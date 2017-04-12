What I Tell My Non-American Friends

CAMBRIDGE – I frequently travel overseas, and invariably my foreign friends ask, with varying degrees of bewilderment: What in the world is going on in your country? Here is what I say.
First, do not misinterpret the 2016 election. Contrary to some commentary, the American political system has not been swept away by a wave of populism. True, we have a long history of rebelling against elites. Donald Trump tapped into a tradition associated with leaders like Andrew Jackson and William Jennings Bryan in the nineteenth century and Huey Long and George Wallace in the twentieth century.
And yet Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million. He won the election by appealing to populist resentment in three Rust Belt states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – that had previously voted Democratic. If a hundred thousand votes had been cast differently in those states, Trump would have lost the Electoral College and the presidency.
That said, Trump’s victory points to a real problem of growing social and regional inequality in the United States. J.D. Vance’s recent best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy compellingly describes the vast difference between California and Appalachia.
Research by the Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton shows that the demographic trends among lower-income whites without a college degree are worse than those for African-Americans, who historically anchored the lower extremes of inequality. In 1999, mortality rates among whites with no college were around 30% lower than those of African-Americans; by 2015, they were 30% higher.
Moreover, manufacturing employment, once a prime source of high-paying jobs for working-class whites, has fallen sharply over the last generation, to just 12% of the workforce. These previously Democratic voters were attracted by Trump’s promises to shake things up and bring back manufacturing jobs. Ironically, Trump’s efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health-care legislation would make their lives worse.
The second thing I tell my foreign friends is not to underestimate Trump’s communications skills. Many are offended by his tweet storms and outrageous disregard for facts. But Trump is a veteran of reality television, where he learned that the key to success is to monopolize viewers’ attention, and that the way to do that is with extreme statements, not careful regard for the truth.
Twitter helps him to set the agenda and distract his critics. What offends commentators in the media and academia does not bother his supporters. But as he turns from his permanent self-centered campaigning to trying to govern, Twitter becomes a two-edged sword that deters needed allies.
Third, I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior. Normally, a president who loses the popular vote moves to the political center to attract additional support. This is what George W. Bush did successfully in 2001. Trump, by contrasts, proclaims that he won the popular vote and, acting as though he really did, appeals to his base voters.
While Trump has made solid centrist appointments to the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security, his picks for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services are from the extremes of the Republican Party. His White House staff is divided between pragmatists and ideologues, and he caters to both.
Fourth, no one should underestimate US institutions. Sometimes my friends talk as though the sky is falling and ask if Trump is as dangerous a narcissist as Mussolini. I tell them not to panic. The US, for all its problems, is not Italy in 1922. Our national political elites are often polarized; but so were America’s founders.
In designing the US Constitution, the founders’ goal was not to ensure harmonious government, but to constrain political power with a system of checks and balances that made it difficult to exercise. The joke goes that the founders created a political system that made it impossible for King George to rule over us – or for anyone to ever do so. Inefficiency was placed in the service of liberty.
It is still early in the Trump presidency, and we cannot be sure what might happen after, say, a major terrorist attack. So far, however, the courts, the Congress, and the states have checked and balanced the administration, as Madison intended. And the permanent civil servants in the executive departments add ballast.
Finally, my friends ask what all of this means for American foreign policy and the liberal international order led by the US since 1945. Frankly, I don’t know, but I worry less about the rise of China than the rise of Trump.
While American leaders, including Obama, have complained about free riders, the US has long taken the lead in providing key global public goods: security, a stable international reserve currency, relatively open markets, and stewardship of the Earth’s commons. Despite the US-led international order’s problems, the world has prospered and poverty has been reduced under it. But one cannot be sure it will continue. The US will need to cooperate with China, Europe, Japan, and others to manage transnational problems.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump was the first major party candidate in 70 years to call the American alliance system into question. Since taking office in January, statements by Trump and his appointees suggest that it is likely to persist. American hard and soft power, after all, stems largely from the fact that the US has 60 allies (while China has only a few).
But the stability of the multilateral institutions that help manage the world economy and global commons is more uncertain. Trump’s budget director speaks of a hard-power budget, with funds cut from the State Department and the United Nations system. Other officials advocate replacing multilateral trade deals with “fair and balanced” bilateral arrangements. And Trump is repudiating Obama’s efforts to address climate change. I tell my friends I wish I could reassure them on these issues. But I cannot.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Arun Motianey
Much of this article was the nonsense I've come to expect from people like Joseph Nye, those who've either the reached the "acceptance" stage of grief or are now comforting themselves by recycling nostrums about their own country while sunk in their armchairs amidst the blandly uninspiring architecture of Harvard University.
The giveaway, of course is quoting JD Vance's overrated book Hillbilly Elegy. It is a sign of how clueless Vance is that after scoring a hit with his bathos-dripping memoir about growing up in Appalachia he proceeds to write OpEds saying that Trump didn't have a chance of winning and that he, Vance, was a Clinton supporter.
It wasn't the poor semi-literate opioid-addicted whites who won the election for Trump. If it was so Trump wouldn't be taking the shredder to Obamacare or to the welfare programs--including drug rehab programs--that are so helpful to them.
The people who voted for Trump and who will hold his feet to the fire belong to a different economic class from the poor white trash of the heartland. His supporters--and they are fanatics--are the small businessmen and businesswomen of this country and others who constitute the Great Resentful American Middle Class, who hate the poor and envy the urban rich. They have fathomless depths of resentment because they feel hard done by. They are Hofstadter's Paranoid Class.
If Nye doesn't even know his own country then if I pity his Non-American Friends. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
