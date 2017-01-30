美国剑桥—大规模税收改革是美国2017年日程的重点。共和党控制的众议院已经准备多年，拟定了修改企业和个人所得税法的详细方案。如今，共和党在参议院也已经获得多数，并赢下了白宫，这些计划可能成为立法行动的基础。
公司税收改革方案尤其重要。我认为这将给企业投资带来非常有利的影响，提高生产率和总体经济增长。新税收规则也将给外国经济体带来重要影响。
目前，改革方案仍然远非板上钉钉，但其特征已经相当明显，包括四个重要要素。
公司利润税率下调。当前35%的税率是所有工业化国家中最高的。众议院共和党和特朗普政府都提出要削减一半，这将导致资本从房地产、非公司制企业和海外持有流向公司投资。
目前，公司税收入占GDP的2%，减税方案将让其下降到GDP的1%左右，按目前的经济规模计算，即1,900亿美元。由此带来的投资增长将提振增长，降低收入损失；但更偏好于收入中性的税收改革的国会共和党仍面临着挑战。
对美国企业的海外分支采取领地税收制度。美国对其公司的海外分支所赚利润汇回国内部分征收全额国内税率（扣除向外国政府缴纳的税收），这在工业化国家是绝无仅有的。因此，假设一家美国企业在爱尔兰的利润需向爱尔兰政府缴纳12%的税收，那么如果它将利润汇回美国，还要被征税23%。毫不奇怪，美国企业选择将利润留在海外。
采取领地制将提高对美国的投资，刺激生产率和增长。税改方案将允许未来美国公司汇回海外利润是不必缴纳任何额外税收。此前囤积海外的2.1万亿美元利润需要交纳大约10%的一次性税收，可以分几年缴清。
现金流公司税。这意味着两件事：允许公司立刻扣减所有设备和结构方面的投资，而不是将该成本进行摊销；以及取消新发生债务的利息成本扣减。这将降低高负债率所引起的风险，平等对待债务和股本。
我怀疑国会在深挖操作细节时是否真的会实施这项改革。一项贷款，什么时候是新贷款，什么时候只是已发放信用的展期？如果公司不再借钱融资购买设备，而是转为租赁设备怎么办？
边境税调整。和大部分其他国家不同，美国不征收增值税。边境税调整将让美国拥有增值税的优势，而不必对国内交易征收该税种。
其作用原理如下：进口商品的公司不允许在计算应税利润时扣除这一进口成本。假设公司税为20%，这意味着20%的进口税。出口商品的公司可以从应税收益中扣除出口利润，等于获得了20%的出口补贴。
乍一看，这将减少进口、增加出口，但并非如此。经济学学生都会学到，贸易余额取决于国内储蓄和国内投资之差。边境税调整不改变储蓄和投资，因此也不会改变进口和出口，相反，进口和出口税收的改变将导致美元升值，抵消边境税变化的直接影响。
更具体地说，如果实施，边境税调整美元相较其他货币将升至25%。美元升值25%将让进口成本下降20%（正好抵消进口价格因为20%的税收而上涨的幅度），同时提高美国出口品对外国买家的成本（正好抵消20%的隐含补贴）。
但既然边境税调整不改善美国贸易余额，国会共和党为何急不可耐地要采取这一措施？真正的原因是它将大幅提振税收收入，而不会增加美国消费者或生产者的负担。目前，美国进出口分别占GDP的15%和12%。两者之差为GDP的3%，因此，20%的进口税和20%的出口补贴将让GDP净增0.6%，或每年1,200亿美元。
因此，边境税调整可以填补1,900亿美元的公司税削减成本的三分之二，若考虑到降低公司税率对增长的有利影响，这一比例还会更高。此外，由于美国消费者所付出的价格和美国出口商所得到的价格并没有发生改变，这一税收将由外国生产者承担，拜美元升值所赐，它们对美出口的本币收入下降了。
一些美国进口商认为美元不会充分升值到平衡隐含进口税增幅的程度，因此强烈反对边境税调整。但一年获得1,000多亿美元又不会影响到美国消费者和生产者，这样的前景将促使国会推进总体计划中的这一部分。
今年的立法将是三十年来美国第一次实施重大税制改革。实现这一改革将为美国公司带来更有利、竞争力更强的税收框架。
Comment Commented Petey Bee
hm, i thought corp's figured out decades ago that if you have large profits, you can transfer them to your shareholders by doing share buybacks to reduce the profit figure and avoid the tax hit. And sometimes the shareholders see additional benefit in cases when capital gains rate is lower than dividends.
The border tax adjustment suggests that exporters will carry the profit and importers will be managed to have zero profit, simply avoiding the penalty.
The "territorial system" sounds like a powerful move, but also a giveaway. Presumably repatriation of e.g. Apple's overseas $$ would stimulate savings and investment in the US, or maybe a stock bubble, which the trump administration will need to keep itself afloat politically. Also perhaps it is relevant to the concern about savings vs investment, but it's confusing which way the causation goes there.
All in all big changes, big opportunities... politically, big handouts to the big spenders. lots to be concerned about. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
also, repatriated funds -> more mergers ... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
It's an elegant solution to the present corporate tax system problem of not maximizing revenue for the federal government. And it won't cost anything from the American side.
Of course, I agree all your points. However, I feel that even more change should be introduced.
The corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's at 14.7% (instead of 16% per the elegant proposal outlined in your essay) AND a totally separate tariff regime should be introduced.
1. Tariff Level One: A standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. HAS existing trade agreements.
2. Tariff Level Two: A standardized and reciprocal 10% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements.
3. Tariff Level Three: A 25% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements NOR AGREE TO ENACT STANDARDIZED AND RECIPROCAL TARIFFS.
In this way, it drives plenty of revenue, until such times as every country gets onboard with the U.S. tax structure, at which point they will all have FAIR and FREE standardized and reciprocal trade agreements with the U.S.A. -- and even then, a 5% across-the-board tariff that is standardized and reciprocal, will bring in plenty of revenue, concomitant with the tax changes proposed in your excellent essay.
More than anything, it puts the U.S.A. in the driver's seat in regards to the norms of international trade, and provides the U.S. A. with plenty of momentum in regards to future trade negotiations/deals.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
If this is what passes for major tax reform, then god save us all. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Rector
So Marty thinks it is a good idea to have an even stronger dollar (?) That will mean a higher trade deficit and less real investment in the USA. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
How bad is the analysis here? Let me count the ways.
Corporate taxes in the US are complicated, but not burdensome. Two percent of GDP is low for a developed country.
A territorial tax system encourages US firms to establish subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions; it's better than the current system, which has been used to help firms avoid tax altogether, but it's not optimal.
A cash flow corporate tax that does does away with depreciation and the deduction for interest costs would be great, but one has to pay for the other, if tax revenue is not going to suffer.
Border adjustments on a cash-flow tax that exempts domestic inputs are equivalent to tariffs and export subsidies, which are illegal under our trade agreements. The trade balance is a small part of the story on exchange rate adjustments; those adjustments are driven primarily by capital movements which in turn depend on central bank actions.
Finally, an overhaul of the personal income tax to even up the treatment of capital and earned income, and to shift payments for entitlements from payroll taxes to a value-added tax would be far more significant than any changes to simplify corporate taxes.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Read more
Comment Commented Avinav Neer
I agree with your point. When dollar appreciates, the other currencies would depreciate with respect to the dollar and that would imply earning more for your exports in your local currency Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Coming back into line, are we? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
By the way, it is not true that the US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Many countries are like that. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
PS: It creates jobs in low tax countries but not at home. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
The only difference is that you can bring those profits to the US taxfree and pay your shareholders more. It doesn't create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
No. What he means is that apple can divide their revenue into territories. If a phone is sold in the Australia territory the US never gets to tax that money even if it repatriates it. Which means they will then repatriate it because it will not give rise to additional tax. Read more
