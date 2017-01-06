18

Федерализм и прогрессивное сопротивление в Америке

БЕРКЛИ – 2016-й стал годом нарастающего популизма в США, Великобритании и многих других развитых странах. На фоне стагнации доходов, сужения экономических перспектив и потери веры в прогресс, что усиливает повсеместное недовольство, избиратели начали поддерживать кандидатов, которые обещают вернуть власть «народу» и встряхнуть систему, «коррумпированную» политическими лидерами основных партий в пользу «элит». В США топливом для электорального огня послужили также рост этнического разнообразия, тлеющее расовое напряжение, изменение социальных норм.

Длительная эрозия доверия к федеральному правительству США достигла кульминационной точки с победой Дональда Трампа на президентских выборах в ноябре. У президента Барака Обамы был высокий рейтинг поддержки, но при этом только 19% американцев верили, что федеральное правительство действует правильно. Учитывая традиционные республиканские приоритеты, проявившиеся, например, в выборе членов будущей президентской администрации Трампа, программы федерального правительства (за исключением обороны), скорее всего, пойдут под нож. Ирония в том, что сокращение расходов на здравоохранение, образование, профессиональную подготовку и экологию на фоне значительного регрессивного снижения персональных и корпорати��ных налогов, приведёт к дальнейшему обогащению «элиты» в ущерб программам, которые сейчас приносят пользу большинству домохозяйств.

Однако серьёзные социальные и экономические проблемы, которые помогали решать эти федеральные программы, никуда не исчезнут. Ответственность за них теперь просто в большей степени ляжет на плечи местных властей, которым придётся искать инновационные пути их решения. Более того, ответом на «трампизм» является именно «прогрессивный федерализм»: достижение прогрессивных политических целей путём использования значительных полномочий, делегированных региональным (субнациональным) властям в федеральной системе США.

По данным ежегодного опроса Gallup, большинство американцев по-прежнему доверяет правительствам штатов (62%) и местным властям (71%), считая, что они решают их проблемы. По данным исследования, проведённого Pew в 2014 году, 60% респондентов были удовлетворены качеством управления на местном уровне, но только 25% были довольны направлением национальной политики. Конституция США позволяет штатам в индивидуальном порядке действовать в качестве, говоря словами судьи Брэндайса, лабораторий демократии: экспериментировать с инновационной политикой, не создавая при этом угроз для всей страны.

Имеется богатая и длительная история успеха подобных экспериментов. Правительства штатов и местные власти были инициаторами создания государственной системы начального и среднего образования, а также региональных колледжей и университетов. Калифорния, Вайоминг и другие штаты первыми предоставили женщинам право участия в выборах. Их пример способствовал принятию 19-й поправки (избирательное право для всех взрослых женщин). Программы содействия переходу от социальных пособий к самостоятельным трудовым заработкам (welfare-to-work) в Мичигане и Висконсине cтали моделью для федеральной реформы социального обеспечения при президенте Билле Клинтоне, а программа Obamacare основана на системе здравоохранения, введённой в Массачусетсе губернатором-республиканцем Миттом Ромни.

С 2000 по 2014 годы, благодаря различным мерам в сфере энергетической политики (от общих планов климатических действий до обязательных стандартов возобновляемой энергетики), 33 штата сократили выбросы углекислого газа, одновременно повысив темпы роста экономики. В самое последнее время в некоторых штатах была введена система торговли квотами на выбросы парниковых газов (cap-and-trade); многие штаты уже заняты выполнением задач, которые поставлены в Плане чистой энергетики, предложенном Обамой. Половина штатов США в той или иной форме уже легализовала марихуану, при этом в восьми штатах она полностью легализована. В трёх штатах приняты законы об оплачиваемом отпуске по уходу за ребёнком, а вскоре их станет уже четыре. 19 штатов шагнули в 2017 год, увеличив размер минимальной зарплаты.

Этот список можно продолжать. Успешные примеры прогрессивного федерализма можно увидеть в самых разных сферах – здравоохранение, тюремная реформа, высшее образование, профессиональная подготовка, поддержка предпринимательства, защита и социальная поддержка работников в экономике с внештатной занятостью (gig economy), госконтракты, предполагающие оплату только в случае успеха проекта (pay-for-success). Во всех этих примерах кооперация, сотрудничество и компромисс (между частными и государственными игроками, между коммерческими и некоммерческими организациями, между республиканцами и демократами) являются необходимыми элементами успеха. И эти же элементы лежат в основе огромного количества примеров политических инноваций и гражданского участия в управлении на местном уровне, которые описывает Джеймс Фэллоуз в своей недавней статье и в готовящейся к выходу книге.

Для содействия инновациям в политике на уровне штатов и местных властей, федеральное правительство часто берёт на себя роль венчурного капиталиста, ставя поддающиеся оценке задачи и предоставляя стимулы, а не диктуя решения. Обама активно продвигал такой подход: конкурсы между штатами (например, программа Race to the Top Министерства образования), федеральные «гранты на социальные инновации» для местных властей, расширение программы Medicaid. Будущий вице-президент Майк Пенс гордится тем, что, будучи губернатором Индианы, согласился на расширение программы Medicaid. Однако, по состоянию на октябрь 2016 года, 19 штатов (в основном на юге страны и на Среднем Западе) решили в этом проекте не участвовать, тем самым, лишив медицинской страховки более 2,5 млн человек с низким уровнем доходов.

У Калифорнии шестая по размерам экономика в мире, население почти 40 млн человек (и оно выглядит как будущее Америки), единое и ответственное демократическое правительство, поэтому этот штат является образцом того, что может достичь прогрессивный федерализм. Он был лидером процесса расширения прав женщин, наёмных работников ферм, иммигрантов и секс-меньшинств. Одновременно он находится в авангарде защиты окружающей среды и борьбы с изменением климата, начиная с введения жёстких стандартов энергопотребления и автомобильных выхлопов (эти нормы стали федеральным законом в 2016 году) до пилотных проектов квотирования выбросов углекислого газа. Губернатор Джерри Браун недавно пообещал, что, если администрация Трампа сократит федеральное финансирование спутников, собирающих данные о климате, Калифорния «запустит собственный спутник».

Калифорния может также стать лидером прогрессивного сопротивления или «некооперационного федерализма», отказавшись выполнять федеральные решения, с которыми штат не согласен. Многие города в Калифорнии и сам штат уже выступают в роли «юрисдикций убежища»: они защищают иммигрантов без документов от депортации, ограничивая своё сотрудничество с федеральными властями. По закону  иммиграционная полиция находится в сфере ведения федерального правительства, но на практике ей не хватает адекватных ресурсов. Масштабные сокращения расходов и персонала, обещанные Трампом, лишь усилят этот дефицит, заставляя федеральное правительство ещё сильнее полагаться на местные власти в данной работе. Сигнализируя о своём несогласии, парламент Калифорния недавно принял к рассмотрению новые законопроекты: о финансировании услуг адвокатов для иммигрантов, оспаривающих депортацию, и о запрете (на конституционных основаниях) использования ресурсов штата и муниципалитетов для иммиграционной полиции.

Трамп уже пригрозил сократить федеральное финансирование «юрисдикций убежища». Но такая тактика давления сильно осложнилась после недавнего решения Верховного суда, ограничившего право федеральных властей выдвигать условия финансирования с целью «принудить» власти штатов к выполнению федеральных решений.

Мы можем запомнить 2016 год как год возвращения популизма к власти в США. А можем – и как год начала новой эры прогрессивного федерализма и сопротивления во главе с местными властями, которым граждане доверили дело улучшения своей жизни и жизни своих локальных сообществ.