17

美国的联邦主义和进步抵制

伯克利—2016年是民粹主义在美国、英国和其他许多发达国家崛起的一年。在收入停滞、经济机会损失和丧失进步信念导致不满大幅扩散的情况下，选民选择支持承诺让权力回归“人民”、动摇主流政治领导人为了腐败“精英”的利益而“操纵”的制度的候选人。在美国，日益增加的种族多样性、慢火焖炖般的种族紧张以及社会风俗的改变让选举之火火上浇油

在美国，对联邦政府的信任感的长期流失在11月唐纳德·特朗普赢得总统竞选中达到顶峰：尽管奥巴马总统得到了众多民众的认可，但只有19%的美国人相信联邦政府能做出正确的事。考虑到共和党的政策重点传统——从当选总统特朗普的内阁人选中可见一斑——联邦政府项目可能遭到大量削减（军事是一个显著的例外）。讽刺的是，削减医疗、教育和培训以及环境支出，加上大规模累退性个人和企业减税，将进一步有利于“精英”而有损于惠及大部分家庭的项目。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

但联邦项目所解决的重大社会和经济挑战不会消失。处理它们的责任只是更多地落到了州和地方政府肩上，后者必须找到创新解决办法。事实上，特朗普主义的答案是“进步联邦主义”：用授予美国联邦体系中的次国家级政府的重大权力追求进步政策。

盖洛普年度调查仍然显示，大部分美国人信任州政府（62%）和地方政府（71%）能够解决问题。2014年的皮尤（Pew）研究发现，只有25%的受访者满意国家政策方向，但有60%满意本人所在社区的治理。美国宪法允许各州充当布兰代斯（Brandeis）法官所谓的民主实验室，在不危及其他州的情况下实施创新政策。

成功实验历史既长，案例亦丰。州和地方政府是建立公立中小学教育体系以及州立学院和大学的领导者。加利福尼亚、怀俄明和其他州允许女性投票——这一先例促使第十九修正案（授予全体成年女性选举权）获得通过。密歇根和威斯康辛州的以工代赈项目成为比尔·克林顿总统的联邦福利改革的样板，而奥巴马医保则是基于马萨诸塞州共和党州长米特·罗姆尼（Mitt Romney）所引入的医疗制度。

类似地，从2000年到2014年，33个州实行了各自的能源政策——有的制定了广泛的气候行动计划，有的建立了可再生能源标准——既减少了二氧化碳排放，也扩张了经济。最近，一些州引入了限额和交易制度为碳定价，许多周已经开始实现奥巴马的清洁电力计划目标。一半的美国州已经实现某种形式的大麻合法化，其中八个州完全合法。三个州实施了带薪产假立法，四分之一的州正在跟进。2017年将有十九个州提高最低工资。

这个清单还可以继续列举。成功的进步联邦主义例子在各个领域都随处可见，包括医疗监狱改革高等教育就业培训企业家精神工人保护和福利，以及成功后支付的政府合同。合作、协同和妥协——私人与公共部门之间、营利性和非营利性组织之间、共和党和民主党之间——是所有这些例子的重要特征。它们也是詹姆斯·法洛斯（James Fallows）在最近的文章和即将出版的新书中所描述的大量地方层面政策创新和公民参与的例子的基础。

为了促进州和地方政策创新，联邦政府常常扮演风险资本家的角色，提供可测的目标和激励，而不是规定解决方案。奥巴马是这一方针的坚定践行者，他用教育部的力争上游（Race to the Top）项目促进州内竞争，用联邦“社会创新拨款”支持州和地方政府，并扩大医疗补助（Medicaid）项目。当选副总统麦克·彭斯（Mike Pence）自豪于他在印第安纳州州长任上对医疗补助的推广——尽管截至2016年10月，19个州（主要是南部和中西部州）选择不参与，从而让250万多低收入人群无法获得医保

作为世界第六大经济体、拥有4,000万人口、堪称美国未来的化身、由团结负责的民主党政府执政的加利福尼亚州是进步联邦主义能够取得什么成就的榜样。加州是扩大女性、农民、移民、性少数群体和其他群体权利的先锋。类似地，加州也是环境保护和遏制气候变化的先行者——从指定严格的能源消费和汽车排放标准（2016年被通过为联邦法律）到率先建立碳定价体系。州长杰瑞·布朗（Jerry Brown）最近承诺，如果特朗普政府削减收集其后数据所需要的卫星的联邦拨款，加州将“发射自己的该死的卫星”。

加州也可能成为进步抵制或“不合作联邦主义”的领导者，比如拒绝实施它所反对的联邦政策。许多加州城市和该州本身已经开始按照“庇护所司法辖区”采取行动，限制与联邦当局的合作以保护无证移民免遭遣返。根据法律，执行移民法是联邦政府的责任；在实践中，联邦政府没有足够的资源。特朗普所承诺的大规模支出和人手削减将加剧执法资源短缺的状况，迫使联邦政府更多地依靠州和地方当局完成这一工作。加州立法机关最近开始考虑新法案资助对抗遣返的移民的法律服务和禁止州和地方资源用于依据宪法立场的移民法执行。

Fake news or real views Learn More

特朗普威胁要削减庇护所司法辖区的联邦拨款。但这样的压力策略因为最高法院的最新裁决而变得更加困难：最高法院限制联邦政府用有条件支出来“强迫”州官员实施联邦政策。

2016年也许将以民粹主义在美国重新夺权之年而被铭记。但它也有可能以进步联邦主义和抵制新时代元年而被铭记，进步联邦主义和抵制的排头兵是受到公民信任、相信它们能改善自己的生活和社区的州和地方政府。