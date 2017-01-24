13

世界秩序2.0

纽约——近四个世纪以来，自从1648年的威斯特伐利亚和平结束了长达三十年的欧洲战争，主权的概念——即国家享有独立存在和自治权的概念——已经构成了国际秩序的核心。而且形成这种局面的理由非常充分：我们在一个又一个的世纪，包括当前这个世纪中亲眼目睹了国家遭受武力侵犯的世界充满了冲突和不稳定。

但在一个全球化的世界里，完全以尊重主权为前提的全球运作体系——我们称之为世界秩序1.0——已经越来越无法让民众满足。很少有问题能在当地解决。几乎任何人和任何事，从游客、恐怖分子、难民到电子邮件、传染病，美元和温室气体，都可以到达世界各个角落。结果是一个国家内部发生的事务不再仅限于该国自身需要关注的问题。今天的现实需要基于“主权义务”升级运行系统——世界秩序2.0，这种理念强调主权国家不仅享有权利，而且还要对其他国家承担义务。

新的国际秩序还需要拓展一系列规范和安排，而上述规范必须从协商一致的国家地位开始。现有政府只有在历史理由充分、证据确凿且拥有民众广泛支持的情况下才能同意考虑建国要求，而且拟议中的新实体必须具有可行性。

世界秩序2.0还必须包括禁止以任何形式开展或支持恐怖主义。更具争议的是，它还必须强化规范禁止扩散或使用大规模杀伤性武器。就目前情况而言，尽管世界各国倾向于通过限制国家主体获得相关技术和材料来约束核扩散，但一旦扩散发生达成的共识往往就土崩瓦解。我们应当在双边和多边会议上探讨这个议题，这不是因为这样做可以签署正式协议，而是因为可以吸引各国的注意力，实施严格的制裁或采取军事行动，并借此来降低扩散的几率。

全新国际秩序另一个基本要素是气候变化合作，这或许是全球化的典型体现，因为无论是否承担责任，所有国家都无法避开气候变化所造成的后果。2015年的巴黎气候协议——各国政府同意限制排放并提供资源帮助较为贫困的国家适应气候变化——是朝正确方向迈出的一步。这方面的进展必须继续下去。

网络空间是以合作和冲突为标志的最新国际活动领域。该领域的目标应当是创设 国际协议鼓励对网络空间的良性利用并阻止恶性利用。政府必须一贯行使在上述制度内的主权义务——或者面临制裁或报复的威胁。

全球卫生代表着完全不同的挑战。在全球化的世界里，就像近年来爆发的SARS、埃博拉和寨卡病毒一样，一个国家的传染病暴发可能迅速演变成对其他地方卫生的严重威胁。幸运的是，上述领域的主权义务理念已经取得进展：各国都有责任及时发现传染病的暴发、采取相应对策并向世界其他国家发出通知。

涉及到难民问题上，没有任何办法能够取代有效的地方行动，上述行动旨在从一开始就防止大量难民潮产生。原则上，有理由在特定情况下进行人道主义干预。但将这一原则转化为实践仍然非常困难，这主要归咎于政治议程不同以及有效干预行动的高成本。但即使尚未达成一致意见，仍然有必要增加对难民的投资，以确保他们受到人道主义待遇以及设定公平的配额用于安置难民。

从定义上看，贸易协定是有关关税及非关税壁垒的互惠互利的主权义务条约。如果其中一方认为对方没有履行义务，它可以向世贸组织申请仲裁。但如果涉及政府补贴或货币操纵问题事情可能不会那么明确。因此，难点是在今后贸易协定中规定这些领域的合理主权义务，并建立相关机制让政府负起责任。

将主权义务概念确立为国际秩序的支柱将需要数十年的协商和谈判——而且即便如此，其接受程度和影响也很可能并不完全均衡。进步只能采取国家自愿的方式，而不能通过自上而下地颁布法令。实际上，各国很难达成一致国家具有哪些具体的主权义务及其该以什么样的方式加以执行。

让局面更为复杂的是，美国总统唐纳德·特朗普政府已经对与本文理念基本相悖的“美国第一”原则表示了支持。如果这仍然是美国的态度，那么建立今天互联世界所需要的秩序就只有在其他主要国家的推动下——或者被迫等待特朗普的继任者——才能产生。但这种做法绝不是首选，而且可能导致美国和世界其他国家陷入更加被动的局面当中。

开始必要对话的时机目前已经成熟。全球化必须持续下去。走向融合主权义务的全新国际秩序才是最好的应对之策。以主权义务为前提的世界秩序2.0无疑是一个雄心勃勃的计划——但这一计划是出于现实的需要，而不是理想主义。

