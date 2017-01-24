14

Мировой порядок 2.0

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Почти четыре века, с тех пор как в 1648 году Тридцатилетняя война в Европе завершилась Вестфальским миром, в основе международного порядка лежит концепция суверенитета – право стран на независимое существование и автономию. И для этого есть причина: век за веком, в том числе и в нынешнем столетии, мы видим, что мир, где границы нарушаются силой, является миром нестабильности и конфликтов.

Однако в глобализованном мире глобальная операционная система, основанная исключительно на принципе уважение суверенитета (назовём её «Мировой порядок 1.0»), становится всё более неадекватной. Сейчас мало что стоит на месте. Почти все и всё, начиная с туристов, террористов и беженцев и заканчивая электронной почтой, болезнями, долларами и парниковыми газами, может попасть практически в любую точку планеты. В результате, происходящее внутри одной страны перестаёт быть интересом одной только этой страны. Сегодняшние реалии требуют обновлённой операционной системы «Мировой порядок 2.0», основанной на идее «суверенных обязательств»: суверенные государства должны иметь не только права, но и обязательства перед другими странами.

Новый международный порядок потребует широкого набора норм и договорённостей, начиная с согласования основ государственности. Существующие правительства будут соглашаться рассматривать просьбы о создании новых государств только в тех случаях, когда для этого имеются исторические основания, неоспоримые аргументы, народная поддержка, и когда предлагаемое новое государственное образование выглядит жизнеспособным.

Мировой порядок 2.0 должен предусматривать запрет на осуществление террористической деятельности и поддержку терроризма в любой форме. Он также должен укрепить нормы, запрещающие распространение и использование оружия массового поражения (этот пункт уже может вызвать споры). Сегодня государства мира обычно согласны сдерживать распространение оружия массового поражения (ОМП), ограничивая доступ стран к соответствующим технологиям и материалам, но этот консенсус часто нарушается в случаях, когда вдруг происходит распространение. Данный вопрос должен стать предметом дискуссий на двусторонних и многосторонних встречах, но не потому, что они приведут к формальным соглашениям, а потому что они помогут акцентировать внимание на применении строгих санкций или проведении военных операций, которые затем уменьшат вероятность дальнейшего распространения ОМП.

Другой критически важный компонент нового международного порядка – сотрудничество в сфере борьбы с изменением климата, которое, наверное, является наиболее яркой демонстрацией процесса глобализации: все страны подвергаются воздействию этого явления, вне зависимости от их роли в его возникновении. Парижское соглашение о климате 2015 года, в рамках которого правительства стран мира договорились ограничить выбросы парниковых газов и предоставить ресурсы на помощь бедным странам в адаптации к изменению климата, стало шагом в правильном направлении. Прогресс на этом фронте необходимо развивать.

Киберпространство – новейшая область международной деятельности, для которой характерны одновременно и сотрудничество, и конфликты. В этой сфере целью должно стать создание международных механизмов, стимулирующих использование киберпространства в мирных целях и препятствие злоупотреблениям. Правительствам придётся постоянно работать в рамках этого режима в соответствии со своими суверенными обязательствами, в противном случае они столкнутся с санкциями или контрмерами.

С глобальным здравоохранением связан другой набор проблем. В глобальном мире вспышка инфекционного заболевания в одной стране может быстро превратиться в серьёзную угрозу здоровью во всём мире, как это происходило в последние годы с атипичной пневмонией (SARS), вирусами Эбола и Зика. К счастью, концепция суверенных обязательств в этой сфере уже реализуется на практике: государства несут ответственность за выявление вспышек инфекционных заболеваний, должны соответствующим образом на них реагировать и уведомлять об этом другие страны мира.

Что касается беженцев, то здесь не существует замены эффективной работе на местах, направленной на предотвращение ситуаций, которые собственно и приводят к появлению больших потоков беженцев. В принципе, это аргумент в пользу гуманитарного вмешательства в отдельных случаях. Но практическая реализация этого принципа будет по-прежнему трудной задачей из-за расхождения в политических целях, а также высокой стоимости эффективного вмешательства. Впрочем, даже в условиях отсутствия консенсуса очевидно, что надо повышать финансирование беженцев, гарантировать им гуманное обращение, вводить справедливые квоты на их переселение.

Торговые соглашения уже по определению являются договорами о взаимных суверенных обязательствах в сфере тарифных и нетарифных барьеров. Если одна из сторон считает, что эти обязательства не выполняются, она может прибегнуть к арбитражу в рамках Всемирной торговой организации. Впрочем, ситуация становится менее прозрачной, когда речь заходит о государственных субсидиях или манипуляциях с валютой. Задача, следовательно, заключается в том, чтобы в будущих торговых соглашениях сформулировать соответствующие суверенные обязательства в этих сферах, а также создать механизмы подотчётности правительств.

Превращение концепции суверенных обязательств в фундамент международного порядка потребует десятилетий консультаций и переговоров, но даже после этого её распространенность и эффект останутся неравными. Прогресс может быть достигнут только на добровольной основе, по инициативе самих стран мира, а не с помощью спущенных сверху указов. Если говорить реалистично, выработка соглашения о том, какие именно конкретные суверенные обязательства должны быть у государств и как надо соблюдать их выполнение, является очень трудной задачей.

Ситуация осложняется из-за того, что администрация президента США Дональда Трампа взяла на вооружение доктрину «Америка на первом месте», которая во многом не совпадает со всем, что тут предлагается. Если американские подходы такими и останутся, тогда прогресс на пути к тому типа порядка, который нужен современному, взаимосвязанному миру, может быть достигнут, только если другие крупные державы начнут к нему стремиться, в противном случае придётся ждать преемника Трампа. Но этот вариант является не самым лучшим, из-за него ситуация в США и остальных странах мира лишь ухудшится.

Сейчас пришло время начать необходимый диалог. Глобализация никуда не исчезнет. Движение к новому международному порядку, предполагающему введение суверенных обязательств, является лучшим способом справиться с её последствиями. «Мировой порядок 2.0», основанный на суверенных обязательствах, конечно, является амбициозным проектом, но этот проект рождён реализмом, а не идеализмом.