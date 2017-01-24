13

L’Ordre mondial 2.0

NEW YORK – Depuis la paix de Westphalie qui mit fin, en 1648, à la guerre de Trente ans, le concept de souveraineté – le droit des pays à une existence indépendante et à l’autonomie – a constitué pendant presque quatre siècles le socle de l’ordre international. Et pour une bonne raison : comme nous avons pu le constater siècle après siècle – le nôtre ne fait pas exception –, un monde où la force viole les frontières est un monde d’instabilité et de conflit.

Mais dans un monde globalisé, ce système d’exploitation seulement fondé sur le respect de la souveraineté – appelons-le l’ordre mondial 1.0 – est devenu obsolète. Ce qui était local ne l’est plus aujourd’hui. Tous les lieux, ou peu s’en faut, sont accessibles à tous et à tout, des touristes et des terroristes aux réfugiés, des courriels, des maladies ou des dollars aux gaz à effet de serre. C’est pourquoi ce qui se passe à l’intérieur d’un pays ne peut plus concerner ce seul pays. Les réalités contemporaines plaident pour la mise à jour du système, pour un ordre mondial 2.0, fondé sur les « obligations attachées à la souveraineté », où les États souverains auront, outre leurs droits, des obligations envers les États tiers.

Un nouvel ordre international nécessitera aussi un ensemble élargi de normes et de dispositions, à commencer par des principes admis par tous qui fondent le statut d’État. Les gouvernements existants n’accepteraient de considérer les candidatures au statut d’État qu’à la condition qu’elles soient historiquement justifiées, qu’elles s’appuient sur des raisons incontournables, qu’elles jouissent du soutien de la population et que l’entité proposée soit viable.  

L’ordre mondial 2.0 doit encore comprendre des interdictions de pratiquer ou de favoriser, de quelque manière que ce soit, le terrorisme, et intégrer des normes renforcées proscrivant, ce qui ne fait pas aussi facilement l’unanimité, la dissémination ou l’usage d’armes de destruction massive. Dans l’état actuel des choses, si l’on convient généralement qu’il faut bloquer la prolifération en limitant l’accès des pays aux technologies et aux matières sensibles, le consensus se brise souvent devant le fait accompli de la prolifération. Ce sujet mériterait d’être discuté dans les rencontres bilatérales et multilatérales, non pour rechercher un accord formel, mais pour attirer l’attention sur l’option de la rigueur dans les sanctions, voire de l’action militaire, ce qui aurait sans doute pour effet de réduire les probabilités de prolifération.

Autre élément essentiel d’un nouvel ordre international : la coopération dans la lutte contre le changement climatique, qu’on peut considérer comme la manifestation emblématique de la mondialisation, puisque tous les pays sont exposés à ses effets, quelle que soit leur responsabilité. L’accord de Paris sur le climat, conclu en 2015, aux termes duquel les États acceptent de limiter leurs émissions et de fournir les moyens qui permettront aux pays pauvres de s’adapter, a fait un pas dans la bonne direction. Les progrès à cet égard doivent se poursuivre.

Le cyberespace représente le domaine le plus récent de l’activité internationale marqué tout autant par la coopération que par les conflits. Le but devrait être ici de mettre en place des dispositifs internationaux susceptibles d’encourager les usages bienveillants du cyberespace et de décourager les usages malveillants. Les États devraient alors respecter les cadres fixés, au titre des obligations attachées à leur souveraineté – faute de quoi ils encourraient des sanctions ou des mesures de rétorsion.

Les problèmes soulevés par la santé publique mondiale sont d’un autre ordre. Dans un monde globalisé, les maladies infectieuses, lorsqu’elles se déclarent dans un pays donné peuvent rapidement évoluer en une menace sanitaire grave pour d’autres pays, comme ce fut le cas ces dernières années du SRAS et des virus Ebola et Zika. Heureusement, la notion d’obligations attachées à la souveraineté a d’ores et déjà cours dans ce domaine : la détection des poussées épidémiques, mais aussi la formulation de la réponse appropriée et la communication de l’information sont engagent la responsabilité des États. 

Quant aux réfugiés, rien ne peut remplacer l’action locale si l’on veut prévenir des situations qui se soldent précisément par d’importants flux de de populations déplacées. C’est là, en principe, un argument en faveur de l’intervention humanitaire sous certaines conditions. Mais traduire ce principe en pratique demeurera difficile, étant donnée la divergence des agendas politiques et le coût élevé d’une intervention pour qu’elle soit efficace. Pourtant, même en l’absence de consensus, les arguments ne manquent pas en faveur d’une augmentation des fonds consacrés aux réfugiés comme de mesures qui leur garantissent d’être traités avec humanité et de quotas équitables pour leur réinstallation.

Les accords commerciaux sont, par définition, des pactes d’obligations réciproques attachées à la souveraineté, concernant les barrières tarifaires et non-tarifaires. Lorsqu’une partie pense que ces obligations ne sont pas respectées, elle peut solliciter un arbitrage auprès de l’Organisation mondiale du commerce. Les choses ne sont pourtant pas aussi claires lorsqu’il s’agit d’aides publiques ou de manipulation d’une devise. La difficulté réside dans la définition par les dispositifs futurs des obligations appropriées attachées dans ces domaines à la souveraineté et des mécanismes qui permettront de demander des comptes aux États.

Il faudra des décennies de consultations et de négociations pour établir les obligations attachées à la souveraineté comme concept structurant l’ordre international – et même alors, le degré d’adhésion qu’il suscitera et son impact ne seront pas partout les mêmes. Les progrès viendront du volontariat, des pays eux-mêmes, bien plus que d’édits venus d’en haut. Soyons réalistes, il sera difficile de parvenir à un accord sur les obligations spécifiques des États attachées à leur souveraineté et sur les façons dont elles doivent mises à exécution.

Pour compliquer encore les choses, l’administration du président des États-Unis Donald Trump a adopté la doctrine de « l’Amérique d’abord », dans une large mesure incompatible avec ce qui est suggéré ici. Si les États-Unis poursuivent dans cette voie, les avancées vers la construction du type d’ordre qu’exige le monde interconnecté d’aujourd’hui ne pourront être réalisées que sous l’impulsion d’autres grandes puissances – faute de quoi il faudra attendre le successeur de Trump. Ce ne serait pourtant pas là l’hypothèse la plus favorable ; elle laisserait les États-Unis et le reste du monde dans une condition bien pire qu’aujourd’hui.

Il est temps désormais d’entamer les conversations nécessaires. La mondialisation est là pour rester. La meilleure façon de s’y adapter est d’évoluer vers un nouvel ordre international qui prenne en compte les obligations attachées à la souveraineté. L’ordre mondial 2.0, fondé sur celles-ci, est évidemment un projet ambitieux. Il n’est pourtant pas dicté par l’idéalisme, mais par le réalisme.

