Die Konturen der US-Steuerreform

CAMBRIDGE – In den Vereinigten Staaten steht 2017 eine umfangreiche Steuerreform ganz oben auf der Tagesordnung. Das von den Republikanern kontrollierte Repräsentantenhaus hat die Vorbereitungen dafür bereits vor Jahren eingeleitet und detaillierte Pläne zur Überarbeitung des Besteuerungssystems für Einkünfte von Unternehmen und Einzelpersonen vorgelegt. Angesichts einer republikanischen Mehrheit im Senat und eines republikanischen Präsidenten im Weißen Haus können diese Pläne nun als Grundlage für legislative Maßnahmen dienen.
Von besonderer Bedeutung ist dabei die vorgeschlagene Reform der Unternehmensbesteuerung. Ich bin der Ansicht, dass sie sich überaus günstig auf Unternehmensinvestitionen auswirken wird und damit für einen Anstieg der Produktivität und des gesamtwirtschaftlichen Wachstums sorgen wird. Außerdem werden die neuen steuerlichen Regelungen erhebliche Auswirkungen auf ausländische Volkswirtschaften haben.
Obwohl keine Garantie besteht, dass die vorgeschlagenen Änderungen auch so in Kraft treten, werden die voraussichtlichen Konturen des Steuerpakets nun deutlich. Es besteht aus vier zentralen Komponenten.
Niedrigerer Steuersatz auf Unternehmensgewinne. Der aktuelle Steuersatz von 35 Prozent ist der höchste unter allen Industrieländern. Die Republikaner im Repräsentantenhaus und die Trump-Administration planen, diesen Steuersatz zu halbieren, wodurch man eine Verlagerung des Kapitals aus den Bereichen Immobilien, nicht eingetragene Unternehmen und ausländische Beteiligungen in Richtung Unternehmensinvestitionen erreichen könnte.
Gegenwärtig entfallen 2 Prozent des BIP auf Einnahmen aus der Körperschaftssteuer. Nach der geplanten Steuersenkung würden diese Einnahmen auf Grundlage der heutigen wirtschaftlichen Situation auf etwa 1 Prozent des BIP oder 190 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr sinken. Der daraus resultierende Anstieg der Investitionen würde das Wachstum ankurbeln und den Einnahmenverlust verringern; die Republikaner im Kongress, die eine aufkommensneutrale Steuerreform vorziehen, würden dennoch vor einer Herausforderung stehen.
Territoriales Steuersystem für die ausländischen Tochtergesellschaften amerikanischer Unternehmen. Nirgendwo sonst in den Industrieländern außer in den USA unterliegen die rückgeführten Gewinne ausländischer Tochtergesellschaften dem vollen einheimischen Steuersatz (unter Berücksichtigung der im Ausland entrichteten Steuern). So bezahlt eine US-Firma, die in Irland einen Gewinn erwirtschaftet, 12 Prozent Steuern an den Staat Irland und sie müsste in den USA zusätzlich 23 Prozent auf sämtliche rückgeführten Gewinne bezahlen. Wenig überraschend entscheiden sich US-Firmen, ihre Gewinne im Ausland zu horten.
Die Einführung eines territorialen Steuersystems würde die Investitionen in den USA ansteigen lassen und damit Produktivität und Wachstum ankurbeln. Der Vorschlag sieht vor, dass sämtliche von US-Unternehmen im Ausland erwirtschafteten künftigen Gewinne ohne zusätzliche Steuern rückgeführt werden könnten. Die zuvor im Ausland angehäuften Gewinne im Ausmaß von 2,1 Billionen Dollar würden einer einmaligen Steuer von etwa 10 Prozent unterliegen, die über mehrere Jahre bezahlt werden kann.
Cashflow-Unternehmenssteuer. Dies bedeutet zweierlei: sie erlaubt Unternehmen, sämtliche Investitionen in Anlagen und Ausrüstungen sofort geltend zu machen, anstatt die Kosten über Jahre verteilt abzuschreiben; und es bedeutet die Beseitigung der Abzugsfähigkeit der Zinskosten für neu aufgenommene Schulden. Damit würde man die Gefahr aufgrund hoher Schuldenquoten senken sowie Schulden und Eigenkapital auf eine gleichwertige Basis stellen.
Ich bezweifle, dass der Kongress diese Reform tatsächlich umsetzen wird, wenn es an die operativen Details geht. Wann ist ein Kredit ein neuer Kredit und wann lediglich die Fortsetzung einer bestehenden Kreditlinie? Was passiert, wenn die Unternehmen dazu übergehen, Betriebsmittel nicht mehr durch Kredite zu finanzieren, sondern über Leasing?
Steuerlicher Grenzausgleich. Im Gegensatz zu den meisten anderen Ländern gibt es in den USA keine Mehrwertsteuer. Der steuerliche Grenzausgleich würde den USA den internationalen Vorteil einer Mehrwertsteuer bieten, ohne diese Steuer auf nationale Transaktionen einheben zu müssen.
Und so würde es funktionieren: Unternehmen, die Waren importieren, dürften die Importkosten bei der Berechnung ihrer zu versteuernden Gewinne nicht mehr absetzen. Bei einem Körperschaftssteuersatz von 20 Prozent käme dies einer Einfuhrsteuer von 20 Prozent gleich. Unternehmen, die Waren exportieren, könnten die Einnahmen aus den Exporten von den steuerpflichtigen Einkünften abziehen, was also einer Exportsubvention im Ausmaß von 20 Prozent entspricht.
Obwohl es so aussieht, als würde man damit Importe senken und Exporte steigern, wird dies nicht eintreten. Wie jeder Studierende der Wirtschaftswissenschaften lernt, ist die Handelsbilanz abhängig von der Differenz zwischen inländischen Ersparnissen und inländischen Investitionen. Da der steuerliche Grenzausgleich nichts an Ersparnissen und Investitionen ändert, würde es auch keine Veränderungen bei Importen und Exporten geben. Vielmehr würden die geänderten Steuern auf Einfuhren und Ausfuhren zu einem Anstieg des Dollarkurses führen, der die direkten Auswirkungen der Veränderungen des steuerlichen Grenzausgleichs kompensiert.
Konkreter heißt das: wird der steuerliche Grenzausgleich eingeführt, würde der Dollar im Vergleich zu anderen Währungen um 25 Prozent steigen. Ein Anstieg des Dollars um 25 Prozent verringert die Importkosten um 20 Prozent (gerade genug, um den Anstieg der Importkosten aufgrund der 20-prozentigen Steuer auszugleichen) und erhöht die Preise der US-Exporte für ausländische Käufer (gerade genug, um die implizite 20-prozentige Subvention auszugleichen).
Wenn dieser steuerliche Grenzausgleich keine Verbesserung der US-Handelsbilanz zur Folge hat, stellt sich die Frage, warum die Republikaner im Kongress trotzdem darauf aus sind, diese Regelungen einzuführen. Der wahre Grund besteht darin, dass damit die Steuereinnahmen erheblich ansteigen würden, ohne die Verbraucher oder Hersteller in den USA zu belasten. Derzeit liegt der Anteil der Importe am BIP bei 15 Prozent und jener der Exporte bei 12 Prozent. Angesichts der Differenz von 3 Prozent des BIP steigern die 20-prozentige Importsteuer sowie die 20-prozentigen Exportsubventionen das BIP netto um 0,6 Prozent, was derzeit einem Wert von 120 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr entspricht.
Der steuerliche Grenzausgleich finanziert somit etwa zwei Drittel der Kosten von 190 Milliarden Dollar, die durch die Senkung der Körperschaftssteuer entstehen und einen noch höheren Anteil, wenn man die günstigen Auswirkungen dieses geringeren Unternehmenssteuersatzes auf das Wachstum berücksichtigt. Und weil es zu keinen Veränderungen der von den amerikanischen Verbrauchern zu bezahlenden Preise oder den Einnahmen der amerikanischen Exporteure kommt, wird diese Steuer von ausländischen Herstellern getragen, die aufgrund der Aufwertung des Dollars in ihrer eigenen Währung weniger für die Exporte in die USA bekommen.
Gegen diesen steuerlichen Grenzausgleich besteht erheblicher Widerstand auf Seiten der Importeure, weil sie nicht davon überzeugt sind, dass der Dollar in ausreichendem Maße aufwerten wird, um ihre höhere implizite Einfuhrsteuer auszugleichen. Doch die Aussicht, über 100 Milliarden Dollar jährlich einzunehmen, ohne die amerikanischen Verbraucher oder Hersteller zu belasten wird den Kongress motivieren, diesen Aspekt des Gesamtplans voranzutreiben.
Die diesjährige Gesetzgebung bringt die erste größere Reform des amerikanischen Steuersystems seit drei Jahrzehnten mit sich. Mit ihrer Umsetzung wird ein günstigeres und stärker wettbewerbsorientiertes steuerliches Rahmenwerk für amerikanische Unternehmen geschaffen.
Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier
Comment Commented Petey Bee
hm, i thought corp's figured out decades ago that if you have large profits, you can transfer them to your shareholders by doing share buybacks to reduce the profit figure and avoid the tax hit. And sometimes the shareholders see additional benefit in cases when capital gains rate is lower than dividends.
The border tax adjustment suggests that exporters will carry the profit and importers will be managed to have zero profit, simply avoiding the penalty.
The "territorial system" sounds like a powerful move, but also a giveaway. Presumably repatriation of e.g. Apple's overseas $$ would stimulate savings and investment in the US, or maybe a stock bubble, which the trump administration will need to keep itself afloat politically. Also perhaps it is relevant to the concern about savings vs investment, but it's confusing which way the causation goes there.
All in all big changes, big opportunities... politically, big handouts to the big spenders. lots to be concerned about. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
also, repatriated funds -> more mergers ... Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
It's an elegant solution to the present corporate tax system problem of not maximizing revenue for the federal government. And it won't cost anything from the American side.
Of course, I agree all your points. However, I feel that even more change should be introduced.
The corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's at 14.7% (instead of 16% per the elegant proposal outlined in your essay) AND a totally separate tariff regime should be introduced.
1. Tariff Level One: A standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. HAS existing trade agreements.
2. Tariff Level Two: A standardized and reciprocal 10% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements.
3. Tariff Level Three: A 25% tariff on everything imported into the U.S. except books *in any form, including digital* and for those medicines that *actually* save lives -- to be levied against goods from countries with which the U.S.A. DOES NOT HAVE existing trade agreements NOR AGREE TO ENACT STANDARDIZED AND RECIPROCAL TARIFFS.
In this way, it drives plenty of revenue, until such times as every country gets onboard with the U.S. tax structure, at which point they will all have FAIR and FREE standardized and reciprocal trade agreements with the U.S.A. -- and even then, a 5% across-the-board tariff that is standardized and reciprocal, will bring in plenty of revenue, concomitant with the tax changes proposed in your excellent essay.
More than anything, it puts the U.S.A. in the driver's seat in regards to the norms of international trade, and provides the U.S. A. with plenty of momentum in regards to future trade negotiations/deals.
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
If this is what passes for major tax reform, then god save us all. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Rector
So Marty thinks it is a good idea to have an even stronger dollar (?) That will mean a higher trade deficit and less real investment in the USA. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
How bad is the analysis here? Let me count the ways.
Corporate taxes in the US are complicated, but not burdensome. Two percent of GDP is low for a developed country.
A territorial tax system encourages US firms to establish subsidiaries in low tax jurisdictions; it's better than the current system, which has been used to help firms avoid tax altogether, but it's not optimal.
A cash flow corporate tax that does does away with depreciation and the deduction for interest costs would be great, but one has to pay for the other, if tax revenue is not going to suffer.
Border adjustments on a cash-flow tax that exempts domestic inputs are equivalent to tariffs and export subsidies, which are illegal under our trade agreements. The trade balance is a small part of the story on exchange rate adjustments; those adjustments are driven primarily by capital movements which in turn depend on central bank actions.
Finally, an overhaul of the personal income tax to even up the treatment of capital and earned income, and to shift payments for entitlements from payroll taxes to a value-added tax would be far more significant than any changes to simplify corporate taxes.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Read more
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Read more
Comment Commented Avinav Neer
I agree with your point. When dollar appreciates, the other currencies would depreciate with respect to the dollar and that would imply earning more for your exports in your local currency Read more
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Coming back into line, are we? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
By the way, it is not true that the US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Many countries are like that. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
PS: It creates jobs in low tax countries but not at home. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
The only difference is that you can bring those profits to the US taxfree and pay your shareholders more. It doesn't create jobs. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
No. What he means is that apple can divide their revenue into territories. If a phone is sold in the Australia territory the US never gets to tax that money even if it repatriates it. Which means they will then repatriate it because it will not give rise to additional tax. Read more
