Naviguer en mer de Trump

WASHINGTON – Dire que l’administration du président des États-Unis Donald Trump a fait des vagues au cours de ses premières semaines relève de la litote. D’importantes manifestations, aux États-Unis et dans le monde, ont accueilli l’entrée en fonction du nouvel hôte de la Maison-Blanche et se poursuivent depuis. Trump a déjà déclaré la guerre à une presse américaine hostile et tenu des propos peu amènes, au téléphone, à des dirigeants de pays amis.

Mais pour comprendre, dans l’ensemble, l’attitude de la nouvelle administration, les observateurs inquiets et dubitatifs, aux États-Unis et ailleurs, devraient suivre quelques principes généraux – j’en vois cinq –, plutôt que d’accorder trop d’attention à des faits isolés.

Tout d’abord, toutes les administrations nouvelles connaissent aux États-Unis une période de désordre : elles hésitent, créent de la confusion, disent et font des choses qu’elles désavoueront ou du moins regretteront plus tard. Certains hauts fonctionnaires ne seront pas à la hauteur et quitteront le gouvernement après seulement quelques mois.

Nombre des faux pas effectués au début d’une présidence sont imputables à un défaut du système politique américain. Lorsque le nouveau président entre en fonctions, la totalité de son équipe n’est pas encore en place et il doit attendre que les de son futur cabinet et un certain nombre de hauts fonctionnaires – c’est-à-dire celles et ceux à qui reviendra réellement la direction du gouvernement – soient confirmés par le Sénat. Durant les deux premières semaines au pouvoir de Trump, son administration n’a consisté qu’en une poignée de collaborateurs se bousculant à la Maison-Blanche. Comme celles qui l’ont précédée, l’administration Trump finira par s’installer et par s’acclimater – du moins peut-on le penser.

Deuxième principe : suivre de près la politique étrangère. Tel que s’est construit l’équilibre des pouvoirs constitutionnels en Amérique, le président a beaucoup plus de latitude dans les relations qu’il entretient avec les pays tiers que dans la direction des affaires intérieures.

Certes, les premières semaines de Trump augurent une évolution inquiétante de la politique étrangère des États-Unis, qui depuis soixante-dix ans garantissent la sécurité internationale grâce leur réseau d’alliances, et maintiennent l’activité économique planétaire par la promotion du libre-échange. Durant sa campagne, Trump s’en est pris à ces deux piliers du rôle des États-Unis dans le monde. Si son administration devait refuser de les assumer, toute la planète en serait appauvrie et sa sécurité mise en péril.

Les principaux responsables de la politique étrangère nommés par le président inspirent pourtant, pour la plupart, la confiance. Le secrétaire à la Défense, James Mattis, est un ancien général, aux vues internationalistes, réservé, expérimenté et ordinairement respecté. Le secrétaire d’État, Rex Tillerson, quoiqu’il n’ait jamais exercé de responsabilités dans l’État, a acquis une vaste expérience en travaillant avec de nombreux pays lorsqu’il dirigeait Exxon Mobil, importante société multinationale de l’énergie. 

La propension de la nouvelle administration à maintenir la continuité et la stabilité internationale dépendra de sa capacité à ne pas prendre exemple sur l’administration précédente. Lors de la présidence de Barack Obama, les hauts fonctionnaires ont en effet été marginalisés, et la politique étrangère a généralement suivi les décisions d’un président peu expérimenté et de ses jeunes assistants à la Maison-Blanche, qui l’étaient encore moins.

Troisième chose qu’il est bon de garder à l’esprit : l’opposition la plus sérieuse à Trump ne viendra pas de ses adversaires les plus bruyants. Les manifestations ne renverseront pas l’administration ni ne lui feront changer de cap ; elles pourraient même renforcer sa résolution à poursuivre les politiques les plus controversées. Il n’est pas inutile de rappeler que le mouvement de protestation contre la guerre du Viêt-Nam était plus impopulaire que la guerre elle-même. À l’instar du président Richard Nixon, Trump pourrait exploiter l’antipathie de l’opinion à l’égard de manifestations perturbant l’ordre public et parfois violentes pour galvaniser les soutiens à sa politique.

La grande presse constitue une autre source d’opposition particulièrement audible ; elle a attaqué l’administration Trump plus tôt et plus férocement qu’aucune autre nouvelle présidence dont on ait le souvenir. Mais les capacités de la presse à contrecarrer Trump sont limitées, car elle manque de crédibilité en dehors des États côtiers et des grandes métropoles, où il est déjà contesté.

Quant à l’opposition officielle – le parti démocrate – elle est affaiblie, démoralisée et divisée. Mais l’actuelle administration pourrait se heurter à des obstacles autrement formidables, venant d’ailleurs. Pour commencer, Trump ne peut gouverner sans les républicains du Congrès, dont beaucoup entendent l’empêcher de renoncer aux alliances traditionnelles de l’Amérique.

Trump peut aussi devoir affronter l’opposition des milieux patronaux, qui sont le plus souvent restés silencieux, mais qui pourraient se lasser de ses tweets acrimonieux. Les patrons ont après tout le devoir de veiller à la bonne santé de leurs entreprises, et ils tâcheront de barrer la route à des mesures qui la menaceraient. Les sociétés multinationales dont les opérations s’étendent internationalement résisteront aux initiatives susceptibles de déclencher des guerres commerciales. Enfin, aucun président républicain – pas même Trump – ne peut se permettre d’ignorer les capitaines de l’industrie et de la finance américaines.

Quatrième leçon à méditer : la démocratie américaine survivra. Les dénonciations horrifiées d’un fascisme naissant (ou réel) sont sans fondement. Les principales institutions de la gouvernance américaine ont survécu à des menaces plus graves que celles qu’une présidence Trump peut constituer.

Si l’Amérique de 2017 est profondément divisée, les Américains demeurent attachés aux principes fondamentaux de la démocratie : des élections libres et honnêtes, convoquées à intervalles réguliers, ainsi que la garantie de la liberté politique, religieuse et économique. Il est peu probable que Trump y attente, et quand bien même il le voudrait, il n’y parviendrait pas. Lorsqu’il quittera ses fonctions, les États-Unis seront encore pour l’essentiel ce qu’ils étaient avant qu’il ne les prenne : la plus puissante démocratie du monde.

Reste une question centrale : on peut s’interroger sur la « normalité » de l’administration Trump. Un président normal mène une politique prévisible généralement soutenue par ceux qui ont voté pour lui, à laquelle s’opposent ceux qui n’ont pas voté pour lui. Les nominations de Trump à son cabinet et à la Cour suprême sont conformes à cette définition.

Une administration qui agirait hors du cadre de cette normalité mènerait une politique qui pourrait gravement nuire au pays et au monde en général, à laquelle même ses partisans et ceux qui sont bien disposés à son égard s’opposeraient.

La présidence Trump sera-t-elle normale ? Nous devons pour le moment nous ranger à l’avis du dirigeant communiste Zhou Enlai, qui aurait, dit-on, répondu à André Malraux, lui demandant ce qu’il pensait de la Révolution française : « Il est trop tôt pour le dire. »

Traduction François Boisivon