Pět lekcí populistického vládnutí

Jan Czaja JAN 2, 2017

Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more