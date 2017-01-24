NEW YORK – Per quasi quattro secoli, da quando la Pace di Westfalia segnò la fine della Guerra dei Trent’anni in Europa nel 1648, il concetto di sovranità – il diritto di ogni paese a un’esistenza indipendente e all’autonomia – è stato alla base dell’ordine internazionale. E questo per una buona ragione: come si è potuto constatare nel corso dei secoli, compreso quello attuale, un mondo in cui i confini territoriali vengono violati con la forza è un mondo condannato all’instabilità e al conflitto.
In un mondo globalizzato, tuttavia, un sistema operante a livello globale basato esclusivamente sul rispetto della sovranità – che potremmo chiamare Ordine mondiale 1.0 – è diventato sempre più inadeguato. Ormai davvero poco resta circoscritto a livello locale. Qualunque luogo è praticamente raggiungibile da tutto e da tutti – turisti, terroristi, rifugiati, email, malattie, dollari e gas effetto serra. Il risultato è che ciò che accade in un dato paese non può più essere solo un problema di quel paese. Le diverse realtà odierne richiedono un sistema aggiornato, che potremmo denominare Ordine mondiale 2.0, basato sul concetto di “obbligo sovrano”, ovvero legato alla sovranità nazionale, dove gli stati sovrani non hanno soltanto diritti, ma anche obblighi nei confronti degli altri paesi.
Un nuovo ordine internazionale richiederà anche un insieme allargato di norme e accordi, a partire da un concetto d’identità statale condiviso da tutti. Gli attuali governi dovrebbero considerare eventuali richieste di costituzione di uno stato solo laddove vi siano una giustificazione storica, una motivazione convincente e il sostegno popolare, e laddove la nuova entità proposta sia realizzabile.
L’Ordine mondiale 2.0 dovrà, poi, prevedere il divieto di svolgere o sostenere in alcun modo l’attività terroristica. Inoltre, e questo è un aspetto più controverso, dovrà includere norme più rigide che bandiscano la diffusione o l’utilizzo di armi di distruzione di massa. Allo stato attuale, pur essendoci un consenso di massima sulla necessità di bloccare la proliferazione limitando l’accesso alla relativa tecnologia e materiali, spesso tale consenso viene meno a proliferazione avvenuta. Questo è un tema che andrebbe affrontato nell’ambito di riunioni bilaterali e multilaterali, non tanto per giungere a un accordo formale, quanto per attirare l’attenzione sull’applicazione di sanzioni severe o sul ricorso all’azione militare, che così ridurrebbero le probabilità di proliferazione.
Un altro fattore essenziale di un nuovo ordine internazionale è la cooperazione sul fronte del cambiamento climatico, che potrebbe definirsi come la manifestazione della globalizzazione per antonomasia, perché tutti i paesi sono esposti ai suoi effetti, a prescindere da quanto contribuiscano ad alimentarlo. L’accordo di Parigi sul clima, siglato nel 2015 – con cui governi hanno accettato di limitare le proprie emissioni e di aiutare i paesi più poveri ad adeguarsi – è stato un passo nella giusta direzione, ma bisogna continuare a lavorare su questo fronte.
Il cyberspazio è il dominio più recente dell’attività internazionale, terreno tanto di cooperazione quanto di conflitti. L’obiettivo, qui, dovrebbe essere quello di creare strumenti internazionali in grado di promuovere un utilizzo positivo del cyberspazio, e scoraggiarne qualunque impiego malevolo. I governi sarebbero, quindi, tenuti a rispettare tali condizioni come uno dei loro obblighi legati alla sovranità o, altrimenti, essere soggetti a sanzioni o ritorsioni.
La salute globale presenta un insieme di sfide di natura diversa. In un mondo globalizzato, il focolaio di un’epidemia infettiva in un paese può rapidamente trasformarsi in una seria minaccia sanitaria altrove, come è accaduto negli ultimi anni con la SARS, l’Ebola e Zika. Fortunatamente, in quest’ambito il concetto di obbligo sovrano è già piuttosto consolidato e si traduce nella responsabilità di localizzare le epidemie, fornire risposte adeguate e allertare altri paesi a rischio.
Sul fronte dei rifugiati, non esiste un’alternativa a un’azione locale volta a prevenire in primis le situazioni che generano massicci flussi di profughi. In linea di principio, questo giustifica l’intervento umanitario in certe situazioni. Ma tradurre questo principio in pratica continuerà a essere difficile, e questo a causa della discordanza dei programmi politici e dei costi elevati di un intervento efficace. Anche senza un consenso, però, è evidente la necessità di aumentare i finanziamenti a favore dei rifugiati, garantire che siano trattati umanamente e fissare quote eque per il loro reinsediamento.
Gli accordi commerciali sono, per definizione, patti che sanciscono obblighi sovrani reciproci riguardanti barriere tariffarie e non tariffarie. Quando una parte ritiene che tali obblighi non vengano rispettati, può avvalersi dell’arbitrato tramite l’Organizzazione mondiale del commercio. Ma le cose sono meno chiare nel caso di sovvenzioni pubbliche o speculazione valutaria. La sfida, pertanto, consiste nell’identificare futuri obblighi specifici per queste aree, e nel creare meccanismi per mettere i governi di fronte alle proprie responsabilità.
Trasformare il concetto di obbligo sovrano in un pilastro dell'ordine internazionale impiegherà decenni di consultazioni e negoziati – e anche allora la sua accettazione e il suo impatto non saranno uniformi. I progressi arriveranno spontaneamente dai paesi stessi, e non da editti imposti dall’alto. Realisticamente, sarà difficile giungere a un accordo sugli obblighi per gli stati e sulle relative modalità di applicazione.
A complicare ulteriormente la situazione, l’amministrazione del presidente americano Donald Trump ha abbracciato la filosofia dell’”America prima di tutto” che è perlopiù incompatibile con quanto qui suggerito. Se l’approccio statunitense resterà invariato, i progressi verso la costruzione del tipo di ordine che il mondo interconnesso di oggi richiede avverranno solo grazie all’impegno di altre grandi potenze; altrimenti, si dovrà attendere il successore di Trump. Tale approccio, però, sarebbe un ripiego e non farebbe che peggiorare la situazione degli Stati Uniti e del resto del mondo.
È arrivato il momento d’intavolare i discorsi necessari. La globalizzazione è destinata a durare, e incamminarsi verso un nuovo ordine internazionale che includa obblighi legati alla sovranità è il modo migliore per mantenersi al passo con i tempi. Il sistema Ordine mondiale 2.0, incentrato su quest’idea, è certamente un progetto ambizioso, ma dettato dal realismo e non dall’idealismo.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
