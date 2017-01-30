The Shape of US Tax Reform

CAMBRIDGE – Major tax reform is high on the agenda for the United States in 2017. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has been preparing for this for years, creating detailed plans for overhauling how corporate and personal income are taxed. Now, with a Republican majority in the Senate and a Republican president in the White House, those plans can provide the basis for legislative action.
The proposed corporate tax reform is especially significant. I believe it will have a highly favorable impact on business investment, raising productivity and overall economic growth. The new tax rules will also have significant effects on foreign economies.
Although none of the proposed changes is guaranteed, the likely shape of the proposed tax package is becoming clear. It includes four major components.
A lower tax rate on corporate profits. The current 35% rate is the highest rate among all industrial countries. The House Republicans and the Trump administration have both proposed halving that rate, which would cause capital to shift to corporate investment from real estate, unincorporated businesses, and foreign holdings.
With corporate-tax revenue currently equal to 2% of GDP, the proposed rate cut would reduce revenue by about 1% of GDP, or $190 billion a year in today’s economy. The resulting increase in investment would boost growth and lower the revenue loss; but congressional Republicans, who favor a revenue-neutral tax reform, would still face a challenge.
A territorial system for taxing US firms’ foreign subsidiaries. The US is unique among industrial countries in subjecting repatriated profits earned by its companies’ foreign subsidiaries to the full domestic tax rate (with a credit for tax paid to the foreign government). Thus, a US firm that earns a profit in Ireland pays a 12% tax to the Irish government and would now pay an additional 23% on any repatriated profits. Not surprisingly, US firms choose to keep their profits abroad.
Adopting a territorial system would increase investment in the US, stimulating productivity and growth. The proposal would allow all future foreign profits of US corporations to be repatriated without any extra tax. The $2.1 trillion of previously accumulated overseas profits would be subject to a one-time tax of about 10%, to be paid over several years.
A cash-flow corporate tax. This means two things: allowing companies to deduct all investments in equipment and structures immediately, instead of spreading the cost over time; and eliminating the deduction for interest costs on newly incurred debts. This would reduce the risk caused by high-debt ratios and put debt and equity on an equal footing.
I doubt that Congress will actually enact this reform when it digs into the operational details. When is a loan a new loan, and when is it just a continuation of an existing line of credit? What happens when companies shift from borrowing to finance an equipment purchase to leasing that equipment?
Border tax adjustment. Unlike most other countries, the US does not have a value-added tax. The border tax adjustment would give the US the international advantage of a value-added tax without levying that tax on domestic transactions.
Here’s how it would work: Companies that import goods would not be allowed to deduct those imports’ cost in calculating their taxable profits. With a 20% corporate tax rate, that would be equivalent to a 20% import tax. Companies that export goods would be able to exclude the export earnings from taxable income, equivalent to a 20% export subsidy.
Although it looks like this would reduce imports and increase exports, that will not happen. As every economics student learns, the trade balance depends on the difference between domestic saving and domestic investment. Because the border tax adjustment does not change saving and investment, it wouldn’t change imports and exports. Instead, the changes in taxes on imports and exports would lead to a rise in the value of the dollar that offsets the direct impact of the border tax changes.
More specifically, if the border tax adjustment is adopted, the dollar will increase by 25% relative to other currencies. A 25% rise in the dollar lowers the cost of imports by 20% (just enough to offset the increase in import prices caused by the 20% tax), while raising the cost of US exports to foreign buyers (just enough to offset the implied 20% subsidy).
But if the border tax adjustment would not improve the US trade balance, why are congressional Republicans eager to enact it? The real reason that it would boost tax revenue substantially, without increasing the burden on US consumers or producers. Currently, US imports and exports are 15% and 12% of GDP, respectively. Given the difference of 3% of GDP, the 20% import tax and 20% export subsidy raises a net 0.6% of GDP, now equal to $120 billion a year.
The border tax adjustment therefore pays for about two-thirds of the $190 billion cost of the corporate tax cut, and an even larger share when the lower corporate rate’s favorable effect on growth is taken into account. And, because there is no change in prices paid by American consumers or received by American exporters, that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US.
There is substantial opposition to the border tax adjustment among US importers who are not convinced that the dollar will strengthen enough to balance the higher implicit import tax. But the prospect of raising more than $100 billion a year without hurting US consumers or producers will drive Congress to move forward with this feature of the overall plan.
This year’s legislation will be the first major reform of the US tax system in three decades. Enacting it will produce a more favorable and competitive tax framework for American companies.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
By the way, something is intriguing me.
Why in the hell isn’t there a case for Ricardian Equivalence when corporate taxes go down?
After decades of being bombarded with Ricardian Equivalence (I still believe it is aberrant theory) for fiscal expansion, now everybody is quiet?
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I find it very hard to believe that the problem we are having have any relation to the tax structure. In times where interest rates are at the zero lower bound, and there is no lack of demand for sovereign bonds with low and even negative rates, to be worrying with taxes, is an aberration.
IMHO we are living in times where the fear of losing outweighs the illusion of higher profits, that’s why there is no lack of demand for Bonds and Blue Chip stocks, while the risk premia is high and there are no incentives on creating new public companies (no major IPO’s).
Decreasing risk premia should be the goal, improving information, tackling the agency problems we have been living. Tax reforms and labor legislation is just some kind of fetish that many share, a fetish with no real grounding that comes down from deep down prejudice and dogmas.
Comment Commented Janos Nagy
First. ..Trade baLance depends on the difference of domestic savings and domestic investment.
Well as far I understand when you spend more (IMPORTS) than your income (Exports ) you have a negative balance (Trade deficit ) So when you are in negative income as a nation you cant have any savings.
Of course if the profits earned in foreign countries are brought back then it would be possible to show a savings of the corporations ,but unless they pay it out or invest it fully back to the domestic economic induviduals still would have a negative income.
Of course the issue is accounting. One must account profit as savings and that is not possible because corporate profits must demand the same amount of debt by the individuals.
Would love to see the teaching being explained!
I'm not even talking about that the real issue in trading is the job deficit of about 30 to 40 millions that created the wage
pressure by distorting the suply and demand of the labor market.
Second..is this a joke?
"that tax is borne by foreign producers, who, owing to the dollar’s appreciation, receive less in their own currencies for their exports to the US."
I been an exporter to the usa for 25 years
when the dollar appreciate against the Canadian dollar I get more for my exports from Canada in my currency the Canadian dollar.
Isn't every country trying to depreciate their own currencie to boost their export value in their own respective curencies.
So if Mr Martin Feldstein could explain these too statement I would really appreciate.
By the way the mechanisms of the taxation is simple.
Every single tax components in an economic output wether it's income or regulatory tax component must be paid by the costumer.
So if an imported economic output has no or less tax components than obviously it's cost are favorable to the costumer.
But that is just a favoritism based economic policy without any merits or consideration of democratic economic policies.
Governments in their respective nation should fully rebate every single tax components of exported economic output so the importing nation can have proper tax components charged without discriminating ,disadvantage the domestic economic output.
The only fair taxation system that would be proper in the so called globalist economic system is a pure only value added tax or vat and no other form of taxes income or regulatory that unfairly only charged for the domestic economic outputs and increases the cost of it.
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Comment Commented Michael Public
Informative but I lose the train of thought at the point where you say the border adjustment tax will not affect imports and exports. The way I see it - adustment tax is levying imports 20 % and subsidizing exports 20%. Firstly, this means certain imports get substituted locally, certain exports increase in quantity, affecting the whole calcualtion. Secondly, trading partners will reciprocate negating the whole advantage of this subsidy. Thirdly, betting that the dollar will move up and down as a result I find to be largely wishful thinking style economics. As a non-economist I may be completely wrong here, but I also can't follow through in my mind that the tax will work out like you claim. Read more
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
A territorial taxing system for profits made abroad sounds like an invitation to invest as much abroad (and not in the US) as is possible in low taxation countries because firms will save the difference between foreign and domestic profit taxes.
Mrs. May, who wants to make Britain a tax haven, will be happy.
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Comment Commented hanno achenbach
Michael:
Sorry, no. The more profits you get in low tax countries, the lower the US tax - lower than if you had invested and created jobs at home. So you not only save taxes but also export jobs to those countries.
Comment Commented Michael Public
