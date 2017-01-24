13

Weltordnung 2.0

NEW YORK – In den beinahe vier Jahrhunderten, seit der Westfälische Friede von 1648 den Dreißigjährigen Krieg in Europa beendete, bildete das Konzept der Souveränität – das Recht eines Landes auf unabhängige Existenz und Autonomie – den Kern der internationalen Ordnung. Und das aus gutem Grund: denn wie wir über die Jahrhunderte, einschließlich des derzeitigen, beobachten können, ist eine Welt, in der Grenzen gewaltsam verletzt werden, auch eine Welt der Instabilität und des Konflikts.

In einer globalisierten Welt allerdings, ist ein globales Betriebssystem, das ausschließlich auf dem Respekt vor der Souveränität beruht – nennen wir es eine Weltordnung 1.0 – zunehmend fehl am Platz. Nur wenig bleibt auf die lokale Ebene beschränkt. Beinahe alles und jedes, angefangen von Touristen, Terroristen und Flüchtlingen über E-Mails, Krankheiten und Dollars bis hin zu Treibhausgasen dringt in sämtliche Winkel der Welt vor. Das Resultat dieser Entwicklung besteht darin, dass Dinge, die ein Land erreichen, nicht nur mehr dieses Land alleine etwas angehen. Die Realität von heute erfordert ein aktualisiertes Betriebssystem – eine Weltordnung 2.0 – auf Grundlage „staatlicher Verpflichtungen“, wonach souveräne Staaten nicht nur Rechte, sondern gegenüber anderen auch Verpflichtungen haben.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Eine neue internationale Ordnung wird auch ein erweitertes Maß an Normen und Übereinkünften erforderlich machen, beginnend mit einer vereinbarten Grundlage für Staatlichkeit. Bestehende Regierungen würden Bestrebungen in Richtung Staatlichkeit nur in Fällen berücksichtigen, für die eine historische Rechtfertigung oder ein überzeugendes Argument besteht oder im Rahmen derer die Unterstützung der Bevölkerung vorliegt und das neue staatliche Gebilde überlebensfähig wäre. 

Außerdem muss eine Weltordnung 2.0 auch Verbote über die Durchführung oder jegliche Unterstützung des Terrorismus umfassen. Überdies – und umstrittener - sind strengere Normen über das Verbot zur Verbreitung von Massenvernichtungswaffen aufzunehmen. Während man weltweit dazu neigt, die Weiterverbreitung durch eine Begrenzung des Zugangs der Länder zu entsprechender Technologie und Ausrüstung einzuschränken, bricht dieser Konsens oftmals zusammen, wenn es tatsächlich zu Weiterverbreitung kommt. Dies sollte Diskussionsgegenstand bei bilateralen und multilateralen Zusammenkünften werden. Nicht, weil man damit zu einem formellen Abkommen gelangen würde, sondern weil man die Aufmerksamkeit auf die Verhängung strikter Sanktionen oder die Durchführung militärischer Aktionen richtet, die wiederum die Wahrscheinlichkeit der Weiterverbreitung verringern könnten.

Ein weiteres maßgebliches Element einer neuen internationalen Ordnung stellt die Zusammenarbeit im Bereich des Klimawandels dar, der vielleicht die wohl exemplarischste Manifestation der Globalisierung ist, da von seinen Auswirkungen alle Länder ungeachtet ihres Beitrags betroffen sind. Das Klimaabkommen von Paris aus dem Jahr 2015 – im Rahmen dessen die Länder übereinkamen, ihre Emissionen zu senken und ärmeren Ländern Ressourcen für die Anpassung an diese Entwicklung zur Verfügung zu stellen – war ein Schritt in die richtige Richtung. Der Fortschritt in diesem Bereich muss erhalten bleiben.  

Der virtuelle Raum ist der neueste Schauplatz internationaler Aktivitäten, die sowohl von Kooperation, aber auch von Konflikten geprägt sind. Das Ziel in diesem Bereich sollte darin bestehen, internationale Vereinbarungen zu treffen, die den konstruktiven Gebrauch des Cyberspace fördern und vor bösartigen Aktivitäten abschrecken. Die Regierungen müssten den Bestimmungen innerhalb dieses Regimes als Teil ihrer staatlichen Verpflichtungen nachkommen – oder sich auf Sanktionen oder Vergeltungsmaßnahmen gefasst machen. 

Im Bereich Weltgesundheit stellen sich andere Herausforderungen. In einer globalisierten Welt kann der Ausbruch einer Infektionskrankheit in einem Land rasch zu einer ernsthaften Bedrohung der Gesundheit anderswo werden, wie dies in den letzten Jahren bei SARS, Ebola und Zika der Fall war. Glücklicherweise ist die Idee der nationalen Verpflichtung in diesem Bereich bereits fortgeschritten: die Länder sind dafür verantwortlich, den Ausbruch von Infektionskrankheiten zu erkennen, angemessen darauf zu reagieren und andere auf der ganzen Welt davon in Kenntnis zu setzen.  

Hinsichtlich des Flüchtlingsthemas ist festzustellen, dass es keine Alternativen zu wirksamen lokalen Maßnahmen gibt, die darauf abzielen, gewisse Situationen zu vermeiden und so umfangreiche Flüchtlingsströme erst gar nicht entstehen zu lassen. Im Prinzip ist das ein Argument für humanitäre Interventionen in bestimmten Situationen. Doch die praktische Umsetzung dieses Prinzips wird in Anbetracht divergierender politischer Strategien und der hohen Kosten einer wirksamen Intervention wohl schwierig bleiben. Aber selbst ohne Konsens besteht ein starkes Argument für eine verbesserte Finanzierung im Flüchtlingsbereich, um die menschliche Behandlung der Flüchtenden zu gewährleisten und faire Quoten für ihre Ansiedlung festzulegen.

Bei Handelsabkommen handelt es sich definitionsgemäß um Pakte auf Grundlage wechselseitiger staatlicher Verpflichtungen im Hinblick auf Zölle und nichttarifäre Handelshemmnisse. Ist eine Partei der Ansicht, dass diesen Verpflichtungen nicht nachgekommen wird, kann sie sich an das Schiedsgericht der Welthandelsorganisation wenden. Weniger klar präsentieren sich die Dinge allerdings hinsichtlich staatlicher Subventionen oder Währungsmanipulationen. Deshalb besteht die Herausforderung darin, in künftigen Handelsabkommen angemessene staatliche Verpflichtungen für diese Bereiche zu definieren und Mechanismen für die Rechenschaftsplicht der Regierungen zu schaffen. 

Die Festlegung des Konzepts der staatlichen Verpflichtungen als Grundpfeiler der internationalen Ordnung wird Jahrzehnte der Konsultationen und Verhandlungen in Anspruch nehmen – und selbst dann werden sich Akzeptanz und Auswirkungen uneinheitlich  gestalten. Der Fortschritt wird sich nicht aufgrund einer Verordnung von oben einstellen, sondern nur auf freiwilliger Basis und von den Ländern selbst ausgehend zu erreichen sein. Realistischerweise wird es wohl schwierig, ein Abkommen darüber zu erreichen, welche spezifischen staatlichen Verpflichtungen die Länder haben und wie diese durchgesetzt werden sollen.

Erschwerend kommt hinzu, dass die Administration von US-Präsident Donald Trump einer Doktrin des „America first“ anhängt, die mit den hier präsentierten Vorschlägen weitgehend unvereinbar ist. Bleibt diese Doktrin weiterhin der Ansatz der USA, werden sich die Fortschritte beim Aufbau einer in der vernetzten Welt von heute erforderlichen Weltordnung erst einstellen, wenn andere bedeutende Mächte darauf drängen – oder man wird damit auf Trumps Nachfolger warten müssen. Das wäre allerdings nur der zweitbeste Weg und für die Vereinigten Staaten und den Rest der Welt würde sich derartiges als Nachteil erweisen.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Jetzt ist die Zeit, die notwendigen Gespräche zu beginnen. Die Globalisierung ist von Dauer. Die beste Methode damit umzugehen besteht darin, sich in Richtung einer neuen internationalen Ordnung zu bewegen, in der staatliche Verpflichtungen festgelegt sind. Eine auf derartigen Verpflichtungen beruhende Weltordnung 2.0 ist sicher ein ehrgeiziges Projekt – das allerdings aus Realismus und nicht aus Idealismus entsteht.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier