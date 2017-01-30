АҚШ салық реформасының кескіні

КЕМБРИДЖ – ірі салық реформасы Америка Құрама Штаттарының 2017 жылғы күн тәртібіндегі маңызды мәселе болып тұр. Республикашылдар басқаратын Өкілдер палатасындағылар корпоративтік және жеке табыс салықтарының салынуын өзгертудің нақты жоспарын жылдар бойы дайындаған. Енді, Сенатта республикашылдардың көпшілігі және Ақ үйде Республикашыл президентің болуын ескере отырсақ, осы жоспарлардың заңнамалық шараларды қабылдаудың негізі бола алатыны мүмкін.
Әсіресе ұсынылып отырған корпоративтік салық реформасын қарастыру маңызды болып табылады. Менің ойымша, бұл өнімділікті және жалпы экономикалық өсуді көтере отырып, бизнес инвестициялар үшін өте қолайлы болады. Жаңа салық ережелері шетелдік экономикаларға да елеулі әсерін тигізеді.
Ұсынылатын өзгерістер нақты қабылданады деген кепілдік жоқ, дегенмен ұсынылған салық пакетінің ықтимал кескіні айқын болып жатыр. Ол негізгі төрт компоненттерді қамтиды.
Корпоративтік пайдаға салынатын төмен салық мөлшерлемесі. Бүгінгі 35% -дық мөлшерлеме барлық дамыған өнеркәсіпті елдердің арасында ең жоғары көрсеткіш. Өкілдер палатасындағы республикашылдар және Трамп әкімшілігі оны екі есе қысқартуды ұсынды, бұл капиталдың жылжымайтын мүлік, бейакционерлік бизнес, сондай-ақ шетелдік холдингтерден корпоративтік инвестицияларға көшуіне себеп болады.
Қазіргі уақытта корпоративтік салық түсімдері 2%-ға тең, ал ұсынылған қысқарту пайданы ЖІӨ-нің шамамен 1%-на тең дәрежеде немесе бүгінгі экономика жағдайында жылына 190 млрд долларға төмендетеді. Нәтижесіндегі инвестициялардағы өсім табыс қысқаруын төмендетіп, дамуды қоздырар еді; бірақ конгресстегі табысқа бейтарап салық реформасын қолдаған республикашылдар, әлі де бір қиындыққа тап болар еді.
АҚШ фирмаларының шетелдік филиалдарына салық салуға арналған аумақтық жүйе. АҚШ-тың компанияларының шетелдік филиалдарынан оралған пайдаға (шетелдік үкіметке төленген салықты ескере отырып) толық ішкі салық мөлшерлемесінің салынуы өнеркәсіпті елдер арасында бірегей болып табылады. Осылайша, Ирландияда пайда тапқан АҚШ фирмасы Ирландияның үкіметіне 12% салық төлейді, және қосымша қазір еліне қайтарылған кез келген пайдаға 23% салықты да төлейді. Сондықтан АҚШ фирмаларының табыстарын шетелде сақтауы таңқаларлық жағдай емес.
Аумақтық жүйені қабылдау өнімділік және өсуді ынталандырып, АҚШ-та инвестицияларды ұлғайтып, сонымен бірге ұсыныс АҚШ корпорацияларының барлық болашақ шетел табыстарын кез-келген қосымша салықсыз қайтары��уына мүмкіндік берер еді. Бұрын жинақталған 2,1 трлн доллар шетелдік табысқа бірнеше жыл ішінде төленуі тиіс шамамен 10% -ға тең бір жолғы салық салынады.
Ақша қаражатының қозғалысы қамтылған корпоративтік салық. Бұл екі нәрсені білдіреді: компаниялар жабдықтар мен құрылымдарға кеткен барлық шығыстарды үлкен кезеңдерге созбай, бірден шегеруге мүмкіндік береді; және жаңадан орын алған қарыздар бойынша пайыздық шығындарды ұстап қалуды жояды. Бұлай жоғары борыш коэффициенттерінен туындаған қауіпті азайтып, борыш және жәй акцияларды тең қоюға болар еді.
Мен Конгресс іс жүзінде бұл реформаның егжей-тегжейлілігін көргенде, оны қабылдауына күмәнданамын. Қай кезде несие жаңа несие болып саналып, ал қай кезде ол тек несиелер тізбегінің жалғасы болады? Компаниялар жабдықтарды сатып алу үшін қарыз алуын жабдық лизингімен ауыстырса не болады?
Шекара салығын реттеу. Көптеген басқа елдерге қарағанда, АҚШ-та қосылған құн салығы жоқ. Шекара салығын реттеу отандық операциялар бойынша салық төлемдерісіз бізге қосылған құн салығының халықаралық артықшылығын берер еді.
Ол міне бұлай іске асады: тауарларды импорттайтын компанияларға олардың салық салынатын табыстарын есептеу кезінде осы импорт құнын шегерулеріне жол берілмейтін еді. 20% корпоративтік салық мөлшерлемесімен бірге ол 20% импорт салық эквиваленті болар еді. Тауарларды экспорттайтын компаниялар салық салынатын табыстан экспорттық пайданы (20% экспорттық субсидияға балама) алып тастар еді.
Бұл импортты азайтып, экспортты ұлғайтардай көрінгенімен, олай болмайды. Әрбір экономика студент оқып білгендей, сауда балансы отандық қорлар және отандық инвестициялар арасындағы айырмаға байланысты. Шекара салығын реттеу жинақтар және инвестицияларды өзгертпейді, сондықтан ол импорт пен экспортты өзгертуі мүмкін емес. Керісінше, импорт және экспорт салықтарындағы өзгерістер доллар құнының өсуіне әкеледі, ал ол шекара салығы тудырмаған тікелей өзгерістердің орнын толтырады.
Нақтырақ айтқанда, шекара салығын реттеу қабылданса, доллар өзге валюталарға қатысты 25% -ға артады. Доллардың 25%-ға өсуі импорт құнын 20% -ға төмендетеді (20%-дық салықтан туындаған импорт бағасының ұлғаюының орнын толтыруға дәл жеткілікті), сонымен қатар шетелдік тұтунышыларға АҚШ экспорт құнын арттырады (20%-дық субсидиялар орнын толтыруға жеткілікті мөлшер).
Шекара салығын реттеу АҚШ сауда теңгерімін жақсаруына көмектеспесе, неліктен Конгрестегі республикашылдар оны қабылдауға соншалықты ынталы? Нақты себебі, АҚШ тұтынушылары немесе тауар өндірушілеріне жүктемені ұлғайтпай, салықтық табыстарының айтарлықтай өсуіне серпін болатыны. Қазіргі уақытта АҚШ импорт және экспорты, тиісінше ЖІӨ-нің 15% және 12% -ын құрайды. ЖІӨ-нің 3% айырмашылығын ескере отырып, 20% импорт салығы және 20% экспорт субсидиясы жылына 120 млрд долларға тең ЖІӨ-нің таза 0,6%-ын үлкейтеді.
Шекара салығын түзету корпоративтік салық қысқартуының 190 млрд доллар құнының үштен екісін өтейді, ол төмен корпоративтік мөлшерлемеге қолайлы әсерін ескерген кезде тіпті үлкен үлес болады. Ал, американдық экспорттаушылар алатын, немесе американдық тұтынушылар төлейтен бағаларда ешқандай өзгеріс болмағандықтан, доллардың құнының артуының салдарынан АҚШ-қа жіберілетін экспорттарында өз валютасында аз пайда көретін шетелдік өндірушілер ол салықты өз мойнына алатын болады.
Доллар жоғары импорт салығын теңестіретіндей дәрежеде қымбаттайтынына сенімсіз АҚШ импорттаушылары арасында шекара салығын түзетуге қарсылары да бар. Бірақ АҚШ тұтынушылары немесе өндірушілеріне ауыртпашылық салмай, жылына 100 млрд доллардан астам табыс табу мүмкіндігі Конгресті ұсынылған жалпы жоспардың осы компонентімен алға басуға ынталандырады.
Биылғы заңнама үш онжылдықтағы орын алған АҚШ салық жүйесінің алғашқы ірі реформасы болады. Оны қолданысқа енгiзу американдық компаниялар үшін неғұрлым қолайлы және бәсекеге қабілетті салық базасын шығаруға мүмкіндік береді.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
hm, i thought corp's figured out decades ago that if you have large profits, you can transfer them to your shareholders by doing share buybacks to reduce the profit figure and avoid the tax hit. And sometimes the shareholders see additional benefit in cases when capital gains rate is lower than dividends.
The border tax adjustment suggests that exporters will carry the profit and importers will be managed to have zero profit, simply avoiding the penalty.
The "territorial system" sounds like a powerful move, but also a giveaway. Presumably repatriation of e.g. Apple's overseas $$ would stimulate savings and investment in the US, or maybe a stock bubble, which the trump administration will need to keep itself afloat politically. Also perhaps it is relevant to the concern about savings vs investment, but it's confusing which way the causation goes there.
All in all big changes, big opportunities... politically, big handouts to the big spenders. lots to be concerned about. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
also, repatriated funds -> more mergers ... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
It's an elegant solution to the present corporate tax system problem of not maximizing revenue for the federal government. And it won't cost anything from the American side.
Of course, I agree all your points. However, I feel that even more change should be introduced.
The corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's at 14.7% (instead of 16% per the elegant proposal outlined in your essay) AND a totally separate tariff regime should be introduced.
1. Tariff Level One: A standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. HAS existing trade agreements.
2. Tariff Level Two: A standardized and reciprocal 10% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements.
3. Tariff Level Three: A 25% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements NOR AGREE TO ENACT STANDARDIZED AND RECIPROCAL TARIFFS.
In this way, it drives plenty of revenue, until such times as every country gets onboard with the U.S. tax structure, at which point they will all have FAIR and FREE standardized and reciprocal trade agreements with the U.S.A. -- and even then, a 5% across-the-board tariff that is standardized and reciprocal, will bring in plenty of revenue, concomitant with the tax changes proposed in your excellent essay.
More than anything, it puts the U.S.A. in the driver's seat in regards to the norms of international trade, and provides the U.S. A. with plenty of momentum in regards to future trade negotiations/deals.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
If this is what passes for major tax reform, then god save us all. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Rector
So Marty thinks it is a good idea to have an even stronger dollar (?) That will mean a higher trade deficit and less real investment in the USA. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
How bad is the analysis here? Let me count the ways.
Corporate taxes in the US are complicated, but not burdensome. Two percent of GDP is low for a developed country.
A territorial tax system encourages US firms to establish subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions; it's better than the current system, which has been used to help firms avoid tax altogether, but it's not optimal.
A cash flow corporate tax that does does away with depreciation and the deduction for interest costs would be great, but one has to pay for the other, if tax revenue is not going to suffer.
Border adjustments on a cash-flow tax that exempts domestic inputs are equivalent to tariffs and export subsidies, which are illegal under our trade agreements. The trade balance is a small part of the story on exchange rate adjustments; those adjustments are driven primarily by capital movements which in turn depend on central bank actions.
Finally, an overhaul of the personal income tax to even up the treatment of capital and earned income, and to shift payments for entitlements from payroll taxes to a value-added tax would be far more significant than any changes to simplify corporate taxes.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Read more
Comment Commented Avinav Neer
I agree with your point. When dollar appreciates, the other currencies would depreciate with respect to the dollar and that would imply earning more for your exports in your local currency Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Coming back into line, are we? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
By the way, it is not true that the US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Many countries are like that. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
PS: It creates jobs in low tax countries but not at home. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
The only difference is that you can bring those profits to the US taxfree and pay your shareholders more. It doesn't create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
No. What he means is that apple can divide their revenue into territories. If a phone is sold in the Australia territory the US never gets to tax that money even if it repatriates it. Which means they will then repatriate it because it will not give rise to additional tax. Read more
Featured
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.