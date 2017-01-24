纽约——近四个世纪以来，自从1648年的威斯特伐利亚和平结束了长达三十年的欧洲战争，主权的概念——即国家享有独立存在和自治权的概念——已经构成了国际秩序的核心。而且形成这种局面的理由非常充分：我们在一个又一个的世纪，包括当前这个世纪中亲眼目睹了国家遭受武力侵犯的世界充满了冲突和不稳定。
但在一个全球化的世界里，完全以尊重主权为前提的全球运作体系——我们称之为世界秩序1.0——已经越来越无法让民众满足。很少有问题能在当地解决。几乎任何人和任何事，从游客、恐怖分子、难民到电子邮件、传染病，美元和温室气体，都可以到达世界各个角落。结果是一个国家内部发生的事务不再仅限于该国自身需要关注的问题。今天的现实需要基于“主权义务”升级运行系统——世界秩序2.0，这种理念强调主权国家不仅享有权利，而且还要对其他国家承担义务。
新的国际秩序还需要拓展一系列规范和安排，而上述规范必须从协商一致的国家地位开始。现有政府只有在历史理由充分、证据确凿且拥有民众广泛支持的情况下才能同意考虑建国要求，而且拟议中的新实体必须具有可行性。
世界秩序2.0还必须包括禁止以任何形式开展或支持恐怖主义。更具争议的是，它还必须强化规范禁止扩散或使用大规模杀伤性武器。就目前情况而言，尽管世界各国倾向于通过限制国家主体获得相关技术和材料来约束核扩散，但一旦扩散发生达成的共识往往就土崩瓦解。我们应当在双边和多边会议上探讨这个议题，这不是因为这样做可以签署正式协议，而是因为可以吸引各国的注意力，实施严格的制裁或采取军事行动，并借此来降低扩散的几率。
全新国际秩序另一个基本要素是气候变化合作，这或许是全球化的典型体现，因为无论是否承担责任，所有国家都无法避开气候变化所造成的后果。2015年的巴黎气候协议——各国政府同意限制排放并提供资源帮助较为贫困的国家适应气候变化——是朝正确方向迈出的一步。这方面的进展必须继续下去。
网络空间是以合作和冲突为标志的最新国际活动领域。该领域的目标应当是创设 国际协议鼓励对网络空间的良性利用并阻止恶性利用。政府必须一贯行使在上述制度内的主权义务——或者面临制裁或报复的威胁。
全球卫生代表着完全不同的挑战。在全球化的世界里，就像近年来爆发的SARS、埃博拉和寨卡病毒一样，一个国家的传染病暴发可能迅速演变成对其他地方卫生的严重威胁。幸运的是，上述领域的主权义务理念已经取得进展：各国都有责任及时发现传染病的暴发、采取相应对策并向世界其他国家发出通知。
涉及到难民问题上，没有任何办法能够取代有效的地方行动，上述行动旨在从一开始就防止大量难民潮产生。原则上，有理由在特定情况下进行人道主义干预。但将这一原则转化为实践仍然非常困难，这主要归咎于政治议程不同以及有效干预行动的高成本。但即使尚未达成一致意见，仍然有必要增加对难民的投资，以确保他们受到人道主义待遇以及设定公平的配额用于安置难民。
从定义上看，贸易协定是有关关税及非关税壁垒的互惠互利的主权义务条约。如果其中一方认为对方没有履行义务，它可以向世贸组织申请仲裁。但如果涉及政府补贴或货币操纵问题事情可能不会那么明确。因此，难点是在今后贸易协定中规定这些领域的合理主权义务，并建立相关机制让政府负起责任。
将主权义务概念确立为国际秩序的支柱将需要数十年的协商和谈判——而且即便如此，其接受程度和影响也很可能并不完全均衡。进步只能采取国家自愿的方式，而不能通过自上而下地颁布法令。实际上，各国很难达成一致国家具有哪些具体的主权义务及其该以什么样的方式加以执行。
让局面更为复杂的是，美国总统唐纳德·特朗普政府已经对与本文理念基本相悖的“美国第一”原则表示了支持。如果这仍然是美国的态度，那么建立今天互联世界所需要的秩序就只有在其他主要国家的推动下——或者被迫等待特朗普的继任者——才能产生。但这种做法绝不是首选，而且可能导致美国和世界其他国家陷入更加被动的局面当中。
开始必要对话的时机目前已经成熟。全球化必须持续下去。走向融合主权义务的全新国际秩序才是最好的应对之策。以主权义务为前提的世界秩序2.0无疑是一个雄心勃勃的计划——但这一计划是出于现实的需要，而不是理想主义。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
