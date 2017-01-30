16

АҚШ салық реформасының кескіні

КЕМБРИДЖ – ірі салық реформасы Америка Құрама Штаттарының 2017 жылғы күн тәртібіндегі маңызды мәселе болып тұр. Республикашылдар басқаратын Өкілдер палатасындағылар корпоративтік және жеке табыс салықтарының салынуын өзгертудің нақты жоспарын жылдар бойы дайындаған. Енді, Сенатта республикашылдардың көпшілігі және Ақ үйде Республикашыл президентің болуын ескере отырсақ, осы жоспарлардың заңнамалық шараларды қабылдаудың негізі бола алатыны мүмкін.

Әсіресе ұсынылып отырған корпоративтік салық реформасын қарастыру маңызды болып табылады. Менің ойымша, бұл өнімділікті және жалпы экономикалық өсуді көтере отырып, бизнес инвестициялар үшін өте қолайлы болады. Жаңа салық ережелері шетелдік экономикаларға да елеулі әсерін тигізеді.

Ұсынылатын өзгерістер нақты қабылданады деген кепілдік жоқ, дегенмен ұсынылған салық пакетінің ықтимал кескіні айқын болып жатыр. Ол негізгі төрт компоненттерді қамтиды.

Корпоративтік пайдаға салынатын төмен салық мөлшерлемесі. Бүгінгі 35% -дық мөлшерлеме барлық дамыған өнеркәсіпті елдердің арасында ең жоғары көрсеткіш. Өкілдер палатасындағы республикашылдар және Трамп әкімшілігі оны екі есе қысқартуды ұсынды, бұл капиталдың жылжымайтын мүлік, бейакционерлік бизнес, сондай-ақ шетелдік холдингтерден корпоративтік инвестицияларға көшуіне себеп болады.

Қазіргі уақытта корпоративтік салық түсімдері 2%-ға тең, ал ұсынылған қысқарту пайданы ЖІӨ-нің шамамен 1%-на тең дәрежеде немесе бүгінгі экономика жағдайында жылына 190 млрд  долларға төмендетеді. Нәтижесіндегі инвестициялардағы өсім табыс қысқаруын төмендетіп, дамуды қоздырар еді; бірақ конгресстегі табысқа бейтарап салық реформасын қолдаған республикашылдар, әлі де бір қиындыққа тап болар еді.

АҚШ фирмаларының шетелдік филиалдарына салық салуға арналған аумақтық жүйе. АҚШ-тың компанияларының шетелдік филиалдарынан оралған пайдаға (шетелдік үкіметке төленген салықты ескере отырып) толық ішкі салық мөлшерлемесінің салынуы өнеркәсіпті елдер арасында бірегей болып табылады. Осылайша, Ирландияда пайда тапқан АҚШ фирмасы Ирландияның үкіметіне 12% салық төлейді, және қосымша қазір еліне қайтарылған кез келген пайдаға 23% салықты да төлейді. Сондықтан АҚШ фирмаларының табыстарын шетелде сақтауы таңқаларлық жағдай емес.

Аумақтық жүйені қабылдау өнімділік және өсуді ынталандырып, АҚШ-та инвестицияларды ұлғайтып, сонымен бірге ұсыныс АҚШ корпорацияларының барлық болашақ шетел табыстарын кез-келген қосымша салықсыз қайтары��уына мүмкіндік берер еді. Бұрын жинақталған 2,1 трлн доллар шетелдік табысқа бірнеше жыл ішінде төленуі тиіс шамамен 10% -ға тең бір жолғы салық салынады.

Ақша қаражатының қозғалысы қамтылған корпоративтік салық. Бұл екі нәрсені білдіреді: компаниялар жабдықтар мен құрылымдарға кеткен барлық шығыстарды үлкен кезеңдерге созбай, бірден шегеруге мүмкіндік береді; және жаңадан орын алған қарыздар бойынша пайыздық шығындарды ұстап қалуды жояды. Бұлай жоғары борыш коэффициенттерінен туындаған қауіпті азайтып, борыш және жәй акцияларды тең қоюға болар еді.

Мен Конгресс іс жүзінде бұл реформаның егжей-тегжейлілігін көргенде, оны  қабылдауына күмәнданамын. Қай кезде несие жаңа несие болып саналып, ал қай кезде ол тек несиелер тізбегінің жалғасы болады? Компаниялар жабдықтарды сатып алу үшін қарыз алуын жабдық лизингімен ауыстырса не болады?

Шекара салығын реттеу. Көптеген басқа елдерге қарағанда, АҚШ-та қосылған құн салығы жоқ. Шекара салығын реттеу отандық операциялар бойынша салық төлемдерісіз бізге қосылған құн салығының халықаралық артықшылығын берер еді.

Ол міне бұлай іске асады: тауарларды импорттайтын компанияларға олардың салық салынатын табыстарын есептеу кезінде осы импорт құнын шегерулеріне жол берілмейтін еді. 20% корпоративтік салық мөлшерлемесімен бірге ол 20% импорт салық эквиваленті болар еді. Тауарларды экспорттайтын компаниялар салық салынатын табыстан экспорттық пайданы (20% экспорттық субсидияға балама) алып тастар еді.

Бұл импортты азайтып, экспортты ұлғайтардай көрінгенімен, олай болмайды. Әрбір экономика студент оқып білгендей, сауда балансы отандық қорлар және отандық инвестициялар арасындағы айырмаға байланысты. Шекара салығын реттеу жинақтар және инвестицияларды өзгертпейді, сондықтан ол импорт пен экспортты өзгертуі мүмкін емес. Керісінше, импорт және экспорт салықтарындағы өзгерістер доллар құнының өсуіне әкеледі, ал ол шекара салығы тудырмаған тікелей өзгерістердің орнын толтырады.

Нақтырақ айтқанда, шекара салығын реттеу қабылданса, доллар өзге валюталарға қатысты 25% -ға артады. Доллардың 25%-ға өсуі импорт құнын 20% -ға төмендетеді (20%-дық салықтан туындаған импорт бағасының ұлғаюының орнын толтыруға дәл жеткілікті), сонымен қатар шетелдік тұтунышыларға АҚШ экспорт құнын арттырады (20%-дық субсидиялар орнын толтыруға жеткілікті мөлшер).

Шекара салығын реттеу АҚШ сауда теңгерімін жақсаруына көмектеспесе, неліктен Конгрестегі республикашылдар оны қабылдауға соншалықты ынталы? Нақты себебі, АҚШ тұтынушылары немесе тауар өндірушілеріне жүктемені ұлғайтпай, салықтық табыстарының айтарлықтай өсуіне серпін болатыны. Қазіргі уақытта АҚШ импорт және экспорты, тиісінше ЖІӨ-нің 15% және 12% -ын құрайды. ЖІӨ-нің 3% айырмашылығын ескере отырып, 20% импорт салығы және 20% экспорт субсидиясы жылына 120 млрд долларға тең ЖІӨ-нің таза 0,6%-ын үлкейтеді.

Шекара салығын түзету корпоративтік салық қысқартуының 190 млрд доллар құнының үштен екісін өтейді,  ол төмен корпоративтік мөлшерлемеге қолайлы әсерін ескерген кезде тіпті үлкен үлес болады. Ал, американдық экспорттаушылар алатын, немесе американдық тұтынушылар төлейтен бағаларда ешқандай өзгеріс болмағандықтан, доллардың құнының артуының салдарынан АҚШ-қа жіберілетін экспорттарында өз валютасында аз пайда көретін шетелдік өндірушілер ол салықты өз мойнына алатын болады.

Доллар жоғары импорт салығын теңестіретіндей дәрежеде қымбаттайтынына сенімсіз АҚШ импорттаушылары арасында шекара салығын түзетуге қарсылары да бар. Бірақ АҚШ тұтынушылары немесе өндірушілеріне ауыртпашылық салмай, жылына 100 млрд доллардан астам табыс табу мүмкіндігі Конгресті ұсынылған жалпы жоспардың осы компонентімен алға басуға ынталандырады.

Биылғы заңнама үш онжылдықтағы орын алған АҚШ салық жүйесінің алғашқы ірі реформасы болады.  Оны қолданысқа енгiзу американдық компаниялар үшін неғұрлым қолайлы және бәсекеге қабілетті салық базасын шығаруға мүмкіндік береді.