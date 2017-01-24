NEW YORK – Bijna vier eeuwen lang, sinds de Vrede van Westfalen in 1648 een einde maakte aan de Dertigjarige Oorlog in Europa, heeft het concept van de soevereiniteit – het recht van landen op een onafhankelijk bestaan en autonomie – de kern van de internationale orde gevormd. Daar was een goede reden voor: zoals we eeuw na eeuw hebben gezien, inclusief de huidige, is een wereld waarin grenzen met geweld worden geschonden een wereld van instabiliteit en conflict.
Maar in een gemondialiseerde wereld is een mondiaal besturingssysteem dat louter is gebaseerd op respect voor soevereiniteit – noem het World Order 1.0 – steeds minder toereikend geworden. Er is nog maar weinig dat lokaal blijft. Zo'n beetje alles en iedereen, van toeristen, terroristen en vluchtelingen tot e-mails, ziekten, dollars en broeikasgassen, kan vrijwel alles bereiken. Het gevolg is dat wat zich binnen een land afspeelt niet langer alleen maar de zorg van dat land kan zijn. De werkelijkheden van vandaag de dag vragen om een geactualiseerd besturingssysteem – World Order 2.0 – gebaseerd op “soevereine verplichtingen,” de notie dat soevereine staten niet alleen rechten maar ook plichten jegens anderen hebben.
Een nieuwe internationale orde vergt ook een uitgebreide reeks normen en regels, te beginnen met afspraken over wanneer er sprake kan zijn van soevereiniteit. Bestaande regeringen moeten overeenkomen pogingen om nieuwe staten te vormen louter te zullen overwegen in gevallen waar er een historische rechtvaardiging en een dwingende reden voor bestaat, waar sprake is van voldoende steun onder het volk, en waar de nieuwe entiteit levensvatbaar is.
World Order 2.0 moet ook een verbod omvatten op het bedrijven of het op een of andere manier steunen van terrorisme. En in controversiëlere zin: hij moet krachtiger normen omvatten die de verspreiding of het gebruik van massavernietigingswapens verbieden. Zoals de zaken er nu voor staan, verdwijnt de consensus vaak als die verspreiding eenmaal heeft plaatsgevonden, ook al is de wereld het doorgaans wel eens over het indammen van de verspreiding door de toegang van landen tot de relevante technologie en het relevante materiaal te beperken. Dit moet een discussie-onderwerp worden op bilaterale en multilaterale bijeenkomsten, niet omdat dit zou leiden tot een formeel akkoord, maar omdat het de aandacht zou richten op het toepassen van strenge sancties of het ondernemen van militaire actie, die de kansen op verspreiding zou kunnen terugdringen.
Een andere cruciaal element van een nieuwe internationale orde is samenwerking op het gebied van de klimaatverandering – in wezen de archetypische manifestatie van de mondialisering, omdat alle landen te maken hebben met de gevolgen ervan, ongeacht hun bijdrage eraan. De Parijse klimaatovereenkomst van 2015 – waarin regeringen afspraken hun emissies te beperken en middelen ter beschikking te stellen om armere landen te helpen zich aan te passen – was een stap in de goede richting. De vooruitgang op dit front moet zich doorzetten.
Cyberspace is het jongste domein van internationale activiteit, gekarakteriseerd door zowel samenwerking als conflict. Het doel op dit terrein moet het in leven roepen van internationale regelingen zijn, die het goedaardige gebruik van cyberspace aanmoedigen en het kwaadwillende gebruik ontmoedigen. Regeringen moeten als onderdeel van hun soevereine verplichtingen overeenkomstig dit regime handelen – op straffe van sancties of vergelding.
De mondiale gezondheidszorg stelt ons voor een andere reeks problemen. In een gemondialiseerde wereld kan een uitbraak van een besmettelijke ziekte in één land zich snel ontwikkelen tot een serieuze dreiging voor de volksgezondheid elders, zoals de afgelopen jaren is gebeurd met SARS, Ebola en Zika. Gelukkig is de notie van de soevereine verplichting in deze sfeer al vergevorderd: landen hebben de verantwoordelijkheid te proberen uitbraken van besmettelijke ziekten te ontdekken, op de geëigende manier te reageren en anderen in de hele wereld op de hoogte te stellen.
Als het over vluchtelingen gaat, is er geen substituut voor effectieve lokale actie, gericht op het voorkomen van situaties die in de eerste plaats tot grote vluchtelingenstromen leiden. In principe kan dit in specifieke omstandigheden een argument zijn voor humanitaire interventies. Maar het in de praktijk vertalen van dit principe zal moeilijk blijven, gezien de uiteenlopende politieke agenda's en de hoge kosten van effectief ingrijpen. Maar zelfs zonder consensus is er een sterk argument voor het verruimen van de geldstromen voor vluchtelingen, het verzekeren van hun menselijke behandeling, en het instellen van redelijke quota's voor hun herhuisvesting.
Handelsakkoorden zijn per definitie overeenkomsten met wederzijdse soevereine verplichtingen ten aanzien van importtarieven. Als een partij meent dat bepaalde verplichtingen niet worden nagekomen, is er de mogelijkheid van arbitrage via de Wereldhandelsorganisatie. Maar de zaken zijn minder duidelijk als het gaat over overheidssubsidies of valutamanipulatie. Het probleem is het definiëren van de juiste soevereine plichten op deze gebieden in toekomstige handelsovereenkomsten, en het creëren van mechanismen om regeringen ter verantwoording te kunnen roepen.
Voor het vestigen van het concept van soevereine plichten als peiler van de internationale orde zullen tientallen jaren van consultaties en onderhandelingen nodig zijn – en zelfs dan zullen de aanvaarding en de impact ervan ongelijk verdeeld zijn. Vooruitgang zal louter op vrijwillige basis geschieden, en van de landen zelf moeten komen, en niet zozeer van top-down-edicten. Realistisch gezien zal het moeilijk zijn overeenstemming te bereiken over welke specifieke soevereine verplichtingen staten hebben en hoe die moeten worden afgedwongen.
Wat de zaken er nog ingewikkelder op maakt, is dat de regering van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump een “America first”-doctrine heeft omarmd, die voor een groot deel onverenigbaar is met wat hier wordt geopperd. Als dit de aanpak van de VS blijft, zal de vooruitgang naar het bouwen van een soort orde waar de huidige, onderling verbonden wereld om vraagt alleen maar op gang kunnen komen als andere grote machten daar druk achter zetten. Het alternatief is dat we moeten wachten op de opvolger van Trump.
Nu is het tijd om de noodzakelijke gesprekken te beginnen. De mondialisering is van blijvende aard. Een beweging naar een nieuwe internationale orde die soevereine verplichtingen omvat is de beste manier om hiermee om te gaan. World Order 2.0, gebaseerd op soevereine verplichtingen, is zeker een ambitieus project – maar geboren uit realisme, niet uit idealisme.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
I am not quite sure why the title says "Welcome to". Even a cursory perusal of world affairs tells us that world order 2.0 as described in the article is ,shall we say, aspirational.
The article also inadvertently reveals the first serious problem with version 2.0. It speaks to global warming (aka climate change) as the first truly global task that has to be handled by the new order. Alas, human induced global warming is a tall tale that has basically been contradicted by the evidence. Now, given where Mr Haass lives his life, global warming is a self-evident truth, which is precisely the problem. In actual reality, outside of the bubble, continuing want for billions is the problem. This want sparks desperation, violence, state and otherwise, massive refugee problems, etc. In actual reality, US with 5% of the population uses 20% of world oil production. Which simply means that the want of the world cannot be resolved by oil based civilization. And therein lies an opportunity for reconciliation. All forms of alternative energy generation are welcome and needed to reduce the want of the world. More broadly, the lesson here is that any transnational organization of world 2.0 is subject to corruption that somehow needs to be corrected. This requires decentralization of power. As much as I loath Mr Trump and what he stands for, his presidency may have a beneficial side effect by giving voice to reason on climate change and forcing a common sense correction.
We do not need version 2.0, but a return to the guiding beacon of the cold war: supremacy of human rights over the state. The concept of human rights is eloquently expressed in the preamble to the US declaration of independence., which simply states that the state is there to serve an individual, not the other way around. Through generational forgetting we are facing a rebirth of a challenge to these ideas, which is also known under the name of fascism. We do not need nothing 2.0, but rather a vigorous defense of this guiding light before it is snuffed out and replaced by permanent warfare waged by tyrannical states. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
@Paul Daley, that sounds good and meritorious, but, as we expect the World Order 2.0 to be, building legitimacy on people's votes makes the system prone or sensitive to demagoguery. Democracy should mean something beyond voting, and accountability seems an optimal starting-point, but, are States willing to cede power? Ignorance s the best tool for manipulation.
The game is stuck. Read more
