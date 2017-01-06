Federalismus a progresivní odpor v Americe

BERKELEY – Rok 2016 se nesl ve znamení sílícího populismu ve Spojených státech, ve Velké Británii a v mnoha dalších rozvinutých zemích. V době, kdy stagnace příjmů, uvadající ekonomické příležitosti a ztráta víry v pokrok vyvolávaly všeobecnou nespokojenost, podpořili voliči kandidáty, kteří slibovali vrátit moc „lidem“ a otřást systémy, jež političtí představitelé hlavního proudu „zmanipulovali“ ve prospěch zkorumpované „elity“. Ve Spojených státech pak další olej do volebního ohně přilily rostoucí etnická rozmanitost, doutnající rasová napětí a měnící se společenské zvyklosti.
V USA vyvrcholila dlouhodobá eroze důvěry ve federální vládu vítězstvím Donalda Trumpa v listopadových prezidentských volbách: prezident Barack Obama se sice těšil velké důvěře veřejnosti, avšak jen 19% Američanů věřilo, že federální vláda dělá, co je správné. Vzhledem k tradičním republikánským prioritám, jejichž odrazem byla volba členů Trumpova budoucího kabinetu, budou pravděpodobně seškrtány federální vládní programy (s výraznou výjimkou armády). Paradoxní je, že výdajové škrty v oblasti zdravotnictví, školství, profesního výcviku a životního prostředí v kombinaci s rozsáhlým regresivním snižováním osobních i podnikových daní dále obohatí „elitu“ a současně podkopají programy, z nichž má prospěch většina domácností.
Hlavní sociální a hospodářské problémy řešené federálními programy ovšem nevymizí. Zodpovědnost za jejich řešení pouze tížeji dolehne na státní a místní vlády, které je budou muset řešit novátorskými způsoby. Odpovědí na trumpismus je „progresivní federalismus“: plnění pokrokových politických cílů s využitím značných pravomocí delegovaných na subnárodní vlády v americkém federálním systému.
Každoroční průzkumy Gallupova ústavu i nadále ukazují, že většina Američanů důvěřuje při řešení problémů své státní vládě (62%) a místním vládám (71%). Studie Pewova ústavu z roku 2014 zjistila, že zatímco se směřováním národní politiky je spokojeno pouhých 25% respondentů, se způsobem vládnutí ve vlastní komunitě jich vyjadřuje spokojenost 60%. A americká ústava umožňuje, aby jednotlivé státy fungovaly jako laboratoře demokracie, jak to kdysi nazval soudce Nejvyššího soudu Brandeis: aby experimentovaly s novátorskými politikami, a přitom neohrozily zbytek země.
Historie úspěšných experimentů je dlouhá a bohatá. Státní a místní vlády stály v čele vytváření veřejných primárních a sekundárních vzdělávacích systémů, ale i státních kolejí a univerzit. Kalifornie, Wyoming a další státy umožnily ženám hlasování ve volbách – a jejich příklad vedl ke schválení devatenáctého dodatku ústavy (poskytujícího volební právo všem dospělým ženám). Programy zapojování osob pobírajících dávky do pracovního procesu ve státech Michigan a Wisconsin sloužily jako vzor pro federální reformu sociálních dávek za administrativy prezidenta Billa Clintona a program Obamacare je založený na zdravotnickém systému státu Massachusetts, jenž tam byl zaveden za republikánského guvernéra Mitta Romneyho.
Třiatřicet států USA zase díky uzákonění řady různých energetických politik – od rozsáhlých klimatických akčních plánů po mandatorní standardy obnovitelné energie – snížilo od roku 2000 do roku 2014 emise oxidu uhličitého a současně uskutečnilo hospodářskou expanzi. Některé státy zavedly v poslední době systém emisních povolenek, aby stanovily cenu uhlíku, a mnohé už mají nakročeno ke splnění cílů daných Obamovým Plánem čisté energie. Polovina států USA dnes v nějaké podobě legalizovala marihuanu, přičemž osm z nich přistoupilo k úplné legalizaci. Tři státy zavedly zákony nabízející placenou mateřskou dovolenou a čtvrtý stát k tomu směřuje. Devatenáct států přivítalo rok 2017 zvýšením minimální mzdy.
A tak by se dalo pokračovat. Úspěšné příklady progresivního federalismu jsou patrné v širokém spektru oblastí včetně zdravotnictví, vězeňské reformy, vyššího vzdělávání a profesního výcviku, podnikání, ochrany zaměstnanců a benefitů v ekonomice příležitostných prací nebo vládních kontraktů s platbou podle výsledků. Ve všech oblastech jsou nezbytnými prvky spolupráce a kompromis – mezi soukromými a veřejnými aktéry, komerčními a neziskovými organizacemi i mezi republikány a demokraty. Obojí také tvoří základ bezpočtu příkladů politické inovace a občanského angažmá na místní úrovni, jak je v nedávném článku a v chystané knize popisuje James Fallows.
Ve snaze podpořit státní a místní politické inovace federální vláda často přebírá roli rizikového kapitalisty a poskytuje měřitelné cíle a pobídky, místo aby diktovala řešení. Obama podporoval tento přístup prostřednictvím soutěží na státní úrovni, jako byl program Race to the Top z dílny ministerstva školství, dále prostřednictvím federálních „grantů na sociální inovace“, které podporovaly státní a místní vlády, a také prostřednictvím programu rozšíření Medicaid. Nově zvolený viceprezident Mike Pence je hrdý na rozšíření Medicaid, v jehož čele stál coby guvernér státu Indiana – třebaže se 19 států, zejména na americkém Jihu a Středozápadě, k říjnu 2016 rozhodlo tohoto programu neúčastnit, čímž odepřelo zdravotní pojištění více než 2,5 milionům lidí s nízkými příjmy.
Vzorem, čeho může progresivní federalismus dosáhnout, je stát Kalifornie, jenž má šestou největší ekonomiku světa, téměř čtyřicetimilionovou populaci, která vypadá jako budoucnost Ameriky, a jednotnou a zodpovědnou demokratickou vládu. Kalifornie stojí v čele rozšiřování práv žen, zemědělských pracovníků, přistěhovalců, sexuálních menšin a dalších. Stejně tak představuje předvoj v oblasti ekologické ochrany a snahy bojovat proti klimatickým změnám – od stanovení přísných norem pro spotřebu energie a emise automobilů (které byly v roce 2016 schváleny jako federální zákon) až po průkopnickou činnost v oblasti oceňování uhlíku. Guvernér Jerry Brown nedávno slíbil, že pokud Trumpova administrativa seškrtá federální výdaje potřebné pro provoz satelitů shromažďujících klimatická data, pak Kalifornie „vypustí ten zatracený satelit sama“.
Kalifornie může být také lídrem progresivního odporu neboli „nekooperativního federalismu“, když odmítá realizovat federální politiku, proti níž se staví. Řada měst v Kalifornii i stát samotný se už dnes chovají jako „bezpečné jurisdikce“, které chrání imigranty bez dokladů před deportací tím, že omezují spolupráci s federálními úřady. Podle zákona je řešení imigrace zodpovědností federální vlády; ta však v praxi postrádá dostatečné zdroje. Mohutné výdajové a personální škrty přislíbené Trumpem tento výpadek ještě zhorší, což donutí federální vládu spoléhat se při této činnosti ještě více na státní a místní instituce. Kalifornský zákonodárný sbor dal svůj nesouhlas najevo tím, že nedávno předložil k připomínkování nové návrhy zákonů o financování právních služeb pro imigranty bojující proti deportaci a o zákazu využívání státních a místních zdrojů k potírání imigrace z ústavních důvodů.
Trump už pohrozil, že bezpečným jurisdikcím seškrtá federální zdroje. Tuto nátlakovou taktiku však nedávno ztížilo rozhodnutí Nejvyššího soudu, které omezuje využívání podmíněných výdajů federální vládou k „vynucování“ federální politiky na státních představitelích.
Na rok 2016 možná budeme vzpomínat jako na rok, kdy se v USA vrátil k moci populismus. Stejně tak je však možné, že na něj budeme vzpomínat jako na začátek nové éry progresivního federalismu a odporu prosazovaného státními a místními vládami, jimž občané věří, že pomohou zlepšit jejich životy a komunity.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
People in Hawaii and Oregon should familiarise themselves with Henry George and taxing land values. Those two States will be critical in be biggest fight for a just society we will see in our lifetimes. Successfully implementing a tax on land values in those States will facilitate a political challenge to Prop 13 in California and thereafter passage of the policy in the country's largest economy. After that, it will be only a matter of time before we elimate poverty by using the receipts of the tax on land values to fund a form of universal basic income.
With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America, and a united and responsible Democratic government, California is a model of what progressive federalism can accomplish...........
Ya lost me right there, and you expose your bias. California is a slow motion train wreck. No housing in SF unless your a plutocrat. Businesses and the wealthy fleeing the state due to excessive taxation. A sanctuary state sheltering illegal aliens while flouting the Law. The best thing that California could do would be to secede. Read more
I love it. Calling illegal aliens, illegal, gets a comment about illegal aliens deleted. "Illegal aliens" is simply a statement of the facts. "Undocumented immigrants" is PC fakery. Read more
CC, I wrote a somewhat detailed reply, but alas it was deleted. Read more
What are you talking about Peter Schaeffer? Do you imagine that there is some Grand Censor here that sits around passing judgement on all of our rants? What a job that would be! Read more
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens.
One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas.
Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps.
The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches.
Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment.
Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. Read more
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
"Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens. One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas. Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps. The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches. Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment."
...
"Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. "
Read more
The correct term is "illegal aliens", not "undocumented immigrants". Illegals have lots of documents... Ids from their own countries, stolen ids from Americans, etc. They are heavily documented, not just legal in the USA. An immigrant is defined (under U.S. law) as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Illegals are (wait for it), illegal. Read more
This is fine as far as it goes, but lots of the market failures, externalities and income disparities that we wish to address can only e done (or done efficiently) at the Federal level Indeed, climate change needs to be addressed internationally.
A few decades ago, the slogan was "segregation now, segregation forever". The updated version is "illegals now, illegals forever". Criminality and bigotry don't change. Only the intended targets. Read more
This article is carefully written in Leftist code and it is dead wrong. Trump could easily disband the Bureau of Land Manage by stripping it of funding. He could then put that money to work elsewhere, such as the DHS and the Immigration Service. There are any number of large Federal Bureaucracies that can be and should be sacrificed for the greater good of these United States. Read more
A few years ago, a number of states practiced “uncooperative federalism” by ignoring Civil Rights laws and maintaining segregation. It didn't work. Now “uncooperative federalism” is going to be used to protect illegals (yes, illegal aliens are illegal, not "undocumented"). It won't work either. States don't get to choose what laws they obey. Read more
Is Project Syndicate suddenly a partisan site?
Luke Lea wins this. The range of opinion on PS is quite limited. The writers range from 'neoliberalism now, neoliberalism forever' to 'neoliberalism is having problems, but we have no idea what to do'. Read more
Project Syndicate is not, and never was, a monolithic site; as difficult as that may be for the weak, dichotomizing mind to conceive. Read more
all the progressives I know were very anti-federalism up until recently. It's like all of a sudden they think the federal government shouldn't run roughshot over states rights. they were super pro the federal government controlling the states when they thought Bernie had a shot at winning
Well, don't bite the hand that feeds you. Progressists were federalists in an attempt to lift the Midwest and rust belt, until they turned away and not only didn't acknowledge the help the wealthiest states were providing, but are now tuning and challenging the progressive states.
The new Federalism may work for California, but it will be the express land to hell's seventh circle for a lot of us in states like Texas.
