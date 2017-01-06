18

Federalismus a progresivní odpor v Americe

BERKELEY – Rok 2016 se nesl ve znamení sílícího populismu ve Spojených státech, ve Velké Británii a v mnoha dalších rozvinutých zemích. V době, kdy stagnace příjmů, uvadající ekonomické příležitosti a ztráta víry v pokrok vyvolávaly všeobecnou nespokojenost, podpořili voliči kandidáty, kteří slibovali vrátit moc „lidem“ a otřást systémy, jež političtí představitelé hlavního proudu „zmanipulovali“ ve prospěch zkorumpované „elity“. Ve Spojených státech pak další olej do volebního ohně přilily rostoucí etnická rozmanitost, doutnající rasová napětí a měnící se společenské zvyklosti.

V USA vyvrcholila dlouhodobá eroze důvěry ve federální vládu vítězstvím Donalda Trumpa v listopadových prezidentských volbách: prezident Barack Obama se sice těšil velké důvěře veřejnosti, avšak jen 19% Američanů věřilo, že federální vláda dělá, co je správné. Vzhledem k tradičním republikánským prioritám, jejichž odrazem byla volba členů Trumpova budoucího kabinetu, budou pravděpodobně seškrtány federální vládní programy (s výraznou výjimkou armády). Paradoxní je, že výdajové škrty v oblasti zdravotnictví, školství, profesního výcviku a životního prostředí v kombinaci s rozsáhlým regresivním snižováním osobních i podnikových daní dále obohatí „elitu“ a současně podkopají programy, z nichž má prospěch většina domácností.

Hlavní sociální a hospodářské problémy řešené federálními programy ovšem nevymizí. Zodpovědnost za jejich řešení pouze tížeji dolehne na státní a místní vlády, které je budou muset řešit novátorskými způsoby. Odpovědí na trumpismus je „progresivní federalismus“: plnění pokrokových politických cílů s využitím značných pravomocí delegovaných na subnárodní vlády v americkém federálním systému.

Každoroční průzkumy Gallupova ústavu i nadále ukazují, že většina Američanů důvěřuje při řešení problémů své státní vládě (62%) a místním vládám (71%). Studie Pewova ústavu z roku 2014 zjistila, že zatímco se směřováním národní politiky je spokojeno pouhých 25% respondentů, se způsobem vládnutí ve vlastní komunitě jich vyjadřuje spokojenost 60%. A americká ústava umožňuje, aby jednotlivé státy fungovaly jako laboratoře demokracie, jak to kdysi nazval soudce Nejvyššího soudu Brandeis: aby experimentovaly s novátorskými politikami, a přitom neohrozily zbytek země.

Historie úspěšných experimentů je dlouhá a bohatá. Státní a místní vlády stály v čele vytváření veřejných primárních a sekundárních vzdělávacích systémů, ale i státních kolejí a univerzit. Kalifornie, Wyoming a další státy umožnily ženám hlasování ve volbách – a jejich příklad vedl ke schválení devatenáctého dodatku ústavy (poskytujícího volební právo všem dospělým ženám). Programy zapojování osob pobírajících dávky do pracovního procesu ve státech Michigan a Wisconsin sloužily jako vzor pro federální reformu sociálních dávek za administrativy prezidenta Billa Clintona a program Obamacare je založený na zdravotnickém systému státu Massachusetts, jenž tam byl zaveden za republikánského guvernéra Mitta Romneyho.

Třiatřicet států USA zase díky uzákonění řady různých energetických politik – od rozsáhlých klimatických akčních plánů po mandatorní standardy obnovitelné energie – snížilo od roku 2000 do roku 2014 emise oxidu uhličitého a současně uskutečnilo hospodářskou expanzi. Některé státy zavedly v poslední době systém emisních povolenek, aby stanovily cenu uhlíku, a mnohé už mají nakročeno ke splnění cílů daných Obamovým Plánem čisté energie. Polovina států USA dnes v nějaké podobě legalizovala marihuanu, přičemž osm z nich přistoupilo k úplné legalizaci. Tři státy zavedly zákony nabízející placenou mateřskou dovolenou a čtvrtý stát k tomu směřuje. Devatenáct států přivítalo rok 2017 zvýšením minimální mzdy.

A tak by se dalo pokračovat. Úspěšné příklady progresivního federalismu jsou patrné v širokém spektru oblastí včetně zdravotnictví, vězeňské reformy, vyššího vzdělávání a profesního výcviku, podnikání, ochrany zaměstnanců a benefitů v ekonomice příležitostných prací nebo vládních kontraktů s platbou podle výsledků. Ve všech oblastech jsou nezbytnými prvky spolupráce a kompromis – mezi soukromými a veřejnými aktéry, komerčními a neziskovými organizacemi i mezi republikány a demokraty. Obojí také tvoří základ bezpočtu příkladů politické inovace a občanského angažmá na místní úrovni, jak je v nedávném článku a v chystané knize popisuje James Fallows.

Ve snaze podpořit státní a místní politické inovace federální vláda často přebírá roli rizikového kapitalisty a poskytuje měřitelné cíle a pobídky, místo aby diktovala řešení. Obama podporoval tento přístup prostřednictvím soutěží na státní úrovni, jako byl program Race to the Top z dílny ministerstva školství, dále prostřednictvím federálních „grantů na sociální inovace“, které podporovaly státní a místní vlády, a také prostřednictvím programu rozšíření Medicaid. Nově zvolený viceprezident Mike Pence je hrdý na rozšíření Medicaid, v jehož čele stál coby guvernér státu Indiana – třebaže se 19 států, zejména na americkém Jihu a Středozápadě, k říjnu 2016 rozhodlo tohoto programu neúčastnit, čímž odepřelo zdravotní pojištění více než 2,5 milionům lidí s nízkými příjmy.

Vzorem, čeho může progresivní federalismus dosáhnout, je stát Kalifornie, jenž má šestou největší ekonomiku světa, téměř čtyřicetimilionovou populaci, která vypadá jako budoucnost Ameriky, a jednotnou a zodpovědnou demokratickou vládu. Kalifornie stojí v čele rozšiřování práv žen, zemědělských pracovníků, přistěhovalců, sexuálních menšin a dalších. Stejně tak představuje předvoj v oblasti ekologické ochrany a snahy bojovat proti klimatickým změnám – od stanovení přísných norem pro spotřebu energie a emise automobilů (které byly v roce 2016 schváleny jako federální zákon) až po průkopnickou činnost v oblasti oceňování uhlíku. Guvernér Jerry Brown nedávno slíbil, že pokud Trumpova administrativa seškrtá federální výdaje potřebné pro provoz satelitů shromažďujících klimatická data, pak Kalifornie „vypustí ten zatracený satelit sama“.

Kalifornie může být také lídrem progresivního odporu neboli „nekooperativního federalismu“, když odmítá realizovat federální politiku, proti níž se staví. Řada měst v Kalifornii i stát samotný se už dnes chovají jako „bezpečné jurisdikce“, které chrání imigranty bez dokladů před deportací tím, že omezují spolupráci s federálními úřady. Podle zákona je řešení imigrace zodpovědností federální vlády; ta však v praxi postrádá dostatečné zdroje. Mohutné výdajové a personální škrty přislíbené Trumpem tento výpadek ještě zhorší, což donutí federální vládu spoléhat se při této činnosti ještě více na státní a místní instituce. Kalifornský zákonodárný sbor dal svůj nesouhlas najevo tím, že nedávno předložil k připomínkování nové návrhy zákonů o financování právních služeb pro imigranty bojující proti deportaci a o zákazu využívání státních a místních zdrojů k potírání imigrace z ústavních důvodů.

Trump už pohrozil, že bezpečným jurisdikcím seškrtá federální zdroje. Tuto nátlakovou taktiku však nedávno ztížilo rozhodnutí Nejvyššího soudu, které omezuje využívání podmíněných výdajů federální vládou k „vynucování“ federální politiky na státních představitelích.

Na rok 2016 možná budeme vzpomínat jako na rok, kdy se v USA vrátil k moci populismus. Stejně tak je však možné, že na něj budeme vzpomínat jako na začátek nové éry progresivního federalismu a odporu prosazovaného státními a místními vládami, jimž občané věří, že pomohou zlepšit jejich životy a komunity.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.