональный хаос. А здоровое гражданское общество – источник хронической грызни и конфликтов.

Но популисты считают, что такой хаос не возникает сам по себе. Это работа коварных иностранных держав и их отечественных марионеток. Для того чтобы «сделать Польшу снова великой», герои нации должны победить ее предателей, которые не являются равноправными претендентами на власть. Поэтому популистские лидеры обязаны ограничивать права своих оппонентов. В действительности их политический идеал – не порядок, а подчинение всех независимых основ власти, которые могли бы бросить им вызов: судов, СМИ, бизнеса, учреждений культуры, общественных организаций и так далее.

Избирательная диктатура. Популисты знают, как победить на выборах, но их концепция демократии не простирается дальше этого. Напротив, они рассматривают права меньшинств, разделение властей, а также независимые СМИ – все краеугольные камни либерализма – как атаку на власть большинства, а следовательно, на саму демократию.

Политический идеал, к которому стремится популистское правительство, – это, по существу, выборная диктатура. И недавний опыт США показывает, что она может быть устойчивой моделью. В конце концов, все зависит от того, как власть имущие решат организовать выборы, что может включать пересмотр границ избирательных округов, изменение правил финансирования кампании или политической рекламы. Результаты выборов могут быть незаметно фальсифицированы.

Кто сильнее, тот и прав. Популисты выигрывали за счет распространения фальшивых новостей, клеветы на своих противников и обещаний чудес, которые в большинстве СМИ рассматривались как обычные предвыборные заявления. Но ошибкой было бы полагать, что правда – эффективное оружие против пост-правды. В мире пост-правды все решает сила, а не проверка фактов. Тот, кто наиболее безжалостен и наименее щепетилен, тот и побеждает.

Популисты ведут себя неприлично, но их звезда восходит. Сторонники Трампа, к примеру, пришли к такому мнению: безвкусица – признак того, что человек заслуживает доверия, в то время как учтивость, правдивость и рациональность – признак элитизма. Если при либеральной демократии положение людей хуже, тем хуже для либеральной демократии.

Те, кто будет сопротивляться популизму, должны примириться с тем фактом, что одной правды недостаточно. Они должны также проявить решимость и безжалостность, при этом не превратившись в зеркальное отражение своих противников.

Нынешняя ситуация в Польше может служить полезным примером. Две крупнейшие оппозиционные партии, до этого целый год сдававшие позиции, начали занимать сейм (парламент Польши) в знак протеста против незаконного голосования за государственный бюджет. Они ставят ловушку правительству Качиньского: уступить или прибегнуть к насилию. И в том, и в другом случае он проигрывает.

Национализм не умер. К сожалению, что никогда не проиграет, как в Польше, так и в других странах, так это национализм – единственная идеология, выжившая в постидеологическую эпоху. Апеллируя к националистическим настроениям, популисты получили поддержку во всем мире, независимо от экономической системы или ситуации, потому что эти настроения подпитываются извне, а именно – за счет притока мигрантов и беженцев.

Политикам мейнстрима, особенно левого крыла, в настоящее время практически нечего сказать по этому вопросу. Противодействие миграции идет вразрез с их идеалами, а ее поддержка означает поражение на выборах.

Но выбор должен быть ясен. Или противники популизма радикальным образом меняют свою риторику в отношении мигрантов и беженцев, или популисты будут продолжать править. Мигранты и беженцы проигрывают при любом сценарии, но при втором проигрывает также и либеральная демократия. Такие расчеты выглядят некрасиво, – и, да, они подрывают либеральные ценности, – но популисты, как мы уже видели, способны на значительно более уродливые компромиссы.

После года популизма в Польше Качинскому удалось установить контроль над двумя вещами, дорогими сердцу избирателей: социальными выплатами и иммиграцией. До тех пор, пока он контролирует эти два бастиона настроения избирателей, он в безопасности. Те, кто стремится противостоять Трампу, – или Марин Ле Пен на апрельских президентских выборах во Франции, – могут сделать собственные выводы из этого факта.