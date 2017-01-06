美国的联邦主义和进步抵制

伯克利—2016年是民粹主义在美国、英国和其他许多发达国家崛起的一年。在收入停滞、经济机会损失和丧失进步信念导致不满大幅扩散的情况下，选民选择支持承诺让权力回归“人民”、动摇主流政治领导人为了腐败“精英”的利益而“操纵”的制度的候选人。在美国，日益增加的种族多样性、慢火焖炖般的种族紧张以及社会风俗的改变让选举之火火上浇油。
在美国，对联邦政府的信任感的长期流失在11月唐纳德·特朗普赢得总统竞选中达到顶峰：尽管奥巴马总统得到了众多民众的认可，但只有19%的美国人相信联邦政府能做出正确的事。考虑到共和党的政策重点传统——从当选总统特朗普的内阁人选中可见一斑——联邦政府项目可能遭到大量削减（军事是一个显著的例外）。讽刺的是，削减医疗、教育和培训以及环境支出，加上大规模累退性个人和企业减税，将进一步有利于“精英”而有损于惠及大部分家庭的项目。
但联邦项目所解决的重大社会和经济挑战不会消失。处理它们的责任只是更多地落到了州和地方政府肩上，后者必须找到创新解决办法。事实上，特朗普主义的答案是“进步联邦主义”：用授予美国联邦体系中的次国家级政府的重大权力追求进步政策。
盖洛普年度调查仍然显示，大部分美国人信任州政府（62%）和地方政府（71%）能够解决问题。2014年的皮尤（Pew）研究发现，只有25%的受访者满意国家政策方向，但有60%满意本人所在社区的治理。美国宪法允许各州充当布兰代斯（Brandeis）法官所谓的民主实验室，在不危及其他州的情况下实施创新政策。
成功实验历史既长，案例亦丰。州和地方政府是建立公立中小学教育体系以及州立学院和大学的领导者。加利福尼亚、怀俄明和其他州允许女性投票——这一先例促使第十九修正案（授予全体成年女性选举权）获得通过。密歇根和威斯康辛州的以工代赈项目成为比尔·克林顿总统的联邦福利改革的样板，而奥巴马医保则是基于马萨诸塞州共和党州长米特·罗姆尼（Mitt Romney）所引入的医疗制度。
类似地，从2000年到2014年，33个州实行了各自的能源政策——有的制定了广泛的气候行动计划，有的建立了可再生能源标准——既减少了二氧化碳排放，也扩张了经济。最近，一些州引入了限额和交易制度为碳定价，许多周已经开始实现奥巴马的清洁电力计划目标。一半的美国州已经实现某种形式的大麻合法化，其中八个州完全合法。三个州实施了带薪产假立法，四分之一的州正在跟进。2017年将有十九个州提高最低工资。
这个清单还可以继续列举。成功的进步联邦主义例子在各个领域都随处可见，包括医疗、监狱改革、高等教育和就业培训、企业家精神、工人保护和福利，以及成功后支付的政府合同。合作、协同和妥协——私人与公共部门之间、营利性和非营利性组织之间、共和党和民主党之间——是所有这些例子的重要特征。它们也是詹姆斯·法洛斯（James Fallows）在最近的文章和即将出版的新书中所描述的大量地方层面政策创新和公民参与的例子的基础。
为了促进州和地方政策创新，联邦政府常常扮演风险资本家的角色，提供可测的目标和激励，而不是规定解决方案。奥巴马是这一方针的坚定践行者，他用教育部的力争上游（Race to the Top）项目促进州内竞争，用联邦“社会创新拨款”支持州和地方政府，并扩大医疗补助（Medicaid）项目。当选副总统麦克·彭斯（Mike Pence）自豪于他在印第安纳州州长任上对医疗补助的推广——尽管截至2016年10月，19个州（主要是南部和中西部州）选择不参与，从而让250万多低收入人群无法获得医保。
作为世界第六大经济体、拥有4,000万人口、堪称美国未来的化身、由团结负责的民主党政府执政的加利福尼亚州是进步联邦主义能够取得什么成就的榜样。加州是扩大女性、农民、移民、性少数群体和其他群体权利的先锋。类似地，加州也是环境保护和遏制气候变化的先行者——从指定严格的能源消费和汽车排放标准（2016年被通过为联邦法律）到率先建立碳定价体系。州长杰瑞·布朗（Jerry Brown）最近承诺，如果特朗普政府削减收集其后数据所需要的卫星的联邦拨款，加州将“发射自己的该死的卫星”。
加州也可能成为进步抵制或“不合作联邦主义”的领导者，比如拒绝实施它所反对的联邦政策。许多加州城市和该州本身已经开始按照“庇护所司法辖区”采取行动，限制与联邦当局的合作以保护无证移民免遭遣返。根据法律，执行移民法是联邦政府的责任；在实践中，联邦政府没有足够的资源。特朗普所承诺的大规模支出和人手削减将加剧执法资源短缺的状况，迫使联邦政府更多地依靠州和地方当局完成这一工作。加州立法机关最近开始考虑新法案资助对抗遣返的移民的法律服务和禁止州和地方资源用于依据宪法立场的移民法执行。
特朗普威胁要削减庇护所司法辖区的联邦拨款。但这样的压力策略因为最高法院的最新裁决而变得更加困难：最高法院限制联邦政府用有条件支出来“强迫”州官员实施联邦政策。
2016年也许将以民粹主义在美国重新夺权之年而被铭记。但它也有可能以进步联邦主义和抵制新时代元年而被铭记，进步联邦主义和抵制的排头兵是受到公民信任、相信它们能改善自己的生活和社区的州和地方政府。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (17)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
People in Hawaii and Oregon should familiarise themselves with Henry George and taxing land values. Those two States will be critical in be biggest fight for a just society we will see in our lifetimes. Successfully implementing a tax on land values in those States will facilitate a political challenge to Prop 13 in California and thereafter passage of the policy in the country's largest economy. After that, it will be only a matter of time before we elimate poverty by using the receipts of the tax on land values to fund a form of universal basic income. Read more
Comment Commented Louis Stouch
With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America, and a united and responsible Democratic government, California is a model of what progressive federalism can accomplish...........
Ya lost me right there, and you expose your bias. California is a slow motion train wreck. No housing in SF unless your a plutocrat. Businesses and the wealthy fleeing the state due to excessive taxation. A sanctuary state sheltering illegal aliens while flouting the Law. The best thing that California could do would be to secede. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
I love it. Calling illegal aliens, illegal, gets a comment about illegal aliens deleted. "Illegal aliens" is simply a statement of the facts. "Undocumented immigrants" is PC fakery. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
CC, I wrote a somewhat detailed reply, but alas it was deleted. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What are you talking about Peter Schaeffer? Do you imagine that there is some Grand Censor here that sits around passing judgement on all of our rants? What a job that would be! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens.
One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas.
Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps.
The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches.
Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment.
Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"It's Still a Mad, Mad California" by Victor Davis Hanson
"Coastal elites set rules for others, exempt themselves, and tolerate rampant lawlessness from illegal aliens. One reason for the emergence of outsider Donald Trump is the old outrage that elites seldom experience the consequences of their own ideologically driven agendas. Hypocrisy, when coupled with sanctimoniousness, grates people like few other human transgressions: Barack Obama opposing charter schools for the inner city as he puts his own children in Washington’s toniest prep schools, or Bay Area greens suing to stop contracted irrigation water from Sierra reservoirs, even as they count on the Yosemite’s Hetch Hetchy project to deliver crystal-clear mountain water to their San Francisco taps. The American progressive elite relies on its influence, education, money, and cultural privilege to exempt itself from the bad schools, unassimilated immigrant communities, dangerous neighborhoods, crime waves, and general impoverishment that are so often the logical consequences of its own policies — consequences for others, that is. Abstract idealism on behalf of the distant is a powerful psychological narcotic that allows caring progressives to dull the guilt they feel about their own privilege and riches. Nowhere is this paradox truer than in California, a dysfunctional natural paradise in which a group of coastal and governing magnificoes virtue-signal from the world’s most exclusive and beautiful enclaves. The state is currently experiencing another perfect storm of increased crime, decreased incarceration, still ongoing illegal immigration, and record poverty. All that is energized by a strapped middle class that is still fleeing the overregulated and overtaxed state, while the arriving poor take their places in hopes of generous entitlements, jobs servicing the elite, and government employment."
...
"Pebble Beach or La Jolla is as far from Madera or Mendota as Mars is from Earth. The elite coastal strip appreciates California's bifurcated two-class reality, at least in the way that the lords of the Middle Ages treasured their era's fossilized divisions. Manoralism ensured that peasants remained obedient, dependent, and useful serfs; meanwhile, the masters praised their supposedly enlightened feudal system even as they sought exemptions for their sins from the medieval Church. And without a middle class, the masters had no fear that uncouth others would want their own scaled-down versions of castles and moats.
Go to a U-Haul trailer franchise in the state. The rental-trailer-return rates of going into California are a fraction of those going out. Surely never in civilization's history have so many been so willing to leave a natural paradise. "
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
The correct term is "illegal aliens", not "undocumented immigrants". Illegals have lots of documents... Ids from their own countries, stolen ids from Americans, etc. They are heavily documented, not just legal in the USA. An immigrant is defined (under U.S. law) as a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Illegals are (wait for it), illegal. Read more
Comment Commented Thaomas H
This is fine as far as it goes, but lots of the market failures, externalities and income disparities that we wish to address can only e done (or done efficiently) at the Federal level Indeed, climate change needs to be addressed internationally. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few decades ago, the slogan was "segregation now, segregation forever". The updated version is "illegals now, illegals forever". Criminality and bigotry don't change. Only the intended targets. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rearden
This article is carefully written in Leftist code and it is dead wrong. Trump could easily disband the Bureau of Land Manage by stripping it of funding. He could then put that money to work elsewhere, such as the DHS and the Immigration Service. There are any number of large Federal Bureaucracies that can be and should be sacrificed for the greater good of these United States. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
A few years ago, a number of states practiced “uncooperative federalism” by ignoring Civil Rights laws and maintaining segregation. It didn't work. Now “uncooperative federalism” is going to be used to protect illegals (yes, illegal aliens are illegal, not "undocumented"). It won't work either. States don't get to choose what laws they obey. Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Is Project Syndicate suddenly a partisan site? Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Luke Lea wins this. The range of opinion on PS is quite limited. The writers range from 'neoliberalism now, neoliberalism forever' to 'neoliberalism is having problems, but we have no idea what to do'. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Project Syndicate is not, and never was, a monolithic site; as difficult as that may be for the weak, dichotomizing mind to conceive. Read more
Comment Commented Alex N
all the progressives I know were very anti-federalism up until recently. It's like all of a sudden they think the federal government shouldn't run roughshot over states rights. they were super pro the federal government controlling the states when they thought Bernie had a shot at winning Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The new Federalism may work for California, but it will be the express land to hell's seventh circle for a lot of us in states like Texas. Read more
Featured
Europe’s New “Indispensable Nations”
Joschka Fischer urges France and Germany to lead the EU in preparing for a future without the US security umbrella.
Trump’s Unrealpolitik
Shlomo Ben-Ami rebuts the argument that the US president-elect is the foreign-policy realist the country needs.
Lessons from the Populist Revolt
Michael J. Sandel identifies four main issues that progressive political parties must address in the face of rising populism.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.