بنية الإصلاح الضريبي في الولايات المتحدة

كمبريدج ــ يأتي الإصلاح الضريبي الكبير على رأس أجندة الولايات المتحدة في عام 2017. وكان مجلس النواب الذي يسيطر عليه الجمهوريون عاكفا على التحضير لهذا لسنوات، فوضع خططا مفصلة لإصلاح نظام الضرائب المفروضة على دخل الشركات والدخل الشخصي. والآن، في ظل أغلبية جمهورية في مجلس الشيوخ ورئيس جمهوري في البيت الأبيض، أصبح من الممكن أن توفر هذه الخطط الأساس للتحرك التشريعي.

يحمل الإصلاح الضريبي المقترح أهمية خاصة للشركات. وأعتقد أنه سيخلف تأثيرا إيجابيا إلى حد كبير على الاستثمار في الأعمال، ويزيد من نمو الإنتاجية والاقتصاد ككل. وسوف تخلف القواعد الضريبية الجديدة تأثيرا كبيرا أيضا على الاقتصادات الأجنبية.

ورغم أن التغييرات المقترحة ليست مضمونة، فإن الشكل المحتمل للحزمة الضريبية المقترحة أصبح واضحا. فهي تتضمن أربعة مكونات رئيسية.

معدل ضريبي أقل على أرباح الشركات. المعدل الحالي بنسبة 35% هو الأعلى على الإطلاق بين كل الدول الصناعية. وقد اقترح الجمهوريون في مجلس النواب وإدارة ترامب خفض المعدل إلى النصف، وهذا من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى تحول رأس المال من الاستثمار في العقارات والمشاريع التجارية الفردية والحيازات الأجنبية إلى الاستثمار في الشركات.

ولأن عائدات الضرائب على الشركات تعادل حاليا 2% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإن خفض المعدل المقترح من شأنه أن يقلل الإيرادات بما يعادل 1% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، أو 190 مليار دولار سنويا في اقتصاد اليوم. وسوف تعمل الزيادة الناتجة في الاستثمار على تعزيز النمو وخفض الخسارة في الإيرادات؛ ولكن الجمهوريين في الكونجرس، الذين يفضلون إصلاحا ضريبيا لا يؤثر على الإيرادات، سوف يواجهون رغم ذلك تحديا كبيرا.

نظام إقليمي لفرض الضرائب على الأفرع الأجنبية التابعة للشركات الأميركية. الواقع أن الولايات المتحدة فريدة من نوعها بين الدول الصناعية في إخضاع الأرباح المعادة إلى الوطن والتي تكسبها الأفرع الأجنبية التابعة للشركات لمعدل الضريبة المحلي بالكامل (مع الائتمان للضرائب المدفوعة للحكومة الأجنبية). وعلى هذا فإن الشركة الأميركية التي تكسب ربحا في أيرلندا تدفع ضريبة بنسبة 12% للحكومة الأيرلندية والآن سوف تدفع 23% إضافية على أي أرباح معادة إلى الوطن. ومن غير المستغرب أن تختار الشركات الأميركية الإبقاء على أرباحها في الخارج.

إن تبني نظام إقليمي من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى زيادة الاستثمار في الولايات المتحدة، ويعمل على تحفيز الإنتاجية والنمو. وسوف يسمح هذا الاقتراح بإعادة كل الأرباح الأجنبية التي تكسبها الشركات الأميركية في المستقبل إلى الوطن دون أي ضريبة إضافية. وسوف تخضع الأرباح الخارجية المتراكمة التي تبلغ 2.1 تريليون دولار أميركي لضريبة لمرة واحدة بنحو 10%، عل أن تُدفَع على عِدة سنوات.

ضريبة الشركات على التدفق النقدي. هذا يعني أمرين: السماح للشركات بخصم كل الاستثمارات في المعدات والهياكل على الفور، بدلا من توزيع التكاليف على فترة زمنية؛ وإزالة خصم تكاليف الفائدة على الديون الحديثة. وهذا من شأنه أن يقلل من الخطر الناجم عن نسب الدين المرتفعة وأن يضع الدين والأسهم على قدم المساواة.

لا أظن أن الكونجرس سوف يستن في واقع الأمر هذا الإصلاح عندما يتعمق في التفاصيل التنفيذية. فمتى يُعَد القرض قرضا جديدا، ومتى يُعَد استمرارا لخط حالي من الائتمان؟ وماذا يحدث عندما تتحول الشركات من الاقتراض لتمويل شراء المعدات إلى استئجار هذه المعدات؟

تعديل الضريبة الحدودية. خلافا لمعظم الدول الأخرى، لا تفرض الولايات المتحدة ضريبة القيمة المضافة. وسوف يعطي تعديل الضريبة الحدودية الولايات المتحدة الميزة الدولية الكامنة في ضريبة القيمة المضافة من دون فرض هذه الضريبة على المعاملات المحلية.

وهكذا يعمل هذا التعديل: لن يُسمَح للشركات التي تستورد السلع بخصم تكاليف هذه الواردات في حسابها لأرباحها الخاضعة للضريبة. ومع معدل ضريبة الشركات بنسبة 20%، فإن هذا يعادل ضريبة استيراد بنسبة 20%. وسوف تتمكن الشركات المصدرة للسلع من استبعاد عائدات التصدير من الدخل الخاضع للضريبة، وهو ما يعادل إعانة دعم للصادرات بنسبة 20%.

ربما يبدو الأمر وكأن هذا من شأنه أن يقلل الواردات ويزيد من الصادرات، ولكن هذا لن يحدث. فكما يعلم كل طالب اقتصاد، يعتمد الميزان التجاري على الفارق بين الادخار المحلي والاستثمار المحلي. ولأن تعديل الضريبة الحدودية لا يغير الادخار والاستثمار، فإنه لن يغير الواردات والصادرات. وبدلا من هذا، سوف تؤدي التغييرات في الضرائب على الواردات والصادرات إلى ارتفاع قيمة الدولار على النحو الذي يعوض عن التأثير المباشر المترتب على تغييرات الضريبة الحدودية.

وبشكل أكثر تحديدا، إذا تم اعتماد تعديل الضريبة الحدودية، فسوف ترتفع قيمة الدولار بنحو 25% نسبة إلى العملات الأخرى. وارتفاع قيمة الدولار بنسبة 25% من شأنه أن يخفض تكاليف الواردات بنحو 20% (القدر الكافي للتعويض عن الزيادة في أسعار الواردات نتيجة للضريبة بنسبة 20%)، في حين يرفع تكاليف الصادرات الأميركية إلى المشترين الأجانب (بالقدر الكافي للتعويض عن إعانة الدعم بنسبة 20%).

ولكن إذا كان تعديل الضريبة الحدودية لن يعمل على تحسين الميزان التجاري للولايات المتحدة، فما السبب وراء حرص الجمهوريين في الكونجرس على تفعيله؟ السبب الحقيقي هو أن هذا التعديل من شأنه أن يعمل على تعزيز الإيرادات الضريبية بشكل كبير من دون زيادة العبء على المستهلكين أو المنتجين الأميركيين. في الوقت الحالي، تعادل الواردات الأميركية 15% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، والصادرات 12% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. ونظرا للفارق بنسبة 3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإن الضريبة على الواردات بنسبة 20% وإعانات دعم الصادرات بنسبة 20% تجمع نحو 0.6% صافية من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وهو ما يعادل الآن نحو 120 مليار دولار سنويا.

وعلى هذا فإن تعديل الضريبة الحدودية يغطي نحو ثلثي تكاليف خفض الضريبة على الشركات والتي تعادل 190 مليار دولار، بل وحصة أكبر عندما نضع في الاعتبار تأثير خفض معدل ضريبة الشركات الإيجابي على النمو. ولأنه لا يوجد تغيير في الأسعار التي يدفعها المستهلكون الأميركيون أو التي يتلقاها المصدرون الأميركيون، فسوف يتحمل هذه الضريبة المنتجون الأجانب، الذين يحصلون على نسبة أقل بعملاتهم الخاصة في مقابل صادراتهم إلى الولايات المتحدة بسبب ارتفاع قيمة الدولار.

هناك معارضة شديدة لتعديل الضريبة الحدودية بين المستوردين الأميركيين الذين لم يقتنعوا بأن قيمة الدولار سوف ترتفع بالقدر الكافي لموازنة ضريبة الاستيراد الضمنية الأعلى. ولكن احتمال جمع أكثر من 100 مليار دولار سنويا من دون إلحاق الضرر بالمستهلكين أو المنتجين الأميركيين من شأنه أن يدفع الكونجرس إلى المضي قُدُما في تفعيل هذا الجانب من الخطة الشاملة.

سوف يكون تشريع هذا العام الإصلاح الكبير الأول للنظام الضريبي الأميركي في ثلاثة عقود من الزمن. وسوف ينتج استنان هذا التشريع إطارا ضريبيا أكثر ملاءمة وأكثر تمكينا للمنافسة لصالح الشركات الأميركية.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali