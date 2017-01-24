13

Světový řád, verze 2.0

NEW YORK – Od roku 1648, kdy vestfálský mír ukončil v Evropě třicetiletou válku, utvářel téměř čtyři sta let jádro mezinárodního řádu koncept suverenity – práva států na nezávislou existenci a autonomii. Z dobrého důvodu: jak jsme byli v každém století včetně toho současného svědky, svět s násilně porušovanými hranicemi je světem nestability a konfliktů.

V globalizovaném světě se však globální operační systém stojící výlučně na respektování suverenity – nazývejme ho Světovým řádem verze 1.0 – stává čím dál méně vhodným. Máloco si dnes zachovává lokální charakter. Prakticky kdokoliv a cokoliv – od turistů, teroristů a uprchlíků po e-maily, nemoci, dolary a skleníkové plyny – dokáže proniknout téměř kamkoliv. Výsledkem je stav, kdy to, co se děje uvnitř jedné země, už nemůže být výlučně její záležitostí. Dnešní realita volá po aktualizovaném operačním systému – Světovém řádu verze 2.0 – založeném na „suverénním závazku“, tedy na představě, že suverénní státy nemají jen práva, ale i závazky vůči ostatním.

Nový mezinárodní řád bude také vyžadovat rozšířený soubor norem a ujednání, počínaje dohodnutým základem státnosti. Vlády současných států by se dohodly, že se budou snahami o vytváření nových států zabývat jen v případech, kdy k tomu existuje historické opodstatnění, přesvědčivý důvod i podpora obyvatel a kdy by byl navrhovaný nový útvar životaschopný.

Světový řád 2.0 musí zahrnovat také zákaz provozování či jakékoliv podpory terorismu. O něco kontroverznější je požadavek, aby obsahoval zesílené normy zapovídající šíření či používání zbraní hromadného ničení. Současná situace je taková, že svět sice nachází shodu na omezování šíření tím, že limituje přístup států k nezbytným technologiím a materiálům, avšak jakmile k šíření skutečně dojde, konsensus se často rozpadne. To by se mělo stát tématem diskusí na bilaterálních i multilaterálních jednáních – ne proto, že to povede k formální dohodě, ale proto, že se tím zaměří pozornost na uplatňování přísných sankcí nebo provádění vojenských akcí, jež by následně mohly pravděpodobnost šíření snížit.

Dalším nezbytným prvkem nového mezinárodního řádu je spolupráce v oblasti klimatických změn, které jsou možná základním projevem globalizace, poněvadž jejich účinkům jsou vystaveny všechny státy bez ohledu na to, do jaké míry k nim samy přispívají. Klimatická dohoda z Paříže z roku 2015 – v níž se vlády dohodly na omezení emisí a poskytnutí zdrojů na pomoc chudším zemím s adaptací – představovala krok správným směrem. Pokrok v této oblasti musí pokračovat.

Nejnovější doménou mezinárodní činnosti charakterizovanou spoluprací a zároveň konflikty je kybernetický prostor. Cílem v této oblasti by mělo být vytvoření mezinárodního řádu, jenž bude podporovat využívání kybernetického prostoru k chvályhodným účelům a odrazovat jeho zneužívání. Vlády by se měly v rámci svých suverénních závazků důsledně pohybovat v mantinelech tohoto režimu – jinak jim budou hrozit sankce či odvetná opatření.

Odlišnou sestavu problémů představuje globální zdraví. V globalizovaném světě se může z výskytu infekčního onemocnění z jedné zemi rychle vyvinout vážné ohrožení zdraví jinde, jak se v nedávných letech stalo v případě SARS, eboly a ziky. Vědomí suverénního závazku je už v této oblasti naštěstí na pokročilé úrovni: státy jsou zodpovědné za snahu detekovat rodící se epidemie infekčních nemocí, vhodně reagovat a informovat ostatní státy z celého světa.

Pokud jde o uprchlíky, nelze ničím nahradit účinnou lokální akci zaměřenou na odvrácení samotných situací, jež vyvolávají velké uprchlick�� vlny. V zásadě je to argument pro humanitární intervenci ve vybraných situacích. Realizace tohoto principu v praxi však bude i nadále obtížná kvůli odlišným politickým agendám a vysokým nákladům spojeným s účinnou intervenci. I bez konsensu nicméně existují silné argumenty pro navýšení financí pro uprchlíky, zajištění humánního přístupu k nim a stanovení spravedlivých kvót pro jejich umísťování.

Obchodní dohody jsou už z definice úmluvy spočívající v recipročních suverénních závazcích v oblasti celních a necelních bariér. Když se některá strana domnívá, že dané závazky nejsou plněny, může věc předložit k arbitráži prostřednictvím Světové obchodní organizace. V oblasti vládních dotací či měnových manipulací je však situace méně jasná. Proto je úkolem definovat v budoucích obchodních paktech vhodné suverénní závazky v těchto oblastech a vytvořit mechanismy, které zajistí zodpovědnost vlád.

Zavedení konceptu suverénních závazků coby pilíře mezinárodního řádu si vyžádá desítky let konzultací a vyjednávání – a ani pak nebudou jeho přijímání a dopady rovnoměrné. Pokrok nastane jedině dobrovolně; vzejde spíše od států samotných než díky nějakému výnosu shora. Realisticky viděno bude obtížné dospět k dohodě na tom, jaké konkrétní suverénní závazky by státy měly mít a jak by se měly vymáhat.

A aby komplikací nebylo málo, administrativa amerického prezidenta Donalda Trumpa se přihlásila k doktríně „Amerika na prvním místě“, která je do značné míry neslučitelná s tím, co se zde navrhuje. Pokud tento americký přístup přetrvá, pak pokrok při budování takového řádu, jaký dnešní vzájemně propojený svět vyžaduje, nastane pouze tehdy, pokud na něj budou tlačit jiné velké mocnosti – případně nezbude než počkat na Trumpova nástupce. Takový přístup by však nebyl optimální a uvrhl by Spojené státy i zbytek světa do horší situace, než v jaké se nacházely dříve.

Nastal čas zahájit nezbytné rozhovory. Globalizace tady je a zůstane. Nejlepším způsobem, jak se s ní vyrovnat, je učinit kroky směrem k novému mezinárodnímu řádu, jenž bude zahrnovat i suverénní závazky. Světový řád 2.0 založený na suverénních závazcích je bezesporu ambiciózní projekt – ale nevyvěrá z idealismu, nýbrž z realismu.

