La forma de la reforma tributaria estadounidense

Janos Nagy JAN 30, 2017

First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.

Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.

Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.

Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.

Would love to see the teaching being explained!

I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage

pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.

Second..is this a joke?

"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."

I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years

when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.

Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.

So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.

By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.

Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.

So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.

But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.

Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.

The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.

