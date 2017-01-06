Федерализм и прогрессивное сопротивление в Америке

БЕРКЛИ – 2016-й стал годом нарастающего популизма в США, Великобритании и многих других развитых странах. На фоне стагнации доходов, сужения экономических перспектив и потери веры в прогресс, что усиливает повсеместное недовольство, избиратели начали поддерживать кандидатов, которые обещают вернуть власть «народу» и встряхнуть систему, «коррумпированную» политическими лидерами основных партий в пользу «элит». В США топливом для электорального огня послужили также рост этнического разнообразия, тлеющее расовое напряжение, изменение социальных норм.
Длительная эрозия доверия к федеральному правительству США достигла кульминационной точки с победой Дональда Трампа на президентских выборах в ноябре. У президента Барака Обамы был высокий рейтинг поддержки, но при этом только 19% американцев верили, что федеральное правительство действует правильно. Учитывая традиционные республиканские приоритеты, проявившиеся, например, в выборе членов будущей президентской администрации Трампа, программы федерального правительства (за исключением обороны), скорее всего, пойдут под нож. Ирония в том, что сокращение расходов на здравоохранение, образование, профессиональную подготовку и экологию на фоне значительного регрессивного снижения персональных и корпорати��ных налогов, приведёт к дальнейшему обогащению «элиты» в ущерб программам, которые сейчас приносят пользу большинству домохозяйств.
Однако серьёзные социальные и экономические проблемы, которые помогали решать эти федеральные программы, никуда не исчезнут. Ответственность за них теперь просто в большей степени ляжет на плечи местных властей, которым придётся искать инновационные пути их решения. Более того, ответом на «трампизм» является именно «прогрессивный федерализм»: достижение прогрессивных политических целей путём использования значительных полномочий, делегированных региональным (субнациональным) властям в федеральной системе США.
По данным ежегодного опроса Gallup, большинство американцев по-прежнему доверяет правительствам штатов (62%) и местным властям (71%), считая, что они решают их проблемы. По данным исследования, проведённого Pew в 2014 году, 60% респондентов были удовлетворены качеством управления на местном уровне, но только 25% были довольны направлением национальной политики. Конституция США позволяет штатам в индивидуальном порядке действовать в качестве, говоря словами судьи Брэндайса, лабораторий демократии: экспериментировать с инновационной политикой, не создавая при этом угроз для всей страны.
Имеется богатая и длительная история успеха подобных экспериментов. Правительства штатов и местные власти были инициаторами создания государственной системы начального и среднего образования, а также региональных колледжей и университетов. Калифорния, Вайоминг и другие штаты первыми предоставили женщинам право участия в выборах. Их пример способствовал принятию 19-й поправки (избирательное право для всех взрослых женщин). Программы содействия переходу от социальных пособий к самостоятельным трудовым заработкам (welfare-to-work) в Мичигане и Висконсине cтали моделью для федеральной реформы социального обеспечения при президенте Билле Клинтоне, а программа Obamacare основана на системе здравоохранения, введённой в Массачусетсе губернатором-республиканцем Миттом Ромни.
С 2000 по 2014 годы, благодаря различным мерам в сфере энергетической политики (от общих планов климатических действий до обязательных стандартов возобновляемой энергетики), 33 штата сократили выбросы углекислого газа, одновременно повысив темпы роста экономики. В самое последнее время в некоторых штатах была введена система торговли квотами на выбросы парниковых газов (cap-and-trade); многие штаты уже заняты выполнением задач, которые поставлены в Плане чистой энергетики, предложенном Обамой. Половина штатов США в той или иной форме уже легализовала марихуану, при этом в восьми штатах она полностью легализована. В трёх штатах приняты законы об оплачиваемом отпуске по уходу за ребёнком, а вскоре их станет уже четыре. 19 штатов шагнули в 2017 год, увеличив размер минимальной зарплаты.
Этот список можно продолжать. Успешные примеры прогрессивного федерализма можно увидеть в самых разных сферах – здравоохранение, тюремная реформа, высшее образование, профессиональная подготовка, поддержка предпринимательства, защита и социальная поддержка работников в экономике с внештатной занятостью (gig economy), госконтракты, предполагающие оплату только в случае успеха проекта (pay-for-success). Во всех этих примерах кооперация, сотрудничество и компромисс (между частными и государственными игроками, между коммерческими и некоммерческими организациями, между республиканцами и демократами) являются необходимыми элементами успеха. И эти же элементы лежат в основе огромного количества примеров политических инноваций и гражданского участия в управлении на местном уровне, которые описывает Джеймс Фэллоуз в своей недавней статье и в готовящейся к выходу книге.
Для содействия инновациям в политике на уровне штатов и местных властей, федеральное правительство часто берёт на себя роль венчурного капиталиста, ставя поддающиеся оценке задачи и предоставляя стимулы, а не диктуя решения. Обама активно продвигал такой подход: конкурсы между штатами (например, программа Race to the Top Министерства образования), федеральные «гранты на социальные инновации» для местных властей, расширение программы Medicaid. Будущий вице-президент Майк Пенс гордится тем, что, будучи губернатором Индианы, согласился на расширение программы Medicaid. Однако, по состоянию на октябрь 2016 года, 19 штатов (в основном на юге страны и на Среднем Западе) решили в этом проекте не участвовать, тем самым, лишив медицинской страховки более 2,5 млн человек с низким уровнем доходов.
У Калифорнии шестая по размерам экономика в мире, население почти 40 млн человек (и оно выглядит как будущее Америки), единое и ответственное демократическое правительство, поэтому этот штат является образцом того, что может достичь прогрессивный федерализм. Он был лидером процесса расширения прав женщин, наёмных работников ферм, иммигрантов и секс-меньшинств. Одновременно он находится в авангарде защиты окружающей среды и борьбы с изменением климата, начиная с введения жёстких стандартов энергопотребления и автомобильных выхлопов (эти нормы стали федеральным законом в 2016 году) до пилотных проектов квотирования выбросов углекислого газа. Губернатор Джерри Браун недавно пообещал, что, если администрация Трампа сократит федеральное финансирование спутников, собирающих данные о климате, Калифорния «запустит собственный спутник».
Калифорния может также стать лидером прогрессивного сопротивления или «некооперационного федерализма», отказавшись выполнять федеральные решения, с которыми штат не согласен. Многие города в Калифорнии и сам штат уже выступают в роли «юрисдикций убежища»: они защищают иммигрантов без документов от депортации, ограничивая своё сотрудничество с федеральными властями. По закону иммиграционная полиция находится в сфере ведения федерального правительства, но на практике ей не хватает адекватных ресурсов. Масштабные сокращения расходов и персонала, обещанные Трампом, лишь усилят этот дефицит, заставляя федеральное правительство ещё сильнее полагаться на местные власти в данной работе. Сигнализируя о своём несогласии, парламент Калифорния недавно принял к рассмотрению новые законопроекты: о финансировании услуг адвокатов для иммигрантов, оспаривающих депортацию, и о запрете (на конституционных основаниях) использования ресурсов штата и муниципалитетов для иммиграционной полиции.
Трамп уже пригрозил сократить федеральное финансирование «юрисдикций убежища». Но такая тактика давления сильно осложнилась после недавнего решения Верховного суда, ограничившего право федеральных властей выдвигать условия финансирования с целью «принудить» власти штатов к выполнению федеральных решений.
Мы можем запомнить 2016 год как год возвращения популизма к власти в США. А можем – и как год начала новой эры прогрессивного федерализма и сопротивления во главе с местными властями, которым граждане доверили дело улучшения своей жизни и жизни своих локальных сообществ.
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
People in Hawaii and Oregon should familiarise themselves with Henry George and taxing land values. Those two States will be critical in be biggest fight for a just society we will see in our lifetimes. Successfully implementing a tax on land values in those States will facilitate a political challenge to Prop 13 in California and thereafter passage of the policy in the country's largest economy. After that, it will be only a matter of time before we elimate poverty by using the receipts of the tax on land values to fund a form of universal basic income. Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America, and a united and responsible Democratic government, California is a model of what progressive federalism can accomplish...........
Ya lost me right there, and you expose your bias. California is a slow motion train wreck. No housing in SF unless your a plutocrat. Businesses and the wealthy fleeing the state due to excessive taxation. A sanctuary state sheltering illegal aliens while flouting the Law. The best thing that California could do would be to secede. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I love it. Calling illegal aliens, illegal, gets a comment about illegal aliens deleted. "Illegal aliens" is simply a statement of the facts. "Undocumented immigrants" is PC fakery. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, I wrote a somewhat detailed reply, but alas it was deleted. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What are you talking about Peter Schaeffer? Do you imagine that there is some Grand Censor here that sits around passing judgement on all of our rants? What a job that would be! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens.
One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas.
Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps.
The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches.
Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment.
Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
"Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens. One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas. Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps. The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches. Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment."
...
"Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. "
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The correct term is "illegal aliens", not "undocumented immigrants". Illegals have lots of documents... Ids from their own countries, stolen ids from Americans, etc. They are heavily documented, not just legal in the USA. An immigrant is defined (under U.S. law) as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Illegals are (wait for it), illegal. Read more
Comment Commented Thaomas H
This is fine as far as it goes, but lots of the market failures, externalities and income disparities that we wish to address can only e done (or done efficiently) at the Federal level Indeed, climate change needs to be addressed internationally. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few decades ago, the slogan was "segregation now, segregation forever". The updated version is "illegals now, illegals forever". Criminality and bigotry don't change. Only the intended targets. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rearden
This article is carefully written in Leftist code and it is dead wrong. Trump could easily disband the Bureau of Land Manage by stripping it of funding. He could then put that money to work elsewhere, such as the DHS and the Immigration Service. There are any number of large Federal Bureaucracies that can be and should be sacrificed for the greater good of these United States. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few years ago, a number of states practiced “uncooperative federalism” by ignoring Civil Rights laws and maintaining segregation. It didn't work. Now “uncooperative federalism” is going to be used to protect illegals (yes, illegal aliens are illegal, not "undocumented"). It won't work either. States don't get to choose what laws they obey. Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Is Project Syndicate suddenly a partisan site? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Luke Lea wins this. The range of opinion on PS is quite limited. The writers range from 'neoliberalism now, neoliberalism forever' to 'neoliberalism is having problems, but we have no idea what to do'. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Project Syndicate is not, and never was, a monolithic site; as difficult as that may be for the weak, dichotomizing mind to conceive. Read more
Comment Commented Alex N
all the progressives I know were very anti-federalism up until recently. It's like all of a sudden they think the federal government shouldn't run roughshot over states rights. they were super pro the federal government controlling the states when they thought Bernie had a shot at winning Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Well, don't bite the hand that feeds you. Progressists were federalists in an attempt to lift the Midwest and rust belt, until they turned away and not only didn’t acknowledge the help the wealthiest states were providing, but are now tuning and challenging the progressive states. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The new Federalism may work for California, but it will be the express land to hell's seventh circle for a lot of us in states like Texas. Read more
