La forma de la reforma tributaria estadounidense

CAMBRIDGE – Una reforma tributaria de grandes proporciones es uno de los asuntos con alta prioridad en la agenda de Estados Unidos del año 2017. La Cámara de Representantes controlada por los republicanos ha venido preparándose para dicha reforma durante años y ha creado planes detallados para reformar completamente la forma cómo se gravan los ingresos corporativos y los ingresos personales. Ahora, debido a que se tiene una mayoría republicana en el Senado y un presidente republicano en la Casa Blanca, dichos planes pueden constituirse en la base para las acciones legislativas.
La reforma tributaria propuesta para las corporaciones es especialmente significativa. Creo que tendrá un impacto muy favorable en la inversión de las corporaciones, aumentando la productividad y el crecimiento económico en general. Las nuevas normas tributarias también tendrán efectos significativos en las economías extranjeras.
Aunque ninguno de los cambios propuestos está garantizado, la forma probable que tomará el paquete tributario propuesto se aclara cada vez más. Dicho paquete incluye cuatro componentes principales.
Una tasa de impuestos más baja sobre las ganancias corporativas. La actual tasa del 35% es la tasa más alta entre las tasas de todos los países industrializados. Tanto los republicanos de la Cámara de Representantes como la administración Trump han propuesto reducir dicha tasa a la mitad, lo que haría que el capital se desplace a la inversión corporativa en vez de ser invertido en bienes raíces, en empresas no constituidas en sociedades y en títulos-valores del extranjero.
Con un ingreso por impuestos corporativos que actualmente equivale al 2% del PIB, el recorte de tasas propuesto reduciría los ingresos en aproximadamente el 1% del PIB, es decir en 190 mil millones de dólares al año en la economía de hoy en día. El aumento resultante por la inversión impulsaría el crecimiento y reduciría la pérdida de ingresos; pero, los republicanos del Congreso, que favorecen una reforma tributaria neutral en cuanto a los ingresos, todavía se enfrentarían a un desafío.
Un sistema territorial para gravar a las filiales extranjeras de las firmas estadounidenses. Estados Unidos es el único país entre los países industrializados que somete a las ganancias repatriadas obtenidas por las filiales extranjeras de sus empresas a la tasa de impuestos internos completa (otorgando un crédito por el impuesto pagado al gobierno extranjero). Por lo tanto, una empresa estadounidense que percibe una ganancia en Irlanda paga un impuesto del 12% al gobierno irlandés y, en la actualidad pagaría un 23% adicional sobre cualquier monto de ganancias repatriadas. No es sorprendente que las empresas estadounidenses opten por mantener sus ganancias en el extranjero.
La adopción de un sistema territorial aumentaría la inversión en Estados Unidos, estimulando la productividad y el crecimiento. La propuesta permitiría que todas las futuras ganancias percibidas en el extranjero por las corporaciones estadounidenses fueran repatriadas sin tener que tributar ningún impuesto adicional. Los 2,1 millones de millones de dólares de ganancias acumuladas anteriormente en el extranjero estarían sujetos a un impuesto único de aproximadamente el 10%, que se pagaría en el transcurso de varios años.
Un impuesto corporativo al flujo de caja. Esto significa dos cosas: permitiría que las empresas deduzcan todas las inversiones en equipo y estructuras inmediatamente, en lugar de repartir el costo durante un período de tiempo; y eliminaría las deducciones por costos de interés sobre deudas recién incurridas. Esto reduciría el riesgo causado por los altos coeficientes de deuda y situaría a la deuda y al patrimonio en igualdad de condiciones.
Dudo que el Congreso realmente vaya a promulgar esta reforma cuando investigue los detalles operacionales de la misma. ¿Cuándo se considera a un préstamo como un préstamo nuevo, y cuándo es sólo una continuación de una línea de crédito existente? ¿Qué sucede cuando las empresas cambian de forma de financiamiento, por ejemplo, pasan de tener un préstamo para la compra de equipos a un financiamiento mediante leasing de dichos equipos?
Ajuste de impuestos fronterizos. A diferencia de la mayoría de los otros países, Estados Unidos no tienen un impuesto al valor agregado. El ajuste de impuestos fronterizos daría a Estados Unidos la ventaja internacional que otorga un impuesto al valor agregado, sin tener que imponer dicho impuesto a las transacciones nacionales.
Así es como funcionaría: A las empresas que importan bienes no se les permitiría deducir el costo de esas importaciones a momento de calcular sus ganancias imponibles. Si se tiene una tasa de impuestos corporativos del 20%, eso equivaldría a un impuesto de importación del 20%. Las empresas que exportan bienes podrían excluir las ganancias de exportación de la renta tributable, lo que equivaldría a una subvención a las exportaciones del 20%.
Aunque aparentemente esto iría a reducir las importaciones y a aumentar las exportaciones, eso no sucedería. Como cada estudiante de economía aprende, la balanza comercial depende de la diferencia entre el ahorro interno y la inversión nacional. Debido a que el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos no cambia el ahorro y la inversión, no cambiaría las importaciones y las exportaciones. Por el contrario, los cambios en los impuestos sobre las importaciones y las exportaciones darían lugar a un aumento del valor del dólar que compensaría el impacto directo de los cambios en los impuestos fronterizos.
Más específicamente, si se aprueba el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos, el dólar aumentaría en un 25% con relación a otras monedas. Un aumento del 25% en el dólar reduce el costo de las importaciones en un 20% (lo suficiente para compensar el aumento de los precios de importación causado por el impuesto del 20%), al mismo tiempo que eleva el costo de las exportaciones estadounidenses para compradores extranjeros (justo lo suficiente como para compensar la subvención implícita del 20%).
Pero, si el ajuste de los impuestos fronterizos no mejora la balanza comercial de Estados Unidos, ¿por qué los republicanos del Congreso están ansiosos por promulgarla? La verdadera razón es que aumentaría sustancialmente los ingresos fiscales, sin aumentar la carga para los consumidores o productores estadounidenses. En la actualidad, las importaciones y exportaciones de EE.UU. representan el 15% y 12% del PIB, respectivamente. Tomando en cuenta la diferencia del 3% en el PIB, el 20% del impuesto a las importaciones y el 20% de las subvenciones a las exportaciones hacen que el PIB neto se eleve en un 0,6%; lo que en la actualidad significa de 120 mil millones de dólares al año.
Por lo tanto, el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos paga alrededor de dos tercios del costo de 190 mil millones de dólares del recorte de impuestos a las empresas y una proporción aún mayor cuando se tiene en cuenta el efecto favorable sobre el crecimiento que tiene una tasa tributaria corporativa más baja. Y, debido a que no hay cambio en los precios pagados por los consumidores estadounidenses o aquellos recibidos por los exportadores estadounidenses, la carga de ese impuesto es soportada por los productores extranjeros que, debido a la apreciación del dólar, reciben menos en sus propias monedas por sus exportaciones a Estados Unidos.
Existe una oposición sustancial al ajuste de impuestos fronterizos entre los importadores estadounidenses que no están convencidos de que el dólar se vaya a fortalecer lo suficiente como para equilibrar el impuesto de importación implícito más alto. Pero, la perspectiva de recaudar más de 100 mil millones de dólares al año sin perjudicar a los consumidores o productores estadounidenses impulsará al Congreso a avanzar con este parte prominente del plan general.
La legislación de este año se constituirá en la primera reforma importante del sistema tributario estadounidense en tres décadas. Su promulgación producirá un marco fiscal más favorable y competitivo para las empresas estadounidenses.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Petey Bee
hm, i thought corp's figured out decades ago that if you have large profits, you can transfer them to your shareholders by doing share buybacks to reduce the profit figure and avoid the tax hit. And sometimes the shareholders see additional benefit in cases when capital gains rate is lower than dividends.
The border tax adjustment suggests that exporters will carry the profit and importers will be managed to have zero profit, simply avoiding the penalty.
The "territorial system" sounds like a powerful move, but also a giveaway. Presumably repatriation of e.g. Apple's overseas $$ would stimulate savings and investment in the US, or maybe a stock bubble, which the trump administration will need to keep itself afloat politically. Also perhaps it is relevant to the concern about savings vs investment, but it's confusing which way the causation goes there.
All in all big changes, big opportunities... politically, big handouts to the big spenders. lots to be concerned about. Read more
Petey Bee
also, repatriated funds -> more mergers ...
John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
It's an elegant solution to the present corporate tax system problem of not maximizing revenue for the federal government. And it won't cost anything from the American side.
Of course, I agree all your points. However, I feel that even more change should be introduced.
The corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's at 14.7% (instead of 16% per the elegant proposal outlined in your essay) AND a totally separate tariff regime should be introduced.
1. Tariff Level One: A standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. HAS existing trade agreements.
2. Tariff Level Two: A standardized and reciprocal 10% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements.
3. Tariff Level Three: A 25% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements NOR AGREE TO ENACT STANDARDIZED AND RECIPROCAL TARIFFS.
In this way, it drives plenty of revenue, until such times as every country gets onboard with the U.S. tax structure, at which point they will all have FAIR and FREE standardized and reciprocal trade agreements with the U.S.A. -- and even then, a 5% across-the-board tariff that is standardized and reciprocal, will bring in plenty of revenue, concomitant with the tax changes proposed in your excellent essay.
More than anything, it puts the U.S.A. in the driver's seat in regards to the norms of international trade, and provides the U.S. A. with plenty of momentum in regards to future trade negotiations/deals.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Stefan S
If this is what passes for major tax reform, then god save us all.
Ed Rector
So Marty thinks it is a good idea to have an even stronger dollar (?) That will mean a higher trade deficit and less real investment in the USA.
Paul Daley
How bad is the analysis here? Let me count the ways.
Corporate taxes in the US are complicated, but not burdensome. Two percent of GDP is low for a developed country.
A territorial tax system encourages US firms to establish subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions; it's better than the current system, which has been used to help firms avoid tax altogether, but it's not optimal.
A cash flow corporate tax that does does away with depreciation and the deduction for interest costs would be great, but one has to pay for the other, if tax revenue is not going to suffer.
Border adjustments on a cash-flow tax that exempts domestic inputs are equivalent to tariffs and export subsidies, which are illegal under our trade agreements. The trade balance is a small part of the story on exchange rate adjustments; those adjustments are driven primarily by capital movements which in turn depend on central bank actions.
Finally, an overhaul of the personal income tax to even up the treatment of capital and earned income, and to shift payments for entitlements from payroll taxes to a value-added tax would be far more significant than any changes to simplify corporate taxes.
Read more
Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Read more
Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Read more
Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Read more
Avinav Neer
I agree with your point. When dollar appreciates, the other currencies would depreciate with respect to the dollar and that would imply earning more for your exports in your local currency
Robert O'Regan
Coming back into line, are we?
Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim.
hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
By the way, it is not true that the US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Many countries are like that. Read more
hanno achenbach
PS: It creates jobs in low tax countries but not at home.
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
The only difference is that you can bring those profits to the US taxfree and pay your shareholders more. It doesn't create jobs. Read more
Michael Public
No. What he means is that apple can divide their revenue into territories. If a phone is sold in the Australia territory the US never gets to tax that money even if it repatriates it. Which means they will then repatriate it because it will not give rise to additional tax.
