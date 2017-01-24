NEW YORK – In den beinahe vier Jahrhunderten, seit der Westfälische Friede von 1648 den Dreißigjährigen Krieg in Europa beendete, bildete das Konzept der Souveränität – das Recht eines Landes auf unabhängige Existenz und Autonomie – den Kern der internationalen Ordnung. Und das aus gutem Grund: denn wie wir über die Jahrhunderte, einschließlich des derzeitigen, beobachten können, ist eine Welt, in der Grenzen gewaltsam verletzt werden, auch eine Welt der Instabilität und des Konflikts.
In einer globalisierten Welt allerdings, ist ein globales Betriebssystem, das ausschließlich auf dem Respekt vor der Souveränität beruht – nennen wir es eine Weltordnung 1.0 – zunehmend fehl am Platz. Nur wenig bleibt auf die lokale Ebene beschränkt. Beinahe alles und jedes, angefangen von Touristen, Terroristen und Flüchtlingen über E-Mails, Krankheiten und Dollars bis hin zu Treibhausgasen dringt in sämtliche Winkel der Welt vor. Das Resultat dieser Entwicklung besteht darin, dass Dinge, die ein Land erreichen, nicht nur mehr dieses Land alleine etwas angehen. Die Realität von heute erfordert ein aktualisiertes Betriebssystem – eine Weltordnung 2.0 – auf Grundlage „staatlicher Verpflichtungen“, wonach souveräne Staaten nicht nur Rechte, sondern gegenüber anderen auch Verpflichtungen haben.
Eine neue internationale Ordnung wird auch ein erweitertes Maß an Normen und Übereinkünften erforderlich machen, beginnend mit einer vereinbarten Grundlage für Staatlichkeit. Bestehende Regierungen würden Bestrebungen in Richtung Staatlichkeit nur in Fällen berücksichtigen, für die eine historische Rechtfertigung oder ein überzeugendes Argument besteht oder im Rahmen derer die Unterstützung der Bevölkerung vorliegt und das neue staatliche Gebilde überlebensfähig wäre.
Außerdem muss eine Weltordnung 2.0 auch Verbote über die Durchführung oder jegliche Unterstützung des Terrorismus umfassen. Überdies – und umstrittener - sind strengere Normen über das Verbot zur Verbreitung von Massenvernichtungswaffen aufzunehmen. Während man weltweit dazu neigt, die Weiterverbreitung durch eine Begrenzung des Zugangs der Länder zu entsprechender Technologie und Ausrüstung einzuschränken, bricht dieser Konsens oftmals zusammen, wenn es tatsächlich zu Weiterverbreitung kommt. Dies sollte Diskussionsgegenstand bei bilateralen und multilateralen Zusammenkünften werden. Nicht, weil man damit zu einem formellen Abkommen gelangen würde, sondern weil man die Aufmerksamkeit auf die Verhängung strikter Sanktionen oder die Durchführung militärischer Aktionen richtet, die wiederum die Wahrscheinlichkeit der Weiterverbreitung verringern könnten.
Ein weiteres maßgebliches Element einer neuen internationalen Ordnung stellt die Zusammenarbeit im Bereich des Klimawandels dar, der vielleicht die wohl exemplarischste Manifestation der Globalisierung ist, da von seinen Auswirkungen alle Länder ungeachtet ihres Beitrags betroffen sind. Das Klimaabkommen von Paris aus dem Jahr 2015 – im Rahmen dessen die Länder übereinkamen, ihre Emissionen zu senken und ärmeren Ländern Ressourcen für die Anpassung an diese Entwicklung zur Verfügung zu stellen – war ein Schritt in die richtige Richtung. Der Fortschritt in diesem Bereich muss erhalten bleiben.
Der virtuelle Raum ist der neueste Schauplatz internationaler Aktivitäten, die sowohl von Kooperation, aber auch von Konflikten geprägt sind. Das Ziel in diesem Bereich sollte darin bestehen, internationale Vereinbarungen zu treffen, die den konstruktiven Gebrauch des Cyberspace fördern und vor bösartigen Aktivitäten abschrecken. Die Regierungen müssten den Bestimmungen innerhalb dieses Regimes als Teil ihrer staatlichen Verpflichtungen nachkommen – oder sich auf Sanktionen oder Vergeltungsmaßnahmen gefasst machen.
Im Bereich Weltgesundheit stellen sich andere Herausforderungen. In einer globalisierten Welt kann der Ausbruch einer Infektionskrankheit in einem Land rasch zu einer ernsthaften Bedrohung der Gesundheit anderswo werden, wie dies in den letzten Jahren bei SARS, Ebola und Zika der Fall war. Glücklicherweise ist die Idee der nationalen Verpflichtung in diesem Bereich bereits fortgeschritten: die Länder sind dafür verantwortlich, den Ausbruch von Infektionskrankheiten zu erkennen, angemessen darauf zu reagieren und andere auf der ganzen Welt davon in Kenntnis zu setzen.
Hinsichtlich des Flüchtlingsthemas ist festzustellen, dass es keine Alternativen zu wirksamen lokalen Maßnahmen gibt, die darauf abzielen, gewisse Situationen zu vermeiden und so umfangreiche Flüchtlingsströme erst gar nicht entstehen zu lassen. Im Prinzip ist das ein Argument für humanitäre Interventionen in bestimmten Situationen. Doch die praktische Umsetzung dieses Prinzips wird in Anbetracht divergierender politischer Strategien und der hohen Kosten einer wirksamen Intervention wohl schwierig bleiben. Aber selbst ohne Konsens besteht ein starkes Argument für eine verbesserte Finanzierung im Flüchtlingsbereich, um die menschliche Behandlung der Flüchtenden zu gewährleisten und faire Quoten für ihre Ansiedlung festzulegen.
Bei Handelsabkommen handelt es sich definitionsgemäß um Pakte auf Grundlage wechselseitiger staatlicher Verpflichtungen im Hinblick auf Zölle und nichttarifäre Handelshemmnisse. Ist eine Partei der Ansicht, dass diesen Verpflichtungen nicht nachgekommen wird, kann sie sich an das Schiedsgericht der Welthandelsorganisation wenden. Weniger klar präsentieren sich die Dinge allerdings hinsichtlich staatlicher Subventionen oder Währungsmanipulationen. Deshalb besteht die Herausforderung darin, in künftigen Handelsabkommen angemessene staatliche Verpflichtungen für diese Bereiche zu definieren und Mechanismen für die Rechenschaftsplicht der Regierungen zu schaffen.
Die Festlegung des Konzepts der staatlichen Verpflichtungen als Grundpfeiler der internationalen Ordnung wird Jahrzehnte der Konsultationen und Verhandlungen in Anspruch nehmen – und selbst dann werden sich Akzeptanz und Auswirkungen uneinheitlich gestalten. Der Fortschritt wird sich nicht aufgrund einer Verordnung von oben einstellen, sondern nur auf freiwilliger Basis und von den Ländern selbst ausgehend zu erreichen sein. Realistischerweise wird es wohl schwierig, ein Abkommen darüber zu erreichen, welche spezifischen staatlichen Verpflichtungen die Länder haben und wie diese durchgesetzt werden sollen.
Erschwerend kommt hinzu, dass die Administration von US-Präsident Donald Trump einer Doktrin des „America first“ anhängt, die mit den hier präsentierten Vorschlägen weitgehend unvereinbar ist. Bleibt diese Doktrin weiterhin der Ansatz der USA, werden sich die Fortschritte beim Aufbau einer in der vernetzten Welt von heute erforderlichen Weltordnung erst einstellen, wenn andere bedeutende Mächte darauf drängen – oder man wird damit auf Trumps Nachfolger warten müssen. Das wäre allerdings nur der zweitbeste Weg und für die Vereinigten Staaten und den Rest der Welt würde sich derartiges als Nachteil erweisen.
Jetzt ist die Zeit, die notwendigen Gespräche zu beginnen. Die Globalisierung ist von Dauer. Die beste Methode damit umzugehen besteht darin, sich in Richtung einer neuen internationalen Ordnung zu bewegen, in der staatliche Verpflichtungen festgelegt sind. Eine auf derartigen Verpflichtungen beruhende Weltordnung 2.0 ist sicher ein ehrgeiziges Projekt – das allerdings aus Realismus und nicht aus Idealismus entsteht.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
