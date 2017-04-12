我告诉我美国以外的朋友

Steve Hurst APR 12, 2017

US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'

US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role



I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.



Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected



Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities



'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested



Read more