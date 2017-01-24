14

El Orden Mundial 2.0

NUEVA YORK – Durante casi cuatro siglos, desde que la Paz de Westfalia en 1648 pusiera fin a la Guerra de los Treinta Años en Europa, el concepto de soberanía –el derecho de los países a una existencia independiente y a la autonomía- ha sido esencial para el orden internacional. Y con razón: como hemos visto siglo tras siglo, incluido el actual, un mundo en el que las fronteras se violan por la fuerza es un mundo de inestabilidad y conflicto.

Pero en un mundo globalizado, un sistema de funcionamiento global fundado solamente en el respeto de la soberanía –llamémoslo el Orden Mundial 1.0- se ha vuelto cada vez más inadecuado. Poco es lo que se mantiene en la esfera local. Casi cualquier persona y cosa puede llegar a casi cualquier lugar: desde turistas, terroristas, refugiados a correos electrónicos, enfermedades, dólares y gases de invernadero. Las realidades de hoy exigen actualizar el sistema operativo -un Orden Mundial 2.0- basándose en la “obligación soberana”, la noción de que los estados soberanos no solo tienen derechos sino también obligaciones hacia los demás.

Para ello no solo habrá que contar con un conjunto más amplio de normas y disposiciones, partiendo por una base consensuada sobre qué es lo que define la categoría de estado. Los gobiernos actuales aceptarían considerar las propuestas de convertirse en estado únicamente en casos con una justificación histórica, razones convincentes y apoyo popular, y en que la nueva entidad que se proponga tenga viabilidad.

El Nuevo Orden 2.0 también debe contar con prohibiciones a cualquier tipo de apoyo al terrorismo. De manera más controvertida, debe contar con normas más estrictas para la proscripción de la propagación o el uso de armas de destrucción masiva. En la situación actual, si bien el mundo tiende a estar de acuerdo sobre controlar la proliferación limitando el acceso de los países a la tecnología y el material correspondientes, ese consenso suele romperse una vez que esta ha ocurrido. Esto debería convertirse en tema de debate en reuniones bilateral y multilaterales, no porque conduzca a un acuerdo formal, sino porque centraría la atención en la aplicación de sanciones severas o medidas militares que reducirían las probabilidades de que se produzca la proliferación.

Otro elemento esencial de un nuevo orden internacional es la cooperación sobre el cambio climático, que bien puede ser la manifestación por excelencia de la globalización, porque todos los países están expuestos a sus efectos, independientemente de cuánto incidan en él. El acuerdo sobre el cambio climático alcanzado en París en 2015, en el que los países acordaron limitar sus emisiones y proporcionar recursos para que los países más pobres se adaptaran a ello, fue un paso en la dirección correcta. Los avances en este frente tienen que continuar.

El ciberespacio es el dominio más reciente de la actividad internacional, caracterizado tanto por la cooperación como el conflicto. El objetivo en esta área debería ser llegar a acuerdos internacionales que fomenten los usos benignos del ciberespacio y desincentiven los usos malignos. Los gobiernos tendrían que actuar de manera consistente con este régimen, como parte de sus obligaciones soberanas, o sufrir sanciones o represalias.

El ámbito de la salud global presenta un conjunto de retos diferente. En un mundo globalizado, el brote de una enfermedad infecciosa en un país puede convertirse rápidamente en una amenaza grave a la salud en otras regiones, como ocurrió en los últimos años con el SARS, el Ébola y el Zika. Afortunadamente, en este aspecto ya está avanzada la noción de obligación soberana: los países tienen la responsabilidad de intentar detectar brotes de enfermedades infecciosas, responder de manera correspondiente y avisar a otros países del mundo.

En cuanto a los refugiados, nada puede reemplazar las acciones locales eficaces para prevenir situaciones que generan grandes flujos migratorios. En principio, este es un argumento para la intervención humanitaria en situaciones específicas, pero seguirá siendo difícil traducir este principio en la práctica, si se consideran lo divergentes de las agendas políticas y los altos costos de una intervención para que sea eficaz. Sin embargo, incluso sin un consenso hay buenas razones para elevar la financiación para los refugiados, asegurando que se los trate de manera humanitaria y fijando cupos justos para su reasentamiento.

Por definición, los acuerdos de comercio son pactos de obligaciones soberanas recíprocas acerca de barreras aduaneras y no aduaneras. Cuando una parte cree que no se cumplen tales obligaciones, puede recurrir a un arbitraje a través de la Organización Mundial de Comercio. Pero las cosas son menos claras cuando se trata de subsidios estatales o la manipulación de divisas. Por tanto, el reto es definir obligaciones soberanas adecuadas en estas áreas para futuros pactos comerciales y crear mecanismos de rendición de cuentas de los gobiernos.

Serán necesarias décadas de consultas y negociaciones para establecer las obligaciones soberanas como uno de los pilares del orden internacional, e incluso entonces su aceptación e impacto serán desiguales. Los avances ocurrirán solo de manera voluntaria, partiendo de los países mismos, más que de disposiciones verticalistas. Siendo realistas, será difícil lograr un consenso sobre qué obligaciones soberanas tendrán los estados y cómo las deberían poner en práctica.

Para complicar más las cosas, la administración del Presidente estadounidense Donald Trump ha abrazado una doctrina de “Estados Unidos primero” que va en una línea bastante diferente a los que sugiero aquí. Si EE.UU. se mantiene en esta postura, solo se avanzará hacia la creación del tipo de orden que exige el mundo interconectado de hoy en día si otras potencias lo impulsan, o bien habrá que esperar al sucesor de Trump. Sin embargo, un enfoque así sería una segunda mejor opción y empeoraría la situación para Estados Unidos y el resto del mundo.

Hoy es el momento de dar inicio a las conversaciones necesarias. La globalización ha llegado para quedarse. La mejor manera de hacerle frente es avanzar hacia un nuevo orden internacional que incorpore la obligación soberana. Un Orden Mundial 2.0 que se cimente en ella es ciertamente un proyecto ambicioso, pero que nace del realismo y no del idealismo.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen