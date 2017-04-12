Wat vertel ik mijn niet-Amerikaanse vrienden?

Joseph S. Nye, Jr., a former US assistant secretary of defense and chairman of the US National Intelligence Council, is University Professor at Harvard University. He is the author of Is the American Century Over?

CAMBRIDGE – Ik reis regelmatig naar het buitenland en zonder uitzondering vragen mijn buitenlandse vrienden met variërende niveaus van verbijstering: wat gebeurt er in hemelsnaam in jouw land? Dit is wat ik dan zeg.

Ten eerste moeten de verkiezingen van 2016 niet verkeerd geïnterpreteerd worden. In tegenstelling tot wat een deel van de commentaren meldt is het Amerikaanse politieke systeem niet door een populistische golf weggevaagd. Donald Trump boorde een traditie aan geassocieerd met leiders zoals Andrew Jackson en William Jennings Bryan in de negentiende en Huey Long en George Wallace in de twintigste eeuw.

En toch verloor Trump in absolute termen met drie miljoen stemmen. Hij won de verkiezingen door aan populistisch ongenoegen te appelleren in de drie Rust Belt staten Michigan, Pennsylvania, en Wisconsin, die voorheen democratisch stemden. Wanneer er in deze staten 100.000 stemmen anders gevallen waren had Trump het kiescollege en het presidentschap verloren.

Dit gezegd hebbende wijst de overwinning van Trump op een reëel probleem van groeiende sociale en regionale ongelijkheid in de Verenigde Staten. De recente bestseller van J.D. Vance Hillbilly Elegy beschrijft meeslepend het enorme verschil tussen Californië en de Appalachen.

Onderzoek door Princeton-economen Anne Case en Angus Deaton laat zien dat de demografische trends onder blanken met lage inkomens zonder hogere opleiding negatiever zijn dan die voor Afro-Amerikanen, die historisch gezien altijd de lagere extremen qua ongelijkheid hebben vertegenwoordigd. In 1999 lagen de sterftecijfers onder blanken zonder hogere opleiding ongeveer 30% lager dan die van Afro-Amerikanen; in 2015 waren ze 30% hoger.

Bovendien is de werkgelegenheid in de productiesector, ooit een voorname bron van goedbetaalde banen voor blanken uit de middenklasse, de afgelopen generatie scherp afgenomen, tot slechts 12% van de beroepsbevolking. Deze voormalig democratische stemmers werden aangetrokken door de beloften van Trump om de boel op te schudden en banen in de productie terug te brengen. Ironisch genoeg zouden de inspanningen van Trump om de zorgwetgeving van president Barack Obama in te trekken hun levens alleen maar slechter maken.

Het tweede dat ik aan mijn buitenlandse vrienden vertel is de communicatieve vaardigheden van Trump niet te onderschatten. Velen zijn gekrenkt door zijn twitterstormen en uitzinnige minachting van de feiten. Maar Trump is reality-tv veteraan, waar hij heeft geleerd dat de sleutel tot succes is om de aandacht van kijkers te monopoliseren, en dat de manier om dit te doen extreme uitspraken zijn, en niet zorgvuldig omgaan met de waarheid.

Twitter helpt hem de agenda te zetten en zijn critici af te leiden. Wat commentatoren in de media en de wetenschap schoffeert is voor zijn supporters geen probleem. Maar nu hij de overgang maakt van zijn permanent op zichzelf gerichte campagne en probeert te besturen, wordt twitter een tweesnijdend zwaard dat zijn benodigde bondgenoten afschrikt.

Ten derde zeg ik mijn vrienden geen normaal gedrag te verwachten. Normaal gezien beweegt een president die de absolute stemming verliest zich naar het politieke midden om extra steun te verwerven. Dit is wat George W. Bush in 2001 succesvol deed. Trump daarentegen verkondigt dat hij wel de absolute meerderheid won en doet, acterend alsof dit echt waar is, een beroep op zijn achterban.

Alhoewel Trump solide centristische benoemingen heeft gedaan op de ministeries van Defensie, Buitenlandse Zaken, en Binnenlandse Veiligheid zijn zijn keuzes voor het agentschap voor Milieubescherming en het ministerie van Volksgezondheid en Sociale Zaken afkomstig uit de extreme vleugel van de Republikeinse Partij. Zijn Witte Huis-staf is verdeeld tussen pragmatisten en ideologen, die hij allebei probeert tevreden te stellen.

Ten vierde moet niemand de Amerikaanse instituties onderschatten. Soms doen mijn vrienden alsof het einde van de wereld aangebroken is, en vragen me of Trump een net zo gevaarlijke narcist als Mussolini is. Ik zeg ze niet te panikeren. De VS is ondanks al zijn problemen geen Italië in 1922. Onze politieke elites zijn vaak gepolariseerd, maar dat waren de grondleggers van de VS ook.

Met het ontwerp van de Amerikaanse Grondwet hadden de grondleggers niet tot doel een harmonieuze regering te garanderen, maar om de politieke macht te beperken binnen een systeem van checks and balances die het bemoeilijken om deze eenzijdig uit te oefenen. De grap gaat dat de grondleggers een politiek systeem creëerden dat het voor koning George III onmogelijk maakte om over ons te regeren – of voor wie dan ooit ook. Ineffectiviteit werd in dienst van vrijheid geplaatst.

Het is nog vroeg in het presidentschap van Trump, en het is onzeker wat er zal gebeuren na bijvoorbeeld een grote terroristische aanval. Tot nu toe echter hebben de rechtbanken, het Congres, en de federale staten de regering gecheckt en gebalanceerd, precies zoals Madison ooit bedoelde. En de permanent benoemde ambtenaren in de uitvoerende departementen voegen nog extra ballast toe.

Tot slot vragen mijn vrienden wat dit betekent voor het Amerikaanse buitenlandse beleid en de sinds 1945 door de VS geleide liberale internationale orde. Hier heb ik eerlijk gezegd geen antwoord op, maar ik maak me minder zorgen over de opkomst van China dan over de opkomst van Trump.

Ondanks het feit dat Amerikaanse leiders inclusief Obama vaak geklaagd hebben over free riders heeft de VS lang de leiding gehad in het voorzien in mondiale publieke goederen: veiligheid, een stabiele internationale reservevaluta, relatief open markten, en rentmeesterschap van het menselijk erfgoed. Ondanks de problemen van de VS-geleide internationale orde heeft de wereld voorspoed gekend en is de armoede verminderd. Maar men kan er niet vanuit gaan dit zo blijft. De VS zal moeten samenwerken met China, Europa, Japan, en anderen om transnationale problemen in goede banen te leiden.

Tijdens de campagne van 2016 was Trump de eerste kandidaat van de grote partijen in zeventig jaar die het Amerikaanse alliantiesysteem in twijfel trok. Sinds hij in januari in het ambt verheven is suggereren uitspraken van Trump en zijn aangestelden dat er waarschijnlijk toch aan vastgehouden zal worden. De Amerikaanse harde en zachte macht komen tenslotte grotendeels voort uit het feit dat de VS zestig bondgenoten heeft (tegenover slechts enkele voor China).

Maar de stabiliteit van de multilaterale instituties die helpen de wereldeconomie en het menselijk erfgoed te beheren is onzekerder. De begrotingsdirecteur van Trump rept van een ‘harde macht’-begroting, waarbij bezuinigd wordt op Buitenlandse Zaken en de Verenigde Naties. Andere functionarissen zijn voor het vervangen van multilaterale handelsovereenkomsten door ‘eerlijke en gebalanceerde’ bilaterale akkoorden. En Trump draait de inspanningen van Obama om klimaatverandering aan te pakken terug. Ik zeg tegen mijn vrienden dat ik ze gerust zou willen stellen over deze kwesties, maar dat ik dat niet kan.

Vertaling Melle Trap