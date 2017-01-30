Облик американской налоговой реформы

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – В 2017 году Соединённые Штаты ожидает крупная налоговая реформа. Палата представителей, контролируемая республиканцами, готовилась к ней уже много лет, разрабатывая детальные планы перестройки налогообложения доходов корпораций и физлиц. Теперь, когда у республиканцев большинство в Сенате, а в Белом доме – президент-республиканец, подготовленные планы могут стать базой для законодательных решений.
Особенно значимой является предлагаемая корпоративная налоговая реформа. Я уверен, что она окажет крайне благотворное воздействие на бизнес-инвестиции, повысив производительность и общие темпы роста экономики. Новые налоговые правила окажут также существенное влияние на экономику зарубежных стран.
Хотя одобрение ни одного из предлагаемых изменений не гарантировано, вероятный облик будущего налогового пакета уже вырисовывается. Он будет включать в себя четыре важных компонента.
Снижение ставки налога на прибыль компаний. Нынешняя ставка в размере 35% является самой высокой среди всех промышленно развитых стран. Республиканцы в Палате представителей, равно как и администрация Трампа, предлагают снизить эту ставку вдвое. Это позволит перенаправить потоки капитала в корпоративные инвестиции вместо недвижимости, неформального бизнеса и зарубежной собственности.
Поскольку поступления в бюджет от налога на прибыль сейчас достигают 2% ВВП, предлагаемое снижение ставки может привести к сокращению госдоходов примерно на 1% ВВП, или, в соответствии с сегодняшними размерами экономики, на $190 млрд ежегодно. Вызванный этой мерой рост инвестиций позволит повысить темпы роста экономики и, тем самым, снизить размеры теряемых доходов. Тем не менее, республиканцы-конгрессмены, которые выступают за проведение нейтральной, с точки зрения доходов бюджета, налоговой реформы, могут столкнуться с затруднением.
Территориальная система при налогообложении иностранных филиалов американских компаний. США является единственной страной среди всех промышленно развитых государств, где по полной ставке облагается налогом прибыль, заработанная зарубежными филиалами американских компаний и возвращённая ими в США (правда, с учётом налогов, уже выплаченных иностранным государствам). Это означает, что американская фирма, заработавшая прибыль в Ирландии и заплатившая налог на прибыль в размере 12% правительству Ирландии, должна затем заплатить ещё 23%, если перечислит полученную прибыль домой, в США. Неудивительно, что американские компании предпочитают хранить свои прибыли за рубежом.
Переход к территориальной системе позволит увеличить инвестиции в США, стимулируя производительность и рост экономики. Согласно проекту, все будущие зарубежные прибыли американских корпораций можно будет возвращать в страну без каких-либо дополнительных налогов. А те $2,1 триллионов прибылей, которые ранее были накоплены за рубежом, станут объектом единовременного налога в размере около 10%, который можно выплачивать в течение нескольких лет.
Корпоративный налог на денежный поток. Это означает две вещи: компаниям разрешается сразу вычитать из налогооблагаемой базы все капиталовложения в оборудование и сооружения, а не распределять эти затраты на длительное время; и, второе, вычеты из налогооблагаемой базы процентных выплат по новым долгам ликвидируются. Это позволит снизить риски, создаваемые высоким уровнем задолженности, и поставить долговой и акционерный капитал в равные условия.
Я сомневаюсь, что Конгресс действительно одобрит эту реформу, когда начнёт разбираться в её рабочих деталях. Когда именно кредит начинает считаться новым кредитом, а когда это просто продолжение уже существующей кредитной линии? Что произойдёт, если компании переключатся с заимствований с целью закупки оборудования на лизинг того же самого оборудования?
Пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль. В отличие от большинства других стран в США нет налога на добавленную стоимость (НДС). Пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль обеспечит США международные преимущества, присущие НДС, не вводя при этом данный налог для внутренних транзакций.
Вот как это будет работать. Компании, импортирующие товары, не смогут вычитать себестоимость импорта при расчёте налогооблагаемой прибыли. Если ставка налога на прибыль будет равна 20%, данная мера станет эквивалентом налога на импорт в размере 20%. Компании, экспортирующие товары, смогут вычитать весь доход от экспорта из налогооблагаемой прибыли, что эквивалентно экспортной субсидии в размере 20%.
Хотя всё это выглядит как мера, которая поможет уменьшить импорт и повысить экспорт, этого не произойдёт. Любой студент-экономист знает, что торговый баланс зависит от разницы в размерах внутренних сбережений и внутренних инвестиций. Поскольку пограничная корректировка налога на прибыль не изменит размеров сбережений и инвестиций, она не изменит и объёмы импорта и экспорта. Вместо этого, изменение порядка налогообложения импорта и экспорта приведёт к росту стоимости доллара, нейтрализуя прямой эффект введения пограничного налога.
Если говорить более конкретно, в случае одобрения пограничной корректировки налога на прибыль доллар укрепится на 25% относительно других валют. Рост доллара на 25% снизит себестоимость импорта на 20% (что достаточно для компенсации роста цен на импорт из-за введения налога в размере 20%), при этом стоимость экспорта из США для зарубежных покупателей повысится (что компенсирует предполагаемую субсидию в размере 20%).
Но если пограничная корректировка налога не поможет улучшить торговый баланс США, почему тогда республиканцы-конгрессмены так рьяно стремятся её принять? Реальная причина в том, что данная мера значительно увеличит налоговые доходы, при этом налоговая нагрузка на американских потребителей и производителей не повысится. Сейчас объёмы импорта и экспорта США равны 15% и 12% ВВП соответственно. Поскольку разница достигает 3% ВВП, налог на импорт в размере 20% и экспортная субсидия в размере 20% приведут к чистому увеличению налоговых сборов на 0,6% ВВП, что на сегодня соответствует $120 млрд в год.
В результате, с помощью пограничной корректировки налога можно будет компенсировать две трети из $190 млрд ежегодных потерь бюджета, вызванных снижением ставки налога на прибыль, а, может быть, компенсация будет даже выше, если учесть благотворные последствия снижения этого налога для экономики. Поскольку цены на товары, приобретаемые американскими потребителями или продаваемые американскими экспортёрами, не изменятся, данный налог ляжет на плечи иностранных производителей: из-за укрепления доллара они будут получать за свой экспорт в США меньше денег в национальной валюте.
Существует серьёзная оппозиция введению пограничной корректировки налога среди американских импортёров: они не уверены, что доллар достаточно укрепится, чтобы сбалансировать высокий косвенный налог на импорт. Однако перспектива собирать дополнительно более $100 млрд в год, не нанося при этом вреда американским потребителям и производителям, будет подталкивать Конгресс к одобрению данного компонента общего налогового плана.
Налоговое законодательство этого года станет первой крупной реформой американской налоговой системы за три десятилетия. Её одобрение создаст более благоприятный и конкурентоспособный налоговый режим для американских компаний.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
hm, i thought corp's figured out decades ago that if you have large profits, you can transfer them to your shareholders by doing share buybacks to reduce the profit figure and avoid the tax hit. And sometimes the shareholders see additional benefit in cases when capital gains rate is lower than dividends.
The border tax adjustment suggests that exporters will carry the profit and importers will be managed to have zero profit, simply avoiding the penalty.
The "territorial system" sounds like a powerful move, but also a giveaway. Presumably repatriation of e.g. Apple's overseas $$ would stimulate savings and investment in the US, or maybe a stock bubble, which the trump administration will need to keep itself afloat politically. Also perhaps it is relevant to the concern about savings vs investment, but it's confusing which way the causation goes there.
All in all big changes, big opportunities... politically, big handouts to the big spenders. lots to be concerned about. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
also, repatriated funds -> more mergers ... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
It's an elegant solution to the present corporate tax system problem of not maximizing revenue for the federal government. And it won't cost anything from the American side.
Of course, I agree all your points. However, I feel that even more change should be introduced.
The corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's at 14.7% (instead of 16% per the elegant proposal outlined in your essay) AND a totally separate tariff regime should be introduced.
1. Tariff Level One: A standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. HAS existing trade agreements.
2. Tariff Level Two: A standardized and reciprocal 10% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements.
3. Tariff Level Three: A 25% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements NOR AGREE TO ENACT STANDARDIZED AND RECIPROCAL TARIFFS.
In this way, it drives plenty of revenue, until such times as every country gets onboard with the U.S. tax structure, at which point they will all have FAIR and FREE standardized and reciprocal trade agreements with the U.S.A. -- and even then, a 5% across-the-board tariff that is standardized and reciprocal, will bring in plenty of revenue, concomitant with the tax changes proposed in your excellent essay.
More than anything, it puts the U.S.A. in the driver's seat in regards to the norms of international trade, and provides the U.S. A. with plenty of momentum in regards to future trade negotiations/deals.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
If this is what passes for major tax reform, then god save us all. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Rector
So Marty thinks it is a good idea to have an even stronger dollar (?) That will mean a higher trade deficit and less real investment in the USA. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
How bad is the analysis here? Let me count the ways.
Corporate taxes in the US are complicated, but not burdensome. Two percent of GDP is low for a developed country.
A territorial tax system encourages US firms to establish subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions; it's better than the current system, which has been used to help firms avoid tax altogether, but it's not optimal.
A cash flow corporate tax that does does away with depreciation and the deduction for interest costs would be great, but one has to pay for the other, if tax revenue is not going to suffer.
Border adjustments on a cash-flow tax that exempts domestic inputs are equivalent to tariffs and export subsidies, which are illegal under our trade agreements. The trade balance is a small part of the story on exchange rate adjustments; those adjustments are driven primarily by capital movements which in turn depend on central bank actions.
Finally, an overhaul of the personal income tax to even up the treatment of capital and earned income, and to shift payments for entitlements from payroll taxes to a value-added tax would be far more significant than any changes to simplify corporate taxes.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Read more
Comment Commented Avinav Neer
I agree with your point. When dollar appreciates, the other currencies would depreciate with respect to the dollar and that would imply earning more for your exports in your local currency Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Coming back into line, are we? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
By the way, it is not true that the US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Many countries are like that. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
PS: It creates jobs in low tax countries but not at home. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
The only difference is that you can bring those profits to the US taxfree and pay your shareholders more. It doesn't create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
No. What he means is that apple can divide their revenue into territories. If a phone is sold in the Australia territory the US never gets to tax that money even if it repatriates it. Which means they will then repatriate it because it will not give rise to additional tax. Read more
Featured
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
Germany in the Age of Trump
Joschka Fischer urges his country to leverage its economic strength to shore up European security.
China’s Big Sticks
Stephen S. Roach reminds the Trump administration that it is not only the US that can play the protectionist game.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.