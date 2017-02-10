الإبحار عبر مراوغات ترامب

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ إنه لمن قبيل التخفيف من جسامة الحقيقة أن نقول إن إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أثارت الكثير من المشاكل في أولى أسابيعها. فقد صاحب حفل تنصيبه انطلاق احتجاجات حاشدة في مختلف أنحاء الولايات المتحدة والعالَم، واستمرت هذه الاحتجاجات منذ ذلك الحين. وفي الوقت نفسه، أعلن ترامب بالفعل الحرب على الصحافة الأميركية المعارِضة، وأجرى مكالمات هاتفية حادة اللهجة مع قادة دول صديقة.
ولكن لفهم أداء الإدارة الجديدة في مجمل الأمر، ينبغي للمراقبين المنزعجين المتحيرين داخل الولايات المتحدة وفي مختلف أنحاء العالَم أن يتبعوا خمسة مبادئ توجيهية عامة، بدلا من التركيز كثيرا على أحداث منفصلة.
أولا، تتسم كل الإدارات الأميركية الجديدة بالفوضوية في البداية: فتتعثر وتخلق قدرا كبيرا من البلبلة وتقول وتفعل العديد من الأمور التي تتراجع عنها في وقت لاحق، أو على الأقل تندم عليها. ولن يكون بعض المسؤولين على قدر المسؤولية، وسوف يتركون الحكومة بعد بضعة أشهر.
الواقع أن العديد من الأخطاء التي تُرتَكَب في وقت مبكر من الرئاسة تنبع من خلل يعيب النظام السياسي الأميركي. ذلك أن الرؤساء الجدد يتولون مهام منصبهم من دون فريق كامل يعاونهم، ويتعين عليهم أن ينتظروا التأكيد على ترشيحاتهم للوزراء وغيرهم من المسؤولين في الحكومة ــ الأشخاص الذين يديرون الحكومة في واقع الأمر. وخلال أول أسبوعين أمضاهما ترامب في المنصب، كانت إدارته تتألف فقط من عدد قليل من المساعدين يجوبون أرجاء البيت الأبيض. ومثلها كمثل سابقاتها، سوف تستقر إدارة ترامب وتتدبر أمورها ــ ما لم تفعل.
يتمثل المبدأ التوجيهي الثاني في مراقبة السياسة الخارجية عن كثب. فنظرا للضوابط والتوازنات المتأصلة في صلب النظام الدستوري الأميركي، يتمتع الرؤساء بصلاحيات أوسع كثيرا عندما يتعلق الأمر بكيفية التعامل مع الدول الأخرى مقارنة بصلاحياتهم في إدارة الشؤون الداخلية.
من المؤكد أن الأسابيع الأولى من رئاسة ترامب تنذر بتغييرات مزعجة للسياسة الخارجية الأميركية. فعلى مدار سبعين عاما، عملت الولايات المتحدة على صيانة الأمن العالمي من خلال شبكة من التحالفات، وأبقت الاقتصاد الدولي نشطا بفِعل التجارة الحرة. وخلال حملته الانتخابية، هاجم ترامب هذين الدورين الحاسمين. وإذا تخلت الإدارة عن هذين الدورين بالكامل، فسوف يصبح العالَم مكانا أكثر فقرا وأشد خطورة.
ومع هذا، تبعث أغلب الشخصيات الرئيسية الجديدة التي عينها الرئيس لتولي إدارة السياسة الخارجية على الثقة. فوزير الدفاع جيمس ماتيس جنرال سابق رصين يتمتع بخبرة عريضة ويحظى باحترام واسع، ويتبنى منظورا أمميا. ورغم أن وزير الخارجية ركس تيلرسون لم يشغل أي منصب في الحكومة من قبل، فقد اكتسب خبرة واسعة من خلال عمله مع دول أخرى عندما كان رئيسا تنفيذيا لشركة إكسون موبيل، وهي شركة كبيرة متعددة الجنسيات تعمل في مجال الطاقة.
الواقع أن قدرة الإدارة الجديدة على الحفاظ على الاستمرارية والاستقرار الدولي سوف تتوقف على امتناعها عن اتباع المثال الذي ضربته الإدارة السابقة. فخلال رئاسة باراك أوباما، كان العديد من كبار المسؤولين مهمشين، وكانت معالم السياسة الخارجية تتحدد في عموم الأمر بواسطة رئيس عديم الخبرة ومعاونيه الشباب الأقل خبرة في البيت الأبيض.
الحقيقة الثالثة التي يجب أخذها في الاعتبار هي أن المعارضة الأشد خطورة لترامب لن تأتي من أكثر خصومه صخبا. فلنن تنجح المظاهرات العامة في إخراج إدارة ترامب عن مسارها، بل وربما تُفضي إلى تقوية عزيمتها في ملاحقة السياسات التي أثارت القدر الأعظم من الاعتراضات. ومن الجدير بالذكر أن شعبية حركة الاحتجاج ضد حرب فيتنام كانت حتى أقل من شعبية الحرب ذاتها. ومثله كمثل الرئيس ريتشارد نيكسون، ربما يحاول ترامب استغلال النفور الشعبي من الاحتجاجات التخريبية العنيفة لحشد التأييد لسياساته.
ويشكل التيار الرئيسي في الصحافة، الذي هاجم إدارة ترامب في وقت مبكر للغاية وبقوة أعظم كثيرا مقارنة بهجومها على أي إدارة جديدة في ذاكرة التاريخ، مصدرا آخر صاخبا للمعارضة. بيد أن قدرة الصحافة على إحباط ترامب محدودة، لأنها تفتقر إلى المصداقية خارج الولايات الساحلية والمناطق الحضرية الكبيرة حيث يعارضه الناس بالفعل.
من ناحية أخرى، تعاني المعارضة الرسمية لترامب ــ الحزب الديمقراطي ــ من الضعف والانهزام والانقسام. ولكن هذه الإدارة ربما تواجه معارضة شديدة من جهات مختلفة. فبادئ ذي بدء، لا يستطيع ترامب مزاولة الحكم من دون الجمهوريين في الكونجرس، والذين قد يعمل كثيرون منهم على إحباط أي جهد يبذله في اتجاه التخلي عن تحالفات أميركا القائمة منذ أمد بعيد.
وربما يضطر ترامب أيضا إلى التعامل مع المعارضة من قِبَل كبار رجال الأعمال، الذين التزموا الصمت إلى حد كبير، ولكن ربما يتملكهم الضجر من تغريداته الرعناء على موقع تويتر. ففي نهاية المطاف، يتعين على قادة الأعمال أن يراعوا وجب صيانة صحة شركاتهم، وسوف يحاولون منع أي سياسات تهددها. ولن تتردد الشركات المتعددة الجنسيات التي تدير عمليات دولية واسعة في مقاومة المبادرات التي قد تؤدي إلى إشعال شرارة حروب تجارية. وفي كل الأحوال، لا يملك أي رئيس جمهوري ــ ولا حتى ترامب ــ ترف تجاهل قادة الصناعة الأميركية وعالَم المال.
الدرس الرابع الذي ينبغي لنا الانتباه إليه هو أن الديمقراطية الأميركية سوف تظل باقية. والتصريحات المخيفة حول صعود فاشية وليدة (أو فعلية) ليست في محلها. والواقع أن مؤسسات الحكم الأميركية الأساسية تمكنت من البقاء رغم تحديات أعظم من أي تحد قد يفرضه ترامب.
على الرغم من انقسام أميركا العميق في عام 2017، يظل الأميركيون ملتزمين بالمعتقدات المركزية للديمقراطية: الانتخابات الحرة النزيهة المنتظمة، وحماية الحريات السياسية والدينية والاقتصادية. ومن غير المرجح أن يحاول ترامب إسقاط أي من هذه الحريات؛ وحتى إذا حاول فلن تلقى محاولاته سوى الفشل. وعندما يترك ترامب منصبه، ستكون الولايات المتحدة في الأساس كما كانت عليه عندما دخل عليها: الديمقراطية الأكثر قوة في العالَم.
أخيرا، تدور مسألة أساسية تستحق أن توضع في الاعتبار حول ما إذا كانت إدارة ترامب إدارة "طبيعية". فالرئيس الطبيعي يلاحق سياسات يمكن التنبؤ بها ويدعمها بشكل عام أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالحه، ويعارضها أولئك الذين لم يصوتوا لصالحه. ويتناسب مرشحو ترامب لمجلس الوزراء والمحكمة العليا مع هذا الوصف.
أما الإدارة التي تعمل خارج الحدود الطبيعية فسوف تنتهج سياسات يعارضها حتى مؤيدوها والمتعاطفون معها، والتي قد تلحق ضررا جسيما بالبلاد، والعالَم في عموم الأمر.
فهل تكون رئاسة ترامب طبيعية؟ عند هذه النقطة، ينبغي لنا أن ننحني احتراما لرد الزعيم الصيني الشيوعي تشو إن لاي على السؤال الذي طرحه عليه أندريه مالرو حول رأيه في الثورة الفرنسية: "من المبكر للغاية أن نُجزِم الآن".
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers Donald Trump's attacks on the judiciary just one of those "missteps that occur early in a presidency?" Or does it indicate a general disrespect for our democratic institutions and the rule of law?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum counts Steven Bannon one of those confidence-inspiring forign policy appointees in the Trump administration? Or does he chose to pretend that Bannon doesn't have a foreign policy role?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers it a healthy development that the Trump administration considers itself "at war with the press?" Or does he think it a good thing that the people are better off being misinformed or not informed at all?
And I wonder which lines are going to have to be crossed before Professor Mandelbaum decides that being an apologist for Donald Trump was, at best, naive?
But mostly I wonder if Professor Mandlebaum really believes that character is of no importance in the making of a President.
Read more
Comment Commented Herbert Poenisch
What is a powerful democracy? Authoritarian leaders round the world ridicule US democracy! Do you call this power, if DT swings his China policy in a phone call to Xi? Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Michael Mandelbaum lays out a course to navigate the "Trumpscape." Following his compass, "worried and perplexed observers" at home and abroad might be able to make a better "sense of the new administration’s overall performance." Instead of concentrating "too much on discrete events," he recommends "five general guidelines" to pursue.
To start with, it's comprehensible that the beginning of a new era is always messy. The author says it is "a flaw in the US political system" that a new president doesn't have a full cabinet in place at the beginning, as the appointment of the nominees needs to be confirmed by Congress. Only time can tell whether the "Trump administration will settle down and settle in," given his temperament and his passion for firing people in his reality TV show - The Apprentice.
Another indicator for Trump's performance is his foreign policy, where presidents have "much wider latitude" in dealing with other countries than "they do in steering domestic affairs" due to the checks and balances defined by the Constitution. Fortunately he is surrounded by Defence Secretary, James Mattis and State Secretary, Rex Tillerson - both known for the sobriety and experience. As Trump has not distanced himself from his personal interests, he will also be mindful of his own business empire in dealing with foreign heads-of-state. For now he wouldn't upend "70 years" of American tradition in foreign policy.
The author says, the third guideline is to keep an eye on the opposition - the public, mainstream media, the "weak, demoralized, and divided" Democrats. None of them would pose an existential threat to Trump's presidency, because he cultivates a personality cult and relies solely on his diehard supporters to survive politically. But the "formidable" forces hail from "different quarters" - Congressional Republicans, many of whom can't stand him. Business leaders may be another bunch of players, who could "block any policies" that would harm the economy.
The fourth message the author wants to send is that America will survive Trump's presidency, thanks to its deeply-rooted commitment to Democracy. Is he so sure, when he says, mainstream presse's "capacity to stymie Trump is limited, because it lacks credibility outside of the coastal states and large metropolitan areas where people already oppose him?" In fact surveys in recent years show that many Americans are no longer ready to defend democracy. In one conducted by Public Policy Polling, when asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how “essential” it is for them “to live in a democracy,” 72% of Americans born before World War II check “10” - the highest value.
But, the millennial generation born after 1980 “has grown much more indifferent.” Less than 1 in 3 hold a similar belief about the importance of democracy. While they may be liberal in their policy preferences, they have come of age in a time of political paralysis in democratic institutions, declining civility in debates, and most alarmingly an increased anxiety about economic security. As the country is "deeply divided," Americans can no longer take for granted, that their fellow citizens will "remain committed to the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty." The next president will face a daunting task of unifying the country Trump has divided.
Last not least is the question whether the Trump cabinet will be “normal.” The author offers his take: "A normal president pursues predictable policies that are generally supported by those who voted for him, and opposed by those who did not. Trump’s cabinet and Supreme Court nominations fit this description. An administration operating outside the bounds of normality will pursue policies that even its supporters and well-wishers oppose, and which could do serious damage to the country, and the world generally." Clearly, Trump is a departure from normal. He knows it's not policies that count, but attitudes, and he is a divisive figure. Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
Bromides from a conservative who neglects to consider the effects of gerrymandering, an uninformed electorate, religious intolerance, racial bigotry, ignorance, poverty, economic injustice, and self-dealing by the leadership class. Trump is no French Revolution. Read more
Comment Commented Jason Leedy
Navigating the Trumpscape for The Fortunate
This is at best a reasonable lens for a white male of means to judge the Trump presidency. I suspect a different lens would be required for any type of minority in the US, crudely and dismissively broken into two categories by this administration: “Mexicans” and “Muslims” One a group largely made of criminals and the other terrorists.
It is also disingenuous to try and pin this level of incompetence on missing cabinet members and staff without at least also exploring the measure of the president as a man. A “Messy Start”or “missteps”is hardly the equivalent of a full press marketing offensive featuring hate, fear, ignorance, and misinformation.
Also, as part of Trumps America personally secure from the direct personal effects of domestic policy and based on Mr. Mandelbaum expertise it makes sense to focus on foreign policy. I however believe Trump’s domestic policies are equally likely to severely harm the united states. Would you categorize Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) or Betsy DeVos as an appointee inspiring confidence?
If America only supports the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty for some of its people - do they really support it at all? I agree that America in 2017 is deeply divided, I think it optimistic to assume these divisions wont widen.
Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
On foreign policy, at least, Trump's return to "experience" so far means going to Bush-era Neocon's. Obama (and Clinton's) foreign policy did not depart from that except at the margins (e.g., Iran) - despite fresh faces. Trump is showing signs of a firm retrenchment of Bush-era naivete and careless assertiveness. We'll see, but it's not looking good at all.
Also this comes now without any of cosmetic benefits of Obama. The first freedom-fries era didn't see too many immediate consequences, as the entire world was sort-of shocked and unprepared and in disbelief. That is no longer the case.
Domestically, we're looking at crony corporatism. A public investment program(deficit spending if you like) could potentially become a big positive if done right. But otherwise, i'm expecting more deregulation and power giveaways from the public to concentrated-wealth, planting the seeds of future economic-financial wreckage for Trump's successor.
Too soon to say is a good attitude though. There's a long way to go, lets not burn out all our powers of reaction in the first month. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The main concern always has to be the lack of opposition to any incumbent, whatever their flavour. As such whatever form opposition comes in it is healthy as it forms debate and presses policy to come under scrutiny and be justified. I have yet to see any problem in the US. The UK however is a different proposition because domestically there is totally ineffectual token opposition, and the main opposition to the more wayward ideas, the EU, is being dispensed with. Far too many are getting all Thespian about Trump, indeed the lady doth protest too much methinks. In terms of discourse the US looks pretty healthy Read more
Comment Commented M M
Trump has the divine forces on his side, the ones that made him rich and keep the wheels turning. The author is correct, it is most dangerous to have a vaccum during any transitory (handing over) phase and yet this is US democracy. He survived and won a very bruising election campaign, he will survive what is to come, there are many checks and balances in the US political / judicial systems to keep any politician from messing about. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Perfectly sensible. Congratulations to Project Syndicate for publishing this rare piece of sanity.
I loved Obama, first Luo to become President- albeit of the U.S, not Kenya- but have to agree with the Professor's verdict- ' the new administration’s ability to maintain continuity and international stability will depend on it not following the example set by its predecessor. During Barack Obama’s presidency, senior officials were marginalized, and foreign policy was generally determined by an inexperienced president and his even less experienced young White House acolytes.' Read more
Featured
Global Citizens, National Shirkers
Dani Rodrik rejects cosmopolitanism when it substitutes for winning domestic policy battles on their merits.
China Needs a New Grand Strategy
Minxin Pei says that the rise of Donald Trump has destroyed the foundations of China's post-Cold War strategy.
Why Trump Can’t Bully China
Kenneth Rogoff says that any effort to turn back the clock on globalizaton is likely to strengthen the Chinese.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.