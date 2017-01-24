Světový řád, verze 2.0

NEW YORK – Od roku 1648, kdy vestfálský mír ukončil v Evropě třicetiletou válku, utvářel téměř čtyři sta let jádro mezinárodního řádu koncept suverenity – práva států na nezávislou existenci a autonomii. Z dobrého důvodu: jak jsme byli v každém století včetně toho současného svědky, svět s násilně porušovanými hranicemi je světem nestability a konfliktů.
V globalizovaném světě se však globální operační systém stojící výlučně na respektování suverenity – nazývejme ho Světovým řádem verze 1.0 – stává čím dál méně vhodným. Máloco si dnes zachovává lokální charakter. Prakticky kdokoliv a cokoliv – od turistů, teroristů a uprchlíků po e-maily, nemoci, dolary a skleníkové plyny – dokáže proniknout téměř kamkoliv. Výsledkem je stav, kdy to, co se děje uvnitř jedné země, už nemůže být výlučně její záležitostí. Dnešní realita volá po aktualizovaném operačním systému – Světovém řádu verze 2.0 – založeném na „suverénním závazku“, tedy na představě, že suverénní státy nemají jen práva, ale i závazky vůči ostatním.
Nový mezinárodní řád bude také vyžadovat rozšířený soubor norem a ujednání, počínaje dohodnutým základem státnosti. Vlády současných států by se dohodly, že se budou snahami o vytváření nových států zabývat jen v případech, kdy k tomu existuje historické opodstatnění, přesvědčivý důvod i podpora obyvatel a kdy by byl navrhovaný nový útvar životaschopný.
Světový řád 2.0 musí zahrnovat také zákaz provozování či jakékoliv podpory terorismu. O něco kontroverznější je požadavek, aby obsahoval zesílené normy zapovídající šíření či používání zbraní hromadného ničení. Současná situace je taková, že svět sice nachází shodu na omezování šíření tím, že limituje přístup států k nezbytným technologiím a materiálům, avšak jakmile k šíření skutečně dojde, konsensus se často rozpadne. To by se mělo stát tématem diskusí na bilaterálních i multilaterálních jednáních – ne proto, že to povede k formální dohodě, ale proto, že se tím zaměří pozornost na uplatňování přísných sankcí nebo provádění vojenských akcí, jež by následně mohly pravděpodobnost šíření snížit.
Dalším nezbytným prvkem nového mezinárodního řádu je spolupráce v oblasti klimatických změn, které jsou možná základním projevem globalizace, poněvadž jejich účinkům jsou vystaveny všechny státy bez ohledu na to, do jaké míry k nim samy přispívají. Klimatická dohoda z Paříže z roku 2015 – v níž se vlády dohodly na omezení emisí a poskytnutí zdrojů na pomoc chudším zemím s adaptací – představovala krok správným směrem. Pokrok v této oblasti musí pokračovat.
Nejnovější doménou mezinárodní činnosti charakterizovanou spoluprací a zároveň konflikty je kybernetický prostor. Cílem v této oblasti by mělo být vytvoření mezinárodního řádu, jenž bude podporovat využívání kybernetického prostoru k chvályhodným účelům a odrazovat jeho zneužívání. Vlády by se měly v rámci svých suverénních závazků důsledně pohybovat v mantinelech tohoto režimu – jinak jim budou hrozit sankce či odvetná opatření.
Odlišnou sestavu problémů představuje globální zdraví. V globalizovaném světě se může z výskytu infekčního onemocnění z jedné zemi rychle vyvinout vážné ohrožení zdraví jinde, jak se v nedávných letech stalo v případě SARS, eboly a ziky. Vědomí suverénního závazku je už v této oblasti naštěstí na pokročilé úrovni: státy jsou zodpovědné za snahu detekovat rodící se epidemie infekčních nemocí, vhodně reagovat a informovat ostatní státy z celého světa.
Pokud jde o uprchlíky, nelze ničím nahradit účinnou lokální akci zaměřenou na odvrácení samotných situací, jež vyvolávají velké uprchlick�� vlny. V zásadě je to argument pro humanitární intervenci ve vybraných situacích. Realizace tohoto principu v praxi však bude i nadále obtížná kvůli odlišným politickým agendám a vysokým nákladům spojeným s účinnou intervenci. I bez konsensu nicméně existují silné argumenty pro navýšení financí pro uprchlíky, zajištění humánního přístupu k nim a stanovení spravedlivých kvót pro jejich umísťování.
Obchodní dohody jsou už z definice úmluvy spočívající v recipročních suverénních závazcích v oblasti celních a necelních bariér. Když se některá strana domnívá, že dané závazky nejsou plněny, může věc předložit k arbitráži prostřednictvím Světové obchodní organizace. V oblasti vládních dotací či měnových manipulací je však situace méně jasná. Proto je úkolem definovat v budoucích obchodních paktech vhodné suverénní závazky v těchto oblastech a vytvořit mechanismy, které zajistí zodpovědnost vlád.
Zavedení konceptu suverénních závazků coby pilíře mezinárodního řádu si vyžádá desítky let konzultací a vyjednávání – a ani pak nebudou jeho přijímání a dopady rovnoměrné. Pokrok nastane jedině dobrovolně; vzejde spíše od států samotných než díky nějakému výnosu shora. Realisticky viděno bude obtížné dospět k dohodě na tom, jaké konkrétní suverénní závazky by státy měly mít a jak by se měly vymáhat.
A aby komplikací nebylo málo, administrativa amerického prezidenta Donalda Trumpa se přihlásila k doktríně „Amerika na prvním místě“, která je do značné míry neslučitelná s tím, co se zde navrhuje. Pokud tento americký přístup přetrvá, pak pokrok při budování takového řádu, jaký dnešní vzájemně propojený svět vyžaduje, nastane pouze tehdy, pokud na něj budou tlačit jiné velké mocnosti – případně nezbude než počkat na Trumpova nástupce. Takový přístup by však nebyl optimální a uvrhl by Spojené státy i zbytek světa do horší situace, než v jaké se nacházely dříve.
Nastal čas zahájit nezbytné rozhovory. Globalizace tady je a zůstane. Nejlepším způsobem, jak se s ní vyrovnat, je učinit kroky směrem k novému mezinárodnímu řádu, jenž bude zahrnovat i suverénní závazky. Světový řád 2.0 založený na suverénních závazcích je bezesporu ambiciózní projekt – ale nevyvěrá z idealismu, nýbrž z realismu.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
