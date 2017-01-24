14

النظام العالمي 2.0

نيويورك – لمدة ما يقرب من أربعة قرون، منذ أن أنهت معاهدة سلام ويستفاليا في عام 1648 حرب الثلاثين عاما في أوروبا، شكل مفهوم السيادة - حق الدول في الاستقلال والحكم الذاتي - جوهر النظام الدولي. وذلك لسبب وجيه: كما رأينا في القرون الأخيرة، بما في ذلك القرن الحالي، العالم الذي تُنتهك فيه الحدود بالقوة هو عالم مليء بعدم الاستقرار والصراعات.

لكن في عالم تسوده العولمة، فاٍن النظام العالمي المبني فقط على أساس احترام السيادة - الذي يطلق عليه النظام العالمي 1.0 - أصبح غير كافيا على نحو متزايد. لم يعد هناك شيء محلي. ويستطيع أي شخص وأي شيء، من السياح والإرهابيين واللاجئين إلى رسائل البريد الإلكتروني، والأمراض، والدولارات، والغازات المسببة للاحتباس الحراري، الوصول إلى أي مكان. والنتيجة هي أن كل ما يجري داخل البلاد لن يكون الشغل الشاغل لهذا البلد وحده. وتدعو حقائق اليوم إلى نظام حديث - النظام العالمي 2.0 - مبني على "التزام السيادية"، القائم على فكرة أن الدول ذات السيادة لا تتمتع بالحقوق فقط ولكن أيضا بالتزامات تجاه الآخرين.

وسيتطلب هذا النظام الدولي الجديد أيضا مجموعة موسعة من القواعد والترتيبات، بدءا بأساس متفق عليه من أجل نظام الدولة. إن الحكومات القائمة ستوافق على النظر في عروض الاستقلال فقط عند وجود مبرر تاريخي ومنطقي، ودعم شعبي، وحيث يكون الكيان الجديد المقترح حيويا.

يجب أن يشمل النظام العالمي 2.0 أيضا الحظر على تنفيذ أو دعم الإرهاب بأي شكل من الأشكال. والأكثر إثارة للجدل هو أنه يجب أن يشمل المعايير المدعومة التي تحرم انتشار أو استخدام أسلحة الدمار الشامل. كما هو عليه، في حين يميل العالم إلى الاتفاق على تقييد الانتشار عن طريق الحد من حصول البلدان النامية على التكنولوجيا والمواد ذات الصلة، نجد أن غالبا ما يتفكك الإجماع كلما ظهر انتشار الأسلحة النووية. ينبغي أن يصبح هذا موضوعا للمناقشة في الاجتماعات الثنائية والمتعددة الأطراف، ليس لأنه سيؤدي إلى اتفاق رسمي، ولك�� لأنه سيركز الانتباه على تطبيق عقوبات صارمة أو القيام بعمل عسكري، والذي سيتمكن بعد ذلك من تقليل احتمالات انتشار الأسلحة النووية.

عنصر أساسي آخر لنظام دولي جديد هو التعاون بشأن تغير المناخ، والذي قد يكون المظهر الأساسي للعولمة، لأن جميع البلدان معرضة لآثاره، بغض النظر عن مساهمتها في ذلك. وشكل اتفاق المناخ في باريس عام 2015 - حيث وافقت الحكومات على الحد من انبعاثاتها وتوفير الموارد اللازمة لمساعدة الدول الفقيرة على التكيف - خطوة في الاتجاه الصحيح. كما يجب أن يستمر التقدم في هذا المسار.

الفضاء الإلكتروني، الذي يتميز بالتعاون والصراع، هو أحدث مجال للنشاط الدولي. ينبغي أن يكون الهدف في هذا المجال هو خلق ترتيبات دولية لتشجيع الاستخدامات الحميدة للفضاء الإلكتروني وتثبيط الاستخدامات الخبيثة. وعلى الحكومات أن تعمل باستمرار داخل هذا النظام كجزء من التزاماتها السيادية - أو مواجهة العقوبات وردود الفعل العنيفة.

وتشكل الصحة العالمية مجموعة مختلفة من التحديات. في عالم تسوده العولمة، يمكن لتفشي الأمراض المعدية في بلد واحد انتشارها  بسرعة وتُصبح تهديدا خطيرا على الصحة في أماكن أخرى، كما حدث في السنوات الأخيرة مع السارس، والإيبولا، وزيكا. لحسن الحظ، فقد تقدم مفهوم الالتزام السيادي بالفعل في هذا المجال: الدول مسؤولة عن كشف حالات تفشي الأمراض المعدية، والاستجابة بشكل مناسب، وإنذار الآخرين في جميع أنحاء العالم.

وبخصوص اللاجئين، ليس هناك بديل للعمل المحلي الفعال الذي يهدف إلى منع الحالات التي تولد تدفقات كبيرة من اللاجئين في المقام الأول. من حيث المبدأ، هذه حجة للتدخل الإنساني في الحالات الانتقائية. لكن سيظل تنفيذ هذا المبدأ صعبا للغاية، نظرا لأجندات سياسية متباينة وارتفاع تكاليف التدخل الفعال. حتى بدون وجود توافق في الآراء، هناك حجة قوية لزيادة التمويل للاجئين، وضمان معاملتهم الإنسانية، وتحديد حصص عادلة لإعادة توطينهم.

الاتفاقيات التجارية هي، بالتحديد، عبارة عن التزامات سيادية متبادلة بشأن الحواجز الجمركية وغير الجمركية. عندما يعتقد طرف أنه لم يتم الوفاء بالالتزامات، فإنه يلجأ إلى التحكيم لدى منظمة التجارة العالمية. لكن تصير الأمور أقل وضوحا عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإعانات الحكومية أو التلاعب في العملة. وبالتالي، يتمثل التحدي في تحديد التزامات سيادية مناسبة في هذه المناطق في اتفاقيات التجارة المستقبلية، وخلق آليات لمساءلة الحكومات.

إن ترسيخ مفهوم الالتزامات السيادية باعتبارها ركيزة النظام الدولي سوف يستغرق عقودا من المشاورات والمفاوضات - وحتى آنذاك، سيكون قبوله وتأثيره متفاوتان. وسيكون التقدم طوعا، من البلدان نفسها، وليس مفروضا من فوق.  واقعيا، سيكون من الصعب التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن التزامات الدول السيادية المحددة، وكيف يجب تطبيقه.

ومما يزيد الأمور تعقيدا، ارتباط حكومة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بعقيدة "أمريكا أولا" والتي لا تتفق إلى حد كبير مع ما تم اقتراحه هنا. إذا كان هذا هو نهج الولايات المتحدة، فاٍن التقدم نحو بناء نوع من النظام الذي يتطلبه العالم المترابط اليوم سوف يتحقق فقط من خلال دعم قِوى كبرى أخرى - أو سوف يضطر إلى انتظار مجيء رئيس آخر بعد ترامب. ولن يكون مثل هذا النهج بالأفضل، لأن ذلك من شأنه أن يترك الولايات المتحدة وبقية العالم في أسوء حال.

الآن هو الوقت المناسب لبدء المحادثات اللازمة. العولمة وُجدت لتبقى. التحرك نحو نظام دولي جديد يضمن الالتزام بالسيادة هو أفضل وسيلة لمواجهة الموقف. النظام العالمي 2.0 المبني على التزام سيادي هو بالتأكيد مشروع طموح - لكن يجب أن يكون مبنيا على الواقعية، وليس على المثالية.   