Облик американской налоговой реформы

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – В 2017 году Соединённые Штаты ожидает крупная налоговая реформа. Палата представителей, контролируемая республиканцами, готовилась к ней уже много лет, разрабатывая детальные планы перестройки налогообложения доходов корпораций и физлиц. Теперь, когда у республиканцев большинство в Сенате, а в Белом доме – президент-республиканец, подготовленные планы могут стать базой для законодательных решений.

Особенно значимой является предлагаемая корпоративная налоговая реформа. Я уверен, что она окажет крайне благотворное воздействие на бизнес-инвестиции, повысив производительность и общие темпы роста экономики. Новые налоговые правила окажут также существенное влияние на экономику зарубежных стран.

Хотя одобрение ни одного из предлагаемых изменений не гарантировано, вероятный облик будущего налогового пакета уже вырисовывается. Он будет включать в себя четыре важных компонента.

Снижение ставки налога на прибыль компаний. Нынешняя ставка в размере 35% является самой высокой среди всех промышленно развитых стран. Республиканцы в Палате представителей, равно как и администрация Трампа, предлагают снизить эту ставку вдвое. Это позволит перенаправить потоки капитала в корпоративные инвестиции вместо недвижимости, неформального бизнеса и зарубежной собственности.

Поскольку поступления в бюджет от налога на прибыль сейчас достигают 2% ВВП, предлагаемое снижение ставки может привести к сокращению госдоходов примерно на 1% ВВП, или, в соответствии с сегодняшними размерами экономики, на $190 млрд ежегодно. Вызванный этой мерой рост инвестиций позволит повысить темпы роста экономики и, тем самым, снизить размеры теряемых доходов. Тем не менее, республиканцы-конгрессмены, которые выступают за проведение нейтральной, с точки зрения доходов бюджета, налоговой реформы, могут столкнуться с затруднением.

Территориальная система при налогообложении иностранных филиалов американских компаний. США является единственной страной среди всех промышленно развитых государств, где по полной ставке облагается налогом прибыль, заработанная зарубежными филиалами американских компаний и возвращённая ими в США (правда, с учётом налогов, уже выплаченных иностранным государствам). Это означает, что американская фирма, заработавшая прибыль в Ирландии и заплатившая налог на прибыль в размере 12% правительству Ирландии, должна затем заплатить ещё 23%, если перечислит полученную прибыль домой, в США. Неудивительно, что американские компании предпочитают хранить свои прибыли за рубежом.

Переход к территориальной системе позволит увеличить инвестиции в США, стимулируя производительность и рост экономики. Согласно проекту, все будущие зарубежные прибыли американских корпораций можно будет возвращать в страну без каких-либо дополнительных налогов. А те $2,1 триллионов прибылей, которые ранее были накоплены за рубежом, станут объектом единовременного налога в размере около 10%, который можно выплачивать в течение нескольких лет.

Корпоративный налог на денежный поток. Это означает две вещи: компаниям разрешается сразу вычитать из налогооблагаемой базы все капиталовложения в оборудование и сооружения, а не распределять эти затраты на длительное время; и, второе, вычеты из налогооблагаемой базы процентных выплат по новым долгам ликвидируются. Это позволит снизить риски, создаваемые высоким уровнем задолженности, и поставить долговой и акционерный капитал в равные условия.

Я сомневаюсь, что Конгресс действительно одобрит эту реформу, когда начнёт разбираться в её рабочих деталях. Когда именно кредит начинает считаться новым кредитом, а когда это просто продолжение уже существующей кредитной линии? Что произойдёт, если компании переключатся с заимствований с целью закупки оборудования на лизинг того же самого оборудования?

Пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль. В отличие от большинства других стран в США нет налога на добавленную стоимость (НДС). Пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль обеспечит США международные преимущества, присущие НДС, не вводя при этом данный налог для внутренних транзакций.

Вот как это будет работать. Компании, импортирующие товары, не смогут вычитать себестоимость импорта при расчёте налогооблагаемой прибыли. Если ставка налога на прибыль будет равна 20%, данная мера станет эквивалентом налога на импорт в размере 20%. Компании, экспортирующие товары, смогут вычитать весь доход от экспорта из налогооблагаемой прибыли, что эквивалентно экспортной субсидии в размере 20%.

Хотя всё это выглядит как мера, которая поможет уменьшить импорт и повысить экспорт, этого не произойдёт. Любой студент-экономист знает, что торговый баланс зависит от разницы в размерах внутренних сбережений и внутренних инвестиций. Поскольку пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль не изменит размеров сбережений и инвестиций, она не изменит и объёмы импорта и экспорта. Вместо этого, изменение порядка налогообложения импорта и экспорта приведёт к росту стоимости доллара, нейтрализуя прямой эффект введения пограничного налога.

Если говорить более конкретно, в случае одобрения пограничной корректировки налога на прибыль доллар укрепится на 25% относительно других валют. Рост доллара на 25% снизит себестоимость импорта на 20% (что достаточно для компенсации роста цен на импорт из-за введения налога в размере 20%), при этом стоимость экспорта из США для зарубежных покупателей повысится (что компенсирует предполагаемую субсидию в размере 20%).

Но если пограничная корректировка налога не поможет улучшить торговый баланс США, почему тогда республиканцы-конгрессмены так рьяно стремятся её принять? Реальная причина в том, что данная мера значительно увеличит налоговые доходы, при этом налоговая нагрузка на американских потребителей и производителей не повысится. Сейчас объёмы импорта и экспорта США равны 15% и 12% ВВП соответственно. Поскольку разница достигает 3% ВВП, налог на импорт в размере 20% и экспортная субсидия в размере 20% приведут к чистому увеличению налоговых сборов на 0,6% ВВП, что на сегодня соответствует $120 млрд в год.

В результате, с помощью пограничной корректировки налога можно будет компенсировать две трети из $190 млрд ежегодных потерь бюджета, вызванных снижением ставки налога на прибыль, а, может быть, компенсация будет даже выше, если учесть благотворные  последствия снижения этого налога для экономики. Поскольку цены на товары, приобретаемые американскими потребителями или продаваемые американскими экспортёрами, не изменятся, данный налог ляжет на плечи иностранных производителей: из-за укрепления доллара они будут получать за свой экспорт в США меньше денег в национальной валюте.

Существует серьёзная оппозиция введению пограничной корректировки налога среди американских импортёров: они не уверены, что доллар достаточно укрепится, чтобы сбалансировать высокий косвенный налог на импорт. Однако перспектива собирать дополнительно более $100 млрд в год, не нанося при этом вреда американским потребителям и производителям, будет подталкивать Конгресс к одобрению данного компонента общего налогового плана.

Налоговое законодательство этого года станет первой крупной реформой американской налоговой системы за три десятилетия. Её одобрение создаст более благоприятный и конкурентоспособный налоговый режим для американских компаний.