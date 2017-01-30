16

Die Konturen der US-Steuerreform

CAMBRIDGE – In den Vereinigten Staaten steht 2017 eine umfangreiche Steuerreform ganz oben auf der Tagesordnung. Das von den Republikanern kontrollierte Repräsentantenhaus hat die Vorbereitungen dafür bereits vor Jahren eingeleitet und detaillierte Pläne zur Überarbeitung des Besteuerungssystems für Einkünfte von Unternehmen und Einzelpersonen vorgelegt. Angesichts einer republikanischen Mehrheit im Senat und eines republikanischen Präsidenten im Weißen Haus können diese Pläne nun als Grundlage für legislative Maßnahmen dienen.

Von besonderer Bedeutung ist dabei die vorgeschlagene Reform der Unternehmensbesteuerung. Ich bin der Ansicht, dass sie sich überaus günstig auf Unternehmensinvestitionen auswirken wird und damit für einen Anstieg der Produktivität und des gesamtwirtschaftlichen Wachstums sorgen wird. Außerdem werden die neuen steuerlichen Regelungen erhebliche Auswirkungen auf ausländische Volkswirtschaften haben.

Obwohl keine Garantie besteht, dass die vorgeschlagenen Änderungen auch so in Kraft treten, werden die voraussichtlichen Konturen des Steuerpakets nun deutlich. Es besteht aus vier zentralen Komponenten.

Niedrigerer Steuersatz auf Unternehmensgewinne. Der aktuelle Steuersatz von 35 Prozent ist der höchste unter allen Industrieländern. Die Republikaner im Repräsentantenhaus und die Trump-Administration planen, diesen Steuersatz zu halbieren, wodurch man eine Verlagerung des Kapitals aus den Bereichen Immobilien, nicht eingetragene Unternehmen und ausländische Beteiligungen in Richtung Unternehmensinvestitionen erreichen könnte.  

Gegenwärtig entfallen 2 Prozent des BIP auf Einnahmen aus der Körperschaftssteuer. Nach der geplanten Steuersenkung würden diese Einnahmen auf Grundlage der heutigen wirtschaftlichen Situation auf etwa 1 Prozent des BIP oder 190 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr sinken. Der daraus resultierende Anstieg der Investitionen würde das Wachstum ankurbeln und den Einnahmenverlust verringern; die Republikaner im Kongress, die eine aufkommensneutrale Steuerreform vorziehen, würden dennoch vor einer Herausforderung stehen.

Territoriales Steuersystem für die ausländischen Tochtergesellschaften amerikanischer Unternehmen. Nirgendwo sonst in den Industrieländern außer in den USA unterliegen die rückgeführten Gewinne ausländischer Tochtergesellschaften dem vollen einheimischen Steuersatz (unter Berücksichtigung der im Ausland entrichteten Steuern). So bezahlt eine US-Firma, die in Irland einen Gewinn erwirtschaftet, 12 Prozent Steuern an den Staat Irland und sie müsste in den USA zusätzlich 23 Prozent auf sämtliche rückgeführten Gewinne bezahlen. Wenig überraschend entscheiden sich US-Firmen, ihre Gewinne im Ausland zu horten.

Die Einführung eines territorialen Steuersystems würde die Investitionen in den USA ansteigen lassen und damit Produktivität und Wachstum ankurbeln. Der Vorschlag sieht vor, dass sämtliche von US-Unternehmen im Ausland erwirtschafteten künftigen Gewinne ohne zusätzliche Steuern rückgeführt werden könnten. Die zuvor im Ausland angehäuften Gewinne im Ausmaß von 2,1 Billionen Dollar würden einer einmaligen Steuer von etwa 10 Prozent unterliegen, die über mehrere Jahre bezahlt werden kann.

Cashflow-Unternehmenssteuer. Dies bedeutet zweierlei: sie erlaubt Unternehmen, sämtliche Investitionen in Anlagen und Ausrüstungen sofort geltend zu machen, anstatt die Kosten über Jahre verteilt abzuschreiben; und es bedeutet die Beseitigung der Abzugsfähigkeit der Zinskosten für neu aufgenommene Schulden. Damit würde man die Gefahr aufgrund hoher Schuldenquoten senken sowie Schulden und Eigenkapital auf eine gleichwertige Basis stellen.

Ich bezweifle, dass der Kongress diese Reform tatsächlich umsetzen wird, wenn es an die operativen Details geht. Wann ist ein Kredit ein neuer Kredit und wann lediglich die Fortsetzung einer bestehenden Kreditlinie? Was passiert, wenn die Unternehmen dazu übergehen, Betriebsmittel nicht mehr durch Kredite zu finanzieren, sondern über Leasing? 

Steuerlicher Grenzausgleich. Im Gegensatz zu den meisten anderen Ländern gibt es in den USA keine Mehrwertsteuer. Der steuerliche Grenzausgleich würde den USA den internationalen Vorteil einer Mehrwertsteuer bieten, ohne diese Steuer auf nationale Transaktionen einheben zu müssen.

Und so würde es funktionieren: Unternehmen, die Waren importieren, dürften die Importkosten bei der Berechnung ihrer zu versteuernden Gewinne nicht mehr absetzen. Bei einem Körperschaftssteuersatz von 20 Prozent käme dies einer Einfuhrsteuer von 20 Prozent gleich. Unternehmen, die Waren exportieren, könnten die Einnahmen aus den Exporten von den steuerpflichtigen Einkünften abziehen, was also einer Exportsubvention im Ausmaß von 20 Prozent entspricht.

Obwohl es so aussieht, als würde man damit Importe senken und Exporte steigern, wird dies nicht eintreten. Wie jeder Studierende der Wirtschaftswissenschaften lernt, ist die Handelsbilanz abhängig von der Differenz zwischen inländischen Ersparnissen und inländischen Investitionen. Da der steuerliche Grenzausgleich nichts an Ersparnissen und Investitionen ändert, würde es auch keine Veränderungen bei Importen und Exporten geben. Vielmehr würden die geänderten Steuern auf Einfuhren und Ausfuhren zu einem Anstieg des Dollarkurses führen, der die direkten Auswirkungen der Veränderungen des steuerlichen Grenzausgleichs kompensiert.

Konkreter heißt das: wird der steuerliche Grenzausgleich eingeführt, würde der Dollar im Vergleich zu anderen Währungen um 25 Prozent steigen. Ein Anstieg des Dollars um 25 Prozent verringert die Importkosten um 20 Prozent (gerade genug, um den Anstieg der Importkosten aufgrund der 20-prozentigen Steuer auszugleichen) und erhöht die Preise der US-Exporte für ausländische Käufer (gerade genug, um die implizite 20-prozentige Subvention auszugleichen).

Wenn dieser steuerliche Grenzausgleich keine Verbesserung der US-Handelsbilanz zur Folge hat, stellt sich die Frage, warum die Republikaner im Kongress trotzdem darauf aus sind, diese Regelungen einzuführen. Der wahre Grund besteht darin, dass damit die Steuereinnahmen erheblich ansteigen würden, ohne die Verbraucher oder Hersteller in den USA zu belasten. Derzeit liegt der Anteil der Importe am BIP bei 15 Prozent und jener der Exporte bei 12 Prozent. Angesichts der Differenz von 3 Prozent des BIP steigern die 20-prozentige Importsteuer sowie die 20-prozentigen Exportsubventionen das BIP netto um 0,6 Prozent, was derzeit einem Wert von 120 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr entspricht.

Der steuerliche Grenzausgleich finanziert somit etwa zwei Drittel der Kosten von 190 Milliarden Dollar, die durch die Senkung der Körperschaftssteuer entstehen und einen noch höheren Anteil, wenn man die günstigen Auswirkungen dieses geringeren Unternehmenssteuersatzes auf das Wachstum berücksichtigt. Und weil es zu keinen Veränderungen der von den amerikanischen Verbrauchern zu bezahlenden Preise oder den Einnahmen der amerikanischen Exporteure kommt, wird diese Steuer von ausländischen Herstellern getragen, die aufgrund der Aufwertung des Dollars in ihrer eigenen Währung weniger für die Exporte in die USA bekommen.  

Gegen diesen steuerlichen Grenzausgleich besteht erheblicher Widerstand auf Seiten der Importeure, weil sie nicht davon überzeugt sind, dass der Dollar in ausreichendem Maße aufwerten wird, um ihre höhere implizite Einfuhrsteuer auszugleichen. Doch die Aussicht, über 100 Milliarden Dollar jährlich einzunehmen, ohne die amerikanischen Verbraucher oder Hersteller zu belasten wird den Kongress motivieren, diesen Aspekt des Gesamtplans voranzutreiben.

Die diesjährige Gesetzgebung bringt die erste größere Reform des amerikanischen Steuersystems seit drei Jahrzehnten mit sich. Mit ihrer Umsetzung wird ein günstigeres und stärker wettbewerbsorientiertes steuerliches Rahmenwerk für amerikanische Unternehmen geschaffen.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier