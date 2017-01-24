NEW YORK – Depuis la paix de Westphalie qui mit fin, en 1648, à la guerre de Trente ans, le concept de souveraineté – le droit des pays à une existence indépendante et à l’autonomie – a constitué pendant presque quatre siècles le socle de l’ordre international. Et pour une bonne raison : comme nous avons pu le constater siècle après siècle – le nôtre ne fait pas exception –, un monde où la force viole les frontières est un monde d’instabilité et de conflit.
Mais dans un monde globalisé, ce système d’exploitation seulement fondé sur le respect de la souveraineté – appelons-le l’ordre mondial 1.0 – est devenu obsolète. Ce qui était local ne l’est plus aujourd’hui. Tous les lieux, ou peu s’en faut, sont accessibles à tous et à tout, des touristes et des terroristes aux réfugiés, des courriels, des maladies ou des dollars aux gaz à effet de serre. C’est pourquoi ce qui se passe à l’intérieur d’un pays ne peut plus concerner ce seul pays. Les réalités contemporaines plaident pour la mise à jour du système, pour un ordre mondial 2.0, fondé sur les « obligations attachées à la souveraineté », où les États souverains auront, outre leurs droits, des obligations envers les États tiers.
Un nouvel ordre international nécessitera aussi un ensemble élargi de normes et de dispositions, à commencer par des principes admis par tous qui fondent le statut d’État. Les gouvernements existants n’accepteraient de considérer les candidatures au statut d’État qu’à la condition qu’elles soient historiquement justifiées, qu’elles s’appuient sur des raisons incontournables, qu’elles jouissent du soutien de la population et que l’entité proposée soit viable.
L’ordre mondial 2.0 doit encore comprendre des interdictions de pratiquer ou de favoriser, de quelque manière que ce soit, le terrorisme, et intégrer des normes renforcées proscrivant, ce qui ne fait pas aussi facilement l’unanimité, la dissémination ou l’usage d’armes de destruction massive. Dans l’état actuel des choses, si l’on convient généralement qu’il faut bloquer la prolifération en limitant l’accès des pays aux technologies et aux matières sensibles, le consensus se brise souvent devant le fait accompli de la prolifération. Ce sujet mériterait d’être discuté dans les rencontres bilatérales et multilatérales, non pour rechercher un accord formel, mais pour attirer l’attention sur l’option de la rigueur dans les sanctions, voire de l’action militaire, ce qui aurait sans doute pour effet de réduire les probabilités de prolifération.
Autre élément essentiel d’un nouvel ordre international : la coopération dans la lutte contre le changement climatique, qu’on peut considérer comme la manifestation emblématique de la mondialisation, puisque tous les pays sont exposés à ses effets, quelle que soit leur responsabilité. L’accord de Paris sur le climat, conclu en 2015, aux termes duquel les États acceptent de limiter leurs émissions et de fournir les moyens qui permettront aux pays pauvres de s’adapter, a fait un pas dans la bonne direction. Les progrès à cet égard doivent se poursuivre.
Le cyberespace représente le domaine le plus récent de l’activité internationale marqué tout autant par la coopération que par les conflits. Le but devrait être ici de mettre en place des dispositifs internationaux susceptibles d’encourager les usages bienveillants du cyberespace et de décourager les usages malveillants. Les États devraient alors respecter les cadres fixés, au titre des obligations attachées à leur souveraineté – faute de quoi ils encourraient des sanctions ou des mesures de rétorsion.
Les problèmes soulevés par la santé publique mondiale sont d’un autre ordre. Dans un monde globalisé, les maladies infectieuses, lorsqu’elles se déclarent dans un pays donné peuvent rapidement évoluer en une menace sanitaire grave pour d’autres pays, comme ce fut le cas ces dernières années du SRAS et des virus Ebola et Zika. Heureusement, la notion d’obligations attachées à la souveraineté a d’ores et déjà cours dans ce domaine : la détection des poussées épidémiques, mais aussi la formulation de la réponse appropriée et la communication de l’information sont engagent la responsabilité des États.
Quant aux réfugiés, rien ne peut remplacer l’action locale si l’on veut prévenir des situations qui se soldent précisément par d’importants flux de de populations déplacées. C’est là, en principe, un argument en faveur de l’intervention humanitaire sous certaines conditions. Mais traduire ce principe en pratique demeurera difficile, étant donnée la divergence des agendas politiques et le coût élevé d’une intervention pour qu’elle soit efficace. Pourtant, même en l’absence de consensus, les arguments ne manquent pas en faveur d’une augmentation des fonds consacrés aux réfugiés comme de mesures qui leur garantissent d’être traités avec humanité et de quotas équitables pour leur réinstallation.
Les accords commerciaux sont, par définition, des pactes d’obligations réciproques attachées à la souveraineté, concernant les barrières tarifaires et non-tarifaires. Lorsqu’une partie pense que ces obligations ne sont pas respectées, elle peut solliciter un arbitrage auprès de l’Organisation mondiale du commerce. Les choses ne sont pourtant pas aussi claires lorsqu’il s’agit d’aides publiques ou de manipulation d’une devise. La difficulté réside dans la définition par les dispositifs futurs des obligations appropriées attachées dans ces domaines à la souveraineté et des mécanismes qui permettront de demander des comptes aux États.
Il faudra des décennies de consultations et de négociations pour établir les obligations attachées à la souveraineté comme concept structurant l’ordre international – et même alors, le degré d’adhésion qu’il suscitera et son impact ne seront pas partout les mêmes. Les progrès viendront du volontariat, des pays eux-mêmes, bien plus que d’édits venus d’en haut. Soyons réalistes, il sera difficile de parvenir à un accord sur les obligations spécifiques des États attachées à leur souveraineté et sur les façons dont elles doivent mises à exécution.
Pour compliquer encore les choses, l’administration du président des États-Unis Donald Trump a adopté la doctrine de « l’Amérique d’abord », dans une large mesure incompatible avec ce qui est suggéré ici. Si les États-Unis poursuivent dans cette voie, les avancées vers la construction du type d’ordre qu’exige le monde interconnecté d’aujourd’hui ne pourront être réalisées que sous l’impulsion d’autres grandes puissances – faute de quoi il faudra attendre le successeur de Trump. Ce ne serait pourtant pas là l’hypothèse la plus favorable ; elle laisserait les États-Unis et le reste du monde dans une condition bien pire qu’aujourd’hui.
Il est temps désormais d’entamer les conversations nécessaires. La mondialisation est là pour rester. La meilleure façon de s’y adapter est d’évoluer vers un nouvel ordre international qui prenne en compte les obligations attachées à la souveraineté. L’ordre mondial 2.0, fondé sur celles-ci, est évidemment un projet ambitieux. Il n’est pourtant pas dicté par l’idéalisme, mais par le réalisme.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented Michael Public
You are right about the need for a World Order 2.0. You are wrong about the solution you propose, which is basically the sane old thing America has been trying to do since the start of the Cold War. The United Nations already exists for the purpose you describe but it is a toothless entity because America ignores its rules (invaded Iraq, under the regime you served) and sometimes refuses to pay their fees.
Rather, I think the World Order 2.0 needs to be focused on allowing voters to tighter control their governments, rather than allowing nations to bully invade other nations in the name of terrorism or fear of a pandemic. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Same", not "sane". Could also possibly be "insane". Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Well this is fun, let me try. I will try to get to a word about transition between 1.0 and 2.0.
Since we're starting at theory - I'd say governments and states don't have any intrinsic rights. Rights of governments and states are derived. It is *people* who have the fundamental right to form associations including governments and states. This right has traditionally been backed up the old fashioned way - by force.
I don't want to get too abstract, but the concept of rights itself is something that groups of people create for our mutual benefit.
Moving from theory to practice. At some point, it was determined that using force is not always necessary, that negotiations in a loose framework of "rules" is better for everyone. But these frameworks or joint beliefs or norms or whatever, they last while they last, and ultimately must reflect power relationships, or else they will be challenged.
A good international system is flexible enough to keep up with changing power dynamics, but not so flexible as to be gamed by manipulators of its procedures. Also it should handle the transitions smoothly.
Lastly and most importantly. Since power ultimately flows from groups of people, the following can and does happen. Governments or other groups abuse the root source of their power, and in doing so run afoul of it. These transitions can be very far from ideal, very destructive. The really obvious examples are 20th century communism, fascism. Nevertheless, those things happened because the system that preceded them failed in the manned described above.
So the last point is: a good international system must be one that can fail gracefully, because that will happen.
Lets ponder that. So far, World Order 1.0 is doing surprisingly well in this regard. Come to think of it, the USSR did fairly well too, given all the power and tensions that were bound up in it.
2 last remarks:
1. for terrorism... the de-facto definition of that is "violence against civilians when it is executed and/or supported by people who are not us". that makes it difficult to say anything meaningful about it
2. The interesting part of this essay is the "agreed-upon basis for statehood". Which is similar to the characteristic missing from international systems. How to take one apart gracefully when the time comes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Also, the author readily addresses "obligations" of sovereign entities, seemingly unaware that most sovereign governments have precious little sovereignty left, because the immense power of globalized trade, finance, technology and industry. Globalization is the common challenge, the force that disrupts sovereignty. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
While the specifics of the proposals in this article may be difficult to ponder, the fact is that at some point the construction of a new world order must start, somehow. Destructiveness can take us only so far. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Peace of Westphalia did not establish 'the right of countries to an independent existence' even amongst its signatories. Out of 109 delegations attending or otherwise involved, the vast majority lost their sovereignty by conquest or force majeure. Non Christian, non White powers were never considered as enjoying even such notional sovereignty as might be bruited, that too simply as a diplomatic fiction, till they gained countervailing power of a military or economic kind.
There has never been a world in which borders aren't forcibly violated- whether by us or against us- because the world is real, not some utopian fiction, and all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability.
We have never had an 'operating system' in which we respected anybody's sovereignty unless we had to or it paid better to do so. What great respect have we shown for Iraqi or Afghan or Libyan or Syrian sovereignty? Powerful countries have not scrupled to meddle in the internal politics of even countries they are friendly with. It has never been the case that 'what goes on inside a country' has been off limits for our policy makers. We were against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan before Osama got there. Why? We didn't like the way they treated their women. No doubt, Saudi Arabia isn't a perfect society but they have countervailing economic power- i.e. have bribed a lot of our top people. If that weren't the case, we'd happily have meddled in their internal politics. Indeed, for all we know, something of that sort might be happening right now.
The current 'international order' has a plethora of 'norms' and 'arrangements' most of which conflict with each other and all of which can be flouted with impunity by any country determined enough to do so.
Why speak of 'Bids for statehood'? Taiwan may have a good claim but they aren't going to be recognised any time soon, unless Trump goes tonto- in which case, sure, it can happen because it doesn't really matter anyway. Nothing with the word 'international' attached to it does.
Take 'climate change' agreements. Countries grow at different speeds. Those which cause a lot of pollution tend to be on a higher growth path and so their own planners start taking action now because that is what rational economic policy dictates. The old story about rich countries helping poor countries is baloney. Some of those 'rich countries' are running enormous deficits at the expense of 'poor countries'. There can be no transfer of resources here. The thing is a joke.
What about cybserspace? The real struggle here is between the State and the Citizen, not anything between States. International agreements can't be benign. They can only be either a nuisance or a waste of time.
Global health doesn't present any challenge at all unless diplomats crowd out Doctors. Let the Doctors alone and there is no problem. The Red Cross wasn't created by Diplomats. No doubt there are other organisations where a 'Diplomatic' mindset has caused Doctors to go crazy and do stupid things but the solution is to disintermediate the Diplomats and Public Intellectuals.
When it comes to refugees it is vital that truly transparent International Agencies promise everybody under the sun safe passage to decent accommodation, education and livelihoods next door to you.
Trump will not really disrupt that much on the ground even if everybody stops talking nonsense about a new International Order and gets a proper job for which they are actually qualified- like bagging groceries at Kwiksave.
Why? The World has always been real and realist theories give rise to not just Nash equilibria but also correlated ones.
Why pretend that History since 1664 has been one long interregnum of peace and mutual respect amongst sovereign nations which, only recently, has begun to fray at the seams?
Is Haas trying to show that Trump is actually smarter than all the vaunted bien pensant I.R mavens who have been adding noise to signal with their silly books all these years? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
You write "all complex biological processes involve conflict and instability." But that is only one side of the coin. All complex biological systems also involve elements of cooperation and stability. Read more
Comment Commented jonathan Story
The basis of governance is political consent. All that is happening around us is that peoples do not want to delegate unquantified powers to courts and bureaucracies over which they have not control whatsoever. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Who will enforce the World Order 2.0, what what will prevent the enforcers off taking over?
Like allways the enforcers will dictate the terms Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
This sounds like what a bunch 5th graders would say if asked the question: what do you think the world order ought to be? It is shocking to read such naïve, fairytale solutions to such a complex issue (kind of like the Everest of complex issues). Maybe legalizing it was not such a good idea as it seemed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
nowhere in this article is the word "corporation" mentioned. are globalized corporations and their globalized arms such as corp. funded "think tanks" in need of monitoring? are corporate actions and responsibilities in need of definition or restriction? who should be the overseers or beneficiaries of a global entity falsely called an "American" or "British" corporation with unlimited ability to "donate " to political parties? Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
good point Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Pairing sovereign obligations with sovereign rights is an interesting idea, but what would lend legitimacy to world order 2.0 when so many are so suspicious of agreements negotiated only among the elite of the various nations. Provision really has to be made for a popular voice in and eventually popular control of the various organizations that would protect sovereign rights and enforce sovereign obligations. How would that be managed? Read more
