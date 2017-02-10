9

Навигация в пространстве Трампа

ВАШИНГТОН – Первые недели работы администрации президента США Дональда Трампа вызвали не просто шок. Его инаугурация сопровождалась мощными протестами в США и во всём мире, которые продолжаются до сих пор. Тем временем, Трамп уже объявил войну оппозиционной американской прессе и провёл малоприятные телефонные разговоры с руководителями дружественных стран.

Но для того чтобы лучшее оценивать качество работы новой администрации в целом, обеспокоенным и шокированным наблюдателям в США – и во всём мире – следует руководствоваться пятью общими принципам, не фокусируясь при этом слишком сильно на отдельных событиях.

Во-первых, все новые администрации США поначалу действуют беспорядочно: они ошибаются, создают путаницу, говорят и делают то, что потом сами же отменяют, или о чём, по меньшей мере, сожалеют. Некоторые назначенцы окажутся не подходящими для новой работы и спустя несколько месяцев покинут правительство.

Многие из ошибочных решений в начале любого президентского срока объясняются недостатками американской политической системы. Новые президенты вступают в должность без команды. Им приходится ждать, когда предложенные ими кандидаты в правительство и другие чиновники (то есть те люди, которые реально занимаются управлением страной) будут утверждены в должности. В течение первых двух недель после вступления Дональда Трампа в должность его администрация состояла всего лишь из нескольких советников, работавших в пустом Белом доме. Как и в предыдущих случаях, работа администрации Трампа должна постепенно наладиться (хотя может и не наладиться).

Второй принцип – внимательно следить за внешней политикой. В соответствии с системой сдержек и противовесов, закреплённой в американском конституционном строе, президенты обладают намного большей свободой в ведении дел с другими странами, чем в управлении внутренними делами США.

Да, первые недели Трампа у власти сигнализировали о тревожных изменениях в американской внешней политике. На протяжении 70 лет США поддерживали мировую безопасность с помощью сети военных альянсов и помогали росту международной экономики с помощью свободной торговли. Во время предвыборной кампании Трамп выступал с критикой этой важной роли США. Если его администрация полностью её отвергнет, мир станет более бедным и опасным местом для жизни.

Тем не менее, большинство ключевых внешнеполитических назначений нового президента вселяют уверенность. Министр обороны Джеймс Мэттис – это трезвый, опытный и широко уважаемый экс-генерал, придерживающийся принципов интернационализма. Госсекретарь Рекс Тиллерсон, хотя никогда и не работал в госструктурах, имеет обширный опыт сотрудничества с другими странами, поскольку возглавлял ExxonMobil – крупную, транснациональную нефтегазовую компанию.

Более того, способность новой администрации поддерживать международную стабильность будет зависеть от того, сможет ли она не следовать примеру предыдущей администрации. В период президентства Барака Обамы высокопоставленные чиновники были оттеснены на вторые роли, а внешнюю политику стал в основном определять неопытный президент и его ещё менее опытные молодые  помощники в Белом доме.

Третий факт, о котором надо помнить: наиболее серьёзная оппозиция Трампу будет исходить не от его самых шумных оппонентов. Уличные демонстрации не столкнут администрацию Трампа с её курса. Более того, они могут укрепить её решимость проводить ту политику, которая вызывает больше всего возражений. Стоить вспомнить, что движение протестов против войны во Вьетнаме было намного менее популярно, чем сама эта война. Как и президент Ричард Никсон, Трамп может попытаться использовать эту нелюбовь общества к буйным, а иногда даже насильственным, протестам, чтобы расширить поддержку своей политики.

Другой шумный источник оппозиции – ведущие СМИ, начавшие критиковать администрацию Трампа раньше и острее, чем любую другую новую администрацию в новейшей истории. Однако способность прессы влиять на Трампа ограничена, потому что ей не доверяют за пределами прибрежных штатов и крупных городских конгломераций, где люди и также уже настроены против него.

Тем временем, формальная оппозиция Трампу – Демократическая партия – слаба, деморализована и расколота. Впрочем, его администрация может столкнуться с другой, более мощной оппозицией. Прежде всего, он не сможет управлять без поддержки конгрессменов-республиканцев, многие из которых заблокируют любые его попытки отказаться от проверенных временем военных альянсов Америки.

Трампу также придётся иметь дело с оппозицией деловой элиты, которая, как правило, молчит, но может устать от его гневных твитов. В конечном итоге, обязанность бизнес-лидеров заключается в заботе о здоровье своих компаний, поэтому они будут пытаться заблокировать любые меры, которые воспринимают как угрозу. Транснациональные корпорации с обширным международным присутствием будут сопротивляться инициативам, способным спровоцировать торговые войны. В конце концов, ни один республиканский президент – даже Трамп – не может себе позволить игнорировать мнение капитанов американской промышленности и финансов.

Четвёртый урок, который надо выучить наизусть: американская демократия выживет. Пугающие заявления о подъёме зачаточного (или даже реального) фашизма неуместны. Базовые институты американской системы государственного управления справлялись с гораздо более серьёзным проблемы, чем любые проблемы, которые может создать Трамп.

В 2017 году Америка глубоко расколота, но американцы по-прежнему преданы основным принципам демократии – свободные, справедливые и регулярные выборы, а также защита политических, религиозных и экономических свобод. Маловероятно, чтобы Трамп стал пытаться отменить какой-либо из этих принципов; но даже если он попытается, у него ничего не выйдет. Когда он покинет свой пост, США будут в целом такой же страной, какой и были, когда он этот пост занял: самой могущественной демократической страной в мире.

Наконец, остаётся важный вопрос: будет ли администрация Трампа «нормальной»? Нормальный президент проводит предсказуемую политику, которую, как правило, поддерживают те, кто за него голосовал, и против которой выступают те, кто за него не голосовал. Предложенные Трампом кандидатуры в администрацию и в Верховный суд соответствуют такому описанию.

Администрация, выходящая за границы нормальности, будет проводить такую политику, которую начнут осуждать даже её сторонники и доброжелатели и которая может нанести серьёзный вред стране и миру в целом.

Будет ли президентство Трампа нормальным? Пока что нам следует прибегнуть к легендарному ответу Чжоу Эньлая, лидера китайских коммунистов в XX веке, на вопрос Андрэ Мальро, что он думает по поводу Французской революции: «Слишком рано об этом говорить».