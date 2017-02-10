¿Qué puede esperarse de Trump?

WASHINGTON, DC – Decir que las primeras semanas del gobierno del nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, causaron polémica sería decir poco. La inauguración del mandato fue saludada con grandes protestas (que continúan) en todo el territorio estadounidense y el mundo. En tanto, Trump se declaró en guerra contra la prensa estadounidense opositora y mantuvo agrias conversaciones telefónicas con líderes de países amigos.
Pero los observadores dentro y fuera de los Estados Unidos que, preocupados y perplejos, buscan descifrar la orientación general del nuevo gobierno deberían guiarse por cinco pautas generales, y no fijarse demasiado en hechos puntuales.
En primer lugar, el inicio de todos los gobiernos estadounidenses siempre es desordenado: vacilan, generan confusión y dicen y hacen cosas de las que luego se retractan, o que al menos lamentan. Algunos funcionarios resultan inadecuados para la tarea encomendada y dejan el gobierno en pocos meses.
Muchos de los traspiés que se dan al principio de una presidencia se deben a un defecto del sistema político estadounidense. Al asumir el cargo, los nuevos presidentes no tienen un equipo completo en funciones, y deben esperar a que se confirmen las designaciones de los miembros del gabinete y otros funcionarios (verdaderos responsables de la marcha del gobierno). En sus dos primeras semanas, la administración Trump apenas consistió en unos pocos asistentes perdidos en la inmensidad de la Casa Blanca. Como sus predecesores, el nuevo gobierno se asentará y acomodará con el tiempo (a menos que no lo haga).
Lo segundo a lo que hay que prestar atención es la política exterior. Por el sistema de controles y contrapesos incorporado al orden constitucional estadounidense, los presidentes tienen mucho más margen en su relación con otros países que en la dirección de los asuntos internos.
Es verdad que las primeras semanas de Trump fueron preanuncio de cambios preocupantes en la política exterior estadounidense. Los últimos 70 años, Estados Unidos sostuvo la seguridad global a través de su red de alianzas y mantuvo la buena marcha de la economía internacional por medio del libre comercio. Ambas importantísimas funciones fueron blanco de ataques de Trump durante la campaña. Si su gobierno las abandona totalmente, el mundo se convertirá en un lugar más pobre y peligroso.
Pero en su mayoría, las principales designaciones del nuevo presidente en el área de política exterior inspiran confianza. El secretario de defensa, James Mattis, es un exgeneral moderado, experimentado y muy respetado, con una mirada internacionalista. Y aunque el secretario de Estado, Rex Tillerson, nunca ocupó cargos en el gobierno, tiene mucha experiencia en trabajar con otros países por haber sido CEO de la gran multinacional petrolera ExxonMobil.
En realidad, la capacidad del nuevo gobierno para mantener la continuidad y la estabilidad internacional dependerá de que no siga el ejemplo dado por su predecesor. Durante la presidencia de Barack Obama, se marginalizó a funcionarios veteranos, y la política exterior estuvo casi siempre en manos de un presidente sin experiencia en el asunto y sus todavía más inexpertos jóvenes auxiliares de gobierno.
Un tercer hecho que hay que tener presente es que la oposición más seria a Trump no vendrá de sus opositores más ruidosos. Las protestas públicas no cambiarán el curso del gobierno de Trump, y hasta es posible que templen su determinación de ejecutar aquellas políticas que generaron más cuestionamientos. Vale la pena recordar que el movimiento de protesta contra la Guerra de Vietnam fue incluso más impopular que la guerra misma. Igual que el presidente Richard Nixon, puede que Trump intente explotar el malestar que provocan en la opinión pública protestas disruptivas (y ocasionalmente violentas) para fortalecer el apoyo a sus políticas.
Otra ruidosa fuente de oposición es la prensa tradicional, que atacó al gobierno de Trump antes y más vigorosamente que a cualquier otra presidencia recién instalada que se recuerde. Aun así, la capacidad de la prensa para obstaculizar a Trump es limitada, porque carece de credibilidad fuera de los estados costeros y las grandes áreas metropolitanas cuya población ya es opositora.
Al mismo tiempo, la oposición formal a Trump (el Partido Demócrata) está debilitada, desmoralizada y dividida. Pero hay varios frentes en los que el nuevo gobierno tal vez encuentre una oposición formidable. Para empezar, no puede gobernar sin los congresistas republicanos, muchos de los cuales frustrarán cualquier intento que haga de abandonar viejas alianzas de Estados Unidos.
Es posible que Trump también enfrente oposición de la dirigencia empresarial, que hasta ahora mantuvo mayormente silencio, pero que en algún momento puede hartarse de sus tuits enardecidos. Los líderes empresariales se deben a la buena marcha de sus empresas, y tratarán de obstaculizar cualquier política que la ponga en riesgo. Las corporaciones multinacionales con grandes operaciones en el extranjero resistirán iniciativas que puedan dar lugar a guerras comerciales. En última instancia, ningún presidente republicano (ni siquiera Trump) puede darse el lujo de ignorar a los capitanes de la industria y las finanzas estadounidenses.
La cuarta idea que hay que tener muy en cuenta es que la democracia estadounidense sobrevivirá. Se equivocan quienes denuncian el ascenso de un fascismo incipiente (o declarado). Las instituciones de gobierno básicas de Estados Unidos resistieron desafíos mayores que cualquiera que pueda plantearles Trump.
A pesar de lo profundamente divididos que están los estadounidenses en 2017, sigue firme su compromiso con los principios centrales de la democracia: elecciones libres, justas y periódicas, y la protección de la libertad política, religiosa y económica. Es improbable que Trump intente subvertir alguno de esos principios; y si lo intenta, fracasará. Cuando deje el cargo, Estados Unidos será en esencia lo que era cuando lo asumió: la democracia más poderosa del mundo.
Queda por considerar una última cuestión clave: el grado de “normalidad” del gobierno de Trump. Un presidente normal ejecuta políticas predecibles que en general son apoyadas por quienes lo votaron y resistidas por quienes no. Las designaciones de Trump para el gabinete y la Suprema Corte encajan en esta descripción.
Un gobierno ajeno a los límites de la normalidad ejecutaría políticas que ni siquiera sus votantes y simpatizantes apoyan, y que pueden causar un perjuicio serio al país y a todo el mundo.
¿Será normal la presidencia de Trump? Por ahora, debemos remitirnos a la respuesta que presuntamente dio el líder comunista chino Zhou Enlai a André Malraux cuando este le preguntó qué valoración le merecía la Revolución Francesa: “Es demasiado pronto para saberlo”.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Curtis Carpenter
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers Donald Trump's attacks on the judiciary just one of those "missteps that occur early in a presidency?" Or does it indicate a general disrespect for our democratic institutions and the rule of law?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum counts Steven Bannon one of those confidence-inspiring forign policy appointees in the Trump administration? Or does he chose to pretend that Bannon doesn't have a foreign policy role?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers it a healthy development that the Trump administration considers itself "at war with the press?" Or does he think it a good thing that the people are better off being misinformed or not informed at all?
And I wonder which lines are going to have to be crossed before Professor Mandelbaum decides that being an apologist for Donald Trump was, at best, naive?
But mostly I wonder if Professor Mandlebaum really believes that character is of no importance in the making of a President.
Herbert Poenisch
What is a powerful democracy? Authoritarian leaders round the world ridicule US democracy! Do you call this power, if DT swings his China policy in a phone call to Xi? Read more
j. von Hettlingen
Michael Mandelbaum lays out a course to navigate the "Trumpscape." Following his compass, "worried and perplexed observers" at home and abroad might be able to make a better "sense of the new administration’s overall performance." Instead of concentrating "too much on discrete events," he recommends "five general guidelines" to pursue.
To start with, it's comprehensible that the beginning of a new era is always messy. The author says it is "a flaw in the US political system" that a new president doesn't have a full cabinet in place at the beginning, as the appointment of the nominees needs to be confirmed by Congress. Only time can tell whether the "Trump administration will settle down and settle in," given his temperament and his passion for firing people in his reality TV show - The Apprentice.
Another indicator for Trump's performance is his foreign policy, where presidents have "much wider latitude" in dealing with other countries than "they do in steering domestic affairs" due to the checks and balances defined by the Constitution. Fortunately he is surrounded by Defence Secretary, James Mattis and State Secretary, Rex Tillerson - both known for the sobriety and experience. As Trump has not distanced himself from his personal interests, he will also be mindful of his own business empire in dealing with foreign heads-of-state. For now he wouldn't upend "70 years" of American tradition in foreign policy.
The author says, the third guideline is to keep an eye on the opposition - the public, mainstream media, the "weak, demoralized, and divided" Democrats. None of them would pose an existential threat to Trump's presidency, because he cultivates a personality cult and relies solely on his diehard supporters to survive politically. But the "formidable" forces hail from "different quarters" - Congressional Republicans, many of whom can't stand him. Business leaders may be another bunch of players, who could "block any policies" that would harm the economy.
The fourth message the author wants to send is that America will survive Trump's presidency, thanks to its deeply-rooted commitment to Democracy. Is he so sure, when he says, mainstream presse's "capacity to stymie Trump is limited, because it lacks credibility outside of the coastal states and large metropolitan areas where people already oppose him?" In fact surveys in recent years show that many Americans are no longer ready to defend democracy. In one conducted by Public Policy Polling, when asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how “essential” it is for them “to live in a democracy,” 72% of Americans born before World War II check “10” - the highest value.
But, the millennial generation born after 1980 “has grown much more indifferent.” Less than 1 in 3 hold a similar belief about the importance of democracy. While they may be liberal in their policy preferences, they have come of age in a time of political paralysis in democratic institutions, declining civility in debates, and most alarmingly an increased anxiety about economic security. As the country is "deeply divided," Americans can no longer take for granted, that their fellow citizens will "remain committed to the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty." The next president will face a daunting task of unifying the country Trump has divided.
Last not least is the question whether the Trump cabinet will be “normal.” The author offers his take: "A normal president pursues predictable policies that are generally supported by those who voted for him, and opposed by those who did not. Trump’s cabinet and Supreme Court nominations fit this description. An administration operating outside the bounds of normality will pursue policies that even its supporters and well-wishers oppose, and which could do serious damage to the country, and the world generally." Clearly, Trump is a departure from normal. He knows it's not policies that count, but attitudes, and he is a divisive figure. Read more
Stefan S
Bromides from a conservative who neglects to consider the effects of gerrymandering, an uninformed electorate, religious intolerance, racial bigotry, ignorance, poverty, economic injustice, and self-dealing by the leadership class. Trump is no French Revolution. Read more
Jason Leedy
Navigating the Trumpscape for The Fortunate
This is at best a reasonable lens for a white male of means to judge the Trump presidency. I suspect a different lens would be required for any type of minority in the US, crudely and dismissively broken into two categories by this administration: “Mexicans” and “Muslims” One a group largely made of criminals and the other terrorists.
It is also disingenuous to try and pin this level of incompetence on missing cabinet members and staff without at least also exploring the measure of the president as a man. A “Messy Start”or “missteps”is hardly the equivalent of a full press marketing offensive featuring hate, fear, ignorance, and misinformation.
Also, as part of Trumps America personally secure from the direct personal effects of domestic policy and based on Mr. Mandelbaum expertise it makes sense to focus on foreign policy. I however believe Trump’s domestic policies are equally likely to severely harm the united states. Would you categorize Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) or Betsy DeVos as an appointee inspiring confidence?
If America only supports the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty for some of its people - do they really support it at all? I agree that America in 2017 is deeply divided, I think it optimistic to assume these divisions wont widen.
Petey Bee
On foreign policy, at least, Trump's return to "experience" so far means going to Bush-era Neocon's. Obama (and Clinton's) foreign policy did not depart from that except at the margins (e.g., Iran) - despite fresh faces. Trump is showing signs of a firm retrenchment of Bush-era naivete and careless assertiveness. We'll see, but it's not looking good at all.
Also this comes now without any of cosmetic benefits of Obama. The first freedom-fries era didn't see too many immediate consequences, as the entire world was sort-of shocked and unprepared and in disbelief. That is no longer the case.
Domestically, we're looking at crony corporatism. A public investment program(deficit spending if you like) could potentially become a big positive if done right. But otherwise, i'm expecting more deregulation and power giveaways from the public to concentrated-wealth, planting the seeds of future economic-financial wreckage for Trump's successor.
Too soon to say is a good attitude though. There's a long way to go, lets not burn out all our powers of reaction in the first month. Read more
Steve Hurst
The main concern always has to be the lack of opposition to any incumbent, whatever their flavour. As such whatever form opposition comes in it is healthy as it forms debate and presses policy to come under scrutiny and be justified. I have yet to see any problem in the US. The UK however is a different proposition because domestically there is totally ineffectual token opposition, and the main opposition to the more wayward ideas, the EU, is being dispensed with. Far too many are getting all Thespian about Trump, indeed the lady doth protest too much methinks. In terms of discourse the US looks pretty healthy Read more
M M
Trump has the divine forces on his side, the ones that made him rich and keep the wheels turning. The author is correct, it is most dangerous to have a vaccum during any transitory (handing over) phase and yet this is US democracy. He survived and won a very bruising election campaign, he will survive what is to come, there are many checks and balances in the US political / judicial systems to keep any politician from messing about. Read more
vivek iyer
Perfectly sensible. Congratulations to Project Syndicate for publishing this rare piece of sanity.
I loved Obama, first Luo to become President- albeit of the U.S, not Kenya- but have to agree with the Professor's verdict- ' the new administration’s ability to maintain continuity and international stability will depend on it not following the example set by its predecessor. During Barack Obama’s presidency, senior officials were marginalized, and foreign policy was generally determined by an inexperienced president and his even less experienced young White House acolytes.' Read more
