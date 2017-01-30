16

美国税收改革的特点

美国剑桥—大规模税收改革是美国2017年日程的重点。共和党控制的众议院已经准备多年，拟定了修改企业和个人所得税法的详细方案。如今，共和党在参议院也已经获得多数，并赢下了白宫，这些计划可能成为立法行动的基础。

公司税收改革方案尤其重要。我认为这将给企业投资带来非常有利的影响，提高生产率和总体经济增长。新税收规则也将给外国经济体带来重要影响。

目前，改革方案仍然远非板上钉钉，但其特征已经相当明显，包括四个重要要素。

公司利润税率下调。当前35%的税率是所有工业化国家中最高的。众议院共和党和特朗普政府都提出要削减一半，这将导致资本从房地产、非公司制企业和海外持有流向公司投资。

目前，公司税收入占GDP的2%，减税方案将让其下降到GDP的1%左右，按目前的经济规模计算，即1,900亿美元。由此带来的投资增长将提振增长，降低收入损失；但更偏好于收入中性的税收改革的国会共和党仍面临着挑战。

对美国企业的海外分支采取领地税收制度。美国对其公司的海外分支所赚利润汇回国内部分征收全额国内税率（扣除向外国政府缴纳的税收），这在工业化国家是绝无仅有的。因此，假设一家美国企业在爱尔兰的利润需向爱尔兰政府缴纳12%的税收，那么如果它将利润汇回美国，还要被征税23%。毫不奇怪，美国企业选择将利润留在海外。

采取领地制将提高对美国的投资，刺激生产率和增长。税改方案将允许未来美国公司汇回海外利润是不必缴纳任何额外税收。此前囤积海外的2.1万亿美元利润需要交纳大约10%的一次性税收，可以分几年缴清。

现金流公司税。这意味着两件事：允许公司立刻扣减所有设备和结构方面的投资，而不是将该成本进行摊销；以及取消新发生债务的利息成本扣减。这将降低高负债率所引起的风险，平等对待债务和股本。

我怀疑国会在深挖操作细节时是否真的会实施这项改革。一项贷款，什么时候是新贷款，什么时候只是已发放信用的展期？如果公司不再借钱融资购买设备，而是转为租赁设备怎么办？

边境税调整。和大部分其他国家不同，美国不征收增值税。边境税调整将让美国拥有增值税的优势，而不必对国内交易征收该税种。

其作用原理如下：进口商品的公司不允许在计算应税利润时扣除这一进口成本。假设公司税为20%，这意味着20%的进口税。出口商品的公司可以从应税收益中扣除出口利润，等于获得了20%的出口补贴。

乍一看，这将减少进口、增加出口，但并非如此。经济学学生都会学到，贸易余额取决于国内储蓄和国内投资之差。边境税调整不改变储蓄和投资，因此也不会改变进口和出口，相反，进口和出口税收的改变将导致美元升值，抵消边境税变化的直接影响。

更具体地说，如果实施，边境税调整美元相较其他货币将升至25%。美元升值25%将让进口成本下降20%（正好抵消进口价格因为20%的税收而上涨的幅度），同时提高美国出口品对外国买家的成本（正好抵消20%的隐含补贴）。

但既然边境税调整不改善美国贸易余额，国会共和党为何急不可耐地要采取这一措施？真正的原因是它将大幅提振税收收入，而不会增加美国消费者或生产者的负担。目前，美国进出口分别占GDP的15%和12%。两者之差为GDP的3%，因此，20%的进口税和20%的出口补贴将让GDP净增0.6%，或每年1,200亿美元。

因此，边境税调整可以填补1,900亿美元的公司税削减成本的三分之二，若考虑到降低公司税率对增长的有利影响，这一比例还会更高。此外，由于美国消费者所付出的价格和美国出口商所得到的价格并没有发生改变，这一税收将由外国生产者承担，拜美元升值所赐，它们对美出口的本币收入下降了。

一些美国进口商认为美元不会充分升值到平衡隐含进口税增幅的程度，因此强烈反对边境税调整。但一年获得1,000多亿美元又不会影响到美国消费者和生产者，这样的前景将促使国会推进总体计划中的这一部分。

今年的立法将是三十年来美国第一次实施重大税制改革。实现这一改革将为美国公司带来更有利、竞争力更强的税收框架。