Federalismo y resistencia progresista en Estados Unidos

BERKELEY – El año 2016 trajo consigo un ascenso del populismo en Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y muchos otros países desarrollados. El estancamiento de los ingresos, las inciertas oportunidades de avance económico y un amplio descontento provocado por la pérdida de fe en el progreso llevaron a los votantes a apoyar a candidatos que prometen devolver el poder al “pueblo” y sacudir los cimientos de unos sistemas “arreglados” por la dirigencia política tradicional para favorecer a una “élite” corrupta. En Estados Unidos, la creciente diversidad étnica, las tensiones raciales contenidas y los cambios en las costumbres sociales echaron más leña al fuego electoral.
Un prolongado proceso de debilitamiento de la confianza de los estadounidenses en el gobierno federal culminó con la victoria de Donald Trump en la elección presidencial de noviembre: pese a los altos niveles de aprobación pública del presidente Barack Obama, sólo el 19% de los estadounidenses creen que el gobierno federal hace lo correcto. Dadas las prioridades tradicionales de los republicanos (visibles en las designaciones del presidente electo Trump para el gabinete), es probable una reducción de programas del gobierno federal (con la notable excepción del gasto en defensa). Irónicamente, los recortes de gasto en salud, educación, capacitación laboral y medioambiente, sumados a grandes rebajas regresivas de los impuestos personales y corporativos, derivarán más riqueza hacia la “élite” y afectarán a programas que benefician a la mayoría de las familias.
Pero los grandes retos sociales y económicos que son objeto de los programas federales no desaparecerán: en vez de eso, una cuota mayor de la responsabilidad de hacerles frente recaerá sobre los gobiernos estatales y locales, que tendrán que abordarlos con soluciones innovadoras. De hecho, la respuesta al trumpismo es el “federalismo progresista”: la búsqueda de objetivos políticos progresistas por medio de la considerable autoridad que el sistema federal estadounidense delega a los gobiernos de nivel subnacional.
Las encuestas anuales de Gallup siguen mostrando que una mayoría de los estadounidenses confía en la capacidad de solución de problemas de los gobiernos de sus estados (62%) y locales (71%). En una encuesta de Pew realizada en 2014, sólo el 25% dijo estar satisfecho con la dirección de la política nacional, pero el 60% aprobó la gobernanza de su comunidad local. Y la Constitución de los Estados Unidos da a los estados margen para funcionar como lo que Louis Brandeis (miembro de la Suprema Corte entre 1916 y 1939) llamó laboratorios de democracia, por su posibilidad de experimentar políticas innovadoras sin poner en riesgo al resto del país.
La historia ofrece muchos ejemplos de experimentos exitosos. Los gobiernos de nivel estatal y local fueron los primeros en crear sistemas de educación pública primaria y secundaria, así como universidades e institutos terciarios estatales. California, Wyoming y otros estados, al habilitar el voto femenino, alentaron la aprobación de la Decimonovena Enmienda (que extendió el derecho de voto a todas las mujeres adultas). Los programas de transición al empleo de Michigan y Wisconsin sirvieron de modelo para la reforma del sistema federal de asistencia social durante el gobierno del presidente Bill Clinton, y el Obamacare se basa en el sistema de salud de Massachusetts, que se introdujo durante la gobernación del republicano Mitt Romney.
Asimismo, de 2000 a 2014, con la aprobación de una variedad de políticas de energía (que incluyen desde planes generales de combate al cambio climático hasta normas obligatorias sobre uso de energías renovables), 33 estados redujeron las emisiones de dióxido de carbono sin dejar de expandir sus economías. Más recientemente, algunos estados introdujeron precios a las emisiones mediante sistemas de límites e intercambio de licencias, y muchos están cerca de cumplir las metas de energía limpia propuestas por Obama. La mitad de los estados de la Unión han aprobado alguna forma de legalización de la marihuana, y ocho adoptaron la legalización total. Tres estados implementaron leyes que proveen licencia familiar paga, y hay otro en camino. Diecinueve estados recibieron 2017 con aumentos del salario mínimo.
Y la lista sigue. Pueden encontrarse ejemplos exitosos de federalismo progresista en una amplia variedad de áreas, entre ellas: salud, reforma carcelaria, educación superior y capacitación para el empleo, emprendedorismo, protección y beneficios para trabajadores de la “economía del trabajo temporal” y contratos públicos con pago por resultados. La cooperación, la colaboración y la negociación (entre actores privados y públicos, organizaciones lucrativas y no lucrativas, republicanos y demócratas) son elementos esenciales en todos ellos, así como en los numerosos ejemplos de políticas innovadoras y participación cívica en el nivel local descritos por James Fallows en un artículo reciente y en un futuro libro.
Para alentar a gobiernos estatales y locales a implementar políticas innovadoras, el gobierno federal suele asumir el papel de capitalista de riesgo, y les propone objetivos medibles e incentivos en vez de imponerles soluciones. Obama fue un promotor de esta estrategia, por medio de concursos interestatales como el programa Race to the Top [Carrera a la cima] del Departamento de Educación, subvenciones federales a la innovación social para los gobiernos estatales y locales, y la ampliación de Medicaid. El vicepresidente electo Mike Pence está orgulloso de los resultados de la ampliación de Medicaid en Indiana durante su gobernación (pero a octubre de 2016, seguían sin participar en el programa diecinueve estados, sobre todo del sur y centro del país, que así negaban un seguro de salud a más de 2,5 millones de personas de bajos recursos).
El estado de California, sexta economía más grande del mundo, con una población de casi 40 millones de personas que parece el futuro de los Estados Unidos y con un gobierno demócrata unido y responsable, es un modelo de lo que puede lograr el federalismo progresista. Ha sido líder en la ampliación de los derechos de las mujeres, los trabajadores rurales, los inmigrantes y las minorías sexuales, entre otros. También ha estado en la vanguardia en protección del medioambiente y lucha contra el cambio climático, con ejemplos que incluyen la fijación de normas estrictas para el consumo de energía y las emisiones de los autos (convertidas en ley federal en 2016) y la adopción precursora de sistemas de precios a las emisiones. Hace poco el gobernador Jerry Brown prometió enfáticamente que si el gobierno de Trump recorta la financiación federal de satélites meteorológicos, el estado lanzará sus propios satélites.
California también puede ser líder en resistencia progresista, o “federalismo no cooperativo”, negándose a ejecutar políticas federales a las que se oponga. Muchas ciudades californianas, y el estado mismo, ya actúan como “jurisdicciones santuario”, que limitan la cooperación con las autoridades federales para proteger a los inmigrantes indocumentados en riesgo de deportación. Por ley, la fiscalización migratoria es responsabilidad del gobierno federal, pero en la práctica, este no cuenta con recursos suficientes. Los inmensos recortes de gasto y personal prometidos por Trump agravarán esa escasez, lo que obligará al gobierno federal a delegar una parte mayor de la tarea a las autoridades estatales y locales. Hace poco la legislatura de California manifestó su oposición, mediante la presentación de proyectos de ley que proponen financiar servicios de defensa legal para inmigrantes que se enfrenten a la deportación y prohibir por razones constitucionales el uso de recursos locales y estatales para tareas de fiscalización migratoria.
Trump ya amenazó con recortar fondos federales a las ciudades santuario, pero esas tácticas de presión le resultarán cada vez más difíciles de aplicar, por un reciente fallo de la Suprema Corte contra la asignación discrecional de fondos como forma de obligar a las autoridades estatales a implementar políticas federales.
Tal vez recordaremos 2016 como el año en que el populismo regresó al poder en Estados Unidos. Pero también puede ser recordado como el inicio de una nueva era de federalismo y resistencia progresista, promovida por gobiernos estatales y locales cuyos ciudadanos les confiaron la tarea de ayudar a mejorar sus vidas y sus comunidades.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
People in Hawaii and Oregon should familiarise themselves with Henry George and taxing land values. Those two States will be critical in be biggest fight for a just society we will see in our lifetimes. Successfully implementing a tax on land values in those States will facilitate a political challenge to Prop 13 in California and thereafter passage of the policy in the country's largest economy. After that, it will be only a matter of time before we elimate poverty by using the receipts of the tax on land values to fund a form of universal basic income. Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America, and a united and responsible Democratic government, California is a model of what progressive federalism can accomplish...........
Ya lost me right there, and you expose your bias. California is a slow motion train wreck. No housing in SF unless your a plutocrat. Businesses and the wealthy fleeing the state due to excessive taxation. A sanctuary state sheltering illegal aliens while flouting the Law. The best thing that California could do would be to secede. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I love it. Calling illegal aliens, illegal, gets a comment about illegal aliens deleted. "Illegal aliens" is simply a statement of the facts. "Undocumented immigrants" is PC fakery. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, I wrote a somewhat detailed reply, but alas it was deleted. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What are you talking about Peter Schaeffer? Do you imagine that there is some Grand Censor here that sits around passing judgement on all of our rants? What a job that would be! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens.
One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas.
Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps.
The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches.
Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment.
Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
"Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens. One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas. Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps. The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches. Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment."
...
"Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. "
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The correct term is "illegal aliens", not "undocumented immigrants". Illegals have lots of documents... Ids from their own countries, stolen ids from Americans, etc. They are heavily documented, not just legal in the USA. An immigrant is defined (under U.S. law) as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Illegals are (wait for it), illegal. Read more
Comment Commented Thaomas H
This is fine as far as it goes, but lots of the market failures, externalities and income disparities that we wish to address can only e done (or done efficiently) at the Federal level Indeed, climate change needs to be addressed internationally. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few decades ago, the slogan was "segregation now, segregation forever". The updated version is "illegals now, illegals forever". Criminality and bigotry don't change. Only the intended targets. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rearden
This article is carefully written in Leftist code and it is dead wrong. Trump could easily disband the Bureau of Land Manage by stripping it of funding. He could then put that money to work elsewhere, such as the DHS and the Immigration Service. There are any number of large Federal Bureaucracies that can be and should be sacrificed for the greater good of these United States. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few years ago, a number of states practiced “uncooperative federalism” by ignoring Civil Rights laws and maintaining segregation. It didn't work. Now “uncooperative federalism” is going to be used to protect illegals (yes, illegal aliens are illegal, not "undocumented"). It won't work either. States don't get to choose what laws they obey. Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Is Project Syndicate suddenly a partisan site? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Luke Lea wins this. The range of opinion on PS is quite limited. The writers range from 'neoliberalism now, neoliberalism forever' to 'neoliberalism is having problems, but we have no idea what to do'. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Project Syndicate is not, and never was, a monolithic site; as difficult as that may be for the weak, dichotomizing mind to conceive. Read more
Comment Commented Alex N
all the progressives I know were very anti-federalism up until recently. It's like all of a sudden they think the federal government shouldn't run roughshot over states rights. they were super pro the federal government controlling the states when they thought Bernie had a shot at winning Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Well, don't bite the hand that feeds you. Progressists were federalists in an attempt to lift the Midwest and rust belt, until they turned away and not only didn’t acknowledge the help the wealthiest states were providing, but are now tuning and challenging the progressive states. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The new Federalism may work for California, but it will be the express land to hell's seventh circle for a lot of us in states like Texas. Read more
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.