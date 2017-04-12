Wat vertel ik mijn niet-Amerikaanse vrienden?

CAMBRIDGE – Ik reis regelmatig naar het buitenland en zonder uitzondering vragen mijn buitenlandse vrienden met variërende niveaus van verbijstering: wat gebeurt er in hemelsnaam in jouw land? Dit is wat ik dan zeg.
Ten eerste moeten de verkiezingen van 2016 niet verkeerd geïnterpreteerd worden. In tegenstelling tot wat een deel van de commentaren meldt is het Amerikaanse politieke systeem niet door een populistische golf weggevaagd. Donald Trump boorde een traditie aan geassocieerd met leiders zoals Andrew Jackson en William Jennings Bryan in de negentiende en Huey Long en George Wallace in de twintigste eeuw.
En toch verloor Trump in absolute termen met drie miljoen stemmen. Hij won de verkiezingen door aan populistisch ongenoegen te appelleren in de drie Rust Belt staten Michigan, Pennsylvania, en Wisconsin, die voorheen democratisch stemden. Wanneer er in deze staten 100.000 stemmen anders gevallen waren had Trump het kiescollege en het presidentschap verloren.
Dit gezegd hebbende wijst de overwinning van Trump op een reëel probleem van groeiende sociale en regionale ongelijkheid in de Verenigde Staten. De recente bestseller van J.D. Vance Hillbilly Elegy beschrijft meeslepend het enorme verschil tussen Californië en de Appalachen.
Onderzoek door Princeton-economen Anne Case en Angus Deaton laat zien dat de demografische trends onder blanken met lage inkomens zonder hogere opleiding negatiever zijn dan die voor Afro-Amerikanen, die historisch gezien altijd de lagere extremen qua ongelijkheid hebben vertegenwoordigd. In 1999 lagen de sterftecijfers onder blanken zonder hogere opleiding ongeveer 30% lager dan die van Afro-Amerikanen; in 2015 waren ze 30% hoger.
Bovendien is de werkgelegenheid in de productiesector, ooit een voorname bron van goedbetaalde banen voor blanken uit de middenklasse, de afgelopen generatie scherp afgenomen, tot slechts 12% van de beroepsbevolking. Deze voormalig democratische stemmers werden aangetrokken door de beloften van Trump om de boel op te schudden en banen in de productie terug te brengen. Ironisch genoeg zouden de inspanningen van Trump om de zorgwetgeving van president Barack Obama in te trekken hun levens alleen maar slechter maken.
Het tweede dat ik aan mijn buitenlandse vrienden vertel is de communicatieve vaardigheden van Trump niet te onderschatten. Velen zijn gekrenkt door zijn twitterstormen en uitzinnige minachting van de feiten. Maar Trump is reality-tv veteraan, waar hij heeft geleerd dat de sleutel tot succes is om de aandacht van kijkers te monopoliseren, en dat de manier om dit te doen extreme uitspraken zijn, en niet zorgvuldig omgaan met de waarheid.
Twitter helpt hem de agenda te zetten en zijn critici af te leiden. Wat commentatoren in de media en de wetenschap schoffeert is voor zijn supporters geen probleem. Maar nu hij de overgang maakt van zijn permanent op zichzelf gerichte campagne en probeert te besturen, wordt twitter een tweesnijdend zwaard dat zijn benodigde bondgenoten afschrikt.
Ten derde zeg ik mijn vrienden geen normaal gedrag te verwachten. Normaal gezien beweegt een president die de absolute stemming verliest zich naar het politieke midden om extra steun te verwerven. Dit is wat George W. Bush in 2001 succesvol deed. Trump daarentegen verkondigt dat hij wel de absolute meerderheid won en doet, acterend alsof dit echt waar is, een beroep op zijn achterban.
Alhoewel Trump solide centristische benoemingen heeft gedaan op de ministeries van Defensie, Buitenlandse Zaken, en Binnenlandse Veiligheid zijn zijn keuzes voor het agentschap voor Milieubescherming en het ministerie van Volksgezondheid en Sociale Zaken afkomstig uit de extreme vleugel van de Republikeinse Partij. Zijn Witte Huis-staf is verdeeld tussen pragmatisten en ideologen, die hij allebei probeert tevreden te stellen.
Ten vierde moet niemand de Amerikaanse instituties onderschatten. Soms doen mijn vrienden alsof het einde van de wereld aangebroken is, en vragen me of Trump een net zo gevaarlijke narcist als Mussolini is. Ik zeg ze niet te panikeren. De VS is ondanks al zijn problemen geen Italië in 1922. Onze politieke elites zijn vaak gepolariseerd, maar dat waren de grondleggers van de VS ook.
Met het ontwerp van de Amerikaanse Grondwet hadden de grondleggers niet tot doel een harmonieuze regering te garanderen, maar om de politieke macht te beperken binnen een systeem van checks and balances die het bemoeilijken om deze eenzijdig uit te oefenen. De grap gaat dat de grondleggers een politiek systeem creëerden dat het voor koning George III onmogelijk maakte om over ons te regeren – of voor wie dan ooit ook. Ineffectiviteit werd in dienst van vrijheid geplaatst.
Het is nog vroeg in het presidentschap van Trump, en het is onzeker wat er zal gebeuren na bijvoorbeeld een grote terroristische aanval. Tot nu toe echter hebben de rechtbanken, het Congres, en de federale staten de regering gecheckt en gebalanceerd, precies zoals Madison ooit bedoelde. En de permanent benoemde ambtenaren in de uitvoerende departementen voegen nog extra ballast toe.
Tot slot vragen mijn vrienden wat dit betekent voor het Amerikaanse buitenlandse beleid en de sinds 1945 door de VS geleide liberale internationale orde. Hier heb ik eerlijk gezegd geen antwoord op, maar ik maak me minder zorgen over de opkomst van China dan over de opkomst van Trump.
Ondanks het feit dat Amerikaanse leiders inclusief Obama vaak geklaagd hebben over free riders heeft de VS lang de leiding gehad in het voorzien in mondiale publieke goederen: veiligheid, een stabiele internationale reservevaluta, relatief open markten, en rentmeesterschap van het menselijk erfgoed. Ondanks de problemen van de VS-geleide internationale orde heeft de wereld voorspoed gekend en is de armoede verminderd. Maar men kan er niet vanuit gaan dit zo blijft. De VS zal moeten samenwerken met China, Europa, Japan, en anderen om transnationale problemen in goede banen te leiden.
Tijdens de campagne van 2016 was Trump de eerste kandidaat van de grote partijen in zeventig jaar die het Amerikaanse alliantiesysteem in twijfel trok. Sinds hij in januari in het ambt verheven is suggereren uitspraken van Trump en zijn aangestelden dat er waarschijnlijk toch aan vastgehouden zal worden. De Amerikaanse harde en zachte macht komen tenslotte grotendeels voort uit het feit dat de VS zestig bondgenoten heeft (tegenover slechts enkele voor China).
Maar de stabiliteit van de multilaterale instituties die helpen de wereldeconomie en het menselijk erfgoed te beheren is onzekerder. De begrotingsdirecteur van Trump rept van een ‘harde macht’-begroting, waarbij bezuinigd wordt op Buitenlandse Zaken en de Verenigde Naties. Andere functionarissen zijn voor het vervangen van multilaterale handelsovereenkomsten door ‘eerlijke en gebalanceerde’ bilaterale akkoorden. En Trump draait de inspanningen van Obama om klimaatverandering aan te pakken terug. Ik zeg tegen mijn vrienden dat ik ze gerust zou willen stellen over deze kwesties, maar dat ik dat niet kan.
Vertaling Melle Trap
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Nye's understandable focus on three Rust Belt states misses the larger picture. A boorish ignoramus with no qualifications was able to get 46% of the vote. His opponent should have overwhelmed him, yet she could not get even a majority of the popular vote. (48% is not a majority.) The populist outrage is deeper than Nye seems to recognize. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Worrying what to tell you your non-American friends is a nice problem to have. Most working class Americans are more concerned about where to find an American job for their American kids. I am not saying that the authors point of view is invalid, only that there is another point of view that from the perspective of those who voted Trump in, is just as valid. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I just ask my non-American friends to forgive us. Through every Republican president since Nixon, I've gotten a lot of practice at this. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Curtis: no need to be so despondent to apologise so profusely. Most newly elected US presidents, in the "higher interest " of nation, have befriended rulers of many nations. Some of these outside rulers were autocrats, military rulers, thugs etc. The high principles of democracy has been ditched at times! This is so from JFK to Clinton as far as I know and am familiar. Trump has brought new strains like nepotism by hiring young "advisers like Jared and Ivanka" and shown himself to be the least qualified president so far. But it too will pass. US still is on firm grounds. Sky is not falling! So cheer up! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
US stewardship of the Earths commons... Is this a joke, look up the word 'pollution'
US leadership in open markets... Is this a joke , look up the Credit Crunch and US Banking's role
I could go on but it is pointless, its a case of eyes wide shut.
Joseph if you want to regard Trump as a narcissist you would do well to remember he is a reflection of US society by definition, and salami slicing the vote to try and justify your opinion makes no odds, he was elected
Incidentally I suggest you look up the prescription opioid epidemic (and related death rate) in the disparaged Rust Belt and similar US locations and bear in mind this is a direct result of both occupational health problems for throwaway workers and opportunistic drug peddling by US Pharma Corps following intense lobbying to US authorities
'I tell my friends not to expect normal behavior.' Really please define what US 'normal' behaviour is, I would be most interested
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Fear not I have no idea what normal British behaviour is Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I also squinted quite hard when I saw that statement. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Prof. Nye might have made explicit that Trump's policies are a continuation of his populist campaign. The brains of his supporters, already soft as the ripest brie, need to be constantly nudged in just the right jingoistic places to keep their dreams of gainful employment from melting away. This is Trump's version of soft power - the tabloid presidency, on display as his fans wait in line to buy velveeta with the last of their food stamps. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
Marc you are not alone. We have similar comic cut antics in the UK and downright lies about Brexit prior to the referendum. I voted Remain in the faint hope the EU would wake up to potential fallout and move to reform, little sign of that. We in the UK now entirely predictably have food prices rising sharply following Sterling dropping, very questionable long term export uplift issues and people talking about trade deals with remote locations which is directly against the 'trade - distance remote' graph which points to always trading nearby. Not to mention a stonking divorce bill Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Steve,
In his article, Prof. Nye specified the scale and locality of the Trump 'victory', and I used a physical metaphor to suggest how Trump has to maintain the mindset of his mob through symbolic policy. The 'puppet show' quality of all this may not be fully obvious from the UK, and I may be especially sensitive to it as a northern Californian with french influences (who happens to enjoy pepper brie especially). Utterly tendentious alt-right yobs and decent americans alike are participating in this low demagoguery. For my part, I've never voted in an election, for obvious hygienic reasons, and the bacteria involved notwithstanding, I'm "sayin' cheese"...
PS Trump just indicated that he favors a weak dollar (to promote the 12% or something like that of production that is exported). He is in a position to appoint several Fed members including the chair in about a year, and as I previously predicted in these pages, he will crush the dollar by packing the Fed with 'crooked doves'. Hedge your USD positions!
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Marc
You have just consigned 62,979,636 US citizens as having brie for brains, that quite a tonnage of brie. If you are right you should be worried, you could be a lonely guy surrounded by brie. Mind you, you are not alone, both Hilary and Barack made somewhat similar comments, I'm surprised it didnt encourage key Black, Hispanic and Womens groups to vote for Hilary. The Tweet President is following Obama's successful social media campaign, its a natural progression if unwelcome development Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Nye's foreign friends listen to him because his 'soft power' thesis had some prescriptive appeal and perhaps even explanatory power for a brief period. However, 'soft power' is only a good thing if the underlying play book is sensible. Obama said America's playbook was stupid. 'Stop doing stupid shit' was the final foreign policy doctrine of this superbly eloquent man.
America may want to believe that it provides global public goods. It doesn't. It provides excludable club goods. Do the Brits believe that America was generous to them in the Forties and Fifties. Nope. America extracted its pound of flesh and then pulled the rug from under Eden- though, no doubt, toppling Mossadegh.
Similarly, France felt no gratitude to America for reaping the benefits of 'exorbitant privilege'. One can multiply such instances.
Nye's foreign friends need to first find out whether America really has been a benign fairy godmother before worrying about Trump.
Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.