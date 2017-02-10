9

Wie können wir Trump einschätzen?

WASHINGTON, DC – Zu behaupten, die Regierung von US-Präsident Donald Trump hätte in ihren ersten Wochen für Unruhe gesorgt, wäre untertrieben. In den USA und in aller Welt wurde – und wird – sein Amtsantritt von großen Protesten begleitet. Unterdessen hat Trump der gegnerischen amerikanischen Presse den Krieg erklärt und mit den Regierungen befreundeter Länder erbitterte Telefonate geführt.

Um aber die Gesamtleistung der neuen Führung einschätzen zu können, sollten sich die besorgten und verwirrten Beobachter aus den USA und der ganzen Welt nicht so sehr auf einzelne Ereignisse konzentrieren, sondern an fünf allgemeinen Leitlinien orientieren:

Erstens: Alle US-Regierungen verhalten sich anfangs chaotisch. Sie geraten ins Schlingern, sorgen für Verwirrung und sagen und tun Dinge, die sie später zurücknehmen oder zumindest bereuen. Einige Regierungsmitglieder werden den Anforderungen nicht gewachsen sein und nach ein paar Monaten ausscheiden.

Viele der Fehltritte am Anfang einer Präsidentschaft gehen darauf zurück, dass das politische System der USA einen Mangel aufweist: Neue Präsidenten treten ihr Amt ohne ein vollständiges Team an und müssen warten, bis ihre nominierten Kabinettsmitglieder und andere Beamte – also diejenigen, die dann tatsächlich die Regierung bilden – bestätigt werden. Während der ersten zwei Wochen seiner Amtszeit bestand Trumps Verwaltungsapparat lediglich aus ein paar Beratern, die das Weiße Haus unsicher machten. Wie ihre Vorgänger wird sich auch die Trump-Regierung eingewöhnen und häuslich einrichten – oder auch nicht.

Eine zweite Leitlinie besteht darin, die Außenpolitik zu beobachten. Dank der Kontrollmechanismen, die in die US-amerikanische Verfassung eingebaut sind, haben Präsidenten bei ihrem Umgang mit anderen Ländern deutlich mehr Spielraum als bei Angelegenheiten der Innenpolitik.

Sicherlich deuten Trumps erste Wochen darauf hin, dass in der US-Außenpolitik verstörende Veränderungen stattfinden. Seit 70 Jahren sorgen die USA über ihr Netzwerk von Verbündeten für die globale Sicherheit. Gleichzeitig förderten sie den freien Handel, und so konnte die Weltwirtschaft florieren. Während des Wahlkampfs hat Trump diese beiden entscheidenden Rollen massiv kritisiert. Sollten sie von seiner Regierung komplett fallengelassen werden, würde die Welt ärmer und gefährlicher.

Und trotzdem sind die meisten der neuen, vom Präsidenten ernannten Außenpolitiker vertrauenserweckend. Verteidigungsminister James Mattis ist ein nüchterner, erfahrener und allgemein respektierter ehemaliger General mit international ausgerichtetem Horizont. Außenminister Rex Tillerson hat zwar keine Regierungserfahrung, konnte aber als CEO von ExxonMobil, eines großen multinationalen Energiekonzerns, umfangreiche Erfahrungen mit anderen Ländern sammeln.

Tatsächlich wird die neue Regierung nur dann für Kontinuität und internationale Stabilität sorgen können, wenn sie dem Beispiel ihrer Vorgängerin nicht folgt. Während Barack Obamas Präsidentschaft wurden die erfahrenen Beamten an den Rand gedrängt. Insgesamt wurde die Außenpolitik durch einen unerfahrenen Präsidenten und seine noch unerfahreneren jungen Gehilfen im Weißen Haus geprägt.

Drittens muss man sich daran erinnern, dass Trumps stärkste Opposition nicht aus seinen lautesten Gegnern bestehen wird. Durch öffentliche Demonstrationen wird sich seine Regierung nicht vom Kurs abbringen lassen. Eher noch wird sie sich dadurch bestätigt fühlen, ihre am stärksten umstrittenen Maßnahmen tatsächlich umzusetzen. Wir sollten uns in Erinnerung rufen, dass die Protestbewegung gegen den Vietnamkrieg noch unbeliebter war als der Krieg selbst. Wie der damalige Präsident Richard Nixon könnte auch Trump versuchen, die Abneigung der Öffentlichkeit gegen störende und manchmal gewalttätige Proteste zu benutzen, um Unterstützung für seine Politik zu gewinnen.

Eine weitere lautstarke Quelle des Protests ist die etablierte Presse. Sie hat Trump früher und stärker angegriffen als jeden anderen Präsidenten zuvor. Aber ihre Möglichkeiten, Trump zu bremsen, sind begrenzt, da sie außerhalb der Küstenstaaten und Großstädte, wo die Menschen sowieso gegen ihn sind, wenig Glaubwürdigkeit besitzt.

Derweil ist die formale Opposition gegen Trump – die Demokratische Partei – schwach, demoralisiert und gespalten. Erheblichen Gegenwind könnte seine Regierung allerdings aus einer anderen Richtung bekommen. Zunächst einmal kann Trump nicht ohne die republikanischen Kongressabgeordneten regieren. Viele von ihnen werden jeden seiner Versuche, die seit vielen Jahren bestehenden amerikanischen Bündnisse zu verlassen, zunichte machen.

Aber auch Konzernchefs, die bis jetzt stillgehalten haben, aber seiner hasserfüllten Tweets bald überdrüssig werden, könnten ihm Widerstand leisten. Letztlich sind Unternehmensführer der Gesundheit ihrer Unternehmen verpflichtet, und sie werden versuchen, alles zu blockieren, was diese Gesundheit bedroht. Multinationale Konzerne mit weitreichenden internationalen Verbindungen werden jegliche Maßnahmen ablehnen, die zu Handelskriegen führen könnten. Letztlich kann es sich kein republikanischer Präsident – nicht einmal Trump – leisten, die Kapitäne des amerikanischen Industrie- und Finanzwesens zu ignorieren.

Eine vierte Tatsache, die wir uns zu Herzen nehmen sollten, besteht darin, dass die amerikanische Demokratie überleben wird. Die Angst vor einem beginnenden oder gar tatsächlichen Faschismus ist fehl am Platz. Die grundlegenden Institutionen der US-Verwaltung haben bereits größere Herausforderungen überlebt als die, die ihnen Trump bieten könnte.

Obwohl das Amerika des Jahres 2017 tief gespalten ist, fühlen sich die Amerikaner immer noch den zentralen Bestandteilen der Demokratie verpflichtet: freien, fairen und geregelten Wahlen sowie dem Schutz der politischen, religiösen und wirtschaftlichen Freiheit. Dass Trump versuchen wird, einen von diesen Grundsätzen auszuhebeln, ist unwahrscheinlich, und selbst wenn er es versuchen sollte, wird er scheitern. Am Ende seiner Amtszeit werden die USA im Wesentlichen immer noch das sein, was sie zu Beginn waren: die mächtigste Demokratie der Welt.

Und schließlich ist die große Frage, ob die Trump-Regierung „normal“ sein wird. Ein normaler Präsident vertritt eine berechenbare Politik, die von seinen Wählern grundsätzlich unterstützt und von seinen Nichtwählern abgelehnt wird. Auf Trumps Kandidaten für sein Kabinett und seinen Obersten Gerichtshof trifft dies zu.

Eine Regierung, die sich außerhalb der Grenzen der Normalität bewegt, wird eine Politik machen, der sich sogar ihre Unterstützer und Förderer widersetzen und die dem Land und der Welt ernsthaften Schaden zufügen könnte.

Wird Trumps Präsidentschaft also „normal“ sein? An diesem Punkt müssen wir auf die Antwort verweisen, die Zhou Enlai, der chinesische Kommunistenführer des 20. Jahrhunderts, angeblich auf André Malrauxs Frage gab, was er von der Französischen Revolution hielt: Dies sei noch „zu früh zu sagen“.

