Naviguer en mer de Trump

WASHINGTON – Dire que l’administration du président des États-Unis Donald Trump a fait des vagues au cours de ses premières semaines relève de la litote. D’importantes manifestations, aux États-Unis et dans le monde, ont accueilli l’entrée en fonction du nouvel hôte de la Maison-Blanche et se poursuivent depuis. Trump a déjà déclaré la guerre à une presse américaine hostile et tenu des propos peu amènes, au téléphone, à des dirigeants de pays amis.
Mais pour comprendre, dans l’ensemble, l’attitude de la nouvelle administration, les observateurs inquiets et dubitatifs, aux États-Unis et ailleurs, devraient suivre quelques principes généraux – j’en vois cinq –, plutôt que d’accorder trop d’attention à des faits isolés.
Tout d’abord, toutes les administrations nouvelles connaissent aux États-Unis une période de désordre : elles hésitent, créent de la confusion, disent et font des choses qu’elles désavoueront ou du moins regretteront plus tard. Certains hauts fonctionnaires ne seront pas à la hauteur et quitteront le gouvernement après seulement quelques mois.
Nombre des faux pas effectués au début d’une présidence sont imputables à un défaut du système politique américain. Lorsque le nouveau président entre en fonctions, la totalité de son équipe n’est pas encore en place et il doit attendre que les de son futur cabinet et un certain nombre de hauts fonctionnaires – c’est-à-dire celles et ceux à qui reviendra réellement la direction du gouvernement – soient confirmés par le Sénat. Durant les deux premières semaines au pouvoir de Trump, son administration n’a consisté qu’en une poignée de collaborateurs se bousculant à la Maison-Blanche. Comme celles qui l’ont précédée, l’administration Trump finira par s’installer et par s’acclimater – du moins peut-on le penser.
Deuxième principe : suivre de près la politique étrangère. Tel que s’est construit l’équilibre des pouvoirs constitutionnels en Amérique, le président a beaucoup plus de latitude dans les relations qu’il entretient avec les pays tiers que dans la direction des affaires intérieures.
Certes, les premières semaines de Trump augurent une évolution inquiétante de la politique étrangère des États-Unis, qui depuis soixante-dix ans garantissent la sécurité internationale grâce leur réseau d’alliances, et maintiennent l’activité économique planétaire par la promotion du libre-échange. Durant sa campagne, Trump s’en est pris à ces deux piliers du rôle des États-Unis dans le monde. Si son administration devait refuser de les assumer, toute la planète en serait appauvrie et sa sécurité mise en péril.
Les principaux responsables de la politique étrangère nommés par le président inspirent pourtant, pour la plupart, la confiance. Le secrétaire à la Défense, James Mattis, est un ancien général, aux vues internationalistes, réservé, expérimenté et ordinairement respecté. Le secrétaire d’État, Rex Tillerson, quoiqu’il n’ait jamais exercé de responsabilités dans l’État, a acquis une vaste expérience en travaillant avec de nombreux pays lorsqu’il dirigeait Exxon Mobil, importante société multinationale de l’énergie.
La propension de la nouvelle administration à maintenir la continuité et la stabilité internationale dépendra de sa capacité à ne pas prendre exemple sur l’administration précédente. Lors de la présidence de Barack Obama, les hauts fonctionnaires ont en effet été marginalisés, et la politique étrangère a généralement suivi les décisions d’un président peu expérimenté et de ses jeunes assistants à la Maison-Blanche, qui l’étaient encore moins.
Troisième chose qu’il est bon de garder à l’esprit : l’opposition la plus sérieuse à Trump ne viendra pas de ses adversaires les plus bruyants. Les manifestations ne renverseront pas l’administration ni ne lui feront changer de cap ; elles pourraient même renforcer sa résolution à poursuivre les politiques les plus controversées. Il n’est pas inutile de rappeler que le mouvement de protestation contre la guerre du Viêt-Nam était plus impopulaire que la guerre elle-même. À l’instar du président Richard Nixon, Trump pourrait exploiter l’antipathie de l’opinion à l’égard de manifestations perturbant l’ordre public et parfois violentes pour galvaniser les soutiens à sa politique.
La grande presse constitue une autre source d’opposition particulièrement audible ; elle a attaqué l’administration Trump plus tôt et plus férocement qu’aucune autre nouvelle présidence dont on ait le souvenir. Mais les capacités de la presse à contrecarrer Trump sont limitées, car elle manque de crédibilité en dehors des États côtiers et des grandes métropoles, où il est déjà contesté.
Quant à l’opposition officielle – le parti démocrate – elle est affaiblie, démoralisée et divisée. Mais l’actuelle administration pourrait se heurter à des obstacles autrement formidables, venant d’ailleurs. Pour commencer, Trump ne peut gouverner sans les républicains du Congrès, dont beaucoup entendent l’empêcher de renoncer aux alliances traditionnelles de l’Amérique.
Trump peut aussi devoir affronter l’opposition des milieux patronaux, qui sont le plus souvent restés silencieux, mais qui pourraient se lasser de ses tweets acrimonieux. Les patrons ont après tout le devoir de veiller à la bonne santé de leurs entreprises, et ils tâcheront de barrer la route à des mesures qui la menaceraient. Les sociétés multinationales dont les opérations s’étendent internationalement résisteront aux initiatives susceptibles de déclencher des guerres commerciales. Enfin, aucun président républicain – pas même Trump – ne peut se permettre d’ignorer les capitaines de l’industrie et de la finance américaines.
Quatrième leçon à méditer : la démocratie américaine survivra. Les dénonciations horrifiées d’un fascisme naissant (ou réel) sont sans fondement. Les principales institutions de la gouvernance américaine ont survécu à des menaces plus graves que celles qu’une présidence Trump peut constituer.
Si l’Amérique de 2017 est profondément divisée, les Américains demeurent attachés aux principes fondamentaux de la démocratie : des élections libres et honnêtes, convoquées à intervalles réguliers, ainsi que la garantie de la liberté politique, religieuse et économique. Il est peu probable que Trump y attente, et quand bien même il le voudrait, il n’y parviendrait pas. Lorsqu’il quittera ses fonctions, les États-Unis seront encore pour l’essentiel ce qu’ils étaient avant qu’il ne les prenne : la plus puissante démocratie du monde.
Reste une question centrale : on peut s’interroger sur la « normalité » de l’administration Trump. Un président normal mène une politique prévisible généralement soutenue par ceux qui ont voté pour lui, à laquelle s’opposent ceux qui n’ont pas voté pour lui. Les nominations de Trump à son cabinet et à la Cour suprême sont conformes à cette définition.
Une administration qui agirait hors du cadre de cette normalité mènerait une politique qui pourrait gravement nuire au pays et au monde en général, à laquelle même ses partisans et ceux qui sont bien disposés à son égard s’opposeraient.
La présidence Trump sera-t-elle normale ? Nous devons pour le moment nous ranger à l’avis du dirigeant communiste Zhou Enlai, qui aurait, dit-on, répondu à André Malraux, lui demandant ce qu’il pensait de la Révolution française : « Il est trop tôt pour le dire. »
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers Donald Trump's attacks on the judiciary just one of those "missteps that occur early in a presidency?" Or does it indicate a general disrespect for our democratic institutions and the rule of law?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum counts Steven Bannon one of those confidence-inspiring forign policy appointees in the Trump administration? Or does he chose to pretend that Bannon doesn't have a foreign policy role?
I wonder if Professor Mandelbaum considers it a healthy development that the Trump administration considers itself "at war with the press?" Or does he think it a good thing that the people are better off being misinformed or not informed at all?
And I wonder which lines are going to have to be crossed before Professor Mandelbaum decides that being an apologist for Donald Trump was, at best, naive?
But mostly I wonder if Professor Mandlebaum really believes that character is of no importance in the making of a President.
Read more
Comment Commented Herbert Poenisch
What is a powerful democracy? Authoritarian leaders round the world ridicule US democracy! Do you call this power, if DT swings his China policy in a phone call to Xi? Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Michael Mandelbaum lays out a course to navigate the "Trumpscape." Following his compass, "worried and perplexed observers" at home and abroad might be able to make a better "sense of the new administration’s overall performance." Instead of concentrating "too much on discrete events," he recommends "five general guidelines" to pursue.
To start with, it's comprehensible that the beginning of a new era is always messy. The author says it is "a flaw in the US political system" that a new president doesn't have a full cabinet in place at the beginning, as the appointment of the nominees needs to be confirmed by Congress. Only time can tell whether the "Trump administration will settle down and settle in," given his temperament and his passion for firing people in his reality TV show - The Apprentice.
Another indicator for Trump's performance is his foreign policy, where presidents have "much wider latitude" in dealing with other countries than "they do in steering domestic affairs" due to the checks and balances defined by the Constitution. Fortunately he is surrounded by Defence Secretary, James Mattis and State Secretary, Rex Tillerson - both known for the sobriety and experience. As Trump has not distanced himself from his personal interests, he will also be mindful of his own business empire in dealing with foreign heads-of-state. For now he wouldn't upend "70 years" of American tradition in foreign policy.
The author says, the third guideline is to keep an eye on the opposition - the public, mainstream media, the "weak, demoralized, and divided" Democrats. None of them would pose an existential threat to Trump's presidency, because he cultivates a personality cult and relies solely on his diehard supporters to survive politically. But the "formidable" forces hail from "different quarters" - Congressional Republicans, many of whom can't stand him. Business leaders may be another bunch of players, who could "block any policies" that would harm the economy.
The fourth message the author wants to send is that America will survive Trump's presidency, thanks to its deeply-rooted commitment to Democracy. Is he so sure, when he says, mainstream presse's "capacity to stymie Trump is limited, because it lacks credibility outside of the coastal states and large metropolitan areas where people already oppose him?" In fact surveys in recent years show that many Americans are no longer ready to defend democracy. In one conducted by Public Policy Polling, when asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how “essential” it is for them “to live in a democracy,” 72% of Americans born before World War II check “10” - the highest value.
But, the millennial generation born after 1980 “has grown much more indifferent.” Less than 1 in 3 hold a similar belief about the importance of democracy. While they may be liberal in their policy preferences, they have come of age in a time of political paralysis in democratic institutions, declining civility in debates, and most alarmingly an increased anxiety about economic security. As the country is "deeply divided," Americans can no longer take for granted, that their fellow citizens will "remain committed to the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty." The next president will face a daunting task of unifying the country Trump has divided.
Last not least is the question whether the Trump cabinet will be “normal.” The author offers his take: "A normal president pursues predictable policies that are generally supported by those who voted for him, and opposed by those who did not. Trump’s cabinet and Supreme Court nominations fit this description. An administration operating outside the bounds of normality will pursue policies that even its supporters and well-wishers oppose, and which could do serious damage to the country, and the world generally." Clearly, Trump is a departure from normal. He knows it's not policies that count, but attitudes, and he is a divisive figure. Read more
Comment Commented Stefan S
Bromides from a conservative who neglects to consider the effects of gerrymandering, an uninformed electorate, religious intolerance, racial bigotry, ignorance, poverty, economic injustice, and self-dealing by the leadership class. Trump is no French Revolution. Read more
Comment Commented Jason Leedy
Navigating the Trumpscape for The Fortunate
This is at best a reasonable lens for a white male of means to judge the Trump presidency. I suspect a different lens would be required for any type of minority in the US, crudely and dismissively broken into two categories by this administration: “Mexicans” and “Muslims” One a group largely made of criminals and the other terrorists.
It is also disingenuous to try and pin this level of incompetence on missing cabinet members and staff without at least also exploring the measure of the president as a man. A “Messy Start”or “missteps”is hardly the equivalent of a full press marketing offensive featuring hate, fear, ignorance, and misinformation.
Also, as part of Trumps America personally secure from the direct personal effects of domestic policy and based on Mr. Mandelbaum expertise it makes sense to focus on foreign policy. I however believe Trump’s domestic policies are equally likely to severely harm the united states. Would you categorize Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) or Betsy DeVos as an appointee inspiring confidence?
If America only supports the central tenets of democracy: free, fair, and regular elections and the protection of political, religious, and economic liberty for some of its people - do they really support it at all? I agree that America in 2017 is deeply divided, I think it optimistic to assume these divisions wont widen.
Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
On foreign policy, at least, Trump's return to "experience" so far means going to Bush-era Neocon's. Obama (and Clinton's) foreign policy did not depart from that except at the margins (e.g., Iran) - despite fresh faces. Trump is showing signs of a firm retrenchment of Bush-era naivete and careless assertiveness. We'll see, but it's not looking good at all.
Also this comes now without any of cosmetic benefits of Obama. The first freedom-fries era didn't see too many immediate consequences, as the entire world was sort-of shocked and unprepared and in disbelief. That is no longer the case.
Domestically, we're looking at crony corporatism. A public investment program(deficit spending if you like) could potentially become a big positive if done right. But otherwise, i'm expecting more deregulation and power giveaways from the public to concentrated-wealth, planting the seeds of future economic-financial wreckage for Trump's successor.
Too soon to say is a good attitude though. There's a long way to go, lets not burn out all our powers of reaction in the first month. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The main concern always has to be the lack of opposition to any incumbent, whatever their flavour. As such whatever form opposition comes in it is healthy as it forms debate and presses policy to come under scrutiny and be justified. I have yet to see any problem in the US. The UK however is a different proposition because domestically there is totally ineffectual token opposition, and the main opposition to the more wayward ideas, the EU, is being dispensed with. Far too many are getting all Thespian about Trump, indeed the lady doth protest too much methinks. In terms of discourse the US looks pretty healthy Read more
Comment Commented M M
Trump has the divine forces on his side, the ones that made him rich and keep the wheels turning. The author is correct, it is most dangerous to have a vaccum during any transitory (handing over) phase and yet this is US democracy. He survived and won a very bruising election campaign, he will survive what is to come, there are many checks and balances in the US political / judicial systems to keep any politician from messing about. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Perfectly sensible. Congratulations to Project Syndicate for publishing this rare piece of sanity.
I loved Obama, first Luo to become President- albeit of the U.S, not Kenya- but have to agree with the Professor's verdict- ' the new administration’s ability to maintain continuity and international stability will depend on it not following the example set by its predecessor. During Barack Obama’s presidency, senior officials were marginalized, and foreign policy was generally determined by an inexperienced president and his even less experienced young White House acolytes.' Read more
