我告诉我美国以外的朋友

坎布里奇——我时常前往海外，我外国的朋友每次都带着不同程度的困惑问：你们国家究竟发生了什么？下面是我的回答。

首先，不要误读2016年大选。与某些评论所声称的恰恰相反，美国政治制度并未被民粹主义浪潮所消灭掉。诚然，我们有着反抗精英的悠久历史。与十九世纪的安德鲁·杰克逊和威廉·詹宁斯·布莱恩和二十世纪的休伊·朗和乔治·华莱士等领袖相关的传统被唐纳德·特朗普所利用。

而且特朗普少近300万张民众选票。他通过迎合密歇根、宾夕法尼亚和威斯康星这三个铁锈州所出现的民粹主义愤怒而赢得了大选——这三个州此前曾是民主党的票仓。如果那些州有10万张选票当时改变了归属，那么特朗普将同时失去选举团和总统。

也就是说，特朗普的胜利体现出的真正问题是美国愈演愈烈的社会和地区不平等。万斯最新畅销书《乡村哀歌》令人信服地描绘了加利福尼亚和阿巴拉契亚之间的巨大差别。

普林斯顿大学经济学家安妮·卡斯和安格斯·迪顿的研究显示不具备大学学历的低收入白人其人口趋势比非洲裔美国人更加糟糕，而非洲裔美国人在历史上曾长期经历地位最低的不平等。1999年，没有大学学历的白人死亡率比非洲裔美国人低30%左右；而到2015年，该数据却变成了高30%。

不仅如此，曾一度成为工薪阶层白人高收入主要来源的制造业岗位在过去一代人间急剧下降，目前仅占劳动力总量的12%。这些之前的民主党选民被特朗普改变现状和重新创造制造业就业机会的承诺所吸引。颇具讽刺意味的是，特朗普废除奥巴马总统医改法案的努力将进一步恶化他们的生活状况。

我告诉外国朋友们的第二点是不要低估特朗普的沟通技巧。很多人非常厌恶他令人愤怒地无视事实以及他的推特风暴。但特朗普是位电视真人秀老手，他知道垄断观众的注意力才是成功的关键，而且要靠极端言论才能做到这一点，而不是谨慎地看待真相。

推特帮助他制定议程并分散批评。冒犯媒体和学者的内容对他的支持者而言无关紧要。但随着他从永远自我中心的竞选活动开始转向实际治理，推特也起到了阻止所需盟友的双刃剑的作用。

第三，我告诉我的朋友不要指望特朗普表现正常。通常情况下���在民众投票中失利的总统会转向政治中心以吸引更多支持者。2001年乔治·W·布什总统就曾成功地这样做。相比之下，特朗普宣称自己赢得了民众投票，而且就像真的赢了一样对他的基础选民发出号召。

特朗普在中规中矩地任命中间人士担任国防部长、国务卿和国土安全部负责人的同时，却任命共和党极端份子担任环保署和卫生与公共服务部部长。他安排的白宫工作人员既有实用主义者也不乏空想家，而他能自如地与两者打交道。

第四，人们不应低估美国的机构。有时我的朋友说得就像天要塌了一样，问特朗普是不是像墨索里尼一样危险的自恋者。我告诉他们不要惊慌。尽管美国有各种各样的问题，但绝不是1922年的意大利。我们的国家政治精英往往两极分化；但美国的开国元勋当时也是一样。

在设计美国宪法的时候，开国元勋们的目标不是确保建设和谐的政府，而是利用完整的制衡体系约束政权，增加权力的行使难度。有人开玩笑说开国元勋们缔造了阻止乔治国王——或任何独裁者——执政的一整套政治制度。他们宁愿以低效为代价来实现自由的目标。

特朗普执政尚处于早期阶段，我们无法确定比如在一次重大恐怖袭击后可能发生些什么。但到目前为止，法院、国会及各州政府都在按麦迪逊的意图制约和平衡政府。行政部门的常任公务员也发挥了稳定作用。

最后，我的朋友问这对美国外交政策和1945年来由美国主导的自由国际秩序意味着什么。坦率地讲，我不知道，但与其说我担心中国的崛起还不如说我更担心特朗普。

虽然美国领导人，包括奥巴马在内，一直抱怨有人免费搭车，但美国一直在提供安全、稳定的国际储备货币、相对开放的市场和地球公共资源管理等全球关键公共服务方面发挥着领导作用。尽管以美国为主导的国际秩序存在各种问题，但在这种制度下，世界实现了繁荣，贫穷也逐步减少。但我们无法肯定现行制度将继续下去。美国需要与中国、欧洲、日本和其他国家合作来管理跨国事务。

2016年竞选期间，特朗普是七十年来首位质疑美国联盟制度的主要党派候选者。自1月上台以来，特朗普及其任命人员的言论表明这种质疑很可能不会消除。归根结底，美国的硬实力和软实力大多来自美国的六十个盟友（而中国只有少数几个）。

但协助管理世界经济和全球民众的多边机构能否保持稳定不确定性更高。特朗普的预算总监谈到硬实力预算，拨给国务院和联合国系统的资金都有所减少。其他官员则宣扬用“公平和平衡的”双边安排取代多边贸易协定。而且特朗普拒绝承认奥巴马应对气候变化的工作。我告诉我的朋友我希望能在这些问题上给他们保证。但我做不到。

