¿Qué puede esperarse de Trump?

j. von Hettlingen FEB 12, 2017

Michael Mandelbaum lays out a course to navigate the "Trumpscape." Following his compass, "worried and perplexed observers" at home and abroad might be able to make a better "sense of the new administration’s overall performance." Instead of concentrating "too much on discrete events," he recommends "five general guidelines" to pursue.

To start with, it's comprehensible that the beginning of a new era is always messy. The author says it is "a flaw in the US political system" that a new president doesn't have a full cabinet in place at the beginning, as the appointment of the nominees needs to be confirmed by Congress. Only time can tell whether the "Trump administration will settle down and settle in," given his temperament and his passion for firing people in his reality TV show - The Apprentice.

Another indicator for Trump's performance is his foreign policy, where presidents have "much wider latitude" in dealing with other countries than "they do in steering domestic affairs" due to the checks and balances defined by the Constitution. Fortunately he is surrounded by Defence Secretary, James Mattis and State Secretary, Rex Tillerson - both known for the sobriety and experience. As Trump has not distanced himself from his personal interests, he will also be mindful of his own business empire in dealing with foreign heads-of-state. For now he wouldn't upend "70 years" of American tradition in foreign policy.

The author says, the third guideline is to keep an eye on the opposition - the public, mainstream media, the "weak, demoralized, and divided" Democrats. None of them would pose an existential threat to Trump's presidency, because he cultivates a personality cult and relies solely on his diehard supporters to survive politically. But the "formidable" forces hail from "different quarters" - Congressional Republicans, many of whom can't stand him. Business leaders may be another bunch of players, who could "block any policies" that would harm the economy.

The fourth message the author wants to send is that America will survive Trump's presidency, thanks to its deeply-rooted commitment to Democracy. Is he so sure, when he says, mainstream presse's "capacity to stymie Trump is limited, because it lacks credibility outside of the coastal states and large metropolitan areas where people already oppose him?" In fact surveys in recent years show that many Americans are no longer ready to defend democracy. In one conducted by Public Policy Polling, when asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how “essential” it is for them “to live in a democracy,” 72% of Americans born before World War II check “10” - the highest value.

But, the millennial generation born after 1980 “has grown much more indifferent.” Less than 1 in 3 hold a similar belief about the importance of democracy. While they may be liberal in their policy preferences, they have come of age in a time of political paralysis in democratic institutions, declining civility in debates, and most alarmingly an increased anxiety about economic security. As the country is "deeply divided," Americans can no longer take for granted, that their fellow citizens will "remain committed to the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty." The next president will face a daunting task of unifying the country Trump has divided.

Last not least is the question whether the Trump cabinet will be “normal.” The author offers his take: "A normal president pursues predictable policies that are generally supported by those who voted for him, and opposed by those who did not. Trump’s cabinet and Supreme Court nominations fit this description. An administration operating outside the bounds of normality will pursue policies that even its supporters and well-wishers oppose, and which could do serious damage to the country, and the world generally." Clearly, Trump is a departure from normal. He knows it's not policies that count, but attitudes, and he is a divisive figure. Read more