الإبحار عبر مراوغات ترامب

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ إنه لمن قبيل التخفيف من جسامة الحقيقة أن نقول إن إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أثارت الكثير من المشاكل في أولى أسابيعها. فقد صاحب حفل تنصيبه انطلاق احتجاجات حاشدة في مختلف أنحاء الولايات المتحدة والعالَم، واستمرت هذه الاحتجاجات منذ ذلك الحين. وفي الوقت نفسه، أعلن ترامب بالفعل الحرب على الصحافة الأميركية المعارِضة، وأجرى مكالمات هاتفية حادة اللهجة مع قادة دول صديقة.

ولكن لفهم أداء الإدارة الجديدة في مجمل الأمر، ينبغي للمراقبين المنزعجين المتحيرين داخل الولايات المتحدة وفي مختلف أنحاء العالَم أن يتبعوا خمسة مبادئ توجيهية عامة، بدلا من التركيز كثيرا على أحداث منفصلة.

أولا، تتسم كل الإدارات الأميركية الجديدة بالفوضوية في البداية: فتتعثر وتخلق قدرا كبيرا من البلبلة وتقول وتفعل العديد من الأمور التي تتراجع عنها في وقت لاحق، أو على الأقل تندم عليها. ولن يكون بعض المسؤولين على قدر المسؤولية، وسوف يتركون الحكومة بعد بضعة أشهر.

الواقع أن العديد من الأخطاء التي تُرتَكَب في وقت مبكر من الرئاسة تنبع من خلل يعيب النظام السياسي الأميركي. ذلك أن الرؤساء الجدد يتولون مهام منصبهم من دون فريق كامل يعاونهم، ويتعين عليهم أن ينتظروا التأكيد على ترشيحاتهم للوزراء وغيرهم من المسؤولين في الحكومة ــ الأشخاص الذين يديرون الحكومة في واقع الأمر. وخلال أول أسبوعين أمضاهما ترامب في المنصب، كانت إدارته تتألف فقط من عدد قليل من المساعدين يجوبون أرجاء البيت الأبيض. ومثلها كمثل سابقاتها، سوف تستقر إدارة ترامب وتتدبر أمورها ــ ما لم تفعل.

يتمثل المبدأ التوجيهي الثاني في مراقبة السياسة الخارجية عن كثب. فنظرا للضوابط والتوازنات المتأصلة في صلب النظام الدستوري الأميركي، يتمتع الرؤساء بصلاحيات أوسع كثيرا عندما يتعلق الأمر بكيفية التعامل مع الدول الأخرى مقارنة بصلاحياتهم في إدارة الشؤون الداخلية.

من المؤكد أن الأسابيع الأولى من رئاسة ترامب تنذر بتغييرات مزعجة للسياسة الخارجية الأميركية. فعلى مدار سبعين عاما، عملت الولايات المتحدة على صيانة الأمن العالمي من خلال شبكة من التحالفات، وأبقت الاقتصاد الدولي نشطا بفِعل التجارة الحرة. وخلال حملته الانتخابية، هاجم ترامب هذين الدورين الحاسمين. وإذا تخلت الإدارة عن هذين الدورين بالكامل، فسوف يصبح العالَم مكانا أكثر فقرا وأشد خطورة.

ومع هذا، تبعث أغلب الشخصيات الرئيسية الجديدة التي عينها الرئيس لتولي إدارة السياسة الخارجية على الثقة. فوزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس جنرال سابق رصين يتمتع بخبرة عريضة ويحظى باحترام واسع، ويتبنى منظورا أمميا. ورغم أن وزير الخارجية ركس تيلرسون لم يشغل أي منصب في الحكومة من قبل، فقد اكتسب خبرة واسعة من خلال عمله مع دول أخرى عندما كان رئيسا تنفيذيا لشركة إكسون موبيل، وهي شركة كبيرة متعددة الجنسيات تعمل في مجال الطاقة.

الواقع أن قدرة الإدارة الجديدة على الحفاظ على الاستمرارية والاستقرار الدولي سوف تتوقف على امتناعها عن اتباع المثال الذي ضربته الإدارة السابقة. فخلال رئاسة باراك أوباما، كان العديد من كبار المسؤولين مهمشين، وكانت معالم السياسة الخارجية تتحدد في عموم الأمر بواسطة رئيس عديم الخبرة ومعاونيه الشباب الأقل خبرة في البيت الأبيض.

الحقيقة الثالثة التي يجب أخذها في الاعتبار هي أن المعارضة الأشد خطورة لترامب لن تأتي من أكثر خصومه صخبا. فلنن تنجح المظاهرات العامة في إخراج إدارة ترامب عن مسارها، بل وربما تُفضي إلى تقوية عزيمتها في ملاحقة السياسات التي أثارت القدر الأعظم من الاعتراضات. ومن الجدير بالذكر أن شعبية حركة الاحتجاج ضد حرب فيتنام كانت حتى أقل من شعبية الحرب ذاتها. ومثله كمثل الرئيس ريتشارد نيكسون، ربما يحاول ترامب استغلال النفور الشعبي من الاحتجاجات التخريبية العنيفة لحشد التأييد لسياساته.

ويشكل التيار الرئيسي في الصحافة، الذي هاجم إدارة ترامب في وقت مبكر للغاية وبقوة أعظم كثيرا مقارنة بهجومها على أي إدارة جديدة في ذاكرة التاريخ، مصدرا آخر صاخبا للمعارضة. بيد أن قدرة الصحافة على إحباط ترامب محدودة، لأنها تفتقر إلى المصداقية خارج الولايات الساحلية والمناطق الحضرية الكبيرة حيث يعارضه الناس بالفعل.

من ناحية أخرى، تعاني المعارضة الرسمية لترامب ــ الحزب الديمقراطي ــ من الضعف والانهزام والانقسام. ولكن هذه الإدارة ربما تواجه معارضة شديدة من جهات مختلفة. فبادئ ذي بدء، لا يستطيع ترامب مزاولة الحكم من دون الجمهوريين في الكونجرس، والذين قد يعمل كثيرون منهم على إحباط أي جهد يبذله في اتجاه التخلي عن تحالفات أميركا القائمة منذ أمد بعيد.

وربما يضطر ترامب أيضا إلى التعامل مع المعارضة من قِبَل كبار رجال الأعمال، الذين التزموا الصمت إلى حد كبير، ولكن ربما يتملكهم الضجر من تغريداته الرعناء على موقع تويتر. ففي نهاية المطاف، يتعين على قادة الأعمال أن يراعوا وجب صيانة صحة شركاتهم، وسوف يحاولون منع أي سياسات تهددها. ولن تتردد الشركات المتعددة الجنسيات التي تدير عمليات دولية واسعة في مقاومة المبادرات التي قد تؤدي إلى إشعال شرارة حروب تجارية. وفي كل الأحوال، لا يملك أي رئيس جمهوري ــ ولا حتى ترامب ــ ترف تجاهل قادة الصناعة الأميركية وعالَم المال.

الدرس الرابع الذي ينبغي لنا الانتباه إليه هو أن الديمقراطية الأميركية سوف تظل باقية. والتصريحات المخيفة حول صعود فاشية وليدة (أو فعلية) ليست في محلها. والواقع أن مؤسسات الحكم الأميركية الأساسية تمكنت من البقاء رغم تحديات أعظم من أي تحد قد يفرضه ترامب.

على الرغم من انقسام أميركا العميق في عام 2017، يظل الأميركيون ملتزمين بالمعتقدات المركزية للديمقراطية: الانتخابات الحرة النزيهة المنتظمة، وحماية الحريات السياسية والدينية والاقتصادية. ومن غير المرجح أن يحاول ترامب إسقاط أي من هذه الحريات؛ وحتى إذا حاول فلن تلقى محاولاته سوى الفشل. وعندما يترك ترامب منصبه، ستكون الولايات المتحدة في الأساس كما كانت عليه عندما دخل عليها: الديمقراطية الأكثر قوة في العالَم.

أخيرا، تدور مسألة أساسية تستحق أن توضع في الاعتبار حول ما إذا كانت إدارة ترامب إدارة "طبيعية". فالرئيس الطبيعي يلاحق سياسات يمكن التنبؤ بها ويدعمها بشكل عام أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالحه، ويعارضها أولئك الذين لم يصوتوا لصالحه. ويتناسب مرشحو ترامب لمجلس الوزراء والمحكمة العليا مع هذا الوصف.

أما الإدارة التي تعمل خارج الحدود الطبيعية فسوف تنتهج سياسات يعارضها حتى مؤيدوها والمتعاطفون معها، والتي قد تلحق ضررا جسيما بالبلاد، والعالَم في عموم الأمر.

فهل تكون رئاسة ترامب طبيعية؟ عند هذه النقطة، ينبغي لنا أن ننحني احتراما لرد الزعيم الصيني الشيوعي تشو إن لاي على السؤال الذي طرحه عليه أندريه مالرو حول رأيه في الثورة الفرنسية: "من المبكر للغاية أن نُجزِم الآن".

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali