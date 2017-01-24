13

L’Ordine mondiale 2.0

NEW YORK – Per quasi quattro secoli, da quando la Pace di Westfalia segnò la fine della Guerra dei Trent’anni in Europa nel 1648, il concetto di sovranità – il diritto di ogni paese a un’esistenza indipendente e all’autonomia – è stato alla base dell’ordine internazionale. E questo per una buona ragione: come si è potuto constatare nel corso dei secoli, compreso quello attuale, un mondo in cui i confini territoriali vengono violati con la forza è un mondo condannato all’instabilità e al conflitto.

In un mondo globalizzato, tuttavia, un sistema operante a livello globale basato esclusivamente sul rispetto della sovranità – che potremmo chiamare Ordine mondiale 1.0 – è diventato sempre più inadeguato. Ormai davvero poco resta circoscritto a livello locale. Qualunque luogo è praticamente raggiungibile da tutto e da tutti – turisti, terroristi, rifugiati, email, malattie, dollari e gas effetto serra. Il risultato è che ciò che accade in un dato paese non può più essere solo un problema di quel paese. Le diverse realtà odierne richiedono un sistema aggiornato, che potremmo denominare Ordine mondiale 2.0, basato sul concetto di “obbligo sovrano”, ovvero legato alla sovranità nazionale, dove gli stati sovrani non hanno soltanto diritti, ma anche obblighi nei confronti degli altri paesi.

Un nuovo ordine internazionale richiederà anche un insieme allargato di norme e accordi, a partire da un concetto d’identità statale condiviso da tutti. Gli attuali governi dovrebbero considerare eventuali richieste di costituzione di uno stato solo laddove vi siano una giustificazione storica, una motivazione convincente e il sostegno popolare, e laddove la nuova entità proposta sia realizzabile.

L’Ordine mondiale 2.0 dovrà, poi, prevedere il divieto di svolgere o sostenere in alcun modo l’attività terroristica. Inoltre, e questo è un aspetto più controverso, dovrà includere norme più rigide che bandiscano la diffusione o l’utilizzo di armi di distruzione di massa. Allo stato attuale, pur essendoci un consenso di massima sulla necessità di bloccare la proliferazione limitando l’accesso alla relativa tecnologia e materiali, spesso tale consenso viene meno a proliferazione avvenuta. Questo è un tema che andrebbe affrontato nell’ambito di riunioni bilaterali e multilaterali, non tanto per giungere a un accordo formale, quanto per attirare l’attenzione sull’applicazione di sanzioni severe o sul ricorso all’azione militare, che così ridurrebbero le probabilità di proliferazione.

Un altro fattore essenziale di un nuovo ordine internazionale è la cooperazione sul fronte del cambiamento climatico, che potrebbe definirsi come la manifestazione della globalizzazione per antonomasia, perché tutti i paesi sono esposti ai suoi effetti, a prescindere da quanto contribuiscano ad alimentarlo. L’accordo di Parigi sul clima, siglato nel 2015 – con cui governi hanno accettato di limitare le proprie emissioni e di aiutare i paesi più poveri ad adeguarsi – è stato un passo nella giusta direzione, ma bisogna continuare a lavorare su questo fronte.

Il cyberspazio è il dominio più recente dell’attività internazionale, terreno tanto di cooperazione quanto di conflitti. L’obiettivo, qui, dovrebbe essere quello di creare strumenti internazionali in grado di promuovere un utilizzo positivo del cyberspazio, e scoraggiarne qualunque impiego malevolo. I governi sarebbero, quindi, tenuti a rispettare tali condizioni come uno dei loro obblighi legati alla sovranità o, altrimenti, essere soggetti a sanzioni o ritorsioni.

La salute globale presenta un insieme di sfide di natura diversa. In un mondo globalizzato, il focolaio di un’epidemia infettiva in un paese può rapidamente trasformarsi in una seria minaccia sanitaria altrove, come è accaduto negli ultimi anni con la SARS, l’Ebola e Zika. Fortunatamente, in quest’ambito il concetto di obbligo sovrano è già piuttosto consolidato e si traduce nella responsabilità di localizzare le epidemie, fornire risposte adeguate e allertare altri paesi a rischio.

Sul fronte dei rifugiati, non esiste un’alternativa a un’azione locale volta a prevenire in primis le situazioni che generano massicci flussi di profughi. In linea di principio, questo giustifica l’intervento umanitario in certe situazioni. Ma tradurre questo principio in pratica continuerà a essere difficile, e questo a causa della discordanza dei programmi politici e dei costi elevati di un intervento efficace. Anche senza un consenso, però, è evidente la necessità di aumentare i finanziamenti a favore dei rifugiati, garantire che siano trattati umanamente e fissare quote eque per il loro reinsediamento.

Gli accordi commerciali sono, per definizione, patti che sanciscono obblighi sovrani reciproci riguardanti barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie. Quando una parte ritiene che tali obblighi non vengano rispettati, può avvalersi dell’arbitrato tramite l’Organizzazione mondiale del commercio. Ma le cose sono meno chiare nel caso di sovvenzioni pubbliche o speculazione valutaria. La sfida, pertanto, consiste nell’identificare futuri obblighi specifici per queste aree, e nel creare meccanismi per mettere i governi di fronte alle proprie responsabilità.

Trasformare il concetto di obbligo sovrano in un pilastro dell'ordine internazionale impiegherà decenni di consultazioni e negoziati – e anche allora la sua accettazione e il suo impatto non saranno uniformi. I progressi arriveranno spontaneamente dai paesi stessi, e non da editti imposti dall’alto. Realisticamente, sarà difficile giungere a un accordo sugli obblighi per gli stati e sulle relative modalità di applicazione.

A complicare ulteriormente la situazione, l’amministrazione del presidente americano Donald Trump ha abbracciato la filosofia dell’”America prima di tutto” che è perlopiù incompatibile con quanto qui suggerito. Se l’approccio statunitense resterà invariato, i progressi verso la costruzione del tipo di ordine che il mondo interconnesso di oggi richiede avverranno solo grazie all’impegno di altre grandi potenze; altrimenti, si dovrà attendere il successore di Trump. Tale approccio, però, sarebbe un ripiego e non farebbe che peggiorare la situazione degli Stati Uniti e del resto del mondo.

È arrivato il momento d’intavolare i discorsi necessari. La globalizzazione è destinata a durare, e incamminarsi verso un nuovo ordine internazionale che includa obblighi legati alla sovranità è il modo migliore per mantenersi al passo con i tempi. Il sistema Ordine mondiale 2.0, incentrato su quest’idea, è certamente un progetto ambizioso, ma dettato dal realismo e non dall’idealismo.

Traduzione di Federica Frasca