El Orden Mundial 2.0

NUEVA YORK – Durante casi cuatro siglos, desde que la Paz de Westfalia en 1648 pusiera fin a la Guerra de los Treinta Años en Europa, el concepto de soberanía –el derecho de los países a una existencia independiente y a la autonomía- ha sido esencial para el orden internacional. Y con razón: como hemos visto siglo tras siglo, incluido el actual, un mundo en el que las fronteras se violan por la fuerza es un mundo de inestabilidad y conflicto.
Pero en un mundo globalizado, un sistema de funcionamiento global fundado solamente en el respeto de la soberanía –llamémoslo el Orden Mundial 1.0- se ha vuelto cada vez más inadecuado. Poco es lo que se mantiene en la esfera local. Casi cualquier persona y cosa puede llegar a casi cualquier lugar: desde turistas, terroristas, refugiados a correos electrónicos, enfermedades, dólares y gases de invernadero. Las realidades de hoy exigen actualizar el sistema operativo -un Orden Mundial 2.0- basándose en la “obligación soberana”, la noción de que los estados soberanos no solo tienen derechos sino también obligaciones hacia los demás.
Para ello no solo habrá que contar con un conjunto más amplio de normas y disposiciones, partiendo por una base consensuada sobre qué es lo que define la categoría de estado. Los gobiernos actuales aceptarían considerar las propuestas de convertirse en estado únicamente en casos con una justificación histórica, razones convincentes y apoyo popular, y en que la nueva entidad que se proponga tenga viabilidad.
El Nuevo Orden 2.0 también debe contar con prohibiciones a cualquier tipo de apoyo al terrorismo. De manera más controvertida, debe contar con normas más estrictas para la proscripción de la propagación o el uso de armas de destrucción masiva. En la situación actual, si bien el mundo tiende a estar de acuerdo sobre controlar la proliferación limitando el acceso de los países a la tecnología y el material correspondientes, ese consenso suele romperse una vez que esta ha ocurrido. Esto debería convertirse en tema de debate en reuniones bilateral y multilaterales, no porque conduzca a un acuerdo formal, sino porque centraría la atención en la aplicación de sanciones severas o medidas militares que reducirían las probabilidades de que se produzca la proliferación.
Otro elemento esencial de un nuevo orden internacional es la cooperación sobre el cambio climático, que bien puede ser la manifestación por excelencia de la globalización, porque todos los países están expuestos a sus efectos, independientemente de cuánto incidan en él. El acuerdo sobre el cambio climático alcanzado en París en 2015, en el que los países acordaron limitar sus emisiones y proporcionar recursos para que los países más pobres se adaptaran a ello, fue un paso en la dirección correcta. Los avances en este frente tienen que continuar.
El ciberespacio es el dominio más reciente de la actividad internacional, caracterizado tanto por la cooperación como el conflicto. El objetivo en esta área debería ser llegar a acuerdos internacionales que fomenten los usos benignos del ciberespacio y desincentiven los usos malignos. Los gobiernos tendrían que actuar de manera consistente con este régimen, como parte de sus obligaciones soberanas, o sufrir sanciones o represalias.
El ámbito de la salud global presenta un conjunto de retos diferente. En un mundo globalizado, el brote de una enfermedad infecciosa en un país puede convertirse rápidamente en una amenaza grave a la salud en otras regiones, como ocurrió en los últimos años con el SARS, el Ébola y el Zika. Afortunadamente, en este aspecto ya está avanzada la noción de obligación soberana: los países tienen la responsabilidad de intentar detectar brotes de enfermedades infecciosas, responder de manera correspondiente y avisar a otros países del mundo.
En cuanto a los refugiados, nada puede reemplazar las acciones locales eficaces para prevenir situaciones que generan grandes flujos migratorios. En principio, este es un argumento para la intervención humanitaria en situaciones específicas, pero seguirá siendo difícil traducir este principio en la práctica, si se consideran lo divergentes de las agendas políticas y los altos costos de una intervención para que sea eficaz. Sin embargo, incluso sin un consenso hay buenas razones para elevar la financiación para los refugiados, asegurando que se los trate de manera humanitaria y fijando cupos justos para su reasentamiento.
Por definición, los acuerdos de comercio son pactos de obligaciones soberanas recíprocas acerca de barreras aduaneras y no aduaneras. Cuando una parte cree que no se cumplen tales obligaciones, puede recurrir a un arbitraje a través de la Organización Mundial de Comercio. Pero las cosas son menos claras cuando se trata de subsidios estatales o la manipulación de divisas. Por tanto, el reto es definir obligaciones soberanas adecuadas en estas áreas para futuros pactos comerciales y crear mecanismos de rendición de cuentas de los gobiernos.
Serán necesarias décadas de consultas y negociaciones para establecer las obligaciones soberanas como uno de los pilares del orden internacional, e incluso entonces su aceptación e impacto serán desiguales. Los avances ocurrirán solo de manera voluntaria, partiendo de los países mismos, más que de disposiciones verticalistas. Siendo realistas, será difícil lograr un consenso sobre qué obligaciones soberanas tendrán los estados y cómo las deberían poner en práctica.
Para complicar más las cosas, la administración del Presidente estadounidense Donald Trump ha abrazado una doctrina de “Estados Unidos primero” que va en una línea bastante diferente a los que sugiero aquí. Si EE.UU. se mantiene en esta postura, solo se avanzará hacia la creación del tipo de orden que exige el mundo interconectado de hoy en día si otras potencias lo impulsan, o bien habrá que esperar al sucesor de Trump. Sin embargo, un enfoque así sería una segunda mejor opción y empeoraría la situación para Estados Unidos y el resto del mundo.
Hoy es el momento de dar inicio a las conversaciones necesarias. La globalización ha llegado para quedarse. La mejor manera de hacerle frente es avanzar hacia un nuevo orden internacional que incorpore la obligación soberana. Un Orden Mundial 2.0 que se cimente en ella es ciertamente un proyecto ambicioso, pero que nace del realismo y no del idealismo.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
I am not quite sure why the title says "Welcome to". Even a cursory perusal of world affairs tells us that world order 2.0 as described in the article is ,shall we say, aspirational.
The article also inadvertently reveals the first serious problem with version 2.0. It speaks to global warming (aka climate change) as the first truly global task that has to be handled by the new order. Alas, human induced global warming is a tall tale that has basically been contradicted by the evidence. Now, given where Mr Haass lives his life, global warming is a self-evident truth, which is precisely the problem. In actual reality, outside of the bubble, continuing want for billions is the problem. This want sparks desperation, violence, state and otherwise, massive refugee problems, etc. In actual reality, US with 5% of the population uses 20% of world oil production. Which simply means that the want of the world cannot be resolved by oil based civilization. And therein lies an opportunity for reconciliation. All forms of alternative energy generation are welcome and needed to reduce the want of the world. More broadly, the lesson here is that any transnational organization of world 2.0 is subject to corruption that somehow needs to be corrected. This requires decentralization of power. As much as I loath Mr Trump and what he stands for, his presidency may have a beneficial side effect by giving voice to reason on climate change and forcing a common sense correction.
We do not need version 2.0, but a return to the guiding beacon of the cold war: supremacy of human rights over the state. The concept of human rights is eloquently expressed in the preamble to the US declaration of independence., which simply states that the state is there to serve an individual, not the other way around. Through generational forgetting we are facing a rebirth of a challenge to these ideas, which is also known under the name of fascism. We do not need nothing 2.0, but rather a vigorous defense of this guiding light before it is snuffed out and replaced by permanent warfare waged by tyrannical states. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
