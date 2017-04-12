Qué les digo a mis amigos que no son norteamericanos

CAMBRIDGE – Con frecuencia viajo al exterior e, invariablemente, mis amigos extranjeros preguntan, con diferente grado de desconcierto: ¿Qué diablos está pasando en tu país? Esto es lo que les digo.
Primero, no malinterpreten la elección de 2016. Contrariamente a algunos comentarios, el sistema político estadounidense no ha sido arrasado por una ola de populismo. Es verdad, tenemos una larga historia de rebelión contra las élites. Donald Trump tocó la fibra de una tradición asociada con líderes como Andrew Jackson y William Jennings Bryan en el siglo XIX y Huey Long y George Wallace en el siglo XX.
Sin embargo, Trump perdió el voto popular por cerca de tres millones de sufragios. Ganó la elección apelando al resentimiento populista en tres estados del Cinturón de Óxido -Michigan, Pennsylvania y Wisconsin- que anteriormente habían votado por los demócratas. Si cien mil votos hubieran sido emitidos de otra manera en esos estados, Trump habría perdido el Colegio Electoral y la presidencia.
Dicho esto, el triunfo de Trump señala un problema real de la creciente desigualdad social y regional en Estados Unidos. El reciente éxito editorial de J.D. Vance Hillbilly Elegy describe de manera convincente la enorme diferencia entre California y los Apalaches.
La investigación de los economistas de Princeton Anne Case y Angus Deaton demuestra que las tendencias demográficas entre los blancos de menores ingresos sin un título universitario son peores que las de los afronorteamericanos, quienes históricamente estuvieron anclados en los extremos más bajos de la desigualdad. En 1999, los índices de mortalidad entre los blancos sin título universitario eran aproximadamente 30% menores que los de los afronorteamericanos; en 2015, eran 30% superiores.
Es más, el empleo en la industria, en algún momento una fuente primordial de empleos de alta remuneración para los blancos de la clase trabajadora, ha caído marcadamente en la última generación, a apenas el 12% de la fuerza laboral. Estos votantes anteriormente demócratas se sintieron atraídos por las promesas de Trump de sacudir el tablero y recuperar los empleos industriales. Irónicamente, los esfuerzos de Trump por derogar la legislación de atención médica del presidente Barack Obama habrían empeorado sus vidas.
Lo segundo que les digo a mis amigos extranjeros es que no subestimen las capacidades comunicacionales de Trump. Muchos se sienten ofendidos por sus cataratas de tuits y su indignante desprecio por los hechos. Pero Trump es un veterano de la televisión realidad, donde aprendió que la clave del éxito reside en monopolizar la atención de los televidentes, y que la manera de hacerlo es con declaraciones extremas, no una consideración cuidadosa de la realidad.
Twitter lo ayuda a marcar la agenda y distraer a sus críticos. Lo que ofende a los comentaristas en los medios y en el ámbito académico no les preocupa a sus seguidores. Pero cuando pasa de su permanente campaña egocéntrica a intentar gobernar, Twitter se vuelve una espada de doble filo que disuade a los aliados necesarios.
Tercero, les digo a mis amigos que no esperen un comportamiento normal. Por lo general, un presidente que pierde el voto popular se traslada al centro político para atraer respaldo adicional. Eso es lo que hizo con éxito George W. Bush en 2001. Trump, por el contrario, proclama que ganó el voto popular y, actuando como si realmente hubiera sido así, apela a sus votantes de base.
Mientras Trump ha hecho nombramientos centristas sólidos en los Departamentos de Defensa, Estado y Seguridad Nacional, sus elecciones para la Agencia de Protección Ambiental y el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos son de los extremos del Partido Republicano. Su personal en la Casa Blanca está dividido entre pragmáticos e ideólogos, y él complace a ambos.
Cuarto, nadie debería subestimar a las instituciones estadounidenses. A veces mis amigos hablan como si el cielo se estuviera viniendo abajo y preguntan si Trump es un narcisista tan peligroso como Mussolini. Les digo que no entren en pánico. Estados Unidos, a pesar de todos sus problemas, no es Italia en 1922. Nuestras élites políticas nacionales suelen estar polarizadas; pero también lo estaban los fundadores de Estados Unidos.
Al diseñar la Constitución de Estados Unidos, el objetivo de los fundadores no fue garantizar un gobierno armonioso, sino limitar el poder político con un sistema de controles que tornara difícil ejercerlo. Hay una broma que dice que los fundadores crearon un sistema político que hizo imposible que el rey Jorge nos gobernara -o que alguien pudiera hacerlo alguna vez-. La ineficiencia se colocó al servicio de la libertad.
Todavía la presidencia de Trump es muy joven y no podemos estar seguros de lo que podría suceder, por ejemplo, después de un ataque terrorista importante. Hasta el momento, sin embargo, las cortes, el Congreso y los estados han puesto límites a la administración, como era la intención de Madison. Y los funcionarios permanentes en los departamentos ejecutivos agregan contrapeso.
Finalmente, mis amigos preguntan qué significa todo esto para la política exterior norteamericana y el orden internacional liberal liderado por Estados Unidos desde 1945. Francamente, no lo sé, pero me preocupa menos el ascenso de China que el ascenso de Trump.
Si bien los líderes norteamericanos, inclusive Obama, se han quejado de los oportunistas, Estados Unidos desde hace mucho tiempo ejerce la delantera en cuanto a proveer bienes públicos globales que son clave: seguridad, una moneda de reserva internacional estable, mercados relativamente abiertos y administración de los bienes comunes de la Tierra. A pesar de los problemas del orden internacional liderado por Estados Unidos, el mundo ha prosperado y la pobreza se ha reducido. Pero no podemos estar seguros de que esto continuará siendo así. Estados Unidos necesitará cooperar con China, Europa, Japón y otros para gestionar los problemas transnacionales.
Durante la campaña de 2016, Trump fue el primer candidato de un partido importante en 70 años en cuestionar el sistema de la alianza norteamericana. Desde que asumió la presidencia en enero, las declaraciones de Trump y de sus designados sugieren que es probable que persista. El poder duro y blando norteamericano, después de todo, surge principalmente del hecho de que Estados Unidos tiene 60 aliados (mientras que China tiene apenas unos pocos).
Pero la estabilidad de las instituciones multilaterales que ayudan a manejar la economía mundial y los bienes comunes globales es más incierta. El director de presupuesto de Trump habla de un presupuesto de poder duro, con recortes de fondos del Departamento de Estado y del sistema de las Naciones Unidas. Otros funcionarios defienden la sustitución de acuerdos comerciales multilaterales con tratos bilaterales "justos y equilibrados". Y Trump hoy repudia los esfuerzos de Obama por abordar el cambio climático. Les digo a mis amigos que ojalá pudiera tranquilizarlos respecto de estas cuestiones. Pero no puedo.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Nye's understandable focus on three Rust Belt states misses the larger picture. A boorish ignoramus with no qualifications was able to get 46% of the vote. His opponent should have overwhelmed him, yet she could not get even a majority of the popular vote. (48% is not a majority.) The populist outrage is deeper than Nye seems to recognize. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Fear not I have no idea what normal British behaviour is Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.