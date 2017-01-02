20

Las cinco lecciones del gobierno populista

VARSOVIA – Jarosław Kaczynski, líder de facto de Polonia, se ha convertido junto a Donald Trump en la imagen símbolo de la amenaza populista al modelo democrático occidental. Mientras esperamos la toma de mando de Trump como presidente el 20 de enero, vale la pena evaluar el primer año de gobierno populista en Polonia. Los resultados han sido contrarios a lo esperado.

La visión convencional de lo que espera a Estados Unidos (y posiblemente a Francia y los Países Bajos) en 2017 es un gobernante errático que adopta medidas contradictorias, principalmente para beneficiar a los ricos. Los pobres llevarán las de perder, porque -a pesar de sus promesas- los populistas no tienen la esperanza de restablecer los empleos en manufactura. Y continuará la entrada masiva de migrantes y refugiados porque los populistas no tienen planes de abordar sus causas de origen. Al final, los gobiernos populistas, incapaces de llevar un régimen eficaz, se derrumbarán y sus líderes harán frente a un juicio político o perderán la reelección.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Frente a Kaczynski había expectativas parecidas. Los liberales polacos pensaban que sus medidas buscarían beneficiar a los ricos, generando caos y tropezándose rápidamente, justo lo que ocurrió en 2005-2007 cuando el Partido Justicia y Libertad (PiS) de  Kaczynski estuvo por última vez en el gobierno.

Pero se equivocaban. El PiS se transformó, pasando de la irrelevancia ideológica a un partido capaz de implementar asombrosos cambios con gran velocidad y eficiencia. Los países que hoy temen la llegada de un gobierno populista harían bien en tener en cuenta sus cinco rasgos característicos.

Rechazo al neoliberalismo. Entre 2005 y 2007, el PiS puso en práctica políticas neoliberales (por ejemplo, eliminar el  tramo más alto del impuesto a la renta y el impuesto inmobiliario), pero esta vez realizó las mayores transferencias sociales en la historia polaca. Los padres reciben cada mes 500 zlotys ($120) por cada hijo nacido después del primero, y para todos los hijos en las familias más pobres (el salario neto promedio es de cerca de 2900 zlotys, aunque más de tres tercios de los polacos ganan menos que eso). Como resultado, el índice de pobreza ha bajado entre un 20 y un 40%, y entre un 70 y un 90% en el caso de los niños.

La lista continúa. En 2016, el gobierno garantizó medicamentos gratuitos para los mayores de 75 años. Hoy el ingreso mínimo supera lo que pedían los sindicatos. La edad de jubilación ha bajado de los 67 años para hombres y mujeres a 60 para las mujeres y 65 para los hombres. El gobierno también planea reducciones tributarias para los contribuyentes de menores ingresos.

Restablecimiento del “orden”. Las instituciones son el mayor enemigo del populismo. Los líderes populistas tienen una obsesión por el control. Para ellos, la democracia liberal es la que conduce al caos, por lo que un “gobierno responsable” debe “poner orden”. El pluralismo de los medios de comunicación conduce al caos informativo. La administración pública independiente significa caos legal, y una sociedad civil sólida es una receta para conflictos y discusiones estériles sin fin.

Pero los populistas no creen que ese caos salga de la nada, sino de pérfidas potencias extranjeras y sus títeres locales. Para “volver a hacer grande a Polonia”, los héroes de la nación deben derrotar a sus traidores, que no son contendores por el poder al mismo nivel. Por eso, los líderes populistas se ven obligados a limitar los derechos de sus opositores. De hecho, su ideal político no es el orden, sino la subordinación de todas las bases independientes de poder que podrían desafiarles: tribunales, medios de comunicación, empresas, instituciones culturales, ONG, y así sucesivamente.

Dictadura electoral. Los populistas saben cómo ganar elecciones, pero su concepto de la democracia no va mucho más allá de eso. Por el contrario, ven los derechos de las minorías, la separación de poderes del gobierno y todos los medios independientes (todos ellos elementos básicos del liberalismo) como un ataque al gobierno de la mayoría y, en consecuencia, a la democracia misma.

El ideal político al que apunta un populista es una dictadura electa. Y como sugiere la experiencia reciente de Estados Unidos, este puede ser un modelo sostenible. Después de todo, todo depende de cómo quienes estén en el poder decidan organizar las elecciones: pueden redefinir los límites territoriales de los distritos electorales o cambiar las normas sobre financiación de las campañas o la publicidad política. Es posible falsificar imperceptiblemente las elecciones.

El poder da la razón. Los populistas se han beneficiado con la diseminación de noticias falsas, la difamación de sus oponentes y la promesa de milagros que los medios de comunicación generales consideran meras afirmaciones de campaña. Pero pensar que la verdad es un arma eficaz contra la posverdad es un error. En un  mundo regido por la posverdad, lo que decide es el poder, no la comprobación de la veracidad de los hechos. Gana el más despiadado y con menos escrúpulos.

Los populistas son, al mismo tiempo, impúdicos y ascendentes. Por ejemplo, los partidarios de Trump han llegado a ver la chabacanería como evidencia de credibilidad, mientras que la mesura, la verdad y la razón son evidencia de elitismo. Si a la gente le va peor bajo la democracia liberal, pues peor para la democracia liberal.

Quienes quieran resistir el populismo tendrán que aceptar el hecho de que no basta con la verdad. Tendrán que mostrar determinación y decisión, pero sin convertirse en fiel reflejo de sus oponentes.  

La situación actual en Polonia puede ser un buen ejemplo. Tras un año en retirada, los dos principales partidos de oposición han comenzado a ocupar el Sejm (el Parlamento polaco) para protestar contra una votación ilegal sobre los presupuestos del estado. Están tendiendo una trampa al gobierno de Kaczynski: retroceder o recurrir a la violencia. Cualquiera sea su opción, pierde.

El nacionalismo no ha muerto. Lamentablemente, el nacionalismo, la única ideología que ha sobrevivido en la era posideológica, no da signos de desaparecer en Polonia ni en otros países. Al apelar al sentimiento nacionalista, los populistas han ganado apoyo en todos lados, independientemente de la situación o el sistema económico, porque azuzan temores con un origen externo, concretamente la llegada de migrantes y refugiados.

Hoy los políticos tradicionales, especialmente los de izquierdas, no tienen mensajes eficaces sobre el asunto. Oponerse a la migración contradice sus ideales, mientras que apoyarla significa una derrota electoral.

Pero la opción debería ser clara. O los oponentes al populismo cambian radicalmente su retórica acerca de los migrantes y refugiados, o los populistas seguirán gobernando. En cualquiera de los escenarios ellos pierden, pero en el segundo pierde también la democracia liberal. Son cálculos desagradables (y, sí, que corroen los valores liberales), pero los populistas son capaces de componendas mucho más impresentables.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Tras un año de populismo en Polonia, Kaczynski ha logrado dominar dos temas muy cercanos y queridos por los votantes: las transferencias sociales y la inmigración. Estará seguro en tanto controle estos dos bastiones del sentimiento electoral. Quienes se oponen a Trump –o a Marine Le Pen en Francia en las elecciones presidenciales de abril- pueden sacar sus propias conclusiones de ese hecho.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen