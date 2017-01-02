Las cinco lecciones del gobierno populista

VARSOVIA – Jarosław Kaczynski, líder de facto de Polonia, se ha convertido junto a Donald Trump en la imagen símbolo de la amenaza populista al modelo democrático occidental. Mientras esperamos la toma de mando de Trump como presidente el 20 de enero, vale la pena evaluar el primer año de gobierno populista en Polonia. Los resultados han sido contrarios a lo esperado.
La visión convencional de lo que espera a Estados Unidos (y posiblemente a Francia y los Países Bajos) en 2017 es un gobernante errático que adopta medidas contradictorias, principalmente para beneficiar a los ricos. Los pobres llevarán las de perder, porque -a pesar de sus promesas- los populistas no tienen la esperanza de restablecer los empleos en manufactura. Y continuará la entrada masiva de migrantes y refugiados porque los populistas no tienen planes de abordar sus causas de origen. Al final, los gobiernos populistas, incapaces de llevar un régimen eficaz, se derrumbarán y sus líderes harán frente a un juicio político o perderán la reelección.
Frente a Kaczynski había expectativas parecidas. Los liberales polacos pensaban que sus medidas buscarían beneficiar a los ricos, generando caos y tropezándose rápidamente, justo lo que ocurrió en 2005-2007 cuando el Partido Justicia y Libertad (PiS) de Kaczynski estuvo por última vez en el gobierno.
Pero se equivocaban. El PiS se transformó, pasando de la irrelevancia ideológica a un partido capaz de implementar asombrosos cambios con gran velocidad y eficiencia. Los países que hoy temen la llegada de un gobierno populista harían bien en tener en cuenta sus cinco rasgos característicos.
Rechazo al neoliberalismo. Entre 2005 y 2007, el PiS puso en práctica políticas neoliberales (por ejemplo, eliminar el tramo más alto del impuesto a la renta y el impuesto inmobiliario), pero esta vez realizó las mayores transferencias sociales en la historia polaca. Los padres reciben cada mes 500 zlotys ($120) por cada hijo nacido después del primero, y para todos los hijos en las familias más pobres (el salario neto promedio es de cerca de 2900 zlotys, aunque más de tres tercios de los polacos ganan menos que eso). Como resultado, el índice de pobreza ha bajado entre un 20 y un 40%, y entre un 70 y un 90% en el caso de los niños.
La lista continúa. En 2016, el gobierno garantizó medicamentos gratuitos para los mayores de 75 años. Hoy el ingreso mínimo supera lo que pedían los sindicatos. La edad de jubilación ha bajado de los 67 años para hombres y mujeres a 60 para las mujeres y 65 para los hombres. El gobierno también planea reducciones tributarias para los contribuyentes de menores ingresos.
Restablecimiento del “orden”. Las instituciones son el mayor enemigo del populismo. Los líderes populistas tienen una obsesión por el control. Para ellos, la democracia liberal es la que conduce al caos, por lo que un “gobierno responsable” debe “poner orden”. El pluralismo de los medios de comunicación conduce al caos informativo. La administración pública independiente significa caos legal, y una sociedad civil sólida es una receta para conflictos y discusiones estériles sin fin.
Pero los populistas no creen que ese caos salga de la nada, sino de pérfidas potencias extranjeras y sus títeres locales. Para “volver a hacer grande a Polonia”, los héroes de la nación deben derrotar a sus traidores, que no son contendores por el poder al mismo nivel. Por eso, los líderes populistas se ven obligados a limitar los derechos de sus opositores. De hecho, su ideal político no es el orden, sino la subordinación de todas las bases independientes de poder que podrían desafiarles: tribunales, medios de comunicación, empresas, instituciones culturales, ONG, y así sucesivamente.
Dictadura electoral. Los populistas saben cómo ganar elecciones, pero su concepto de la democracia no va mucho más allá de eso. Por el contrario, ven los derechos de las minorías, la separación de poderes del gobierno y todos los medios independientes (todos ellos elementos básicos del liberalismo) como un ataque al gobierno de la mayoría y, en consecuencia, a la democracia misma.
El ideal político al que apunta un populista es una dictadura electa. Y como sugiere la experiencia reciente de Estados Unidos, este puede ser un modelo sostenible. Después de todo, todo depende de cómo quienes estén en el poder decidan organizar las elecciones: pueden redefinir los límites territoriales de los distritos electorales o cambiar las normas sobre financiación de las campañas o la publicidad política. Es posible falsificar imperceptiblemente las elecciones.
El poder da la razón. Los populistas se han beneficiado con la diseminación de noticias falsas, la difamación de sus oponentes y la promesa de milagros que los medios de comunicación generales consideran meras afirmaciones de campaña. Pero pensar que la verdad es un arma eficaz contra la posverdad es un error. En un mundo regido por la posverdad, lo que decide es el poder, no la comprobación de la veracidad de los hechos. Gana el más despiadado y con menos escrúpulos.
Los populistas son, al mismo tiempo, impúdicos y ascendentes. Por ejemplo, los partidarios de Trump han llegado a ver la chabacanería como evidencia de credibilidad, mientras que la mesura, la verdad y la razón son evidencia de elitismo. Si a la gente le va peor bajo la democracia liberal, pues peor para la democracia liberal.
Quienes quieran resistir el populismo tendrán que aceptar el hecho de que no basta con la verdad. Tendrán que mostrar determinación y decisión, pero sin convertirse en fiel reflejo de sus oponentes.
La situación actual en Polonia puede ser un buen ejemplo. Tras un año en retirada, los dos principales partidos de oposición han comenzado a ocupar el Sejm (el Parlamento polaco) para protestar contra una votación ilegal sobre los presupuestos del estado. Están tendiendo una trampa al gobierno de Kaczynski: retroceder o recurrir a la violencia. Cualquiera sea su opción, pierde.
El nacionalismo no ha muerto. Lamentablemente, el nacionalismo, la única ideología que ha sobrevivido en la era posideológica, no da signos de desaparecer en Polonia ni en otros países. Al apelar al sentimiento nacionalista, los populistas han ganado apoyo en todos lados, independientemente de la situación o el sistema económico, porque azuzan temores con un origen externo, concretamente la llegada de migrantes y refugiados.
Hoy los políticos tradicionales, especialmente los de izquierdas, no tienen mensajes eficaces sobre el asunto. Oponerse a la migración contradice sus ideales, mientras que apoyarla significa una derrota electoral.
Pero la opción debería ser clara. O los oponentes al populismo cambian radicalmente su retórica acerca de los migrantes y refugiados, o los populistas seguirán gobernando. En cualquiera de los escenarios ellos pierden, pero en el segundo pierde también la democracia liberal. Son cálculos desagradables (y, sí, que corroen los valores liberales), pero los populistas son capaces de componendas mucho más impresentables.
Tras un año de populismo en Polonia, Kaczynski ha logrado dominar dos temas muy cercanos y queridos por los votantes: las transferencias sociales y la inmigración. Estará seguro en tanto controle estos dos bastiones del sentimiento electoral. Quienes se oponen a Trump –o a Marine Le Pen en Francia en las elecciones presidenciales de abril- pueden sacar sus propias conclusiones de ese hecho.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Whoever is most ruthless and has the fewest scruples wins."
In the US, events have forced both parties to take this to heart.
The lesson has been inculcated over many years, from "Roe vs Wade," Bork's hearing, Clinton's impeachment, "Bush vs Gore," the Bush tax-cuts, and, most recently, Mitch McConnell's refusal to join Obama and the Democrats in condemning Russian interference in the election..
Obama seems to be an exception. He doesn't seem to have the political instinct to go for the jugular; and the consequence of the deference he paid to the political system was his comparative lack of success.
As in a game of poker, each succeeding event only seems to cause each party to raise the stakes. The next few years will, I expect, be very interesting -- for future historians. The subject could well be entitled "The Fall of America."
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I actually did not know that Jarosław Kaczyński (his party) was a great success in Poland. This augurs well for Trump. If Jarosław Kaczyński can "Make Poland Great Again", then the prospects for Trump have definitely improved. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
This article is valuable for its description of recent events in Poland, but, as Jose araujo points out, Polish history and institutions do not map well onto the US system. Specifically the GOP is not identifiably a populist/fascist party, albeit it may be evolving. But as per foreign affairs, military, and fiscal policies, the differences are all but palpable. Moreover varying coalitions of reps and dems may form in response to various issues; especially as regards Russia, & its hegemony. Also US courts will resist any enforced diminishment of judicial review and power.
But again the review of populist/fascist strategy and tactics is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented Andrii Gladun
What is the appeal of "progressive" liberal democracy, if it is anti-welfare state and it's best chance of survival is xenophobia? Maybe its high time for liberals to rethink thier ideology rather than complain about "post-truth world" and the rise of populism? Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Nationalism is a direct result of taxation and spending. If you do not think your taxes are being spent wisely, change occurs. Why is this so hard to understand for a neo-liberal? As for migration, it is not so much the migration as the out of control benefits the migrants get that outrages so many people. But inconvenient facts are considered fake news today by the neo-liberals. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
This is really shocking. A Polish political party that actually cares about Polish people (rather than undying loyalty to the cosmopolitan elite). What will come next? A French party (Le Pen) that cares about the French. A Dutch political party (Wilders) that cares about the Dutch? A German political party (AFD) that cares about Germans? An American political party (Trump) that cares about Americans? A Filipino political party (Duterte) that actually cares about Filipinos?
Unthinkable. It will never happen. All right-thinking people must at least hope that it will never happen. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"And massive inflows of migrants and refugees will continue, because populists have no plan to address the problem’s root causes."
Walls (Israel and others) and Navies (Australia) stop illegals irrespective of the "root causes". Walls and Navies work. They aren't PC, they just work. Europe could stop its entire invasion/migration problem in one day by deporting the illegals. Once the illegals realize that money paid to smugglers is money lost, they will stop trying to get in. Not that hard to understand. Easy to do as well (other than neoliberal opposition).
"Trump’s supporters, for example, have come to view tawdriness as evidence of credibility, whereas comity, truth, and reason are evidence of elitism."
What a joke. Political Correctness is a very explicit rejection of "reason". Trying saying anything true about immigration in the U.S. and Europe and you will promptly discover that the enemies of truth are on the PC left, not the Trump folks.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, Jacobists and Bosheviks when compared to the regimes they replaced were coir boys, and honestly with all the recent events, I find myself thinking sometimes if their approach wasn’t the right one.. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Trump's boast that he would drain the swamps of Washington DC may work if he puts his admirers to work! Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If the only way to counter authoritarian populists like Trump is to get down in the sewer with them, then I would suggest that priority number one for our plan is to decide who we're going hate and vilify.
In the U.S., Trump has such a long long list to work with -- immigrants, Muslims, "elites," women, ex-POWs, public servants,... -- that it's hard to think of any that they haven't already claimed. Still, we need a few groups that are ours alone to denigrate if we want to be competitive.
The floor is open for nominations.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, try denouncing the "cosmopolitan elite" and "rootless cosmopolitans". Attacking these groups has three advantages. First, they are responsible for much of what is wrong with Europe and the USA. Second, all sensible folks already despise them. Third, they are greedy, selfish, smug, arrogant, pretentious, and evil almost beyond the bounds of imagination. Read more
Comment Commented Marcin Goettig
Sławomir, how do you define populism? Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Notwithstanding some thinly veiled sarcasm and overt bitterness, Sierakowki seems to have correctly identified that twin pillars of the dying neoliberal order, unrestricted immigration and uncontrolled economic liberalism, are unsustainable. Well Slawomir, no surprise there. Maybe French or Germans are slowly getting tired of their capitals starting to resemble Cairo or Lagos more and more. Maybe middle 60% is getting tired of stagnant wages while the supporters and benefactors of internationalist free traders and multinational corporations are feeding at the trough. Maybe its time for a third way, and I'm not talking about Clinton's or Blair's third way as we all know how that turned out, that doesn't look to roll back globalism, however one that respects the need and the purpose for a nation state, and one that takes best from capitalism and what it generates when people are free to pursue economic opportunities while at the same time redistributing the excessive income of rich and corporate profits which recently appear to be gained more by focusing on tax dodging, rather than creating goods and services. Either way don't expect an answer from Sierakowki and his lot, as these inept minds continue to spew ideas which are way past their expiration date. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I wonder what you said If I share my perception, that team Kaczynski does important work, while also making mistakes, which is which I am unable to keep apart. What I view as the important part is what turns out to be "responsible subgroup liberation". If my theoretical foundation has some validity, this kind of activity is part of a major global trend.
Post-truth in my opinion only matters because it shifts the debate from "best-for-all" moral idealism towards "subgroup liberation" as the base motivation. Truth as an ideal is subordinated to this cause. Years later, when excess liberation leads to boredom again, a best-for-all moral ideal like truth will be great again. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Many things are true, but (fortunately) we cannot compare Poland’s democratic institutions to the two world's oldest democracies.
France and the US have many institutions to draw upon, and while I think most of the Polish favor an authoritarian government, most of France and the US don't, and will unite against any form of tyranny.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Jan, I'm not saying that Le Penn can't win, but French and American society and institution, can cope and restrain much better a aspiring dictator than former iron curtain countries. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Marie Le Pen seems to be doing OK in polls by following Kaczynski's blueprint: cultural conservatism and economic socialism. Also I was wondering if Jacobins during the French Revolution were also part of you progressive example or Bolsheviks during Russian Revolution...they all after all claimed to be "progressive and defenders of humanist spirit". Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Just to complement my thoughts, I think one of the problems of the iron curtain countries was that most of the progressive people who lived there immigrated and didn’t put up a fight to the oligarchs and defenders of authoritarian regimes, while in the US and France the majority of the people are progressive and defenders of the humanist spirit, and don’t have a place to immigrate…. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
So ... to oppose populists, the strategy is to adopt and co-opt some of their policies. Ok. I would think adopting their welfare-state policies would be a more benign thing to do than to adopt the xenophobic policies - but this is exactly what I was expecting and was afraid of -- the "mainstream" moves further toward right-nationalism on social policies, rather than moving toward egalitarian economic policies, or protectionism as a far more humane alternative to xenophobia.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Corporative Statism can work in Palio/proto capitalist countries. Favoring a determined set of economic groups is only possible when few groups exist (traditionally the exporting industries). In Germany it was possible because the economy was destroyed and no economic groups existed.
Nowadays, in the US and France, it isn’t possible to favor some companies and set this economic/social power without alienating the others economic groups. Also Trump can’t ever go against Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffet, the Silicon Valley and New York, which are progressists at core.
But what is more important is that the economic conditions are different, there is no capital scarcity and it’s going to be very hard for Trump to do better than Obama
Read more
