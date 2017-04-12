我告诉我美国以外的朋友

坎布里奇——我时常前往海外，我外国的朋友每次都带着不同程度的困惑问：你们国家究竟发生了什么？下面是我的回答。
首先，不要误读2016年大选。与某些评论所声称的恰恰相反，美国政治制度并未被民粹主义浪潮所消灭掉。诚然，我们有着反抗精英的悠久历史。与十九世纪的安德鲁·杰克逊和威廉·詹宁斯·布莱恩和二十世纪的休伊·朗和乔治·华莱士等领袖相关的传统被唐纳德·特朗普所利用。
而且特朗普少近300万张民众选票。他通过迎合密歇根、宾夕法尼亚和威斯康星这三个铁锈州所出现的民粹主义愤怒而赢得了大选——这三个州此前曾是民主党的票仓。如果那些州有10万张选票当时改变了归属，那么特朗普将同时失去选举团和总统。
也就是说，特朗普的胜利体现出的真正问题是美国愈演愈烈的社会和地区不平等。万斯最新畅销书《乡村哀歌》令人信服地描绘了加利福尼亚和阿巴拉契亚之间的巨大差别。
普林斯顿大学经济学家安妮·卡斯和安格斯·迪顿的研究显示不具备大学学历的低收入白人其人口趋势比非洲裔美国人更加糟糕，而非洲裔美国人在历史上曾长期经历地位最低的不平等。1999年，没有大学学历的白人死亡率比非洲裔美国人低30%左右；而到2015年，该数据却变成了高30%。
不仅如此，曾一度成为工薪阶层白人高收入主要来源的制造业岗位在过去一代人间急剧下降，目前仅占劳动力总量的12%。这些之前的民主党选民被特朗普改变现状和重新创造制造业就业机会的承诺所吸引。颇具讽刺意味的是，特朗普废除奥巴马总统医改法案的努力将进一步恶化他们的生活状况。
我告诉外国朋友们的第二点是不要低估特朗普的沟通技巧。很多人非常厌恶他令人愤怒地无视事实以及他的推特风暴。但特朗普是位电视真人秀老手，他知道垄断观众的注意力才是成功的关键，而且要靠极端言论才能做到这一点，而不是谨慎地看待真相。
推特帮助他制定议程并分散批评。冒犯媒体和学者的内容对他的支持者而言无关紧要。但随着他从永远自我中心的竞选活动开始转向实际治理，推特也起到了阻止所需盟友的双刃剑的作用。
第三，我告诉我的朋友不要指望特朗普表现正常。通常情况下���在民众投票中失利的总统会转向政治中心以吸引更多支持者。2001年乔治·W·布什总统就曾成功地这样做。相比之下，特朗普宣称自己赢得了民众投票，而且就像真的赢了一样对他的基础选民发出号召。
特朗普在中规中矩地任命中间人士担任国防部长、国务卿和国土安全部负责人的同时，却任命共和党极端份子担任环保署和卫生与公共服务部部长。他安排的白宫工作人员既有实用主义者也不乏空想家，而他能自如地与两者打交道。
第四，人们不应低估美国的机构。有时我的朋友说得就像天要塌了一样，问特朗普是不是像墨索里尼一样危险的自恋者。我告诉他们不要惊慌。尽管美国有各种各样的问题，但绝不是1922年的意大利。我们的国家政治精英往往两极分化；但美国的开国元勋当时也是一样。
在设计美国宪法的时候，开国元勋们的目标不是确保建设和谐的政府，而是利用完整的制衡体系约束政权，增加权力的行使难度。有人开玩笑说开国元勋们缔造了阻止乔治国王——或任何独裁者——执政的一整套政治制度。他们宁愿以低效为代价来实现自由的目标。
特朗普执政尚处于早期阶段，我们无法确定比如在一次重大恐怖袭击后可能发生些什么。但到目前为止，法院、国会及各州政府都在按麦迪逊的意图制约和平衡政府。行政部门的常任公务员也发挥了稳定作用。
最后，我的朋友问这对美国外交政策和1945年来由美国主导的自由国际秩序意味着什么。坦率地讲，我不知道，但与其说我担心中国的崛起还不如说我更担心特朗普。
虽然美国领导人，包括奥巴马在内，一直抱怨有人免费搭车，但美国一直在提供安全、稳定的国际储备货币、相对开放的市场和地球公共资源管理等全球关键公共服务方面发挥着领导作用。尽管以美国为主导的国际秩序存在各种问题，但在这种制度下，世界实现了繁荣，贫穷也逐步减少。但我们无法肯定现行制度将继续下去。美国需要与中国、欧洲、日本和其他国家合作来管理跨国事务。
2016年竞选期间，特朗普是七十年来首位质疑美国联盟制度的主要党派候选者。自1月上台以来，特朗普及其任命人员的言论表明这种质疑很可能不会消除。归根结底，美国的硬实力和软实力大多来自美国的六十个盟友（而中国只有少数几个）。
但协助管理世界经济和全球民众的多边机构能否保持稳定不确定性更高。特朗普的预算总监谈到硬实力预算，拨给国务院和联合国系统的资金都有所减少。其他官员则宣扬用“公平和平衡的”双边安排取代多边贸易协定。而且特朗普拒绝承认奥巴马应对气候变化的工作。我告诉我的朋友我希望能在这些问题上给他们保证。但我做不到。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Nye's understandable focus on three Rust Belt states misses the larger picture. A boorish ignoramus with no qualifications was able to get 46% of the vote. His opponent should have overwhelmed him, yet she could not get even a majority of the popular vote. (48% is not a majority.) The populist outrage is deeper than Nye seems to recognize. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Fear not I have no idea what normal British behaviour is Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
