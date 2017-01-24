15

World Order 2.0

NEW YORK – Bijna vier eeuwen lang, sinds de Vrede van Westfalen in 1648 een einde maakte aan de Dertigjarige Oorlog in Europa, heeft het concept van de soevereiniteit – het recht van landen op een onafhankelijk bestaan en autonomie – de kern van de internationale orde gevormd. Daar was een goede reden voor: zoals we eeuw na eeuw hebben gezien, inclusief de huidige, is een wereld waarin grenzen met geweld worden geschonden een wereld van instabiliteit en conflict.

Maar in een gemondialiseerde wereld is een mondiaal besturingssysteem dat louter is gebaseerd op respect voor soevereiniteit – noem het World Order 1.0 – steeds minder toereikend geworden. Er is nog maar weinig dat lokaal blijft. Zo'n beetje alles en iedereen, van toeristen, terroristen en vluchtelingen tot e-mails, ziekten, dollars en broeikasgassen, kan vrijwel alles bereiken. Het gevolg is dat wat zich binnen een land afspeelt niet langer alleen maar de zorg van dat land kan zijn. De werkelijkheden van vandaag de dag vragen om een geactualiseerd besturingssysteem – World Order 2.0 – gebaseerd op “soevereine verplichtingen,” de notie dat soevereine staten niet alleen rechten maar ook plichten jegens anderen hebben.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Een nieuwe internationale orde vergt ook een uitgebreide reeks normen en regels, te beginnen met afspraken over wanneer er sprake kan zijn van soevereiniteit. Bestaande regeringen moeten overeenkomen pogingen om nieuwe staten te vormen louter te zullen overwegen in gevallen waar er een historische rechtvaardiging en een dwingende reden voor bestaat, waar sprake is van voldoende steun onder het volk, en waar de nieuwe entiteit levensvatbaar is.

World Order 2.0 moet ook een verbod omvatten op het bedrijven of het op een of andere manier steunen van terrorisme. En in controversiëlere zin: hij moet krachtiger normen omvatten die de verspreiding of het gebruik van massavernietigingswapens verbieden. Zoals de zaken er nu voor staan, verdwijnt de consensus vaak als die verspreiding eenmaal heeft plaatsgevonden, ook al is de wereld het doorgaans wel eens over het indammen van de verspreiding door de toegang van landen tot de relevante technologie en het relevante materiaal te beperken. Dit moet een discussie-onderwerp worden op bilaterale en multilaterale bijeenkomsten, niet omdat dit zou leiden tot een formeel akkoord, maar omdat het de aandacht zou richten op het toepassen van strenge sancties of het ondernemen van militaire actie, die de kansen op verspreiding zou kunnen terugdringen.

Een andere cruciaal element van een nieuwe internationale orde is samenwerking op het gebied van de klimaatverandering – in wezen de archetypische manifestatie van de mondialisering, omdat alle landen te maken hebben met de gevolgen ervan, ongeacht hun bijdrage eraan. De Parijse klimaatovereenkomst van 2015 – waarin regeringen afspraken hun emissies te beperken en middelen ter beschikking te stellen om armere landen te helpen zich aan te passen – was een stap in de goede richting. De vooruitgang op dit front moet zich doorzetten.

Cyberspace is het jongste domein van internationale activiteit, gekarakteriseerd door zowel samenwerking als conflict. Het doel op dit terrein moet het in leven roepen van internationale regelingen zijn, die het goedaardige gebruik van cyberspace aanmoedigen en het kwaadwillende gebruik ontmoedigen. Regeringen moeten als onderdeel van hun soevereine verplichtingen overeenkomstig dit regime handelen – op straffe van sancties of vergelding.

De mondiale gezondheidszorg stelt ons voor een andere reeks problemen. In een gemondialiseerde wereld kan een uitbraak van een besmettelijke ziekte in één land zich snel ontwikkelen tot een serieuze dreiging voor de volksgezondheid elders, zoals de afgelopen jaren is gebeurd met SARS, Ebola en Zika. Gelukkig is de notie van de soevereine verplichting in deze sfeer al vergevorderd: landen hebben de verantwoordelijkheid te proberen uitbraken van besmettelijke ziekten te ontdekken, op de geëigende manier te reageren en anderen in de hele wereld op de hoogte te stellen.

Als het over vluchtelingen gaat, is er geen substituut voor effectieve lokale actie, gericht op het voorkomen van situaties die in de eerste plaats tot grote vluchtelingenstromen leiden. In principe kan dit in specifieke omstandigheden een argument zijn voor humanitaire interventies. Maar het in de praktijk vertalen van dit principe zal moeilijk blijven, gezien de uiteenlopende politieke agenda's en de hoge kosten van effectief ingrijpen. Maar zelfs zonder consensus is er een sterk argument voor het verruimen van de geldstromen voor vluchtelingen, het verzekeren van hun menselijke behandeling, en het instellen van redelijke quota's voor hun herhuisvesting.

Handelsakkoorden zijn per definitie overeenkomsten met wederzijdse soevereine verplichtingen ten aanzien van importtarieven. Als een partij meent dat bepaalde verplichtingen niet worden nagekomen, is er de mogelijkheid van arbitrage via de Wereldhandelsorganisatie. Maar de zaken zijn minder duidelijk als het gaat over overheidssubsidies of valutamanipulatie. Het probleem is het definiëren van de juiste soevereine plichten op deze gebieden in toekomstige handelsovereenkomsten, en het creëren van mechanismen om regeringen ter verantwoording te kunnen roepen.

Voor het vestigen van het concept van soevereine plichten als peiler van de internationale orde zullen tientallen jaren van consultaties en onderhandelingen nodig zijn – en zelfs dan zullen de aanvaarding en de impact ervan ongelijk verdeeld zijn. Vooruitgang zal louter op vrijwillige basis geschieden, en van de landen zelf moeten komen, en niet zozeer van top-down-edicten. Realistisch gezien zal het moeilijk zijn overeenstemming te bereiken over welke specifieke soevereine verplichtingen staten hebben en hoe die moeten worden afgedwongen.

Wat de zaken er nog ingewikkelder op maakt, is dat de regering van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump een “America first”-doctrine heeft omarmd, die voor een groot deel onverenigbaar is met wat hier wordt geopperd. Als dit de aanpak van de VS blijft, zal de vooruitgang naar het bouwen van een soort orde waar de huidige, onderling verbonden wereld om vraagt alleen maar op gang kunnen komen als andere grote machten daar druk achter zetten. Het alternatief is dat we moeten wachten op de opvolger van Trump.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Nu is het tijd om de noodzakelijke gesprekken te beginnen. De mondialisering is van blijvende aard. Een beweging naar een nieuwe internationale orde die soevereine verplichtingen omvat is de beste manier om hiermee om te gaan. World Order 2.0, gebaseerd op soevereine verplichtingen, is zeker een ambitieus project – maar geboren uit realisme, niet uit idealisme.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld