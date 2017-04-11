Too Late to Compensate Free Trade’s Losers

CAMBRIDGE – It appears that a new consensus has taken hold these days among the world’s business and policy elites about how to address the anti-globalization backlash that populists such as Donald Trump have so ably exploited. Gone are the confident assertions that globalization benefits everyone: we must, the elites now concede, accept that globalization produces both winners and losers. But the correct response is not to halt or reverse globalization; it is to ensure that the losers are compensated.
The new consensus is stated succinctly by Nouriel Roubini: the backlash against globalization “can be contained and managed through policies that compensate workers for its collateral damage and costs,” he argues. “Only by enacting such policies will globalization’s losers begin to think that they may eventually join the ranks of its winners.”
This argument seems to make eminent sense, both economically and politically. Economists have long known that trade liberalization causes income redistribution and absolute losses for some groups, even as it enlarges a country’s overall economic pie. Therefore, trade deals unambiguously enhance national wellbeing only to the extent that winners compensate losers. Compensation also ensures support for trade openness from broader constituencies and should be good politics.
Prior to the welfare state, the tension between openness and redistribution was resolved either by large-scale emigration of workers or by re-imposing trade protection, especially in agriculture. With the rise of the welfare state, the constraint became less binding, allowing for more trade liberalization. Today the advanced countries that are the most exposed to the international economy are also those where safety nets and social insurance programs – welfare states – are the most extensive. Research in Europe has shown that losers from globalization within countries tend to favor more active social programs and labor-market interventions.
If opposition to trade has not become politically salient in Europe today, it is partly because such social protections remain strong there, despite having weakened in recent years. It is not an exaggeration to say that the welfare state and the open economy have been flip sides of the same coin during much of the twentieth century.
Compared to most European countries, the United States was a latecomer to globalization. Until recently, its large domestic market and relative geographical insulation provided considerable protection from imports, especially from low-wage countries. It also traditionally had a weak welfare state.
When the US began opening itself up to imports from Mexico, China, and other developing countries in the 1980s, one might have expected it to go the European route. Instead, under the sway of Reaganite and market-fundamentalist ideas, the US went in an opposite direction. As Larry Mishel, president of the Economic Policy Institute, puts it, “ignoring the losers was deliberate.” In 1981, the “trade adjustment assistance (TAA) program was one of the first things Reagan attacked, cutting its weekly compensation payments.”
The damage continued under subsequent, Democratic administrations. In Mishel’s words, “if free-traders had actually cared about the working class, they could have supported a full range of policies to support robust wage growth: full employment, collective bargaining, high labor standards, a robust minimum wage, and so on.” And all of this could have been done “before administering ‘shocks’ by expanding trade with low-wage countries.”
Could the US now reverse course, and follow the newly emergent conventional wisdom? Back in 2007, political scientist Ken Scheve and economist Matt Slaughter called for “a New Deal for globalization” in the US, one that would link “engagement with the world economy to a substantial redistribution of income.” In the US, they argued, this would mean adopting a much more progressive federal tax system.
Slaughter had served in a Republican administration, under President George W. Bush. It is an indication of how polarized the US political climate has become that it is impossible to imagine similar proposals coming out of Republican circles these days. The effort by Trump and his Congressional allies to emasculate former President Barack Obama’s signature health-insurance program reflected Republicans’ commitment to scaling back, not expanding, social protections.
Today’s consensus concerning the need to compensate globalization’s losers presumes that the winners are motivated by enlightened self-interest – that they believe buy-in from the losers is essential to maintain economic openness. Trump’s presidency has revealed an alternative perspective: globalization, at least as currently construed, tilts the balance of political power toward those with the skills and assets to benefit from openness, undermining whatever organized influence the losers might have had in the first place. Inchoate discontent about globalization, Trump has shown, can easily be channeled to serve an altogether different agenda, more in line with elites’ interests.
The politics of compensation is always subject to a problem that economists call “time inconsistency.” Before a new policy – say, a trade agreement – is adopted, beneficiaries have an incentive to promise compensation. Once the policy is in place, they have little interest in following through, either because reversal is costly all around or because the underlying balance of power shifts toward them.
The time for compensation has come and gone. Even if compensation was a viable approach two decades ago, it no longer serves as a practical response to globalization’s adverse effects. To bring the losers along, we will need to consider changing the rules of globalization itself.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (27)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Greg Posehn
Compensation of the disadvantaged seems right, but the trouble with compensating the losers is you create a dependency, by removing their incentive to adapt and become winners in another pursuit. The only way that I can see to redress the injustice to the those disadvantaged by trade is to spend on education and retraining. Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Well, yes, compensating one of the factors of production, namely labor, was obvious from the outset: https://goo.gl/p5m4BG
But do we know how on the necessary scale? Not quite yet: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WIdVnQEWdYgYYly9iKkesWCVhfINvbtwuVq2GMOxMbw/edit?usp=sharing Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
LL, You should consider using link (URL) shorteners. Try goo.gl/XhCZ9e as an example. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
' Compensate' must be a lot more than social programs. If company towns, and entire formerly industrial regions die from deindustrialization/ globalization, then broad public and private investments must produce new opportunities. Only relatively few young, better skilled and more flexible workers can pack up and just move. Many, if not most, do not. A service job at half the pay and no benefits is not an accepted 'opportunity'. Read more
Comment Commented Ollivier Bodin
DR may be somewhat optimist concerning Europe. According to most recent poll in France 24% are prepared to vote for a candidate prepared to withdraw from the EU, 18% for a candidate threatening to do it in absence of a full renegotiation, 8% for candidate that wants substantial changes of the rule of the game , 5% +/_ for few other "small" candidates who also want to withdraw from the EU Treaties and only 24% for one candidate accepting the treaties as they are...We also need to change the rules of Europeanisation .. Read more
Comment Commented Jorge Morales
I did not get why Prof. Rodrik believes that it is too late to compensate the losers. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter, the Bourbons do take the biscuit, that is their real heritage, sit back and relax. BTW I amazed how many Wolfgangs there are - its a real cracking name
Marie was maligned but thats nothing new Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH, The "Ancien Régime"? Really? Yes, indeed.
From "The elite’s Marie Antoinette moment" by Wolfgang Münchau in the FT.
"Some revolutions could have been avoided if the old guard had only refrained from provocation. There is no proof of a “let them eat cake” incident. But this is the kind of thing Marie Antoinette could have said. It rings true. The Bourbons were hard to beat as the quintessential out-of-touch establishment.
They have competition now.
Our global liberal democratic establishment is behaving in much the same way. At a time when Britain has voted to leave the EU, when Donald Trump has been elected US president, and Marine Le Pen is marching towards the Elysée Palace, we — the gatekeepers of the global liberal order — keep on doubling down. " Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
I dont have any problem with your comment because I am not an economist so none of my economic policies - if I had any - can be put into practice. My comments are simply observations. With regard to my last comment - I consider the National debt(s) is due to an attempt to maintain lifestyle in the West in the face of globalisation downforces. What else can it be. The fact it has nominally doubled in the US in a decade, some 70% in real terms and concurrently the economy has only just broken clear of the pre crash baseline indicates the size of the 'compensation' needed. Inequality increases asymmetry in income and can only reduce the tax revenue from the lower 50%. US FDI creating 1.6 million jobs in China loses a very large number of jobs in the US. Compensation at the right level is I suspect a near impossibility, as is UBI universal basic income which is just another form of compensation. These are all problems we are due to face in society and unfortunately it will be the young who face the biggest blowback. I comment because I find much of what is published by PS dubious and little short of status quo propaganda, although I have no problem with Dani R. The fact I agree with Dani is neither here nor there -my Maths Tutor used to remind me that the fact my answer agree with somebody else's meant nothing, we could both be wrong and both be wrong for entirely different reasons
History says unemployment and hunger tend to be catalysts. We face a dire situation with the world population doubling and in the West an ageing population massive debt burden and steadily and long term declining productivity. We also now have something new to contend with - smart software, a product which has effectively no replication cost once created, a unique characteristic in a product
“It is difficult for me to imagine what “personal liberty” is enjoyed by an unemployed hungry person" Stalin
"It is not these well-fed long-haired men that I fear, but the pale and the hungry-looking." - Julius Caesar
Or a lyric quote from Bob Marley
Them belly full but we hungry
A hungry mob is an angry mob
A rain a-fall but the dirt, it tough
A pot a-cook but the food no 'nough
I also have no problem with being challenged or challenging, because that is healthy debate
Keep challenging Pundalik, keep challenging, its good
Regards
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Steeve Hurst:
You economists thrive in juggling numbers and speculations. Can you show one lousy little example where a county, city or country has successfully put your ideas into practice with demonstrable success? Europe, N. America or S. America or anywhere? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jorge
Well we are not at 1792 yet, I hope we do not get there. 'History may not repeat but it sure does rhyme' - Mark Twain
The National Debt is a belief that must be garnished liberally. To reduce the debt it is necessary to take money from somebody with money. Usually people holding money are not the main recipients of the expenditure that created the debt so object to the debt reduction. Equally those benefiting from the debt object to its reduction. It also becomes more difficult if those beneficiaries also generate export income - such as the US industrial military complex which is responsible for 1/3rd of arms sales globally. I can see nothing but debt growth. If interests do rise then service costs rocket. Operation Twist was used by the Fed to push some of the problem into tomorrow. Eventually tomorrow becomes today. I would be only too happy to be proved wrong
Read more
Comment Commented Jorge Morales
Thanks for your reply, Steve.
You really think we are in a the midst of a revolution, like France in 1792?
Without a doubt, we face serious political, economic and social challenges, but they can be addressed by effective public policies.
With respect to the US budget deficit, it can be reduced by cutting expenses and increasing tax revenues. Its very existence is the result of ideologically biased wishful thinking (low taxes increase growth!) and misallocation of economic resources (e.g. defence spending).
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jorge
I appears Dani is suggesting there is new Ancien Régime which suffers the same conflicted position of 1792 France. They know the problem but are unable to act without damaging their position.
It is a simple question of the impossibility of effective compensation to resolve detriment. National debt growth is an indicator of an attempt by governments to compensate.
That the national debt has doubled in the US in a short period without much feelgood factor is an indicator of the size of the problem and suggests that Dani's broad appraisal is correct. The debt growth rate is unsustainable hence compensation cannot be delivered at the necessary volume to level the playing field.
Compensation proponents never deliver actuary figures as to how it can be delivered. If you sequestrated the 1% overnight how long would that largesse last.
In short there are real social problems on the near horizon in developed economies as they all have the same characteristics Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
What do you mean 'reversal is costly'? Reversal of what? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Nouriel Roubini: the backlash against globalization “can be contained and managed through policies that compensate workers for its collateral damage and costs,”
This Roubini position is an utter tosh and nonsense because it tries to pretend that a winner has parity with a compensated loser.
The issue is that a winner has independence within the system but the loser is given his compensations conditionally and loses independence. His compensation is determined by others in its scope and granted by others and can be withdrawn arbitrarily.
Anybody thinking a loser is the same as a winner is quite frankly nuts and is also almost certainly a winner talking from a winning position.
One fact is almost certain, financially a loser will be worse off than a winner otherwise there is no point in being a winner so on that single point a loser is destined to remain a loser.
The only time this will change is when there are more losers than winners which may well be soon, who knows. Until then discussion about compensating losers has decidedly strange medieval feudal undertones as though people can have different legal status and rights aka a caste system imposed on them. Good luck with that, every day could end up being Bastille Day Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
A nice little excellent article. America was built on the mindset " one is for himself" and "..pursuit of happiness". It seems ! it can't be reversed. The idea of compensation , any adequate security net etc are alien concepts and pleas founiversal health care etc are pinko's ideas. It is too late to teach majority with these ideas. So horses have bolted from the stable! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
A truly excellent review, but what is the reasoning to conclude that compensation of the losers is no longer of benefit?
We wish to "rewrite the rules", to prevent a runaway cycle of worsening inequality that is enabled by tech, globalization, fiscal policy, labor market deregulation policy, and financial deregulation policy.
Such rewriting will be done by either governmental or supernational bodies made up jointly of multiple governments. The composition of these governments, *while the rewriting of the rules happens*, matters a lot. Since western governments remain democratically elected, if the community of policy scholars advocates a "rewriting of the rules", it would be a prerequisite to try to support the election of governments that believe in this purpose -- something that varies today in western countries from dubious, to definitely not being the case. Thus a first step would be to buy some votes, and to do this, simple redistribution seems like an obvious avenue to explore. (There are other benefits too -- left-populism is far less destructive than right-populism).
+0.9875 Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
There is another aspect of this that Professor Rodrik does not mention. In the U.S. trade deals have typically been promoted by Democratic presidents. However, the actual votes have come from Republicans. NAFTA is a good example. Democratic Senators were split (27/26). Republican Senators were strongly favorable (34/12). Democratic members of the House were opposed (102/156). Republican members of the House supported NAFTA (132/43).
This pattern of Democratic presidents supporting "free trade" and elected Democrats opposing it, has continued to the present. Obama got his TIPP, and TPP votes from Republicans, not Democrats. The final TPP vote was 219/211. Democrats opposed the TPP (28/157). Republicans supported it (191/54).
The point of all this should be clear. Trade deals only pass in the U.S. with Republican support. If trade deals included compensation for the "losers", Republican support would be near zero. A few more Democrats might favor trade deals if they had compensation. However, Republican opposition would be near unanimous. Traditional Republicans (the #nevertrump crowd) don't support trade deals because they are good for America, they support trade deals because they are good for the corporate elite.
If trade deals, came with tax hikes to compensate the "losers", traditional Republicans would vote no. State differently, "free trade" is only acceptable to traditional Republicans if it makes the rich richer and the poor poorer. Of course, plenty of Democrats are fully in agreement. Obama called the "losers" "bitter clingers". Hillary called them "deplorables". The elite consensus, that the losers from globalization should not be compensated is very strong in the U.S. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
AHW, the motives for the “all gains, no compensation” mindset (in the U.S.) are not easily discernable (at least to me). Part of it is obvious, Presidents (typically, but not exclusively Democrats) haven’t asked for any compensation, so why would any be offered? Obama (or Clinton) could have demanded massive offsets, as the price for his (their) support for the TPP or NAFTA. He (and Clinton) never even tried.
Part of it is the (was the) prevalent mythology, that “everyone gains from trade”. Since “everyone gains”, there was/is no need for compensation. You would be hard pressed to find any serious economist who would privately make any such claim. In public, such dogmatic (and quite wrong) statements remain nearly universal from economists and non-economists alike (Professor Rodrik is rare exception). Note that the “free trade benefits everyone” ideology isn’t limited (in the USA) to the corporate elites who directly profit from such policies. The liberal/left media is quite rigid on the subject. In the U.S., “protectionism” is a scare word that can be (and is) used to silence any serious discussion. The political power of “protectionism” is on a par with “nativism” and “racism”.
It can be argued that Pareto optimal outcomes are possible with the some of the gains from trade being used to compensate the losers. However, that approach presumes that “free trade” policies can only prevail if they are Pareto optimal. U.S. history demonstrates otherwise. Why would the advocates of “free trade” agree to give up anything if they don’t have to. If you can have your cake and eat it to, why not?
The question of how to compensate the losers from “free trade” is quite real. To date, very little of substance has been offered (even assuming funds were available). In the U.S. “compensation” has amounted (so far) to food stamps, disability payments, Obamacare, and Opioids. If that sounds dismal, it should. Other countries have larger welfare states. However, I don’t see too many “compensation” success stories abroad. The UK has single-payer health care. The geography of the Brexit votes shows that the losers from “free trade” aren’t thrilled about the status quo. Canada has suffered large manufacturing employment losses in recent years. However, the natural resources boom has (apparently) offset those losses. That is clearly not true in the U.S.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter S
Your last comment was interesting. Thanx for posting it Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
PB, A few notes. The TPP vote data was just for the U.S. House of Representatives. That would be obvious to an American (the Senate only has 100 members), but may not be obvious outside of the U.S.
The other note is that the vote totals show that elected Democrats are far more skeptical of "free trade" than elected Republicans. That is quite true (except for Democratic presidents obviously)
However, voters are a different matter. Strangely enough, Democratic voters are more favorable towards "free trade" than elected Democrats. Presumably this reflects the preponderance of upscale elites in the Democratic party (who think they benefit from "free trade") and minorities (who generally don't care about trade much, if at all).
The Republicans are the reverse and to a much greater degree. Elected Republicans (save for Trump) tend to be rabidly pro "free trade" (for example, Paul Ryan). By contrast, Republican voters are very opposed to "free trade". The gap in the Republican party between voters and politicians is (was) vast. The easiest way to understand Trump is that Republican voters (finally) elected someone who expresses their views. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Alisdair
The objective is the lowest cost option, which is the break point to avoid civil unrest. In this the Government behaves in a very similar manner to a listed company where broadly adverse measures are often used with the excuse shareholder dividends must be maximised legally to the benefit of the shareholders. You are looking at the development of a shareholder society where taxpayers are progressively treated differently to recipients of public funding. This is done to protect taxpayers interests. You might recognise some of these messages already. Maximum publicity will be given to dealing with rule breakers and no limit will be placed on privacy invasion in order to investigate potential rule breakers
Actually debt is a very effective tool in keeping unruly elements under control. There is a direct correlation in the UK between Thatcher introducing the 'Right to Buy' council houses - which was a blue collar take up and a abrupt reduction in strikes. You do not strike if you will lose your house and maybe in a cardboard box. Running up an arrears on a council owned property was however a completely different thing - not least because court action took months and repayment agreements had to be explored. This whole ingenious approach has been extended to a prescriptive policy re unemployment whereby controls are put in place to ensure compliance or sanction.
You can expect a similar development if a UBI or compensation ever occurs, it will have punitive strings attached
Therefore civil unrest will only occur under quite extreme conditions with a mass effect - therefore when and if it does occur it will be nasty and quite likely involve military deployment
The rule book will always be used to lower the break point cost of civil unrest Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
@Peter Schaeffer
You make and excellent point, which leads into the next question: Why?
Is it because they do not want to or, once the cost of compensation is calculated it is too high (maybe higher than the gains from the increased trade).
Also how would people be 'compensated'? Being offered indefinite welfare doesn't seem either equitable or sustainable. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter,
I have never met a vampire personally, but I don't know what might happen tomorrow. Bela Lugosi Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Very interesting numbers... I didn't realize there was such a difference. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The social is DEAD, it is not only dead the hammered a stake through its heart and buried it six feet under. The winners are not only not interested in compensating the losers they OWN the government outright and can make sure it never happens. I agree that ship has sailed even if the winners were inclined to help the losers it is to late. The hate and rage at globalization and the "Globalist Elites" isn't going to change. I suspect one of 3 things will happen:
1) The US will continue holding elections but the results will be "fixed" to maintain the Status Quo either by controlling who gets to run or by controlling who counts the votes. Either way effectively an Oligarchy.
2) A populist of the Left or Right who makes Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump look like moderates.
3) The losers abandoning the Ballot box for the gun because the Ballot box is complete and utter waste of time. As everyone who pays enough attention to read this knows the only policies that are getting carried out by either party are only those that benefit the winners. I hate mention this to you folks in your Globalists paradise but the peasants and peons are catching on that none of our "Elites" can be bothered to even pretend they care about the losers.
I don't see a fourth alternative because the only ones who could actually change anything are the ones doing well out of the current system and have no interest in changing it.
I must offer my congratulations, the Elites of the Corporate, Academic and Government have not only killed the middle class, and the US economy but it looks likely you have completed the trifecta by killing democracy as well. For under none of these scenarios does democratic or republican type government survive.
Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
There are a series of things that could be said. The first is that the destruction of democracy must be reversed. The New Democrats, as Bill Clinton said, have an economic program near to Eisenhower, and Hillary, an Goldwaterite and McCarthyite in her youth, is follows both policies today.
This the party of the left. The same has happened in Europe.
Russia has perfectly free elections in the sense of multiple candidates and freedom to vote freely for them. But we know Russia does not meaningful democracy because of the restrictions on those who can get on the ballot.
It is the same here. A Clinton runs against a Republican esttblishment that is further to the right. Even a Christie at a time of great dissatifaction ran on a program of reducing Medicare and Social Security.
Think about the Gorsush nomination. Simple majority rule found throughout western Europe is called a nuclear option!!!
And in Europe the main purpose of EU is end the power of democracy.
The 21 most rural states have 42 Senators when they have 21% of the vote. They have less population than California, New York, and Illinois combined who have 6 Senators.
Think about the fact that the poor states are the red states
To be sure, the most rural states are the poor ones. Their overrepresentation should give extra power to the poor. Yet, the poor states are red--the conservative ones. The so-called left-wing blue states are the rich ones. "Left" now means bathrooms and support for students who suppress free speech.
Immigration and refugees are so explosive because their consequence--and often purpose--is to ensure that the poor are grossly underreperesented in the political sphere. Illegals are given sanctuary in wealthy cities in large part because they cannot vote for social welfare measure.
What if we had the de facto rules of most of the 19th century when immigrants were given the vote immediatlely--or within a year. Do you think the rich (the top 20% who earn over $130,000 family income) would welcome 18 year old "children" if they could vote for their economic interests immediately??? Do you think that there would be such pressure to admit refugees here and in Europe if they could vote immediately??? Really???
We are in the early stages of the democratic revolution of 1848.It is time to re-democratize. The income redistrbution is more important than Rodrik says. Since the botttom in 2009, the market tripled and wages for 90% were stagnant. The main economic program of the left-wing party of Obama and Hillary was no tax increase on those under $250,000--that is. the top 5% to 20%--the rich who own stocks.
A tripling of the Dow from 6500 to 20,000 is visible enough. A triping from 20,000 to 60,000 is utterly explosive. We have had no recession for 9 years. What happens when there is another?
Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.