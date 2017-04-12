12

Qué les digo a mis amigos que no son norteamericanos

CAMBRIDGE – Con frecuencia viajo al exterior e, invariablemente, mis amigos extranjeros preguntan, con diferente grado de desconcierto: ¿Qué diablos está pasando en tu país? Esto es lo que les digo.

Primero, no malinterpreten la elección de 2016. Contrariamente a algunos comentarios, el sistema político estadounidense no ha sido arrasado por una ola de populismo. Es verdad, tenemos una larga historia de rebelión contra las élites. Donald Trump tocó la fibra de una tradición asociada con líderes como Andrew Jackson y William Jennings Bryan en el siglo XIX y Huey Long y George Wallace en el siglo XX.

Sin embargo, Trump perdió el voto popular por cerca de tres millones de sufragios. Ganó la elección apelando al resentimiento populista en tres estados del Cinturón de Óxido -Michigan, Pennsylvania y Wisconsin- que anteriormente habían votado por los demócratas. Si cien mil votos hubieran sido emitidos de otra manera en esos estados, Trump habría perdido el Colegio Electoral y la presidencia.

Dicho esto, el triunfo de Trump señala un problema real de la creciente desigualdad social y regional en Estados Unidos. El reciente éxito editorial de J.D. Vance Hillbilly Elegy describe de manera convincente la enorme diferencia entre California y los Apalaches.

La investigación de los economistas de Princeton Anne Case y Angus Deaton demuestra que las tendencias demográficas entre los blancos de menores ingresos sin un título universitario son peores que las de los afronorteamericanos, quienes históricamente estuvieron anclados en los extremos más bajos de la desigualdad. En 1999, los índices de mortalidad entre los blancos sin título universitario eran aproximadamente 30% menores que los de los afronorteamericanos; en 2015, eran 30% superiores.

Es más, el empleo en la industria, en algún momento una fuente primordial de empleos de alta remuneración para los blancos de la clase trabajadora, ha caído marcadamente en la última generación, a apenas el 12% de la fuerza laboral. Estos votantes anteriormente demócratas se sintieron atraídos por las promesas de Trump de sacudir el tablero y recuperar los empleos industriales. Irónicamente, los esfuerzos de Trump por derogar la legislación de atención médica del presidente Barack Obama habrían empeorado sus vidas.

Lo segundo que les digo a mis amigos extranjeros es que no subestimen las capacidades comunicacionales de Trump. Muchos se sienten ofendidos por sus cataratas de tuits y su indignante desprecio por los hechos. Pero Trump es un veterano de la televisión realidad, donde aprendió que la clave del éxito reside en monopolizar la atención de los televidentes, y que la manera de hacerlo es con declaraciones extremas, no una consideración cuidadosa de la realidad.

Twitter lo ayuda a marcar la agenda y distraer a sus críticos. Lo que ofende a los comentaristas en los medios y en el ámbito académico no les preocupa a sus seguidores. Pero cuando pasa de su permanente campaña egocéntrica a intentar gobernar, Twitter se vuelve una espada de doble filo que disuade a los aliados necesarios.

Tercero, les digo a mis amigos que no esperen un comportamiento normal. Por lo general, un presidente que pierde el voto popular se traslada al centro político para atraer respaldo adicional. Eso es lo que hizo con éxito George W. Bush en 2001. Trump, por el contrario, proclama que ganó el voto popular y, actuando como si realmente hubiera sido así, apela a sus votantes de base.

Mientras Trump ha hecho nombramientos centristas sólidos en los Departamentos de Defensa, Estado y Seguridad Nacional, sus elecciones para la Agencia de Protección Ambiental y el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos son de los extremos del Partido Republicano. Su personal en la Casa Blanca está dividido entre pragmáticos e ideólogos, y él complace a ambos.

Cuarto, nadie debería subestimar a las instituciones estadounidenses. A veces mis amigos hablan como si el cielo se estuviera viniendo abajo y preguntan si Trump es un narcisista tan peligroso como Mussolini. Les digo que no entren en pánico. Estados Unidos, a pesar de todos sus problemas, no es Italia en 1922. Nuestras élites políticas nacionales suelen estar polarizadas; pero también lo estaban los fundadores de Estados Unidos.

Al diseñar la Constitución de Estados Unidos, el objetivo de los fundadores no fue garantizar un gobierno armonioso, sino limitar el poder político con un sistema de controles que tornara difícil ejercerlo. Hay una broma que dice que los fundadores crearon un sistema político que hizo imposible que el rey Jorge nos gobernara -o que alguien pudiera hacerlo alguna vez-. La ineficiencia se colocó al servicio de la libertad.

Todavía la presidencia de Trump es muy joven y no podemos estar seguros de lo que podría suceder, por ejemplo, después de un ataque terrorista importante. Hasta el momento, sin embargo, las cortes, el Congreso y los estados han puesto límites a la administración, como era la intención de Madison. Y los funcionarios permanentes en los departamentos ejecutivos agregan contrapeso.

Finalmente, mis amigos preguntan qué significa todo esto para la política exterior norteamericana y el orden internacional liberal liderado por Estados Unidos desde 1945. Francamente, no lo sé, pero me preocupa menos el ascenso de China que el ascenso de Trump.

Si bien los líderes norteamericanos, inclusive Obama, se han quejado de los oportunistas, Estados Unidos desde hace mucho tiempo ejerce la delantera en cuanto a proveer bienes públicos globales que son clave: seguridad, una moneda de reserva internacional estable, mercados relativamente abiertos y administración de los bienes comunes de la Tierra. A pesar de los problemas del orden internacional liderado por Estados Unidos, el mundo ha prosperado y la pobreza se ha reducido.  Pero no podemos estar seguros de que esto continuará siendo así. Estados Unidos necesitará cooperar con China, Europa, Japón y otros para gestionar los problemas transnacionales.

Durante la campaña de 2016, Trump fue el primer candidato de un partido importante en 70 años en cuestionar el sistema de la alianza norteamericana. Desde que asumió la presidencia en enero, las declaraciones de Trump y de sus designados sugieren que es probable que persista. El poder duro y blando norteamericano, después de todo, surge principalmente del hecho de que Estados Unidos tiene 60 aliados (mientras que China tiene apenas unos pocos).

Pero la estabilidad de las instituciones multilaterales que ayudan a manejar la economía mundial y los bienes comunes globales es más incierta. El director de presupuesto de Trump habla de un presupuesto de poder duro, con recortes de fondos del Departamento de Estado y del sistema de las Naciones Unidas. Otros funcionarios defienden la sustitución de acuerdos comerciales multilaterales con tratos bilaterales "justos y equilibrados". Y Trump hoy repudia los esfuerzos de Obama por abordar el cambio climático. Les digo a mis amigos que ojalá pudiera tranquilizarlos respecto de estas cuestiones. Pero no puedo.