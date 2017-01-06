18

Federalismo y resistencia progresista en Estados Unidos

BERKELEY – El año 2016 trajo consigo un ascenso del populismo en Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y muchos otros países desarrollados. El estancamiento de los ingresos, las inciertas oportunidades de avance económico y un amplio descontento provocado por la pérdida de fe en el progreso llevaron a los votantes a apoyar a candidatos que prometen devolver el poder al “pueblo” y sacudir los cimientos de unos sistemas “arreglados” por la dirigencia política tradicional para favorecer a una “élite” corrupta. En Estados Unidos, la creciente diversidad étnica, las tensiones raciales contenidas y los cambios en las costumbres sociales echaron más leña al fuego electoral.

Un prolongado proceso de debilitamiento de la confianza de los estadounidenses en el gobierno federal culminó con la victoria de Donald Trump en la elección presidencial de noviembre: pese a los altos niveles de aprobación pública del presidente Barack Obama, sólo el 19% de los estadounidenses creen que el gobierno federal hace lo correcto. Dadas las prioridades tradicionales de los republicanos (visibles en las designaciones del presidente electo Trump para el gabinete), es probable una reducción de programas del gobierno federal (con la notable excepción del gasto en defensa). Irónicamente, los recortes de gasto en salud, educación, capacitación laboral y medioambiente, sumados a grandes rebajas regresivas de los impuestos personales y corporativos, derivarán más riqueza hacia la “élite” y afectarán a programas que benefician a la mayoría de las familias.

Pero los grandes retos sociales y económicos que son objeto de los programas federales no desaparecerán: en vez de eso, una cuota mayor de la responsabilidad de hacerles frente recaerá sobre los gobiernos estatales y locales, que tendrán que abordarlos con soluciones innovadoras. De hecho, la respuesta al trumpismo es el “federalismo progresista”: la búsqueda de objetivos políticos progresistas por medio de la considerable autoridad que el sistema federal estadounidense delega a los gobiernos de nivel subnacional.

Las encuestas anuales de Gallup siguen mostrando que una mayoría de los estadounidenses confía en la capacidad de solución de problemas de los gobiernos de sus estados (62%) y locales (71%). En una encuesta de Pew realizada en 2014, sólo el 25% dijo estar satisfecho con la dirección de la política nacional, pero el 60% aprobó la gobernanza de su comunidad local. Y la Constitución de los Estados Unidos da a los estados margen para funcionar como lo que Louis Brandeis (miembro de la Suprema Corte entre 1916 y 1939) llamó laboratorios de democracia, por su posibilidad de experimentar políticas innovadoras sin poner en riesgo al resto del país.

La historia ofrece muchos ejemplos de experimentos exitosos. Los gobiernos de nivel estatal y local fueron los primeros en crear sistemas de educación pública primaria y secundaria, así como universidades e institutos terciarios estatales. California, Wyoming y otros estados, al habilitar el voto femenino, alentaron la aprobación de la Decimonovena Enmienda (que extendió el derecho de voto a todas las mujeres adultas). Los programas de transición al empleo de Michigan y Wisconsin sirvieron de modelo para la reforma del sistema federal de asistencia social durante el gobierno del presidente Bill Clinton, y el Obamacare se basa en el sistema de salud de Massachusetts, que se introdujo durante la gobernación del republicano Mitt Romney.

Asimismo, de 2000 a 2014, con la aprobación de una variedad de políticas de energía (que incluyen desde planes generales de combate al cambio climático hasta normas obligatorias sobre uso de energías renovables), 33 estados redujeron las emisiones de dióxido de carbono sin dejar de expandir sus economías. Más recientemente, algunos estados introdujeron precios a las emisiones mediante sistemas de límites e intercambio de licencias, y muchos están cerca de cumplir las metas de energía limpia propuestas por Obama. La mitad de los estados de la Unión han aprobado alguna forma de legalización de la marihuana, y ocho adoptaron la legalización total. Tres estados implementaron leyes que proveen licencia familiar paga, y hay otro en camino. Diecinueve estados recibieron 2017 con aumentos del salario mínimo.

Y la lista sigue. Pueden encontrarse ejemplos exitosos de federalismo progresista en una amplia variedad de áreas, entre ellas: salud, reforma carcelaria, educación superior y capacitación para el empleo, emprendedorismo, protección y beneficios para trabajadores de la “economía del trabajo temporal” y contratos públicos con pago por resultados. La cooperación, la colaboración y la negociación (entre actores privados y públicos, organizaciones lucrativas y no lucrativas, republicanos y demócratas) son elementos esenciales en todos ellos, así como en los numerosos ejemplos de políticas innovadoras y participación cívica en el nivel local descritos por James Fallows en un artículo reciente y en un futuro libro.

Para alentar a gobiernos estatales y locales a implementar políticas innovadoras, el gobierno federal suele asumir el papel de capitalista de riesgo, y les propone objetivos medibles e incentivos en vez de imponerles soluciones. Obama fue un promotor de esta estrategia, por medio de concursos interestatales como el programa Race to the Top [Carrera a la cima] del Departamento de Educación, subvenciones federales a la innovación social para los gobiernos estatales y locales, y la ampliación de Medicaid. El vicepresidente electo Mike Pence está orgulloso de los resultados de la ampliación de Medicaid en Indiana durante su gobernación (pero a octubre de 2016, seguían sin participar en el programa diecinueve estados, sobre todo del sur y centro del país, que así negaban un seguro de salud a más de 2,5 millones de personas de bajos recursos).

El estado de California, sexta economía más grande del mundo, con una población de casi 40 millones de personas que parece el futuro de los Estados Unidos y con un gobierno demócrata unido y responsable, es un modelo de lo que puede lograr el federalismo progresista. Ha sido líder en la ampliación de los derechos de las mujeres, los trabajadores rurales, los inmigrantes y las minorías sexuales, entre otros. También ha estado en la vanguardia en protección del medioambiente y lucha contra el cambio climático, con ejemplos que incluyen la fijación de normas estrictas para el consumo de energía y las emisiones de los autos (convertidas en ley federal en 2016) y la adopción precursora de sistemas de precios a las emisiones. Hace poco el gobernador Jerry Brown prometió enfáticamente que si el gobierno de Trump recorta la financiación federal de satélites meteorológicos, el estado lanzará sus propios satélites.

California también puede ser líder en resistencia progresista, o “federalismo no cooperativo”, negándose a ejecutar políticas federales a las que se oponga. Muchas ciudades californianas, y el estado mismo, ya actúan como “jurisdicciones santuario”, que limitan la cooperación con las autoridades federales para proteger a los inmigrantes indocumentados en riesgo de deportación. Por ley, la fiscalización migratoria es responsabilidad del gobierno federal, pero en la práctica, este no cuenta con recursos suficientes. Los inmensos recortes de gasto y personal prometidos por Trump agravarán esa escasez, lo que obligará al gobierno federal a delegar una parte mayor de la tarea a las autoridades estatales y locales. Hace poco la legislatura de California manifestó su oposición, mediante la presentación de proyectos de ley que proponen financiar servicios de defensa legal para inmigrantes que se enfrenten a la deportación y prohibir por razones constitucionales el uso de recursos locales y estatales para tareas de fiscalización migratoria.

Trump ya amenazó con recortar fondos federales a las ciudades santuario, pero esas tácticas de presión le resultarán cada vez más difíciles de aplicar, por un reciente fallo de la Suprema Corte contra la asignación discrecional de fondos como forma de obligar a las autoridades estatales a implementar políticas federales.

Tal vez recordaremos 2016 como el año en que el populismo regresó al poder en Estados Unidos. Pero también puede ser recordado como el inicio de una nueva era de federalismo y resistencia progresista, promovida por gobiernos estatales y locales cuyos ciudadanos les confiaron la tarea de ayudar a mejorar sus vidas y sus comunidades.

