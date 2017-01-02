Pět lekcí populistického vládnutí

VARŠAVA – Jarosław Kaczyński, de facto vůdce Polska, se stal vedle Donalda Trumpa představitelem populistické hrozby pro západní model demokracie. S očekáváním Trumpovy inaugurace do úřadu amerického prezidenta 20. ledna je záhodno připomenout si první rok populistické vlády v Polsku. Výsledky totiž byly jiné, než se čekalo.
Konvenční vidění toho, co čeká USA (a možná také Francii a Holandsko) v roce 2017, je nevypočitatelný vládce, co bude schvalovat rozporuplná opatření, která budou primárně prospěšná těm bohatým. Chudí ztratí, protože populisté nemají v plánu obnovovat výrobní pracovní místa, navzdory slibům. A bude pokračovat masivní příval migrantů a uprchlíků, protože populisté nemají žádný plán na řešení jádra těchto problémů. Ve výsledku to budou populistické vlády, které se – neschopny efektivní vlády – rozdrobí a jejich vůdci budou buď čelit obžalobě, nebo se jim nepodaří znovu vyhrát volby.
Kaczyński čelil podobným očekáváním. Liberální Poláci si mysleli, že bude pracovat ve prospěch bohatých, vytvoří chaos a brzy udělá chybu – což je přesně to, co se stalo v letech 2005-2007, když naposledy vládla Polsku Kaczyńského strana Právo a spravedlnost (PiS).
Liberálové se však mýlili. PiS se transformovala z ideologického nic do strany, která byla schopna připravit šokující změny s rekordní rychlostí a efektivitou. Jiné země, které v současnosti očekávají populistickou vládu, by měly vzít na vědomí její hlavní charakteristické znaky.
Ne neoliberalismu. V letech 2005-2007 přijala PiS neoliberální ekonomická opatření (například zrušení nejvyšší kategorie daně z příjmu či zrušení daně z nemovitosti); teď uzákonila největší sociální transfery polských soudobých dějin. Rodiče dostávají příspěvek 500 zlotých (120 dolarů) měsíčně za každé další dítě po jejich prvním, nebo na všechny děti u chudších rodin (průměrný čistý měsíční příjem je zhruba 2900 zlotých, ale více než dvě třetiny Poláků vydělává méně). Výsledkem je, že míra chudoby poklesla o 20-40% a o 70-90% u dětí.
A výčet pokračuje: V roce 2016 představila vláda léky zdarma pro lidi nad 75 let. Minimální mzda je nyní vyšší, než o jakou usilovaly odbory. Věk odchodu do důchodu byl snížen z 67 let pro ženy i muže na 60 let pro ženy a 65 let pro muže. Vláda také plánuje úlevu na daních pro daňové poplatníky z nízké příjmové skupiny.
Obnovení “pořádku.“ Nezávislé instituce jsou nejdůležitější nepřítel populismu. Populističtí vůdci jsou manipulátoři. Pro populisty je to liberální demokracie, která vede k chaosu a která musí být “dána do pořádku“ “zodpovědnou vládou.“ Pluralismus médií vede k informačnímu chaosu, Nezávislé soudnictví znamená právní chaos. Nezávislá veřejná správa vytváří instituční chaos. A silná občanská společnost je receptem na chronické hašteření a konflikt.
Populisté však věří, že takový chaos se neobjeví jen tak. Je to výsledek práce proradných cizích mocností a jejich domácích loutek. Aby se Polsko stalo znovu “veliké,“ musí národní hrdinové tyto zrádce porazit, jelikož to nejsou rovnocenní uchazeči o moc. Populističtí lídři mají tedy povinnost omezit práva svých oponentů. Jejich politický ideál vskutku není pořádek, ale spíše podřízenost všech nezávislých zdrojů moci, které by je mohly ohrozit: soudy, média, businessy, kulturní instituce, nevládní organizace a podobně.
Volební diktatura. Populisté vědí jak vyhrát volby, ale jejich koncepce demokracie dále nedosahuje. Naopak, populisté vidí práva minorit, oddělení vládní moci a nezávislá média – vše základy liberalismu – jako útok na vládu většiny a proto na demokracii samotnou.
Politický ideál, o který populistická vláda usiluje, je v podstatě volená diktatura. A nedávná zkušenost v USA napovídá, že to může být udržitelný model. Koneckonců vše záleží na tom, jak se ti u moci rozhodnout zorganizovat volby, což může zahrnovat překreslení volebních okrsků či upravení pravidel řešících financování kampaní či politické reklamy. Volby mohou být zfalšovány nepostřehnutelně.
Síla dělá rozdíl. Populisté těží z šíření falešných zpráv, pomlouvání svých protivníků a slibování zázraků, které mainstreamová média berou jako normální prohlášení v rámci kampaní. Je však chybou si myslet, že pravda je efektivní zbraní proti “postpravdě.��� V postpravdivém světě je to síla, ne ověřování faktů, která rozhoduje. Kdo je nejvíce bezcitný a bezskrupulózní, vyhrává.
Populisté jsou neslušní a nadřazení. Stoupenci Trumpa kupříkladu vidí neomalenost jako důkaz důvěryhodnosti, zatímco zdvořilost, pravdu a rozum jako známku elitářství. Pokud se mají lidé hůře v liberální demokracii, tím hůř pro liberální demokracii.
Ti, kdo by populismu odporovali, se musí smířit s faktem, že pravda nestačí. Musí ukázat také odhodlání a bezohlednost, ale bez toho, aby se stali odrazem jejich oponentů.
Současná situace v Polsku může sloužit jako užitečný příklad. Po roce ustupování začaly dvě největší opoziční strany okupovat Sejm (polský parlament), aby protestovaly proti ilegálnímu hlasování o státním rozpočtu. Nastavují pro Kaczyńského vládu: ustup, nebo přistup k násilí. Prohraje tak nebo tak.
Nacionalismus nezemřel. Bohužel co v Polsku ani jinde neprohraje, je nacionalismus – jediná ideologie, která přežila v postideologické éře. Tím, že apelují na nacionalistický sentiment, získali populisté podporu všude, bez ohledu na ekonomický systém či situaci, protože nacionalismus je poháněn externími faktory, zejména přílivem migrantů a uprchlíků.
Politici hlavního proudu, zejména levice, nemají v současnosti na toto téma žádný efektivní argument. Stavět se proti migraci odporuje jejich ideálům, zatímco její podpora znamená porážku ve volbách.
Volba by však měla být jasná. Buď oponenti populismu drasticky změní svou rétoriku ohledně migrantů a uprchlíků, nebo budou nadále vládnout populisté. Migranti a uprchlíci prohrají v každém z těchto scénářů, ale to i liberální demokracie. Takové vyhlídky nejsou pěkné – a ano, ničí liberální hodnoty – ale jak jsme viděli, populisté jsou schopni mnohem odpornějších kompromisů.
Po roce populismu v Polsku uspěl Kaczyński v zavedení kontroly nad dvěma tématy, která jsou voličům blízká: sociální transfery a imigrace. Dokud kontroluje tyto dvě bašty voličského sentimentu, je v bezpečí. Ti, kdo se snaží oponovat Trumpovi – nebo Marie Le Pen ve Francii při prezidentských volbách v dubnu – mohou z tohoto faktu vyvodit vlastní závěry.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Comment Commented Marcin Goettig
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, I'm not saying that Le Penn can't win, but French and American society and institution, can cope and restrain much better a aspiring dictator than former iron curtain countries. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
