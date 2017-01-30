16

La forma de la reforma tributaria estadounidense

CAMBRIDGE – Una reforma tributaria de grandes proporciones es uno de los asuntos con alta prioridad en la agenda de Estados Unidos del año 2017. La Cámara de Representantes controlada por los republicanos ha venido preparándose para dicha reforma durante años y ha creado planes detallados para reformar completamente la forma cómo se gravan los ingresos corporativos y los ingresos personales. Ahora, debido a que se tiene una mayoría republicana en el Senado y un presidente republicano en la Casa Blanca, dichos planes pueden constituirse en la base para las acciones legislativas.

La reforma tributaria propuesta para las corporaciones es especialmente significativa. Creo que tendrá un impacto muy favorable en la inversión de las corporaciones, aumentando la productividad y el crecimiento económico en general. Las nuevas normas tributarias también tendrán efectos significativos en las economías extranjeras.

Aunque ninguno de los cambios propuestos está garantizado, la forma probable que tomará el paquete tributario propuesto se aclara cada vez más. Dicho paquete incluye cuatro componentes principales. 

Una tasa de impuestos más baja sobre las ganancias corporativas. La actual tasa del 35% es la tasa más alta entre las tasas de todos los países industrializados. Tanto los republicanos de la Cámara de Representantes como la administración Trump han propuesto reducir dicha tasa a la mitad, lo que haría que el capital se desplace a la inversión corporativa en vez de ser invertido en bienes raíces, en empresas no constituidas en sociedades y en títulos-valores del extranjero.

Con un ingreso por impuestos corporativos que actualmente equivale al 2% del PIB, el recorte de tasas propuesto reduciría los ingresos en aproximadamente el 1% del PIB, es decir en 190 mil millones de dólares al año en la economía de hoy en día. El aumento resultante por la inversión impulsaría el crecimiento y reduciría la pérdida de ingresos; pero, los republicanos del Congreso, que favorecen una reforma tributaria neutral en cuanto a los ingresos, todavía se enfrentarían a un desafío.

Un sistema territorial para gravar a las filiales extranjeras de las firmas estadounidenses. Estados Unidos es el único país entre los países industrializados que somete a las ganancias repatriadas obtenidas por las filiales extranjeras de sus empresas a la tasa de impuestos internos completa (otorgando un crédito por el impuesto pagado al gobierno extranjero). Por lo tanto, una empresa estadounidense que percibe una ganancia en Irlanda paga un impuesto del 12% al gobierno irlandés y, en la actualidad pagaría un 23% adicional sobre cualquier monto de ganancias repatriadas. No es sorprendente que las empresas estadounidenses opten por mantener sus ganancias en el extranjero.

La adopción de un sistema territorial aumentaría la inversión en Estados Unidos, estimulando la productividad y el crecimiento. La propuesta permitiría que todas las futuras ganancias percibidas en el extranjero por las corporaciones estadounidenses fueran repatriadas sin tener que tributar ningún impuesto adicional. Los 2,1 millones de millones de dólares de ganancias acumuladas anteriormente en el extranjero estarían sujetos a un impuesto único de aproximadamente el 10%, que se pagaría en el transcurso de varios años.

Un impuesto corporativo al flujo de caja. Esto significa dos cosas: permitiría que las empresas deduzcan todas las inversiones en equipo y estructuras inmediatamente, en lugar de repartir el costo durante un período de tiempo; y eliminaría las deducciones por costos de interés sobre deudas recién incurridas. Esto reduciría el riesgo causado por los altos coeficientes de deuda y situaría a la deuda y al patrimonio en igualdad de condiciones.

Dudo que el Congreso realmente vaya a promulgar esta reforma cuando investigue los detalles operacionales de la misma. ¿Cuándo se considera a un préstamo como un préstamo nuevo, y cuándo es sólo una continuación de una línea de crédito existente? ¿Qué sucede cuando las empresas cambian de forma de financiamiento, por ejemplo, pasan de tener un préstamo para la compra de equipos a un financiamiento mediante leasing de dichos equipos?

Ajuste de impuestos fronterizos. A diferencia de la mayoría de los otros países, Estados Unidos no tienen un impuesto al valor agregado. El ajuste de impuestos fronterizos daría a Estados Unidos la ventaja internacional que otorga un impuesto al valor agregado, sin tener que imponer dicho impuesto a las transacciones nacionales.

Así es como funcionaría: A las empresas que importan bienes no se les permitiría deducir el costo de esas importaciones a momento de calcular sus ganancias imponibles. Si se tiene una tasa de impuestos corporativos del 20%, eso equivaldría a un impuesto de importación del 20%. Las empresas que exportan bienes podrían excluir las ganancias de exportación de la renta tributable, lo que equivaldría a una subvención a las exportaciones del 20%.

Aunque aparentemente esto iría a reducir las importaciones y a aumentar las exportaciones, eso no sucedería. Como cada estudiante de economía aprende, la balanza comercial depende de la diferencia entre el ahorro interno y la inversión nacional. Debido a que el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos no cambia el ahorro y la inversión, no cambiaría las importaciones y las exportaciones. Por el contrario, los cambios en los impuestos sobre las importaciones y las exportaciones darían lugar a un aumento del valor del dólar que compensaría el impacto directo de los cambios en los impuestos fronterizos. 

Más específicamente, si se aprueba el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos, el dólar aumentaría en un 25% con relación a otras monedas. Un aumento del 25% en el dólar reduce el costo de las importaciones en un 20% (lo suficiente para compensar el aumento de los precios de importación causado por el impuesto del 20%), al mismo tiempo que eleva el costo de las exportaciones estadounidenses para compradores extranjeros (justo lo suficiente como para compensar la subvención implícita del 20%).

Pero, si el ajuste de los impuestos fronterizos no mejora la balanza comercial de Estados Unidos, ¿por qué los republicanos del Congreso están ansiosos por promulgarla? La verdadera razón es que aumentaría sustancialmente los ingresos fiscales, sin aumentar la carga para los consumidores o productores estadounidenses. En la actualidad, las importaciones y exportaciones de EE.UU. representan el 15% y 12% del PIB, respectivamente. Tomando en cuenta la diferencia del 3% en el PIB, el 20% del impuesto a las importaciones y el 20% de las subvenciones a las exportaciones hacen que el PIB neto se eleve en un 0,6%;  lo que en la actualidad significa de 120 mil millones de dólares al año.

Por lo tanto, el ajuste de impuestos fronterizos paga alrededor de dos tercios del costo de 190 mil millones de dólares del recorte de impuestos a las empresas y una proporción aún mayor cuando se tiene en cuenta el efecto favorable sobre el crecimiento que tiene una tasa tributaria corporativa más baja. Y, debido a que no hay cambio en los precios pagados por los consumidores estadounidenses o aquellos recibidos por los exportadores estadounidenses, la carga de ese impuesto es soportada por los productores extranjeros que, debido a la apreciación del dólar, reciben menos en sus propias monedas por sus exportaciones a Estados Unidos.

Existe una oposición sustancial al ajuste de impuestos fronterizos entre los importadores estadounidenses que no están convencidos de que el dólar se vaya a fortalecer lo suficiente como para equilibrar el impuesto de importación implícito más alto. Pero, la perspectiva de recaudar más de 100 mil millones de dólares al año sin perjudicar a los consumidores o productores estadounidenses impulsará al Congreso a avanzar con este parte prominente del plan general.

La legislación de este año se constituirá en la primera reforma importante del sistema tributario estadounidense en tres décadas. Su promulgación producirá un marco fiscal más favorable y competitivo para las empresas estadounidenses. 

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.