Was ich meinen nicht-amerikanischen Freunden erzähle

CAMBRIDGE – Als US-Amerikaner reise ich oft nach Übersee, und meine Freunde im Ausland fragen mich oft mehr oder weniger fassungslos: Was um Himmels Willen geschieht in deinem Land? Darauf möchte ich folgende Antwort geben:

Erstens sollte man die Wahl von 2016 nicht falsch interpretieren. Entgegen einiger Kommentare wurde das politische System der USA keineswegs von einer Welle des Populismus überschwemmt. Wir haben wir eine lange Geschichte der Rebellion gegen die Eliten. Donald Trump knüpft an eine Tradition an, die bereits von Politikern wie Andrew Jackson und William Jennings Bryan im neunzehnten Jahrhundert und Huey Long und George Wallace im zwanzigsten Jahrhundert verfolgt wurde.

Und trotzdem bekam Trump fast drei Millionen weniger Wählerstimmen als seine Gegnerin. Die Wahl gewann er, weil er den Unmut der Bevölkerung dreier Staaten des Rostgürtels, die früher demokratisch gewählt hatten, für sich nutzen konnte – in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Hätten in diesen Staaten etwa hunderttausend Menschen anders gewählt, hätte Trump das Wahlmännergremium verloren und damit die Präsidentschaft.

Trotzdem lässt Trumps Sieg in den Vereinigten Staaten ein echtes Problem wachsender sozialer und regionaler Ungleichheit zutage treten. Der enorme Unterschied zwischen Kalifornien und den Appalachen wird von J.D. Vance in seinem jüngsten Bestseller Hillbilly Elegy überzeugend beschrieben.

Forschungen der Princeton-Ökonomen Anne Case und Angus Deaton zeigen, dass die demografischen Trends unter gering verdienenden Weißen ohne Hochschulabschluss heute schlechter sind als diejenigen unter Afroamerikanern, die früher meist die Hauptlast der Ungleichheit getragen hatten. Im Jahr 2015 lag die Sterblichkeitsrate der Weißen ohne Schulabschluss 30% höher als diejenige der Afroamerikaner. 1999 war sie noch 30% niedriger.

Darüber hinaus ist die Anzahl der Arbeitsplätze in der Produktion, die einst eine wichtige Einkommensquelle für Weiße der Arbeiterklasse waren, in der letzten Generation stark zurückgegangen – auf nur 12% der Erwerbstätigen. Diese ehemals demokratischen Wähler glaubten Trumps Versprechen, für frischen Wind zu sorgen und die Produktionsjobs zurückzubringen. Ironischerweise könnte sich ihre Lebensqualität durch Trumps Absicht, Präsident Barack Obamas Gesundheitsgesetze rückgängig zu machen, erheblich verschlechtern.

Zweitens bitte ich meine ausländischen Freunde, Trumps kommunikative Fähigkeiten nicht zu unterschätzen. Viele fühlen sich durch seine Twitter-Attacken und seine skandalöse Missachtung der Tatsachen abgestoßen. Aber Trump ist ein Veteran des Reality-TV. Dort lernte er, dass der Schlüssel zum Erfolg darin besteht, die Aufmerksamkeit der Zuschauer zu monopolisieren, und dass die Wahrheit dabei weniger eine Rolle spielt als extreme Aussagen.

Über Twitter kann er seine Agenda veröffentlichen und seine Kritiker ablenken. Seine Botschaften, über die sich die Medienkommentatoren beschweren, sind für seine Anhänger kein Problem. Wenn es aber nicht mehr um eine permanent selbstbezogene Wahlkampagne geht, sondern um den Versuch zu regieren, wird Twitter zu einem zweischneidigen Schwert, das die dazu nötigen Verbündeten abschreckt.

Als Drittes erkläre ich meinen Freunden, dass sie von Trump kein normales Verhalten erwarten sollten. Normalerweise bewegt sich ein Präsident, der die Unterstützung der Mehrheit verliert, auf die politische Mitte zu, um zusätzlichen Beistand zu gewinnen. Wie das geht, hat uns im Jahr 2001 George W. Bush gezeigt. Trump hingegen behauptet, die Mehrheit hinter sich zu haben, und verhält sich auch so – indem er sich nur um seine Wählerbasis kümmert.

Während Trump für das Innen-, Außen- und Verteidigungsministerium gemäßigte Kandidaten ernannt hat, stammen seine Minister für Umweltschutz und Gesundheit aus den extremen Randbereichen der Republikanischen Partei. Sein Personal im Weißen Haus besteht sowohl aus Pragmatikern als auch aus Ideologen, und um beide Gruppen muss er sich kümmern.

Viertens sollte man die US-amerikanischen Institutionen nicht unterschätzen. Manchmal verhalten sich meine Freunde, als ginge die Welt unter. Sie fragen, ob Trump ein gefährlicher Narziss wie Mussolini sei. Ich sage ihnen, sie sollen sich keine Sorgen machen. Trotz ihrer Probleme sind die USA nicht mit dem Italien von 1922 vergleichbar. Unsere politischen Eliten sind oft zerstritten, aber das war bereits bei den amerikanischen Gründervätern so.

Das Ziel ihrer Verfassung war nicht, eine harmonische Regierung zu gewährleisten, sondern durch ein System gegenseitiger Kontrolle zu verhindern, dass die politische Macht ungezügelt ausgeübt wird. Es gibt einen Witz, dass die Gründerväter das politische System so gestaltet hätten, damit King George keine Chance hat, uns zu beherrschen – und auch niemand anders. Hier wurde Effizienz geopfert, um Freiheit zu sichern.

Trump ist noch nicht lang im Amt, und wir können nicht wissen, was beispielsweise nach einem großen Terroranschlag geschehen könnte. Bis jetzt allerdings sind die Gerichte, der Kongress und die Bundesstaaten ihrer Kontrollfunktion durchaus gerecht geworden – ganz im Sinne Madisons. Und die alteingesessenen Beamten in den Ministerien sorgen für die nötige Bodenhaftung.

Und schließlich fragen meine Freunde, was all das für die amerikanische Außenpolitik und die liberale internationale Ordnung bedeutet, an deren Spitze die USA seit 1945 stehen. Offen gesagt, ich weiß es nicht, aber der Aufstieg Chinas macht mir weniger Sorgen als der Aufstieg Trumps.

Auch wenn sich die US-Präsidenten, darunter auch Obama, immer wieder über Trittbrettfahrer beschwerten, waren die USA lange Zeit der Hauptgarant für wichtige öffentliche Güter: Sicherheit, eine stabile internationale Reservewährung, relativ offene Märkte und die Verwaltung der weltweiten Interessen. Trotz der internationalen Probleme ist die Welt unter der Führung der USA vorangekommen und konnte die Armut verringern. Ob das aber so weitergeht, wissen wir nicht. Um staatenübergreifende Probleme lösen zu können, müssen die USA mit China, Europa, Japan und anderen Ländern zusammenarbeiten.

Während der Wahlkampagne von 2016 war Trump der erste bedeutende Kandidat der letzten 70 Jahre, der das amerikanische System von Verbündeten in Frage gestellt hat. Seit er aber im Januar sein Amt angetreten hat, lassen seine Aussagen und diejenigen seiner Minister vermuten, dass dieses System so bleibt, wie es ist. Immerhin ist die harte und weiche Macht Amerikas letztlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass sich die USA über 60 Verbündete freuen können (während China nur wenige hat).

Aber ob auch die multilateralen Institutionen stabil bleiben, die zur Ordnung der Weltwirtschaft und des globalen Allgemeinguts beitragen, ist weniger sicher. Trumps Haushaltsdirektor kündigt ein machtpolitisches Budget an. Er will Mittel aus dem Außenministerium und dem System der Vereinten Nationen abziehen. Andere Beamte setzen sich dafür ein, multilaterale Handelsabkommen durch „faire und ausgeglichene“ bilaterale Lösungen zu ersetzen. Und Trump selbst ist dabei, Obamas Klimaschutzbemühungen rückgängig zu machen. Ich würde meinen Freunden die Besorgnis über diese Themen gern abnehmen. Aber das kann ich nicht.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff