Was ich meinen nicht-amerikanischen Freunden erzähle

CAMBRIDGE – Als US-Amerikaner reise ich oft nach Übersee, und meine Freunde im Ausland fragen mich oft mehr oder weniger fassungslos: Was um Himmels Willen geschieht in deinem Land? Darauf möchte ich folgende Antwort geben:
Erstens sollte man die Wahl von 2016 nicht falsch interpretieren. Entgegen einiger Kommentare wurde das politische System der USA keineswegs von einer Welle des Populismus überschwemmt. Wir haben wir eine lange Geschichte der Rebellion gegen die Eliten. Donald Trump knüpft an eine Tradition an, die bereits von Politikern wie Andrew Jackson und William Jennings Bryan im neunzehnten Jahrhundert und Huey Long und George Wallace im zwanzigsten Jahrhundert verfolgt wurde.
Und trotzdem bekam Trump fast drei Millionen weniger Wählerstimmen als seine Gegnerin. Die Wahl gewann er, weil er den Unmut der Bevölkerung dreier Staaten des Rostgürtels, die früher demokratisch gewählt hatten, für sich nutzen konnte – in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Hätten in diesen Staaten etwa hunderttausend Menschen anders gewählt, hätte Trump das Wahlmännergremium verloren und damit die Präsidentschaft.
Trotzdem lässt Trumps Sieg in den Vereinigten Staaten ein echtes Problem wachsender sozialer und regionaler Ungleichheit zutage treten. Der enorme Unterschied zwischen Kalifornien und den Appalachen wird von J.D. Vance in seinem jüngsten Bestseller Hillbilly Elegy überzeugend beschrieben.
Forschungen der Princeton-Ökonomen Anne Case und Angus Deaton zeigen, dass die demografischen Trends unter gering verdienenden Weißen ohne Hochschulabschluss heute schlechter sind als diejenigen unter Afroamerikanern, die früher meist die Hauptlast der Ungleichheit getragen hatten. Im Jahr 2015 lag die Sterblichkeitsrate der Weißen ohne Schulabschluss 30% höher als diejenige der Afroamerikaner. 1999 war sie noch 30% niedriger.
Darüber hinaus ist die Anzahl der Arbeitsplätze in der Produktion, die einst eine wichtige Einkommensquelle für Weiße der Arbeiterklasse waren, in der letzten Generation stark zurückgegangen – auf nur 12% der Erwerbstätigen. Diese ehemals demokratischen Wähler glaubten Trumps Versprechen, für frischen Wind zu sorgen und die Produktionsjobs zurückzubringen. Ironischerweise könnte sich ihre Lebensqualität durch Trumps Absicht, Präsident Barack Obamas Gesundheitsgesetze rückgängig zu machen, erheblich verschlechtern.
Zweitens bitte ich meine ausländischen Freunde, Trumps kommunikative Fähigkeiten nicht zu unterschätzen. Viele fühlen sich durch seine Twitter-Attacken und seine skandalöse Missachtung der Tatsachen abgestoßen. Aber Trump ist ein Veteran des Reality-TV. Dort lernte er, dass der Schlüssel zum Erfolg darin besteht, die Aufmerksamkeit der Zuschauer zu monopolisieren, und dass die Wahrheit dabei weniger eine Rolle spielt als extreme Aussagen.
Über Twitter kann er seine Agenda veröffentlichen und seine Kritiker ablenken. Seine Botschaften, über die sich die Medienkommentatoren beschweren, sind für seine Anhänger kein Problem. Wenn es aber nicht mehr um eine permanent selbstbezogene Wahlkampagne geht, sondern um den Versuch zu regieren, wird Twitter zu einem zweischneidigen Schwert, das die dazu nötigen Verbündeten abschreckt.
Als Drittes erkläre ich meinen Freunden, dass sie von Trump kein normales Verhalten erwarten sollten. Normalerweise bewegt sich ein Präsident, der die Unterstützung der Mehrheit verliert, auf die politische Mitte zu, um zusätzlichen Beistand zu gewinnen. Wie das geht, hat uns im Jahr 2001 George W. Bush gezeigt. Trump hingegen behauptet, die Mehrheit hinter sich zu haben, und verhält sich auch so – indem er sich nur um seine Wählerbasis kümmert.
Während Trump für das Innen-, Außen- und Verteidigungsministerium gemäßigte Kandidaten ernannt hat, stammen seine Minister für Umweltschutz und Gesundheit aus den extremen Randbereichen der Republikanischen Partei. Sein Personal im Weißen Haus besteht sowohl aus Pragmatikern als auch aus Ideologen, und um beide Gruppen muss er sich kümmern.
Viertens sollte man die US-amerikanischen Institutionen nicht unterschätzen. Manchmal verhalten sich meine Freunde, als ginge die Welt unter. Sie fragen, ob Trump ein gefährlicher Narziss wie Mussolini sei. Ich sage ihnen, sie sollen sich keine Sorgen machen. Trotz ihrer Probleme sind die USA nicht mit dem Italien von 1922 vergleichbar. Unsere politischen Eliten sind oft zerstritten, aber das war bereits bei den amerikanischen Gründervätern so.
Das Ziel ihrer Verfassung war nicht, eine harmonische Regierung zu gewährleisten, sondern durch ein System gegenseitiger Kontrolle zu verhindern, dass die politische Macht ungezügelt ausgeübt wird. Es gibt einen Witz, dass die Gründerväter das politische System so gestaltet hätten, damit King George keine Chance hat, uns zu beherrschen – und auch niemand anders. Hier wurde Effizienz geopfert, um Freiheit zu sichern.
Trump ist noch nicht lang im Amt, und wir können nicht wissen, was beispielsweise nach einem großen Terroranschlag geschehen könnte. Bis jetzt allerdings sind die Gerichte, der Kongress und die Bundesstaaten ihrer Kontrollfunktion durchaus gerecht geworden – ganz im Sinne Madisons. Und die alteingesessenen Beamten in den Ministerien sorgen für die nötige Bodenhaftung.
Und schließlich fragen meine Freunde, was all das für die amerikanische Außenpolitik und die liberale internationale Ordnung bedeutet, an deren Spitze die USA seit 1945 stehen. Offen gesagt, ich weiß es nicht, aber der Aufstieg Chinas macht mir weniger Sorgen als der Aufstieg Trumps.
Auch wenn sich die US-Präsidenten, darunter auch Obama, immer wieder über Trittbrettfahrer beschwerten, waren die USA lange Zeit der Hauptgarant für wichtige öffentliche Güter: Sicherheit, eine stabile internationale Reservewährung, relativ offene Märkte und die Verwaltung der weltweiten Interessen. Trotz der internationalen Probleme ist die Welt unter der Führung der USA vorangekommen und konnte die Armut verringern. Ob das aber so weitergeht, wissen wir nicht. Um staatenübergreifende Probleme lösen zu können, müssen die USA mit China, Europa, Japan und anderen Ländern zusammenarbeiten.
Während der Wahlkampagne von 2016 war Trump der erste bedeutende Kandidat der letzten 70 Jahre, der das amerikanische System von Verbündeten in Frage gestellt hat. Seit er aber im Januar sein Amt angetreten hat, lassen seine Aussagen und diejenigen seiner Minister vermuten, dass dieses System so bleibt, wie es ist. Immerhin ist die harte und weiche Macht Amerikas letztlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass sich die USA über 60 Verbündete freuen können (während China nur wenige hat).
Aber ob auch die multilateralen Institutionen stabil bleiben, die zur Ordnung der Weltwirtschaft und des globalen Allgemeinguts beitragen, ist weniger sicher. Trumps Haushaltsdirektor kündigt ein machtpolitisches Budget an. Er will Mittel aus dem Außenministerium und dem System der Vereinten Nationen abziehen. Andere Beamte setzen sich dafür ein, multilaterale Handelsabkommen durch „faire und ausgeglichene“ bilaterale Lösungen zu ersetzen. Und Trump selbst ist dabei, Obamas Klimaschutzbemühungen rückgängig zu machen. Ich würde meinen Freunden die Besorgnis über diese Themen gern abnehmen. Aber das kann ich nicht.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Nye's understandable focus on three Rust Belt states misses the larger picture. A boorish ignoramus with no qualifications was able to get 46% of the vote. His opponent should have overwhelmed him, yet she could not get even a majority of the popular vote. (48% is not a majority.) The populist outrage is deeper than Nye seems to recognize. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Fear not I have no idea what normal British behaviour is Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
