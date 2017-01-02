20

Pět lekcí populistického vládnutí

VARŠAVA – Jarosław Kaczyński, de facto vůdce Polska, se stal vedle Donalda Trumpa představitelem populistické hrozby pro západní model demokracie. S očekáváním Trumpovy inaugurace do úřadu amerického prezidenta 20. ledna je záhodno připomenout si první rok populistické vlády v Polsku. Výsledky totiž byly jiné, než se čekalo.

Konvenční vidění toho, co čeká USA (a možná také Francii a Holandsko) v roce 2017, je nevypočitatelný vládce, co bude schvalovat rozporuplná opatření, která budou primárně prospěšná těm bohatým. Chudí ztratí, protože populisté nemají v plánu obnovovat výrobní pracovní místa, navzdory slibům. A bude pokračovat masivní příval migrantů a uprchlíků, protože populisté nemají žádný plán na řešení jádra těchto problémů. Ve výsledku to budou populistické vlády, které se – neschopny efektivní vlády – rozdrobí a jejich vůdci budou buď čelit obžalobě, nebo se jim nepodaří znovu vyhrát volby.

Kaczyński čelil podobným očekáváním. Liberální Poláci si mysleli, že bude pracovat ve prospěch bohatých, vytvoří chaos a brzy udělá chybu – což je přesně to, co se stalo v letech 2005-2007, když naposledy vládla Polsku Kaczyńského strana Právo a spravedlnost (PiS).

Liberálové se však mýlili. PiS se transformovala z ideologického nic do strany, která byla schopna připravit šokující změny s rekordní rychlostí a efektivitou. Jiné země, které v současnosti očekávají populistickou vládu, by měly vzít na vědomí její hlavní charakteristické znaky.

Ne neoliberalismu. V letech 2005-2007 přijala PiS neoliberální ekonomická opatření (například zrušení nejvyšší kategorie daně z příjmu či zrušení daně z nemovitosti); teď uzákonila největší sociální transfery polských soudobých dějin. Rodiče dostávají příspěvek 500 zlotých (120 dolarů) měsíčně za každé další dítě po jejich prvním, nebo na všechny děti u chudších rodin (průměrný čistý měsíční příjem je zhruba 2900 zlotých, ale více než dvě třetiny Poláků vydělává méně). Výsledkem je, že míra chudoby poklesla o 20-40% a o 70-90% u dětí.

A výčet pokračuje: V roce 2016 představila vláda léky zdarma pro lidi nad 75 let. Minimální mzda je nyní vyšší, než o jakou usilovaly odbory. Věk odchodu do důchodu byl snížen z 67 let pro ženy i muže na 60 let pro ženy a 65 let pro muže. Vláda také plánuje úlevu na daních pro daňové poplatníky z nízké příjmové skupiny.

Obnovení “pořádku.“ Nezávislé instituce jsou nejdůležitější nepřítel populismu. Populističtí vůdci jsou manipulátoři. Pro populisty je to liberální demokracie, která vede k chaosu a která musí být “dána do pořádku“ “zodpovědnou vládou.“ Pluralismus médií vede k informačnímu chaosu, Nezávislé soudnictví znamená právní chaos. Nezávislá veřejná správa vytváří instituční chaos. A silná občanská společnost je receptem na chronické hašteření a konflikt.

Populisté však věří, že takový chaos se neobjeví jen tak. Je to výsledek práce proradných cizích mocností a jejich domácích loutek. Aby se Polsko stalo znovu “veliké,“ musí národní hrdinové tyto zrádce porazit, jelikož to nejsou rovnocenní uchazeči o moc. Populističtí lídři mají tedy povinnost omezit práva svých oponentů. Jejich politický ideál vskutku není pořádek, ale spíše podřízenost všech nezávislých zdrojů moci, které by je mohly ohrozit: soudy, média, businessy, kulturní instituce, nevládní organizace a podobně.

Volební diktatura. Populisté vědí jak vyhrát volby, ale jejich koncepce demokracie dále nedosahuje. Naopak, populisté vidí práva minorit, oddělení vládní moci a nezávislá média – vše základy liberalismu – jako útok na vládu většiny a proto na demokracii samotnou.

Politický ideál, o který populistická vláda usiluje, je v podstatě volená diktatura. A nedávná zkušenost v USA napovídá, že to může být udržitelný model. Koneckonců vše záleží na tom, jak se ti u moci rozhodnout zorganizovat volby, což může zahrnovat překreslení volebních okrsků či upravení pravidel řešících financování kampaní či politické reklamy. Volby mohou být zfalšovány nepostřehnutelně.

Síla dělá rozdíl. Populisté těží z šíření falešných zpráv, pomlouvání svých protivníků a slibování zázraků, které mainstreamová média berou jako normální prohlášení v rámci kampaní. Je však chybou si myslet, že pravda je efektivní zbraní proti “postpravdě.��� V postpravdivém světě je to síla, ne ověřování faktů, která rozhoduje. Kdo je nejvíce bezcitný a bezskrupulózní, vyhrává.

Populisté jsou neslušní a nadřazení. Stoupenci Trumpa kupříkladu vidí neomalenost jako důkaz důvěryhodnosti, zatímco zdvořilost, pravdu a rozum jako známku elitářství. Pokud se mají lidé hůře v liberální demokracii, tím hůř pro liberální demokracii.

Ti, kdo by populismu odporovali, se musí smířit s faktem, že pravda nestačí. Musí ukázat také odhodlání a bezohlednost, ale bez toho, aby se stali odrazem jejich oponentů.

Současná situace v Polsku může sloužit jako užitečný příklad. Po roce ustupování začaly dvě největší opoziční strany okupovat Sejm (polský parlament), aby protestovaly proti ilegálnímu hlasování o státním rozpočtu. Nastavují pro Kaczyńského vládu: ustup, nebo přistup k násilí. Prohraje tak nebo tak.

Nacionalismus nezemřel. Bohužel co v Polsku ani jinde neprohraje, je nacionalismus – jediná ideologie, která přežila v postideologické éře. Tím, že apelují na nacionalistický sentiment, získali populisté podporu všude, bez ohledu na ekonomický systém či situaci, protože nacionalismus je poháněn externími faktory, zejména přílivem migrantů a uprchlíků.

Politici hlavního proudu, zejména levice, nemají v současnosti na toto téma žádný efektivní argument. Stavět se proti migraci odporuje jejich ideálům, zatímco její podpora znamená porážku ve volbách.

Volba by však měla být jasná. Buď oponenti populismu drasticky změní svou rétoriku ohledně migrantů a uprchlíků, nebo budou nadále vládnout populisté. Migranti a uprchlíci prohrají v každém z těchto scénářů, ale to i liberální demokracie. Takové vyhlídky nejsou pěkné – a ano, ničí liberální hodnoty – ale jak jsme viděli, populisté jsou schopni mnohem odpornějších kompromisů.

Po roce populismu v Polsku uspěl Kaczyński v zavedení kontroly nad dvěma tématy, která jsou voličům blízká: sociální transfery a imigrace. Dokud kontroluje tyto dvě bašty voličského sentimentu, je v bezpečí. Ti, kdo se snaží oponovat Trumpovi – nebo Marie Le Pen ve Francii při prezidentských volbách v dubnu – mohou z tohoto faktu vyvodit vlastní závěry.