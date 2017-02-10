9

¿Qué puede esperarse de Trump?

WASHINGTON, DC – Decir que las primeras semanas del gobierno del nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, causaron polémica sería decir poco. La inauguración del mandato fue saludada con grandes protestas (que continúan) en todo el territorio estadounidense y el mundo. En tanto, Trump se declaró en guerra contra la prensa estadounidense opositora y mantuvo agrias conversaciones telefónicas con líderes de países amigos.

Pero los observadores dentro y fuera de los Estados Unidos que, preocupados y perplejos, buscan descifrar la orientación general del nuevo gobierno deberían guiarse por cinco pautas generales, y no fijarse demasiado en hechos puntuales.

En primer lugar, el inicio de todos los gobiernos estadounidenses siempre es desordenado: vacilan, generan confusión y dicen y hacen cosas de las que luego se retractan, o que al menos lamentan. Algunos funcionarios resultan inadecuados para la tarea encomendada y dejan el gobierno en pocos meses.

Muchos de los traspiés que se dan al principio de una presidencia se deben a un defecto del sistema político estadounidense. Al asumir el cargo, los nuevos presidentes no tienen un equipo completo en funciones, y deben esperar a que se confirmen las designaciones de los miembros del gabinete y otros funcionarios (verdaderos responsables de la marcha del gobierno). En sus dos primeras semanas, la administración Trump apenas consistió en unos pocos asistentes perdidos en la inmensidad de la Casa Blanca. Como sus predecesores, el nuevo gobierno se asentará y acomodará con el tiempo (a menos que no lo haga).

Lo segundo a lo que hay que prestar atención es la política exterior. Por el sistema de controles y contrapesos incorporado al orden constitucional estadounidense, los presidentes tienen mucho más margen en su relación con otros países que en la dirección de los asuntos internos.

Es verdad que las primeras semanas de Trump fueron preanuncio de cambios preocupantes en la política exterior estadounidense. Los últimos 70 años, Estados Unidos sostuvo la seguridad global a través de su red de alianzas y mantuvo la buena marcha de la economía internacional por medio del libre comercio. Ambas importantísimas funciones fueron blanco de ataques de Trump durante la campaña. Si su gobierno las abandona totalmente, el mundo se convertirá en un lugar más pobre y peligroso.

Pero en su mayoría, las principales designaciones del nuevo presidente en el área de política exterior inspiran confianza. El secretario de defensa, James Mattis, es un exgeneral moderado, experimentado y muy respetado, con una mirada internacionalista. Y aunque el secretario de Estado, Rex Tillerson, nunca ocupó cargos en el gobierno, tiene mucha experiencia en trabajar con otros países por haber sido CEO de la gran multinacional petrolera ExxonMobil.

En realidad, la capacidad del nuevo gobierno para mantener la continuidad y la estabilidad internacional dependerá de que no siga el ejemplo dado por su predecesor. Durante la presidencia de Barack Obama, se marginalizó a funcionarios veteranos, y la política exterior estuvo casi siempre en manos de un presidente sin experiencia en el asunto y sus todavía más inexpertos jóvenes auxiliares de gobierno.

Un tercer hecho que hay que tener presente es que la oposición más seria a Trump no vendrá de sus opositores más ruidosos. Las protestas públicas no cambiarán el curso del gobierno de Trump, y hasta es posible que templen su determinación de ejecutar aquellas políticas que generaron más cuestionamientos. Vale la pena recordar que el movimiento de protesta contra la Guerra de Vietnam fue incluso más impopular que la guerra misma. Igual que el presidente Richard Nixon, puede que Trump intente explotar el malestar que provocan en la opinión pública protestas disruptivas (y ocasionalmente violentas) para fortalecer el apoyo a sus políticas.

Otra ruidosa fuente de oposición es la prensa tradicional, que atacó al gobierno de Trump antes y más vigorosamente que a cualquier otra presidencia recién instalada que se recuerde. Aun así, la capacidad de la prensa para obstaculizar a Trump es limitada, porque carece de credibilidad fuera de los estados costeros y las grandes áreas metropolitanas cuya población ya es opositora.

Al mismo tiempo, la oposición formal a Trump (el Partido Demócrata) está debilitada, desmoralizada y dividida. Pero hay varios frentes en los que el nuevo gobierno tal vez encuentre una oposición formidable. Para empezar, no puede gobernar sin los congresistas republicanos, muchos de los cuales frustrarán cualquier intento que haga de abandonar viejas alianzas de Estados Unidos.

Es posible que Trump también enfrente oposición de la dirigencia empresarial, que hasta ahora mantuvo mayormente silencio, pero que en algún momento puede hartarse de sus tuits enardecidos. Los líderes empresariales se deben a la buena marcha de sus empresas, y tratarán de obstaculizar cualquier política que la ponga en riesgo. Las corporaciones multinacionales con grandes operaciones en el extranjero resistirán iniciativas que puedan dar lugar a guerras comerciales. En última instancia, ningún presidente republicano (ni siquiera Trump) puede darse el lujo de ignorar a los capitanes de la industria y las finanzas estadounidenses.

La cuarta idea que hay que tener muy en cuenta es que la democracia estadounidense sobrevivirá. Se equivocan quienes denuncian el ascenso de un fascismo incipiente (o declarado). Las instituciones de gobierno básicas de Estados Unidos resistieron desafíos mayores que cualquiera que pueda plantearles Trump.

A pesar de lo profundamente divididos que están los estadounidenses en 2017, sigue firme su compromiso con los principios centrales de la democracia: elecciones libres, justas y periódicas, y la protección de la libertad política, religiosa y económica. Es improbable que Trump intente subvertir alguno de esos principios; y si lo intenta, fracasará. Cuando deje el cargo, Estados Unidos será en esencia lo que era cuando lo asumió: la democracia más poderosa del mundo.

Queda por considerar una última cuestión clave: el grado de “normalidad” del gobierno de Trump. Un presidente normal ejecuta políticas predecibles que en general son apoyadas por quienes lo votaron y resistidas por quienes no. Las designaciones de Trump para el gabinete y la Suprema Corte encajan en esta descripción.

Un gobierno ajeno a los límites de la normalidad ejecutaría políticas que ni siquiera sus votantes y simpatizantes apoyan, y que pueden causar un perjuicio serio al país y a todo el mundo.

¿Será normal la presidencia de Trump? Por ahora, debemos remitirnos a la respuesta que presuntamente dio el líder comunista chino Zhou Enlai a André Malraux cuando este le preguntó qué valoración le merecía la Revolución Francesa: “Es demasiado pronto para saberlo”.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini